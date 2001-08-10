Menu
Russian
Ratings
8.4 IMDb Rating: 8.5
Samurai Jack

Samurai Jack (2001 - 2017)

Samurai Jack 18+
Production year 2001
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Adult Swim
Runtime 31 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Samurai Jack" is an American animated series from Adult Swim, created for a mature audience. The plot revolves around the confrontation between the hero and the evil demon Aku, who is determined to conquer the entire planet. Unable to defeat Jack and his magical katana on his own, Aku sends him into the future. The samurai must overcome numerous trials to find his way back home: he will encounter representatives of different races suffering under the tyrant's oppression and will defeat countless armies of cyborgs.
Creator
Genndy Tartakovsky
Genndy Tartakovsky
Cast
Phil LaMarr
Phil LaMarr
Greg Baldwin
Rob Paulsen
Jeff Bennett
Jeff Bennett
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.4
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
Samurai Jack - Season 1 Season 1
2001, 13 episodes
 
Samurai Jack - Season 2 Season 2
2002, 13 episodes
 
Samurai Jack - Season 3 Season 3
2002, 13 episodes
 
Samurai Jack - Season 4 Season 4
2003, 13 episodes
 
Samurai Jack - Season 5 Season 5
2017, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
