"Samurai Jack" is an American animated series from Adult Swim, created for a mature audience. The plot revolves around the confrontation between the hero and the evil demon Aku, who is determined to conquer the entire planet. Unable to defeat Jack and his magical katana on his own, Aku sends him into the future. The samurai must overcome numerous trials to find his way back home: he will encounter representatives of different races suffering under the tyrant's oppression and will defeat countless armies of cyborgs.

