"Scrubs" is a popular American sitcom that delves into the inner workings of a regular hospital and the lives of young doctors. The main character, John Dorian, dreams of saving lives and befriending every patient, while his best friend, Turk, becomes a surgeon who only sees medical charts in his patients. On their first day, they meet Elliot, a self-conscious and nervous girl, towards whom J.D. immediately develops feelings. Meanwhile, the hospital is home to the brilliant Dr. Cox, who struggles with anger management, and the chief of medicine, Dr. Kelso, who only cares about patients with insurance. Together, they save lives, get upset when they lose patients, and try to navigate their personal lives.

Expand