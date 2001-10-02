Menu
8.4 IMDb Rating: 8.4
10 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Scrubs

Scrubs (2001 - 2010)

Scrubs 18+
Production year 2001
Country USA
Total seasons 9 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 91 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Scrubs" is a popular American sitcom that delves into the inner workings of a regular hospital and the lives of young doctors. The main character, John Dorian, dreams of saving lives and befriending every patient, while his best friend, Turk, becomes a surgeon who only sees medical charts in his patients. On their first day, they meet Elliot, a self-conscious and nervous girl, towards whom J.D. immediately develops feelings. Meanwhile, the hospital is home to the brilliant Dr. Cox, who struggles with anger management, and the chief of medicine, Dr. Kelso, who only cares about patients with insurance. Together, they save lives, get upset when they lose patients, and try to navigate their personal lives.
Клиника - trailer девятого сезона
Scrubs  trailer девятого сезона
Bill Lawrence
Bill Lawrence
Christa Miller
Christa Miller Jordan Sullivan
Dave Franco
Dave Franco Cole Aaronson
Donald Faison
Donald Faison Dr. Christopher Duncan Turk
Zach Braff
Zach Braff Dr. John "J.D." Dorian
Neil Flynn
Neil Flynn Janitor
Series About Doctors Series About Doctors

8.4
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Scrubs - Season 1 Season 1
2001, 24 episodes
 
Scrubs - Season 2 Season 2
2002, 22 episodes
 
Scrubs - Season 3 Season 3
2003, 22 episodes
 
Scrubs - Season 4 Season 4
2004, 25 episodes
 
Scrubs - Season 5 Season 5
2006, 24 episodes
 
Scrubs - Season 6 Season 6
2006, 22 episodes
 
Scrubs - Season 7 Season 7
2007, 11 episodes
 
Scrubs - Season 8 Season 8
2009, 19 episodes
 
Scrubs - Season 9 Season 9
2009, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
ඏᏣɮūнҝ@★Ώёηηɑඏ 17 March 2021, 17:48
Лучший ситком за всю историю человечества. И не человечества.
Stills
