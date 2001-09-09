Menu
IMDb Rating: 9.4
Band of Brothers (2001 - 2001)

Band of Brothers
Production year 2001
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Band of Brothers" is an American war series about the D-Day invasion, the Operation Market Garden, and the Siege of Bastogne, based on the famous book by Stephen E. Ambrose. The story revolves around the young soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the U.S. Parachute Infantry Regiment - former schoolboys who have recently completed their training. However, these young men are immediately thrust into the most intense battles of World War II. Barely leaving the training camp, they find themselves under heavy fire. Only a few of them will have the chance to see their loved ones again.
Братья по оружию - trailer первого сезона
Band of Brothers  trailer первого сезона
David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer Herbert M. Sobel
Ron Livingston
Ron Livingston Lewis Nixon
Colin Hanks
Colin Hanks Lt. Henry Jones
Damian Lewis
Damian Lewis Richard D. Winters
Neal McDonough
Neal McDonough Lynn D. (Buck) Compton
Dexter Fletcher
Dexter Fletcher John W. Martin
Series rating

8.1
9.4 IMDb
Seasons
Band of Brothers - Season 1 Season 1
2001, 10 episodes
 
Stills
