"Band of Brothers" is an American war series about the D-Day invasion, the Operation Market Garden, and the Siege of Bastogne, based on the famous book by Stephen E. Ambrose. The story revolves around the young soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the U.S. Parachute Infantry Regiment - former schoolboys who have recently completed their training. However, these young men are immediately thrust into the most intense battles of World War II. Barely leaving the training camp, they find themselves under heavy fire. Only a few of them will have the chance to see their loved ones again.

