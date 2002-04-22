For being rash enough to marry me, foolish enough to stay with me, and... for loving me in a way... I though I'd never be loved.

Winston Churchill For being rash enough to marry me, foolish enough to stay with me, and... for loving me in a way... I though I'd never be loved.

For what?

Clemmie Churchill For what?

Thank you.

Winston Churchill Thank you.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.