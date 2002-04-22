Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Gathering Storm
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Gathering Storm
7.3

The Gathering Storm

, 2002
The Gathering Storm
Great Britain, USA / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of The Gathering Storm
7.3

Cast

Albert Finney
Winston Churchill
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Clemmie Churchill
Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent
Desmond Morton
Linus Roache
Linus Roache
Ralph Wigram
Lena Headey
Lena Headey
Ava Wigram
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
Stanley Baldwin
Ronnie Barker
David Inches
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
Sir Robert Vansittart
Celia Imrie
Celia Imrie
Violet Pearman
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville
Ivo Pettifer
Director Richard Loncraine
Writer Larry Ramin, Hugh Whitemore
Composer Howard Goodall
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 25 January 2003
World premiere 22 April 2002
Release date
24 September 2003 Germany
15 October 2002 Greece
22 April 2002 USA
Budget $12,000,000
Production HBO Films, BBC Film, Scott Free Productions
Also known as
The Gathering Storm, Churchill - The Gathering Storm, Amenaza de tormenta, Calmul dinaintea furtunii, Churchill - A brit oroszlán, Churchill, pour l'amour d'un empire, Cơn bão đang tới, Ein Sturm zieht auf, Gomolygó viharfelhõk, Guerra imminente, La tempête qui se prépare, La tormenta que se avecina, Mavri kataigida, O Homem que Mudou o Mundo, The Lonely War, Torm kogub hoogu, Tormenta en ciernes, Wzbierająca burza, Μαύρη καταιγίδα, Черчилль, सभा तूफान, チャーチル／大英帝国の嵐, 集結風暴, 铁血风暴, 集结风暴, O Encontro, チャーチル 大英帝国の嵐

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 15 June 2023

Quotes

Winston Churchill Thank you.
Clemmie Churchill For what?
Winston Churchill For being rash enough to marry me, foolish enough to stay with me, and... for loving me in a way... I though I'd never be loved.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Gathering Storm

Churchill
Churchill Thriller, Biography, Drama
2017, Great Britain
6.0
The Special Relationship
The Special Relationship Biography, Drama, History
2010, Great Britain / USA
6.0
Taking Chance
Taking Chance Drama, War
2009, USA
7.0
Into the Storm
Into the Storm Biography, Drama, History
2009, USA
7.0
Einstein and Eddington
Einstein and Eddington Biography, Drama, History
2008, USA
7.0
A Number
A Number Drama
2008, Great Britain / USA
5.0
Recount
Recount Drama, History
2008, USA
7.0
Joe's Palace
Joe's Palace Drama
2007, Great Britain
6.0
Longford
Longford Drama, Romantic, Crime
2006, Great Britain / USA
7.0
Warm Springs
Warm Springs Drama
2005, USA
7.0
SOMETIMES IN APRIL
SOMETIMES IN APRIL Drama, War
2005, USA
7.0
Dirty War
Dirty War Drama, Thriller
2004, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Coyote vs. Acme
Coyote vs. Acme
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Kapitan Nevelskoy i zemli Chyornogo drakona
Kapitan Nevelskoy i zemli Chyornogo drakona
2026, Russia, Animation
Runner
Runner
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more