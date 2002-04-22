ProductionHBO Films, BBC Film, Scott Free Productions
Also known as
The Gathering Storm, Churchill - The Gathering Storm, Amenaza de tormenta, Calmul dinaintea furtunii, Churchill - A brit oroszlán, Churchill, pour l'amour d'un empire, Cơn bão đang tới, Ein Sturm zieht auf, Gomolygó viharfelhõk, Guerra imminente, La tempête qui se prépare, La tormenta que se avecina, Mavri kataigida, O Homem que Mudou o Mundo, The Lonely War, Torm kogub hoogu, Tormenta en ciernes, Wzbierająca burza, Μαύρη καταιγίδα, Черчилль, सभा तूफान, チャーチル／大英帝国の嵐, 集結風暴, 铁血风暴, 集结风暴, O Encontro, チャーチル 大英帝国の嵐
Film rating
7.3
Rate10 votes
7.4IMDb
Updated 15 June 2023
Stills
Quotes
Winston ChurchillThank you.
Clemmie ChurchillFor what?
Winston ChurchillFor being rash enough to marry me, foolish enough to stay with me, and... for loving me in a way... I though I'd never be loved.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.