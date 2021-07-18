Menu
Ratings
8.2 IMDb Rating: 8.9
Kinoafisha TV Shows Friends

Friends (1994 - 2021)

Friends 18+
Production year 1994
Country USA
Total seasons 10 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 118 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Friends" is a cult American sitcom that launched the careers of stars like Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The series tells the story of six friends: Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Ross, Joey, and Chandler. They have long since moved away from their parents and each pursues their own endeavors. Despite bills, failed dates, divorces, layoffs, and simply difficult parents, nothing can stop them from meeting up at their favorite café and discussing everything under the sun. New York City provides them with endless topics, as life there is always buzzing. They just need to learn how to navigate this fast-paced whirlwind of events.
David Crane
David Crane
Marta Kauffman
Marta Kauffman
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry Chandler Bing
David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer Ross Geller
Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc Joey Tribbiani
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Rachel Green
8.2
8.9 IMDb
Friends - Season 1 Season 1
1994, 24 episodes
 
Friends - Season 2 Season 2
1995, 24 episodes
 
Friends - Season 3 Season 3
1996, 25 episodes
 
Friends - Season 4 Season 4
1997, 24 episodes
 
Friends - Season 5 Season 5
1998, 24 episodes
 
Friends - Season 6 Season 6
1999, 25 episodes
 
Friends - Season 7 Season 7
2000, 24 episodes
 
Friends - Season 8 Season 8
2001, 24 episodes
 
Friends - Season 9 Season 9
2002, 24 episodes
 
Friends - Season 10 Season 10
2003, 19 episodes
 
Мария Левченко 18 July 2021, 10:53
Этот сериал можно пересматривать бесконечно. Мэтт Леблан просто шикарен
Perfect blue 30 October 2024, 12:34
Friends my fav series
