"Friends" is a cult American sitcom that launched the careers of stars like Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The series tells the story of six friends: Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Ross, Joey, and Chandler. They have long since moved away from their parents and each pursues their own endeavors. Despite bills, failed dates, divorces, layoffs, and simply difficult parents, nothing can stop them from meeting up at their favorite café and discussing everything under the sun. New York City provides them with endless topics, as life there is always buzzing. They just need to learn how to navigate this fast-paced whirlwind of events.

Expand