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Mary McDonnell
Mary McDonnell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary McDonnell
Mary McDonnell
Mary McDonnell
Date of Birth
28 April 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Wilkes-Barre, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.5
Battlestar Galactica
(2005)
8.4
Fargo
(2014)
8.0
Major Crimes
(2012)
Filmography
6.1
Broke
Broke
Drama, Western
2025, USA / Luxembourg / South Africa
7.6
Tracker
Drama, Crime
2024, USA
7.7
The Fall of the House of Usher
Horror,
2023, USA
7
Rebel
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2021, USA
8.4
Fargo
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
8
Major Crimes
Drama, Action, Crime
2012, USA
7.1
Margin Call
Margin Call
Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Battlestar Galactica: Razor
Battlestar Galactica: Razor
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
2007, USA
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