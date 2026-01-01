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Mary McDonnell
Mary McDonnell Mary McDonnell
Kinoafisha Persons Mary McDonnell

Mary McDonnell

Mary McDonnell

Date of Birth
28 April 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Wilkes-Barre, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Battlestar Galactica 8.5
Battlestar Galactica (2005)
Fargo 8.4
Fargo (2014)
Major Crimes 8.0
Major Crimes (2012)

Filmography

Broke 6.1
Broke Broke
Drama, Western 2025, USA / Luxembourg / South Africa
Tracker 7.6
Tracker
Drama, Crime 2024, USA
The Fall of the House of Usher 7.7
The Fall of the House of Usher
Horror, 2023, USA
Rebel 7
Rebel
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2021, USA
Fargo 8.4
Fargo
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Major Crimes 8
Major Crimes
Drama, Action, Crime 2012, USA
Margin Call 7.1
Margin Call Margin Call
Drama 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Battlestar Galactica: Razor 7.6
Battlestar Galactica: Razor Battlestar Galactica: Razor
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2007, USA
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