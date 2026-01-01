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Kathy Baker
Kathy Baker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathy Baker
Kathy Baker
Kathy Baker
Date of Birth
8 June 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Midland, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
I'm Sorry
(2017)
7.9
Edward Scissorhands
(1990)
7.8
The Cider House Rules
(1999)
Filmography
7.7
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Teacup
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
6.3
Orphan Black: Echoes
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, USA
5.3
Love is Love is Love
Love is Love is Love
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Paterno
Paterno
Drama, Biography
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
I'm Sorry
Comedy
2017, USA
7.2
The Ranch
Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
7.3
Love
Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
Show more
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