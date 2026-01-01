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Kathy Baker
Kathy Baker Kathy Baker
Kinoafisha Persons Kathy Baker

Kathy Baker

Kathy Baker

Date of Birth
8 June 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Midland, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

I'm Sorry 7.9
I'm Sorry (2017)
Edward Scissorhands 7.9
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
The Cider House Rules 7.8
The Cider House Rules (1999)

Filmography

Remarkably Bright Creatures 7.7
Remarkably Bright Creatures Remarkably Bright Creatures
Drama 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Teacup 6.2
Teacup
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Orphan Black: Echoes 6.3
Orphan Black: Echoes
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, USA
Love is Love is Love 5.3
Love is Love is Love Love is Love is Love
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Paterno 6.5
Paterno Paterno
Drama, Biography 2018, USA
Watch trailer
I'm Sorry 7.9
I'm Sorry
Comedy 2017, USA
The Ranch 7.2
The Ranch
Drama, Comedy 2016, USA
Love 7.3
Love
Drama, Comedy 2016, USA
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