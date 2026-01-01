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Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards

Date of Birth
19 July 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Santa Barbara, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

ER 8.0
ER (1994)
Flipped 7.9
Flipped (2010)
Zodiac 7.6
Zodiac (2007)

Filmography

WeCrashed 7.1
WeCrashed
Drama, Biography, 2022, USA
Tales of the Walking Dead 5.8
Tales of the Walking Dead
Horror, Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Designated Survivor 7.4
Designated Survivor
Drama, Thriller 2016, USA
Big Sur 5.8
Big Sur Big Sur
Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Blue Bloods 7.1
Blue Bloods
Drama, Crime 2010, USA
Flipped 7.9
Flipped Flipped
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Motherhood 4.9
Motherhood Motherhood
Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Zodiac 7.6
Zodiac Zodiac
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2007, USA
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