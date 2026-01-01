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Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards
Date of Birth
19 July 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Santa Barbara, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
ER
(1994)
7.9
Flipped
(2010)
7.6
Zodiac
(2007)
Filmography
7.1
WeCrashed
Drama, Biography,
2022, USA
5.8
Tales of the Walking Dead
Horror, Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
7.4
Designated Survivor
Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
5.8
Big Sur
Big Sur
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Blue Bloods
Drama, Crime
2010, USA
7.9
Flipped
Flipped
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Motherhood
Motherhood
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Zodiac
Zodiac
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2007, USA
Show more
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