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Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres
Date of Birth
26 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Actress
Place of Birth
Metairie, the United States of America
Height
171 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.0
The Big Bang Theory
(2007)
7.9
Finding Nemo
(2003)
7.4
Finding Dory
(2016)
Filmography
7.4
Finding Dory
Finding Dory
Comedy, Adventure, Animation
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
The Out List
The Out List
Documentary
2013, USA
8
The Big Bang Theory
Comedy
2007, USA
7.9
Finding Nemo
Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2003, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
EDtv
Edtv
Comedy, Romantic
1999, USA
5.6
The Love Letter
The Love Letter
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1999, USA
Show more
News about Ellen DeGeneres’s private life
Long Before 'True Detective', McConaughey and Harrelson Played Brothers — Catch Original Duo Energy in This Overlooked Gem
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