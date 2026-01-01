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Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres
Kinoafisha Persons Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres

Date of Birth
26 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Actress
Place of Birth
Metairie, the United States of America
Height
171 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

The Big Bang Theory 8.0
The Big Bang Theory (2007)
Finding Nemo 7.9
Finding Nemo (2003)
Finding Dory 7.4
Finding Dory (2016)

Filmography

Finding Dory 7.4
Finding Dory Finding Dory
Comedy, Adventure, Animation 2016, USA
Watch trailer
The Out List 7.3
The Out List The Out List
Documentary 2013, USA
The Big Bang Theory 8
The Big Bang Theory
Comedy 2007, USA
Finding Nemo 7.9
Finding Nemo Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2003, USA
Watch trailer
EDtv 6.4
EDtv Edtv
Comedy, Romantic 1999, USA
The Love Letter 5.6
The Love Letter The Love Letter
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1999, USA
Show more
News about Ellen DeGeneres’s private life
Stills from the film 'EDtv'
Long Before 'True Detective', McConaughey and Harrelson Played Brothers — Catch Original Duo Energy in This Overlooked Gem
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