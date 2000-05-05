ProductionColumbia Pictures, Global Entertainment Productions GmbH & Company Medien KG, Jaffilms
Also known as
I Dreamed of Africa, Pasión por África, África dos Meus Sonhos, Je rêvais de l'Afrique, Álom Afrikáról, Am visat despre Africa, El somni d'Àfrica, Ich träumte von Afrika, Jag drömde om Afrika, Mano svajonių Afrika, Marzyłam o Afryce, Mơ Về Châu Phi, Oneireftika tin Afriki, Rüyamdaki Afrika, Snila jsem o Africe, Sognando l'Africa, Soñé con África, Unelma Afrikasta, Ονειρεύτηκα την Αφρική, Мечтах за Африка, Я мечтала об Африке, Я мріяла про Африку, 夢遊非洲, 永遠のアフリカ, África de meus Sonhos
Film rating
6.6
Rate11 votes
5.6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Kuki GallmannWe think we control this place, but this place controls us.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.