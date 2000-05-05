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Poster of I Dreamed of Africa
6.6
Kinoafisha Films I Dreamed of Africa
6.6

I Dreamed of Africa

, 2000
I Dreamed Of Africa
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of I Dreamed of Africa
6.6

Cast

Kim Basinger
Kim Basinger
Kuki Gallmann
Vincent Perez
Vincent Perez
Paolo Gallmann
Garrett Strommen
Emanuele Gallmann - Age 17
Lance Reddick
Lance Reddick
Simon
Liam Aiken
Emanuele Gallmann - Age 7
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig
Declan Fielding
Winston Ntshona
Eva Marie Saint
Franca
Connie Chiume
Wanjiku
James Ngobese
Luka
Joko Scott
Mirimuk
Director Hugh Hudson
Writer Kuki Gallmann, Paula Milne, Susan Shilliday
Composer Maurice Jarre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 14 December 2000
World premiere 5 May 2000
Release date
5 May 2000 Russia 16+
7 July 2000 France 12
5 May 2000 Kazakhstan
13 March 2001 Netherlands
7 July 2000 Portugal
5 May 2000 USA
5 May 2000 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $50,000,000
Worldwide Gross $14,400,327
Production Columbia Pictures, Global Entertainment Productions GmbH & Company Medien KG, Jaffilms
Also known as
I Dreamed of Africa, Pasión por África, África dos Meus Sonhos, Je rêvais de l'Afrique, Álom Afrikáról, Am visat despre Africa, El somni d'Àfrica, Ich träumte von Afrika, Jag drömde om Afrika, Mano svajonių Afrika, Marzyłam o Afryce, Mơ Về Châu Phi, Oneireftika tin Afriki, Rüyamdaki Afrika, Snila jsem o Africe, Sognando l'Africa, Soñé con África, Unelma Afrikasta, Ονειρεύτηκα την Αφρική, Мечтах за Африка, Я мечтала об Африке, Я мріяла про Африку, 夢遊非洲, 永遠のアフリカ, África de meus Sonhos

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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