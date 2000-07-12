Similar films for Sentimental Destinies
The Unknown Girl Drama
2016, Belgium / France
6.0
Happy End Sci-Fi
2009, France / Spain / Taiwan
6.0
Climates Drama
2006, Turkey / France
7.0
Uzak Drama
2002, Turkey
6.0
The Son's Room Detective, Drama
2001, France / Italy
7.0
Marcel Proust's Time Regained Romantic
1999, France / Portugal / Italy
6.0
Farewell, My Lovely Detective, Crime, Thriller
1975, USA
7.0
Clouds of Sils Maria Drama
2014, USA / France
7.0
Something in the Air Drama
2012, France
5.0
Souvenir Romantic
2016, Belgium / Luxembourg / France
6.0
3 Hearts Drama
2014, France / Germany / Belgium
5.0
Paris, je t aime Romantic
2006, Liechtenstein / Switzerland / Germany / France
7.0