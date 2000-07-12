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Poster of Sentimental Destinies
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Sentimental Destinies
6.7

Sentimental Destinies

, 2000
Destinées sentimentales, Les
France, Switzerland / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Sentimental Destinies
6.7

Cast

Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Nathalie Barnery
Dominique Reymond
Dominique Reymond
Julie Desca
André Marcon
André Marcon
Paul Desca
Alexandra London
Louise Desca
Julie Depardieu
Julie Depardieu
Marcelle
Charles Berling
Charles Berling
Jean Barnery
Olivier Perrier
Philippe Pommerel
Emmanuelle Béart
Emmanuelle Béart
Pauline Pommerel
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Arthur Pommerel
Valerie Bonneton
Valerie Bonneton
Arthur Pommerel's wife
Director Olivier Assayas
Writer Jacques Chardonne, Olivier Assayas, Jacques Fieschi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Switzerland
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 2000
World premiere 12 July 2000
Release date
12 July 2000 France
28 December 2000 Germany
29 March 2003 USA
Budget €14,980,000
Worldwide Gross $231,293
Production Arena Films, TF1 Films Production, CAB Productions
Also known as
Les destinées sentimentales, Sentimental Destinies, Los destinos sentimentales, Destine sentimentale, Destinos Sentimentais, Els destins sentimentals, Érzelmek útvesztői, Gorala shel ahava, Les Destinées, Liebe Last Lust, Ödets vägar, Os Destinos Sentimentais, Ścieżki uczuć, Sentimentální Osudy, Сантименталностите на съдбата, Сентиментальные судьбы, 感傷的宿命

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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