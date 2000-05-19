Menu
6.9 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Kinoafisha Films Code Unknown

Code Unknown

Code inconnu: Récit incomplet de divers voyages
Tickets from 700 ₽
Country France / Germany / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 7 December 2001
World premiere 19 May 2000
Release date
20 November 2025 Russia Vereteno
15 November 2000 France
1 February 2001 Germany
25 May 2001 Great Britain
9 February 2001 Greece
20 April 2001 Italy
11 May 2001 Spain
30 November 2001 USA
Worldwide Gross $95,851
Production Arte France Cinéma, Bavaria Film, Canal+
Also known as
Code inconnu: Récit incomplet de divers voyages, Code Unknown, Code inconnu, Código Desconhecido, Código desconocido, Bilinmeyen kod, Cod Necunoscut, Code - Unbekannt, Code Unknown: Incomplete Tales of Several Journeys, Ismeretlen kód, Kod nieznany, Kod okänd, Kode ukendt, Nepoznati kod, Projet inconnu, Storie, Storie - Racconto incompleto di diversi viaggi, Tundmatu kood, Tuntematon koodi, Ukjent kode, Άγνωστος κώδικας, Код невідомий, Код неизвестен, Код непознат, コード・アンノウン
Director
Michael Haneke
Michael Haneke
Cast
Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche
Thierry Neuvic
Thierry Neuvic
Josef Bierbichler
Alexandre Hamidi
Ona Lu Yenke
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Illyuzion
19:30 from 700 ₽
Quotes
Anne Laurent Look over by the wall. That's the black kid who harassed Jean. Don't let him see...
[abrupt cut]

