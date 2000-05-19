Tickets from 700 ₽
Code Unknown
Code inconnu: Récit incomplet de divers voyages
Country
France / Germany / Romania
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2000
Online premiere
7 December 2001
World premiere
19 May 2000
Release date
|20 November 2025
|Russia
| Vereteno
|
|15 November 2000
|France
|
|
|1 February 2001
|Germany
|
|
|25 May 2001
|Great Britain
|
|
|9 February 2001
|Greece
|
|
|20 April 2001
|Italy
|
|
|11 May 2001
|Spain
|
|
|30 November 2001
|USA
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$95,851
Production
Arte France Cinéma, Bavaria Film, Canal+
Also known as
Code inconnu: Récit incomplet de divers voyages, Code Unknown, Code inconnu, Código Desconhecido, Código desconocido, Bilinmeyen kod, Cod Necunoscut, Code - Unbekannt, Code Unknown: Incomplete Tales of Several Journeys, Ismeretlen kód, Kod nieznany, Kod okänd, Kode ukendt, Nepoznati kod, Projet inconnu, Storie, Storie - Racconto incompleto di diversi viaggi, Tundmatu kood, Tuntematon koodi, Ukjent kode, Άγνωστος κώδικας, Код невідомий, Код неизвестен, Код непознат, コード・アンノウン