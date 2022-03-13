Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 2022

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2022

Site Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
Date 13 March 2022
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
The Power of the Dog 7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning
Winner
Watch trailer
The Power of the Dog 7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Dune 8.0
Dune
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter
Watch trailer
Belfast 6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh, Tamar Thomas, Becca Kovacik, Laura Berwick
Watch trailer
Don't Look Up 7.2
Don't Look Up
Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick
Watch trailer
Licorice Pizza 7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Sara Murphy
Watch trailer
Dune 8.0
Dune
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter
Watch trailer
Belfast 6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh, Tamar Thomas, Becca Kovacik, Laura Berwick
Watch trailer
Licorice Pizza 7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Sara Murphy
Watch trailer
Don't Look Up 7.2
Don't Look Up
Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
Belfast 6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh, Tamar Thomas, Becca Kovacik, Laura Berwick
Winner
Watch trailer
Belfast 6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh, Tamar Thomas, Becca Kovacik, Laura Berwick
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
No Time to Die 7.9
No Time to Die 007: No Time to Die
Barbara Broccoli, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Michael G. Wilson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Watch trailer
After Love 7.3
After Love
Matthieu de Braconier, Aleem Khan
Boiling Point 7.0
Boiling Point
Phil Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings
Watch trailer
Passing 7.0
Passing
Forest Whitaker, Rebecca Hall, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Margot Hand
Everybody's Talking About Jamie 7.0
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Dzhonatan Battrell, Mark Herbert, Peter Carlton, Tom MacRae
House of Gucci 7.4
House of Gucci
Ridley Scott, Giannina Facio, Mark Huffam, Becky Johnston, Kevin J. Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna
Watch trailer
Everybody's Talking About Jamie 7.0
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Dzhonatan Battrell, Mark Herbert, Peter Carlton, Tom MacRae
Cyrano 6.4
Cyrano
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heeley, Joe Wright, Erica Schmidt
Watch trailer
Boiling Point 7.0
Boiling Point
Phil Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings
Watch trailer
Ali & Ava 6.9
Ali & Ava
Klio Barnard, Tracy O'Riordan
House of Gucci 7.4
House of Gucci
Ridley Scott, Giannina Facio, Mark Huffam, Becky Johnston, Kevin J. Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna
Watch trailer
Cyrano 6.4
Cyrano
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heeley, Joe Wright, Erica Schmidt
Watch trailer
Last Night in Soho 7.2
Last Night in Soho
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Edgar Wright, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Last Night in Soho 7.2
Last Night in Soho
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Edgar Wright, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car 7.2
Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
Winner
Watch trailer
Drive My Car 7.2
Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Parallel Mothers 6.8
Parallel Mothers Madres paralelas
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Watch trailer
Parallel Mothers 6.8
Parallel Mothers Madres paralelas
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Watch trailer
Petite Maman 7.2
Petite Maman Petite maman
Bénédicte Couvreur, Céline Sciamma
The Hand of God 6.8
The Hand of God È stata la mano di Dio
Lorenzo Mieli, Paolo Sorrentino
Watch trailer
The Worst Person in the World 7.7
The Worst Person in the World Verdens verste menneske
Thomas Robsahm, Joachim Trier
Watch trailer
Petite Maman 7.2
Petite Maman Petite maman
Bénédicte Couvreur, Céline Sciamma
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
The Black Cop The Black Cop
Cherish Oteka
Winner
All nominees
Femme Femme
Sam Ritzenberg, Sam H. Freeman, Hayley Williams, Ng Choon Ping
Stuffed Stuffed
Joss Holden-Rea, Theo Rhys
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
The Palace The Palace
Jo Prichard
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Do Not Feed the Pigeons Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Antonin Niclass, Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera
Winner
Do Not Feed the Pigeons Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Antonin Niclass, Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera
Winner
All nominees
Night of the Living Dread Night of the Living Dread
Ida Melum, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso, Danielle Goff
Affairs of the Art Affairs of the Art
Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Night of the Living Dread Night of the Living Dread
Ida Melum, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso, Danielle Goff
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto 7.8
Encanto
Byron Howard, Jared Bush, Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino
Winner
Encanto 7.8
Encanto
Byron Howard, Jared Bush, Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino
Winner
All nominees
Flee 8.0
Flee Flugt
Monica Hellström, Jonas Poher Rasmussen
The Mitchells vs. The Machines 8.0
The Mitchells vs. The Machines The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Michael Rianda
Watch trailer
Luca 7.9
Luca
Andrea Warren, Enrico Casarosa
Watch trailer
The Mitchells vs. The Machines 8.0
The Mitchells vs. The Machines The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Michael Rianda
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) 8.1
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Questlove, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein
Winner
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) 8.1
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Questlove, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein
Winner
All nominees
Becoming Cousteau Becoming Cousteau
Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Evan Hayes, Mridu Chandra
Cow 7.1
Cow
Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
Becoming Cousteau Becoming Cousteau
Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Evan Hayes, Mridu Chandra
The Rescue 8.4
The Rescue
John Battsek, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, P.J. van Sandwijk
Flee 8.0
Flee Flugt
Monica Hellström, Jonas Poher Rasmussen
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
King Richard
Winner
All nominees
Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham
Boiling Point
Adeel Akhtar
Adeel Akhtar
Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali
Swan Song
The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Don't Look Up
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Joanna Scanlan
Joanna Scanlan
After Love
Winner
All nominees
Emilia Jones
Emilia Jones
CODA
Renate Reinsve
Renate Reinsve
The Worst Person in the World
Lady GaGa
Lady GaGa
House of Gucci
Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson
Passing
Alana Haim
Licorice Pizza
BAFTA Film Award / Best Director
The Power of the Dog 7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion
Winner
Watch trailer
The Power of the Dog 7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Titane 6.2
Titane
Julia Ducournau
Licorice Pizza 7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson
Watch trailer
Titane 6.2
Titane
Julia Ducournau
Happening 6.5
Happening L’événement
Audrey Diwan
Happening 6.5
Happening L’événement
Audrey Diwan
After Love 7.3
After Love
Aleem Khan
Drive My Car 7.2
Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Watch trailer
Licorice Pizza 7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson
Watch trailer
Drive My Car 7.2
Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Watch trailer
After Love 7.3
After Love
Aleem Khan
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur
Troy Kotsur
CODA
Winner
All nominees
Mike Faist
Mike Faist
West Side Story
Woody Norman
Woody Norman
C'mon C'mon
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Power of the Dog
Jesse Plemons
Jesse Plemons
The Power of the Dog
Ciarán Hinds
Ciarán Hinds
Belfast
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
Winner
All nominees
Caitriona Balfe
Caitriona Balfe
Belfast
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga
Passing
Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley
The Lost Daughter
Aunjanue Ellis
Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard
Ann Dowd
Ann Dowd
Mass
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Dune 8.0
Dune
Greig Fraser
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
No Time to Die 7.9
No Time to Die 007: No Time to Die
Linus Sandgren
Watch trailer
The Tragedy of Macbeth 7.2
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Bruno Delbonnel
Watch trailer
The Power of the Dog 7.0
The Power of the Dog
Ari Wegner
Watch trailer
Nightmare Alley 7.2
Nightmare Alley
Dan Laustsen
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Dune 8.0
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green
Winner
Watch trailer
Dune 8.0
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
West Side Story 7.4
West Side Story
Gari Ridstrom, Tod A. Maitland, Andy Nelson, Brian Chumney
Watch trailer
Last Night in Soho 7.2
Last Night in Soho
Tim Cavagin, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Dan Morgan
No Time to Die 7.9
No Time to Die 007: No Time to Die
James Harrison, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor, Simon Hayes
Watch trailer
West Side Story 7.4
West Side Story
Gari Ridstrom, Tod A. Maitland, Andy Nelson, Brian Chumney
Watch trailer
A Quiet Place: Part II 7.5
A Quiet Place: Part II A Quiet Place Part II
Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn, Malte Bieler
Watch trailer
A Quiet Place: Part II 7.5
A Quiet Place: Part II A Quiet Place Part II
Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn, Malte Bieler
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Original Score
Dune 8.0
Dune
Hans Zimmer
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Power of the Dog 7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood
Watch trailer
The French Dispatch 7.5
The French Dispatch
Alexandre Desplat
Being the Ricardos 6.6
Being the Ricardos
Daniel Pemberton
Watch trailer
Don't Look Up 7.2
Don't Look Up
Nicholas Britell
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Cruella 7.9
Cruella
Jenny Beavan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The French Dispatch 7.5
The French Dispatch
Milena Canonero
Dune 8.0
Dune
Bob Morgan, Jacqueline West
Watch trailer
Nightmare Alley 7.2
Nightmare Alley
Luis Sequeira
Cyrano 6.4
Cyrano
Massimo Cantini Parrini
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
No Time to Die 7.9
No Time to Die 007: No Time to Die
Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Winner
Watch trailer
No Time to Die 7.9
No Time to Die 007: No Time to Die
Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Dune 8.0
Dune
Joe Walker
Watch trailer
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) 8.1
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Joshua L Pearson
Belfast 6.8
Belfast
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Watch trailer
Licorice Pizza 7.6
Licorice Pizza
Andy Jurgensen
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
The Harder They Fall 6.2
The Harder They Fall
Jeymes Samuel
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Keyboard Fantasies Keyboard Fantasies
Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor
Boiling Point 7.0
Boiling Point
Hester Ruoff, James Cummings
Watch trailer
Passing 7.0
Passing
Rebecca Hall
After Love 7.3
After Love
Aleem Khan
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Dune 8.0
Dune
Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles
Winner
Watch trailer
Dune 8.0
Dune
Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Matrix Resurrections 5.7
The Matrix Resurrections The Matrix: Resurrections
Tom Debenham, Dan Glass, J.D. Schwalm, Huw J. Evans
Watch trailer
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7.3
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Sheena Duggal, Alessandro Ongaro, Aharon Bourland, Pier Lefebvre
Watch trailer
Free Guy 7.8
Free Guy
Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick, Swen Gillberg
Free Guy 7.8
Free Guy
Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick, Swen Gillberg
The Matrix Resurrections 5.7
The Matrix Resurrections The Matrix: Resurrections
Tom Debenham, Dan Glass, J.D. Schwalm, Huw J. Evans
Watch trailer
No Time to Die 7.9
No Time to Die 007: No Time to Die
Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Charlie Noble, Joel Green
Watch trailer
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7.3
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Sheena Duggal, Alessandro Ongaro, Aharon Bourland, Pier Lefebvre
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
The Eyes of Tammy Faye 7.4
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
Winner
Watch trailer
The Eyes of Tammy Faye 7.4
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Dune 8.0
Dune
Donald Mowat, Love Larson
Watch trailer
Cyrano 6.4
Cyrano
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Watch trailer
House of Gucci 7.4
House of Gucci
Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Sarah Tanno, Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras
Watch trailer
Dune 8.0
Dune
Donald Mowat, Love Larson
Watch trailer
House of Gucci 7.4
House of Gucci
Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Sarah Tanno, Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras
Watch trailer
Cruella 7.9
Cruella
Naomi Donne, Nadia Stacey
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
Licorice Pizza 7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Don't Look Up 7.2
Don't Look Up
Adam McKay
Watch trailer
Belfast 6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh
Watch trailer
King Richard 7.4
King Richard
Zach Baylin
Watch trailer
Being the Ricardos 6.6
Being the Ricardos
Aaron Sorkin
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
CODA 8.0
CODA Coda
Sian Heder
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Dune 8.0
Dune
Eric Roth, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts
Watch trailer
The Power of the Dog 7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion
Watch trailer
Drive My Car 7.2
Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Watch trailer
Dune 8.0
Dune
Eric Roth, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts
Watch trailer
The Lost Daughter 6.0
The Lost Daughter
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Casting
West Side Story 7.4
West Side Story
Cindy Tolan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Hand of God 6.8
The Hand of God È stata la mano di Dio
Annamaria Sambucco, Massimo Appolloni
Watch trailer
King Richard 7.4
King Richard
Avy Kaufman, Rich Delia
Watch trailer
Dune 8.0
Dune
Francine Maisler
Watch trailer
The Hand of God 6.8
The Hand of God È stata la mano di Dio
Annamaria Sambucco, Massimo Appolloni
Watch trailer
Boiling Point 7.0
Boiling Point
Carolyn McLeod
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Dune 8.0
Dune
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
West Side Story 7.4
West Side Story
Rena DeAngelo, Adam Stockhausen
Watch trailer
Cyrano 6.4
Cyrano
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Watch trailer
Nightmare Alley 7.2
Nightmare Alley
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
Cyrano 6.4
Cyrano
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Watch trailer
Nightmare Alley 7.2
Nightmare Alley
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
The French Dispatch 7.5
The French Dispatch
Rena DeAngelo, Adam Stockhausen
West Side Story 7.4
West Side Story
Rena DeAngelo, Adam Stockhausen
Watch trailer
The French Dispatch 7.5
The French Dispatch
Rena DeAngelo, Adam Stockhausen
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
Matthew Macfadyen
Matthew Macfadyen
Succession
Winner
All nominees
Nonso Anozie
Nonso Anozie
Sweet Tooth
Omari Douglas
It's a Sin
Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham
Time
Callum Scott Howells
It's a Sin
David Carlyle
David Carlyle
It's a Sin
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson
Help
Winner
All nominees
Emily Mortimer
Emily Mortimer
The Pursuit of Love
Jessica Plummer
The Girl Before
Celine Buckens
Showtrial
Tahirah Sharif
Tahirah Sharif
The Tower
Leah Harvey
Leah Harvey
Foundation
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
Tim Dean, Ben Wicks, David Geli, Pollyanna McGirr, Mo Gilligan, Rhe-An Archibald
Winner
The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
Tim Dean, Ben Wicks, David Geli, Pollyanna McGirr, Mo Gilligan, Rhe-An Archibald
Winner
All nominees
Race Around Britain Race Around Britain
Ben Wicks, Trent Williams-Jones, Claire Cook, Kevin Muyolo, Munya Chawawa, Andy Brown
The Graham Norton Show 8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Toby Baker, Jon Magnusson, Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell
The Ranganation The Ranganation
Ruth Phillips, Helena Parkhill, Barbara Wiltshire, Mark Barrett, Debra Blenkinsop, Richard Cohen
Race Around Britain Race Around Britain
Ben Wicks, Trent Williams-Jones, Claire Cook, Kevin Muyolo, Munya Chawawa, Andy Brown
The Graham Norton Show 8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Toby Baker, Jon Magnusson, Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell
BAFTA TV Award / Costume Design
We Are Lady Parts
We Are Lady Parts
PC Williams
Winner
All nominees
A Very British Scandal
A Very British Scandal
Ian Fulcher
The Pursuit of Love
The Pursuit of Love
Sinéad Kidao
The Serpent
The Serpent
Adam Howe For "Episode 1"
BAFTA TV Award / Current Affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin
David Henshaw, Sarah Collinson, David Alter, Sasha Odynova
Winner
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin
David Henshaw, Sarah Collinson, David Alter, Sasha Odynova
Winner
All nominees
Four Hours at the Capitol Four Hours at the Capitol
William Grayburn, Dan Reed, Jamie Roberts
Trump Takes on the World Trump Takes on the World
Norma Percy, Lucy Hetherington, Tania Rakhmanova, Greg Sanderson, Tim Stirzaker, Sam Collins
Four Hours at the Capitol Four Hours at the Capitol
William Grayburn, Dan Reed, Jamie Roberts
Trump Takes on the World Trump Takes on the World
Norma Percy, Lucy Hetherington, Tania Rakhmanova, Greg Sanderson, Tim Stirzaker, Sam Collins
BAFTA TV Award / Daytime
The Chase The Chase
Martin Scott, Mick Thomas, Hester Davies, Helen Tumbridge, Michael Kelpie, Christina Clayton
Winner
The Chase The Chase
Martin Scott, Mick Thomas, Hester Davies, Helen Tumbridge, Michael Kelpie, Christina Clayton
Winner
All nominees
Moneybags Moneybags
Louisa Benger, Mike Maclaine, Michelle Woods, David Flynn, Shaun Parry, Aaron Rosenthal
Richard Osman's House of Games Richard Osman's House of Games
Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Tom Banks, John Smith, Sarah Boyce, Abby Brakewell
The Steph Show The Steph Show
Alan Clayton, Derek Hallworth, Rebecca Papworth, Ben Wicks, Vivek Sharma, Steph McGovern
The Steph Show The Steph Show
Alan Clayton, Derek Hallworth, Rebecca Papworth, Ben Wicks, Vivek Sharma, Steph McGovern
Richard Osman's House of Games Richard Osman's House of Games
Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Tom Banks, John Smith, Sarah Boyce, Abby Brakewell
Moneybags Moneybags
Louisa Benger, Mike Maclaine, Michelle Woods, David Flynn, Shaun Parry, Aaron Rosenthal
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Factual
James Newton
Grenfell: The Untold Story
Winner
All nominees
Jamie Roberts
Four Hours at the Capitol
Arthur Cary
Surviving 9/11
James W. Newton
Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Fiction
Peter Hoar
It's a Sin
Winner
All nominees
Lewis Arnold
Time
Marc Munden
Marc Munden
Help
Will Sharpe
Will Sharpe
Landscapers
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Multi-Camera
Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm
Paul Dugdale
Winner
Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm
Paul Dugdale
Winner
All nominees
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Nikki Parsons
Six Nations Rugby Six Nations Rugby
Matthew Griffiths For "Wales v England"
The Grand National The Grand National
Paul McNamara
Six Nations Rugby Six Nations Rugby
Matthew Griffiths For "Wales v England"
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Nikki Parsons
The Grand National The Grand National
Paul McNamara
BAFTA TV Award / Drama Series
In My Skin In My Skin
Sophie Francis, Nerys Evans, Kayleigh Llewellyn, Molly Manners
Winner
In My Skin In My Skin
Sophie Francis, Nerys Evans, Kayleigh Llewellyn, Molly Manners
Winner
All nominees
Vigil
Vigil
Simon Heath, Jake Lushington, Angie Daniell, Dzheyms Strong, Tom Edge, Isabelle Sieb
Unforgotten
Unforgotten
For the Production Team
Manhunt Manhunt
Philippa Braithwaite, Mark Evans, Ed Whitmore, Jo Willett, Evie Bergson
Manhunt Manhunt
Philippa Braithwaite, Mark Evans, Ed Whitmore, Jo Willett, Evie Bergson
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Factual
9/11: Inside the President's War Room 9/11: Inside the President's War Room
Danny Collins, Mark Hammill
Winner
All nominees
Grenfell: The Untold Story Grenfell: The Untold Story
Emma Lysaght
Pandemic 2020 Pandemic 2020
Anna Price
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Doug Bryson
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Fiction
It's a Sin
It's a Sin
Sarah Brewerton
Winner
All nominees
Line of Duty 8.8
Line of Duty
Andrew McClelland
Landscapers
Landscapers
Elen Pierce Lewis
A Very British Scandal
A Very British Scandal
Dominic Strevens
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Factual
Into the Storm En la tormenta
Adam Brown
Winner
All nominees
Look Away Look Away
Sophie Cunningham
The End of Silence The End of Silence
Hugh Davies
Queens of Rap Queens of Rap
Poppy Begum
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Fiction
All nominees
Bloods
Bloods
Nathan Bryon
We Are Lady Parts
We Are Lady Parts
Nida Manzoor
Sex Education 8.0
Sex Education
Runyararo Mapfumo
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Craft Team
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Andrew Stokes, Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon
Winner
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Andrew Stokes, Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon
Winner
All nominees
The Masked Singer UK The Masked Singer UK
Dave Davey, Casey Antwis, Elizabeth Honan, Benn Wyldeck
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Patrick Doherty, Catherine Land, David Newton, Richard Sillitto, David Bishop, Tom Young
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Patrick Doherty, Catherine Land, David Newton, Richard Sillitto, David Bishop, Tom Young
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Chris Power, Gurdip Mahal, Mark Busk-Cowley, Catherine Land, Andy Milligan, Shereen Shimmin
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Chris Power, Gurdip Mahal, Mark Busk-Cowley, Catherine Land, Andy Milligan, Shereen Shimmin
The Masked Singer UK The Masked Singer UK
Dave Davey, Casey Antwis, Elizabeth Honan, Benn Wyldeck
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Performance
Big Zuu's Big Eats Big Zuu's Big Eats
Big Zuu
Winner
All nominees
Joe Lycett's Got Your Back Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
Joe Lycett
8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Sean Lock
I Can See Your Voice: UK I Can See Your Voice: UK
Alison Hammond
The Graham Norton Show 8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Graham Norton
The Wheel The Wheel
Michael McIntyre
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
For the Production Team
Winner
All nominees
An Audience with Adele An Audience with Adele
Sally Wood, Bex Hampson, Ben Winston, Lou Fox, Jonathan Dickins
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
For the Production Team
An Audience with Adele An Audience with Adele
Sally Wood, Bex Hampson, Ben Winston, Lou Fox, Jonathan Dickins
Life & Rhymes Life & Rhymes
For the Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Uprising Uprising
For the Production Team
Winner
All nominees
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
For the Production Team
9/11: One Day in America 9/11: One Day in America
T.J. Martin, David Glover, Daniel Lindsay, Daniel Bogado, Caroline Marsden
9/11: One Day in America 9/11: One Day in America
T.J. Martin, David Glover, Daniel Lindsay, Daniel Bogado, Caroline Marsden
BAFTA TV Award / Features
Big Zuu's Big Eats Big Zuu's Big Eats
Lucy Blatch, Chris Faith, Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Rohan Minhas, Big Zuu
Winner
Big Zuu's Big Eats Big Zuu's Big Eats
Lucy Blatch, Chris Faith, Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Rohan Minhas, Big Zuu
Winner
All nominees
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Rob Gill, Stephanie Fyfe
Sort Your Life Out
Sort Your Life Out
Kurt Seywald, Lucy Blatch, Charlotte Brookes, James Callum, Demi Doyle, Michael Hyland
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Rob Gill, Stephanie Fyfe
Sort Your Life Out
Sort Your Life Out
Kurt Seywald, Lucy Blatch, Charlotte Brookes, James Callum, Demi Doyle, Michael Hyland
The Great British Sewing Bee The Great British Sewing Bee
For the Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Alma's Not Normal Alma's Not Normal
Sophie Willan
Winner
All nominees
Starstruck
Starstruck
Rose Matafeo
We Are Lady Parts
We Are Lady Parts
Anjana Vasan
Stath Lets Flats Stath Lets Flats
Natasia Demetriou
Sex Education 8.0
Sex Education
Aimee Lou Wood
This Way Up
This Way Up
Aisling Bea
BAFTA TV Award / International
The Underground Railroad
The Underground Railroad
Dede Gardner, Colson Whitehead, Jeremy Kleiner, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak
Winner
The Underground Railroad
The Underground Railroad
Dede Gardner, Colson Whitehead, Jeremy Kleiner, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak
Winner
All nominees
Call My Agent!
Call My Agent! Dix pour cent
Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller, Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger
Mare of Easttown
Mare of Easttown
For the Production Team
Squid Game 8.4
Squid Game Ojing-eo geim
Hwang Dong-hyeok, Kim Ji-yeon
Lupin
Lupin
For the Production Team
Succession 7.0
Succession
For the Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
Sean Bean
Sean Bean
Time
Winner
All nominees
Hugh Quarshie
Stephen
Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham
Help
David Thewlis
David Thewlis
Landscapers
Olly Alexander
Olly Alexander
It's a Sin
Samuel Adewunmi
Samuel Adewunmi
You Don't Know Me
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer
Help
Winner
All nominees
Niamh Algar
Niamh Algar
Deceit
Denise Gough
Denise Gough
Too Close
Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Too Close
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Mare of Easttown
Lydia West
Lydia West
It's a Sin
BAFTA TV Award / Live Event
The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet
For the Production Team
Winner
All nominees
The Brit Awards 2021 The Brit Awards 2021
For the Production Team
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
For the Production Team
Springwatch Springwatch
For the Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Make Up & Hair Design
The Witcher 8.4
The Witcher
Barrie Gower, Deb Watson, Sarah Gower
Winner
The Witcher 8.4
The Witcher
Barrie Gower, Deb Watson, Sarah Gower
Winner
All nominees
It's a Sin
It's a Sin
Lin Davie, Laura Flynn
A Very British Scandal
A Very British Scandal
Catherine Scoble
The Nevers
The Nevers
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener
It's a Sin
It's a Sin
Lin Davie, Laura Flynn
The Nevers
The Nevers
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Stath Lets Flats Stath Lets Flats
Jamie Demetriou
Winner
All nominees
This Time with Alan Partridge This Time with Alan Partridge
Steve Coogan
Sex Education 8.0
Sex Education
Ncuti Gatwa
Bloods
Bloods
Samson Kayo
Jerk Jerk
Tim Renkow
Brassic 7.8
Brassic
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
Time
Time
Jimmy McGovern, Tom Sherry, Simon Maloney, Michael Parke, Lewis Arnold, Andrew Morrissey
Winner
All nominees
Landscapers
Landscapers
Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Olivia Colman, Ed Sinclair, Will Sharpe, Katie Carpenter
It's a Sin
It's a Sin
Phil Collinson, Russell T. Davies, Peter Hoar, Nicola Shindler
Stephen Stephen
Frank Cottrell Boyce, Joe Cottrell Boyce, Mark Redhead, Alrick Riley, Madonna Baptiste, Jessica Sharkey
It's a Sin
It's a Sin
Phil Collinson, Russell T. Davies, Peter Hoar, Nicola Shindler
Stephen Stephen
Frank Cottrell Boyce, Joe Cottrell Boyce, Mark Redhead, Alrick Riley, Madonna Baptiste, Jessica Sharkey
BAFTA TV Award / News Coverage
ITV News ITV News
For the Production Team
Winner
All nominees
Black to Front Special Black to Front Special
For the Production Team
Good Morning Britain Good Morning Britain
For the Production Team
Sky News @Breakfast Sky News @Breakfast
For the Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music
Landscapers
Landscapers
Arthur Sharpe
Winner
All nominees
The Outsiders? The Outsiders?
Elevated Music
Line of Duty 8.8
Line of Duty
Carly Paradis
Loki
Loki
Natalie Holt
BAFTA TV Award / Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Landscapers
Landscapers
Erik Wilson
Winner
All nominees
Sex Education 8.0
Sex Education
Oli Russell
Your Honor
Your Honor
James Friend
Time
Time
Mark Wolf
BAFTA TV Award / Photography, Factual
Liverpool Narcos Liverpool Narcos
James Incledon
Winner
All nominees
Earth at Night in Color Earth at Night in Color
Dawson Dunning, John Shier
My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan
Fil Grabski, Shoaib Sharifi
Tiny World
Tiny World
Doug Anderson, Alex Vail For "Reef"
Tiny World
Tiny World
Doug Anderson, Alex Vail For "Reef"
BAFTA TV Award / Production Design
Landscapers
Landscapers
Cristina Casali, Fabrice Spelta, Robert Wischhusen-Hayes
Winner
Landscapers
Landscapers
Cristina Casali, Fabrice Spelta, Robert Wischhusen-Hayes
Winner
All nominees
The Serpent
The Serpent
François-Renaud Labarthe
Vigil
Vigil
Tom Sayer
The Pursuit of Love
The Pursuit of Love
Cristina Casali
BAFTA TV Award / Reality & Constructed Factual
Gogglebox Gogglebox
For the Production Team
Winner
All nominees
RuPaul's Drag Race UK RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Fenton Bailey, Bruce McCoy, RuPaul, Matt Green, Sally Miles, Tom Campbell
Married at First Sight UK Married at First Sight UK
Danielle Lux, Murray Boland, Dermot Caulfield, James Kayler, Sharyn Mills, Rachel Viner
RuPaul's Drag Race UK RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Fenton Bailey, Bruce McCoy, RuPaul, Matt Green, Sally Miles, Tom Campbell
The Dog House The Dog House
For the Production Team
Married at First Sight UK Married at First Sight UK
Danielle Lux, Murray Boland, Dermot Caulfield, James Kayler, Sharyn Mills, Rachel Viner
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Casting
We Are Lady Parts
We Are Lady Parts
Aisha Bywaters
Winner
All nominees
Time
Time
Beverley Keogh, David Martin
Sex Education 8.0
Sex Education
Lauren Evans
It's a Sin
It's a Sin
Andy Pryor
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Comedy
Motherland
Motherland
Caroline Norris, Barunka O'Shaughnessy, Sharon Horgan, Helen Serafinowicz, Clelia Mountford, Holly Walsh
Winner
Motherland
Motherland
Caroline Norris, Barunka O'Shaughnessy, Sharon Horgan, Helen Serafinowicz, Clelia Mountford, Holly Walsh
Winner
All nominees
Stath Lets Flats Stath Lets Flats
Ash Atalla, Seb Barwell, Andrew Gaynord, Jamie Demetriou
We Are Lady Parts
We Are Lady Parts
For the Production Team
Stath Lets Flats Stath Lets Flats
Ash Atalla, Seb Barwell, Andrew Gaynord, Jamie Demetriou
Alma's Not Normal Alma's Not Normal
Nerys Evans, Gill Isles, Andrew Chaplin, Sophie Willan
Alma's Not Normal Alma's Not Normal
Nerys Evans, Gill Isles, Andrew Chaplin, Sophie Willan
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form Programme
Our Land Our Land
Alfred Thirolle, Alexandra Genova
Winner
Our Land Our Land
Alfred Thirolle, Alexandra Genova
Winner
All nominees
People You May Know People You May Know
Juliet Riddell, Franklin Dow, James Graham, Tom Hannen
Please Help Please Help
Lucy Pearman, Ben Mallaby, David Simpson
Hollyoaks IRL Hollyoaks IRL
Alan Toner, Graham Gallery, Rachel Hardy
Please Help Please Help
Lucy Pearman, Ben Mallaby, David Simpson
People You May Know People You May Know
Juliet Riddell, Franklin Dow, James Graham, Tom Hannen
Hollyoaks IRL Hollyoaks IRL
Alan Toner, Graham Gallery, Rachel Hardy
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan
Clive Mattock, Fil Grabski, Amanda Wilkie, Shoaib Sharifi
Winner
My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan
Clive Mattock, Fil Grabski, Amanda Wilkie, Shoaib Sharifi
Winner
All nominees
Grenfell: The Untold Story Grenfell: The Untold Story
Emma Lysaght, Jessie Versluys, James Newton, Kirsty Cunningham, Daisy Ayliffe
9/11: Inside the President's War Room 9/11: Inside the President's War Room
Neil Grant, Simon Finch, Serena Kennedy, Adam Wishart
Nail Bomber: Manhunt The Nailbomber
For the Production Team
9/11: Inside the President's War Room 9/11: Inside the President's War Room
Neil Grant, Simon Finch, Serena Kennedy, Adam Wishart
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Together 6.8
Together
Stephen Daldry, Guy Heeley, Sonia Friedman, Dennis Kelly, Justin Martin
Winner
Together 6.8
Together
Stephen Daldry, Guy Heeley, Sonia Friedman, Dennis Kelly, Justin Martin
Winner
All nominees
I Am
I Am I Am...
David Charap, Dominic Savage, Josh Hyams, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee For "I Am Victoria"
Help 7.7
Help
Stephen Graham, Marc Munden, Jenny Frayn, Beth Willis, Jack Thorne, Jodie Comer For the Production Team
National Theatre at Home: Death of England: Face to Face National Theatre at Home: Death of England: Face to Face
Clint Dyer, Dixie Linder, Rufus Norris, Roy Williams, David Sabel
I Am
I Am I Am...
David Charap, Dominic Savage, Josh Hyams, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee For "I Am Victoria"
Help 7.7
Help
Stephen Graham, Marc Munden, Jenny Frayn, Beth Willis, Jack Thorne, Jodie Comer For the Production Team
National Theatre at Home: Death of England: Face to Face National Theatre at Home: Death of England: Face to Face
Clint Dyer, Dixie Linder, Rufus Norris, Roy Williams, David Sabel
BAFTA TV Award / Soap & Continuing Drama
Coronation Street Coronation Street
For the Production Team
Winner
All nominees
Emmerdale Farm Emmerdale Farm
For the Production Team
Holby City Holby City
For the Production Team
Casualty Casualty
Debbie Biggins, Sarah Beeson, Loretta Preece, Deborah Sathe, Jenny Thompson
Casualty Casualty
Debbie Biggins, Sarah Beeson, Loretta Preece, Deborah Sathe, Jenny Thompson
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Factual
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Dan Johnson, Claire Ellis, Nas Parkash, Kim Tae Hak
Winner
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Dan Johnson, Claire Ellis, Nas Parkash, Kim Tae Hak
Winner
All nominees
Earth at Night in Color Earth at Night in Color
Kate Hopkins, Graham Wild, Paul Ackerman, Jonny Crew
The Funeral of HRH the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh The Funeral of HRH the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Conrad Fletcher, Andy James, Julian Gough, Andy Payne
Formula 1: Drive to Survive 8.8
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Nick Fry, Andrew Yarme, Doug Dreger, Steve Speed, James Evans, Hugh Dwan
The Funeral of HRH the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh The Funeral of HRH the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Conrad Fletcher, Andy James, Julian Gough, Andy Payne
Formula 1: Drive to Survive 8.8
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Nick Fry, Andrew Yarme, Doug Dreger, Steve Speed, James Evans, Hugh Dwan
Earth at Night in Color Earth at Night in Color
Kate Hopkins, Graham Wild, Paul Ackerman, Jonny Crew
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Fiction
A Very British Scandal
A Very British Scandal
For the Sound Team
Winner
All nominees
Intergalactic
Intergalactic
Howard Bargroff, Harry Barnes, Jamie Caple, Oliver Brierley, Judi Lee-Headman, Adam Armitage
The Witcher 8.4
The Witcher
Matthew Collinge, Robert Farr, James Bain, Matt Davies, Rob Prynne, Alyn Sclosa (Episode 1)
The Witcher 8.4
The Witcher
Matthew Collinge, Robert Farr, James Bain, Matt Davies, Rob Prynne, Alyn Sclosa (Episode 1)
Line of Duty 8.8
Line of Duty
Ronan Hill, Ian Wilkinson, Pietro Dalmasso, Paul Maynes
Line of Duty 8.8
Line of Duty
Ronan Hill, Ian Wilkinson, Pietro Dalmasso, Paul Maynes
BAFTA TV Award / Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
The Witcher 8.4
The Witcher
Stefano Pepin, Dadi Einarsson, Jet Omoshebi, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage For "Episode 1"
Winner
All nominees
Earth at Night in Color Earth at Night in Color
Adam Inglis, Sam Livingstone, Tom Payne, Silja Momsen-Livingstone
Black Holes: Heart of Darkness Black Holes: Heart of Darkness
Rob Harvey, John Kennedy, Rasik Gorecha, Sam Reed, Katherine Jamieson, Alex Marlow
Intergalactic
Intergalactic
Jean-Claude Deguara, Gareth Spensley
Black Holes: Heart of Darkness Black Holes: Heart of Darkness
Rob Harvey, John Kennedy, Rasik Gorecha, Sam Reed, Katherine Jamieson, Alex Marlow
Intergalactic
Intergalactic
Jean-Claude Deguara, Gareth Spensley
Earth at Night in Color Earth at Night in Color
Adam Inglis, Sam Livingstone, Tom Payne, Silja Momsen-Livingstone
BAFTA TV Award / Specialist Factual
The Missing Children The Missing Children
Brian Woods, Tanya Stephan, Rachel Cumella, Paddy Garrick, Ella Newton, Anne Morrison
Winner
The Missing Children The Missing Children
Brian Woods, Tanya Stephan, Rachel Cumella, Paddy Garrick, Ella Newton, Anne Morrison
Winner
All nominees
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act 7.9
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act
Simon Lupton, James Rogan, Mark Hedgecoe, Chris Wilson, Soleta Rogan, Dan Hall
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act 7.9
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act
Simon Lupton, James Rogan, Mark Hedgecoe, Chris Wilson, Soleta Rogan, Dan Hall
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance Black Power: A British Story of Resistance
Tracey Scoffield, James Rogan, George Amponsah, Steve McQueen, Soleta Rogan, Helen Bart
Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disability in Britain Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disability in Britain
For the Production Team
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance Black Power: A British Story of Resistance
Tracey Scoffield, James Rogan, George Amponsah, Steve McQueen, Soleta Rogan, Helen Bart
BAFTA TV Award / Sport
Formula 1 Formula 1
For "The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix", for the Production Team
Winner
All nominees
ITV Racing: The Grand National ITV Racing: The Grand National
Paul McNamara, Dzhon Harris, Mark Demuth, Tasleem Hasham-Laywood, Paul Cooper
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-final: England v Denmark UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-final: England v Denmark
Paul McNamara, Roger Pearce, Mark Demuth, Maggie Price, Stuart Smith, Phil Heslop
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Tokyo 2020 Olympics
For the Production Team
ITV Racing: The Grand National ITV Racing: The Grand National
Paul McNamara, Dzhon Harris, Mark Demuth, Tasleem Hasham-Laywood, Paul Cooper
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-final: England v Denmark UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-final: England v Denmark
Paul McNamara, Roger Pearce, Mark Demuth, Maggie Price, Stuart Smith, Phil Heslop
BAFTA TV Award / Titles & Graphic Identity
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Tokyo 2020 Olympics
James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Keni Kawai
Winner
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Tokyo 2020 Olympics
James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Keni Kawai
Winner
All nominees
Lions Series: South Africa 2021 Lions Series: South Africa 2021
Ceri Sampson, Adam Wells, Steve Waugh
All Creatures Great and Small
All Creatures Great and Small
Gary Redford
Around the World in 80 Days
Around the World in 80 Days
Around the World in 80 Days
Around the World in 80 Days
Lions Series: South Africa 2021 Lions Series: South Africa 2021
Ceri Sampson, Adam Wells, Steve Waugh
BAFTA TV Award / Virgin Media's Must-See Moment
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
For "Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to ‘Symphony’"
Winner
All nominees
Squid Game 8.4
Squid Game Ojing-eo geim
For "Red Light, Green Light game"
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
For "Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties"
RuPaul's Drag Race UK RuPaul's Drag Race UK
For "‘UK Hun?’ – Bimini’s verse"
An Audience with Adele An Audience with Adele
For "Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life"
It's a Sin
It's a Sin
For "Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis"
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Comedy
We Are Lady Parts
We Are Lady Parts
Nida Manzoor
Winner
All nominees
The Outlaws
The Outlaws
Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth
Bloods
Bloods
Paul Doolan, Nathan Bryon
The Outlaws
The Outlaws
Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth
Alma's Not Normal Alma's Not Normal
Sophie Willan
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Drama
In My Skin In My Skin
Kayleigh Llewellyn
Winner
All nominees
Help 7.7
Help
Jack Thorne
It's a Sin
It's a Sin
Russell T. Davies
Succession 7.0
Succession
Jesse Armstrong
Academy Fellowship
Billy Connolly
Billy Connolly
BAFTA Television
Winner
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
The Artful Escape The Artful Escape
Winner
All nominees
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
It Takes Two It Takes Two
Resident Evil Village Resident Evil Village
Psychonauts 2 Psychonauts 2
Returnal Returnal
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
Returnal Returnal
Winner
All nominees
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Deathloop Deathloop
Halo Infinite Halo Infinite
The Artful Escape The Artful Escape
Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Winner
All nominees
Life Is Strange: True Colors Life Is Strange: True Colors
Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard
It Takes Two It Takes Two
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Hunter Schmidt
Psychonauts 2 Psychonauts 2
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5
Winner
All nominees
Sable Sable
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Overboard! Overboard!
Jon Ingold
Death's Door Death's Door
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
Toem Toem
Winner
All nominees
The Forgotten City The Forgotten City
Nick James Pearce
Eastward Eastward
Maquette Maquette
Genesis Noir Genesis Noir
Evan Anthony
The Artful Escape The Artful Escape
BAFTA Games Award / Best Evolving Game
No Man's Sky No Man's Sky
Winner
All nominees
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Atsumare doubutsu no mori
Among Us Among Us
Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
Fortnite Fortnite
Apex Legends Apex Legends
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
Chicory: A Colorful Tale Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Winner
All nominees
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Mario Party Superstars Mario Party Superstars
Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5
Unpacking Unpacking
Jeff van Dyck, Tim Dawson, Wren Brier
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
Returnal Returnal
Winner
All nominees
Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
It Takes Two It Takes Two
Deathloop Deathloop
Inscryption Inscryption
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
It Takes Two It Takes Two
Winner
All nominees
Halo Infinite Halo Infinite
Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5
Back 4 Blood Back 4 Blood
Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard
Hell Let Loose Hell Let Loose
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
Returnal Returnal
Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger, The Haxan Cloak
Winner
Returnal Returnal
Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger, The Haxan Cloak
Winner
All nominees
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Mark Mothersbaugh, Wataru Hokoyama, Scott Hanau
Psychonauts 2 Psychonauts 2
Peter McConnell
Far Cry 6 Far Cry 6
Deathloop Deathloop
Tom Salta, Ross Tregenza, Erich Talaba
Halo Infinite Halo Infinite
Joel Corelitz, Curtis Schweitzer, Gareth Coker
Deathloop Deathloop
Tom Salta, Ross Tregenza, Erich Talaba
BAFTA Games Award / Best Narrative
Unpacking Unpacking
Tim Dawson, Annie VanderMeer, Wren Brier
Winner
All nominees
Returnal Returnal
Life Is Strange: True Colors Life Is Strange: True Colors
Psychonauts 2 Psychonauts 2
Tim Schafer
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
It Takes Two It Takes Two
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Property
It Takes Two It Takes Two
Winner
All nominees
Death's Door Death's Door
Unpacking Unpacking
Jeff van Dyck, Tim Dawson, Wren Brier
Deathloop Deathloop
Inscryption Inscryption
Returnal Returnal
BAFTA Games Award / EE Game of the Year
Unpacking Unpacking
Winner
All nominees
Deathloop Deathloop
Metroid Dread Metroid Dread
It Takes Two It Takes Two