BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning
Winner
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning
Winner
8.0
Dune
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter
6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh, Tamar Thomas, Becca Kovacik, Laura Berwick
7.2
Don't Look Up
Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick
7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Sara Murphy
8.0
Dune
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter
6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh, Tamar Thomas, Becca Kovacik, Laura Berwick
7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Sara Murphy
7.2
Don't Look Up
Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh, Tamar Thomas, Becca Kovacik, Laura Berwick
Winner
6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh, Tamar Thomas, Becca Kovacik, Laura Berwick
Winner
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
Barbara Broccoli, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Michael G. Wilson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
7.3
After Love
Matthieu de Braconier, Aleem Khan
7.0
Boiling Point
Phil Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings
7.0
Passing
Forest Whitaker, Rebecca Hall, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Margot Hand
7.0
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Dzhonatan Battrell, Mark Herbert, Peter Carlton, Tom MacRae
7.4
House of Gucci
Ridley Scott, Giannina Facio, Mark Huffam, Becky Johnston, Kevin J. Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna
7.0
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Dzhonatan Battrell, Mark Herbert, Peter Carlton, Tom MacRae
6.4
Cyrano
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heeley, Joe Wright, Erica Schmidt
7.0
Boiling Point
Phil Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings
6.9
Ali & Ava
Klio Barnard, Tracy O'Riordan
7.4
House of Gucci
Ridley Scott, Giannina Facio, Mark Huffam, Becky Johnston, Kevin J. Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna
6.4
Cyrano
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heeley, Joe Wright, Erica Schmidt
7.2
Last Night in Soho
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Edgar Wright, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
7.2
Last Night in Soho
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Edgar Wright, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
7.2
Drive My Car
Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
Winner
7.2
Drive My Car
Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
Winner
6.8
Parallel Mothers
Madres paralelas
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
6.8
Parallel Mothers
Madres paralelas
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
7.2
Petite Maman
Petite maman
Bénédicte Couvreur, Céline Sciamma
6.8
The Hand of God
È stata la mano di Dio
Lorenzo Mieli, Paolo Sorrentino
7.7
The Worst Person in the World
Verdens verste menneske
Thomas Robsahm, Joachim Trier
7.2
Petite Maman
Petite maman
Bénédicte Couvreur, Céline Sciamma
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
The Black Cop
The Black Cop
Cherish Oteka
Winner
Femme
Femme
Sam Ritzenberg, Sam H. Freeman, Hayley Williams, Ng Choon Ping
Stuffed
Stuffed
Joss Holden-Rea, Theo Rhys
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
The Palace
The Palace
Jo Prichard
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Antonin Niclass, Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera
Night of the Living Dread
Night of the Living Dread
Ida Melum, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso, Danielle Goff
Affairs of the Art
Affairs of the Art
Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Night of the Living Dread
Night of the Living Dread
Ida Melum, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso, Danielle Goff
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Feature Film
7.8
Encanto
Byron Howard, Jared Bush, Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino
8.0
Flee
Flugt
Monica Hellström, Jonas Poher Rasmussen
8.0
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Michael Rianda
7.9
Luca
Andrea Warren, Enrico Casarosa
8.0
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Michael Rianda
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary
8.1
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Questlove, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein
Becoming Cousteau
Becoming Cousteau
Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Evan Hayes, Mridu Chandra
7.1
Cow
Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
Becoming Cousteau
Becoming Cousteau
Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Evan Hayes, Mridu Chandra
8.4
The Rescue
John Battsek, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, P.J. van Sandwijk
8.0
Flee
Flugt
Monica Hellström, Jonas Poher Rasmussen
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
King Richard
Stephen Graham
Boiling Point
Adeel Akhtar
Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali
Swan Song
The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio
Don't Look Up
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Joanna Scanlan
After Love
Emilia Jones
CODA
Renate Reinsve
The Worst Person in the World
Lady GaGa
House of Gucci
Tessa Thompson
Passing
Alana Haim
Licorice Pizza
BAFTA Film Award / Best Director
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion
Winner
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion
Winner
6.2
Titane
Julia Ducournau
7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson
6.2
Titane
Julia Ducournau
6.5
Happening
L’événement
Audrey Diwan
6.5
Happening
L’événement
Audrey Diwan
7.3
After Love
Aleem Khan
7.2
Drive My Car
Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson
7.2
Drive My Car
Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
7.3
After Love
Aleem Khan
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur
CODA
Mike Faist
West Side Story
Woody Norman
C'mon C'mon
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Power of the Dog
Jesse Plemons
The Power of the Dog
Ciarán Hinds
Belfast
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
Caitriona Balfe
Belfast
Ruth Negga
Passing
Jessie Buckley
The Lost Daughter
Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard
Ann Dowd
Mass
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
8.0
Dune
Greig Fraser
Winner
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
Linus Sandgren
7.2
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Bruno Delbonnel
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Ari Wegner
7.2
Nightmare Alley
Dan Laustsen
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
8.0
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green
Winner
8.0
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green
Winner
7.4
West Side Story
Gari Ridstrom, Tod A. Maitland, Andy Nelson, Brian Chumney
7.2
Last Night in Soho
Tim Cavagin, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Dan Morgan
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
James Harrison, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor, Simon Hayes
7.4
West Side Story
Gari Ridstrom, Tod A. Maitland, Andy Nelson, Brian Chumney
7.5
A Quiet Place: Part II
A Quiet Place Part II
Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn, Malte Bieler
7.5
A Quiet Place: Part II
A Quiet Place Part II
Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn, Malte Bieler
BAFTA Film Award / Original Score
8.0
Dune
Hans Zimmer
Winner
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood
7.5
The French Dispatch
Alexandre Desplat
6.6
Being the Ricardos
Daniel Pemberton
7.2
Don't Look Up
Nicholas Britell
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
7.9
Cruella
Jenny Beavan
Winner
7.5
The French Dispatch
Milena Canonero
8.0
Dune
Bob Morgan, Jacqueline West
7.2
Nightmare Alley
Luis Sequeira
6.4
Cyrano
Massimo Cantini Parrini
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Winner
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Winner
8.0
Dune
Joe Walker
8.1
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Joshua L Pearson
6.8
Belfast
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
7.6
Licorice Pizza
Andy Jurgensen
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
6.2
The Harder They Fall
Jeymes Samuel
Winner
Keyboard Fantasies
Keyboard Fantasies
Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor
7.0
Boiling Point
Hester Ruoff, James Cummings
7.0
Passing
Rebecca Hall
7.3
After Love
Aleem Khan
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
8.0
Dune
Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles
Winner
8.0
Dune
Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles
Winner
5.7
The Matrix Resurrections
The Matrix: Resurrections
Tom Debenham, Dan Glass, J.D. Schwalm, Huw J. Evans
7.3
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Sheena Duggal, Alessandro Ongaro, Aharon Bourland, Pier Lefebvre
7.8
Free Guy
Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick, Swen Gillberg
7.8
Free Guy
Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick, Swen Gillberg
5.7
The Matrix Resurrections
The Matrix: Resurrections
Tom Debenham, Dan Glass, J.D. Schwalm, Huw J. Evans
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Charlie Noble, Joel Green
7.3
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Sheena Duggal, Alessandro Ongaro, Aharon Bourland, Pier Lefebvre
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
7.4
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
Winner
7.4
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
Winner
8.0
Dune
Donald Mowat, Love Larson
6.4
Cyrano
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
7.4
House of Gucci
Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Sarah Tanno, Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras
8.0
Dune
Donald Mowat, Love Larson
7.4
House of Gucci
Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Sarah Tanno, Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras
7.9
Cruella
Naomi Donne, Nadia Stacey
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson
Winner
7.2
Don't Look Up
Adam McKay
6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh
7.4
King Richard
Zach Baylin
6.6
Being the Ricardos
Aaron Sorkin
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
8.0
CODA
Coda
Sian Heder
Winner
8.0
Dune
Eric Roth, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion
7.2
Drive My Car
Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
8.0
Dune
Eric Roth, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts
6.0
The Lost Daughter
Maggie Gyllenhaal
BAFTA Film Award / Best Casting
7.4
West Side Story
Cindy Tolan
Winner
6.8
The Hand of God
È stata la mano di Dio
Annamaria Sambucco, Massimo Appolloni
7.4
King Richard
Avy Kaufman, Rich Delia
8.0
Dune
Francine Maisler
6.8
The Hand of God
È stata la mano di Dio
Annamaria Sambucco, Massimo Appolloni
7.0
Boiling Point
Carolyn McLeod
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
8.0
Dune
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
Winner
7.4
West Side Story
Rena DeAngelo, Adam Stockhausen
6.4
Cyrano
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
7.2
Nightmare Alley
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
6.4
Cyrano
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
7.2
Nightmare Alley
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
7.5
The French Dispatch
Rena DeAngelo, Adam Stockhausen
7.4
West Side Story
Rena DeAngelo, Adam Stockhausen
7.5
The French Dispatch
Rena DeAngelo, Adam Stockhausen
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
Matthew Macfadyen
Succession
Nonso Anozie
Sweet Tooth
Omari Douglas
It's a Sin
Stephen Graham
Time
Callum Scott Howells
It's a Sin
David Carlyle
It's a Sin
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson
Help
Emily Mortimer
The Pursuit of Love
Jessica Plummer
The Girl Before
Celine Buckens
Showtrial
Tahirah Sharif
The Tower
Leah Harvey
Foundation
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
Tim Dean, Ben Wicks, David Geli, Pollyanna McGirr, Mo Gilligan, Rhe-An Archibald
Race Around Britain
Race Around Britain
Ben Wicks, Trent Williams-Jones, Claire Cook, Kevin Muyolo, Munya Chawawa, Andy Brown
8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Toby Baker, Jon Magnusson, Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell
The Ranganation
The Ranganation
Ruth Phillips, Helena Parkhill, Barbara Wiltshire, Mark Barrett, Debra Blenkinsop, Richard Cohen
Race Around Britain
Race Around Britain
Ben Wicks, Trent Williams-Jones, Claire Cook, Kevin Muyolo, Munya Chawawa, Andy Brown
8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Toby Baker, Jon Magnusson, Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell
BAFTA TV Award / Costume Design
We Are Lady Parts
PC Williams
A Very British Scandal
Ian Fulcher
The Pursuit of Love
Sinéad Kidao
The Serpent
Adam Howe
For "Episode 1"
BAFTA TV Award / Current Affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin
David Henshaw, Sarah Collinson, David Alter, Sasha Odynova
Four Hours at the Capitol
Four Hours at the Capitol
William Grayburn, Dan Reed, Jamie Roberts
Trump Takes on the World
Trump Takes on the World
Norma Percy, Lucy Hetherington, Tania Rakhmanova, Greg Sanderson, Tim Stirzaker, Sam Collins
Four Hours at the Capitol
Four Hours at the Capitol
William Grayburn, Dan Reed, Jamie Roberts
Trump Takes on the World
Trump Takes on the World
Norma Percy, Lucy Hetherington, Tania Rakhmanova, Greg Sanderson, Tim Stirzaker, Sam Collins
BAFTA TV Award / Daytime
The Chase
The Chase
Martin Scott, Mick Thomas, Hester Davies, Helen Tumbridge, Michael Kelpie, Christina Clayton
Moneybags
Moneybags
Louisa Benger, Mike Maclaine, Michelle Woods, David Flynn, Shaun Parry, Aaron Rosenthal
Richard Osman's House of Games
Richard Osman's House of Games
Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Tom Banks, John Smith, Sarah Boyce, Abby Brakewell
The Steph Show
The Steph Show
Alan Clayton, Derek Hallworth, Rebecca Papworth, Ben Wicks, Vivek Sharma, Steph McGovern
The Steph Show
The Steph Show
Alan Clayton, Derek Hallworth, Rebecca Papworth, Ben Wicks, Vivek Sharma, Steph McGovern
Richard Osman's House of Games
Richard Osman's House of Games
Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Tom Banks, John Smith, Sarah Boyce, Abby Brakewell
Moneybags
Moneybags
Louisa Benger, Mike Maclaine, Michelle Woods, David Flynn, Shaun Parry, Aaron Rosenthal
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Factual
James Newton
Grenfell: The Untold Story
Jamie Roberts
Four Hours at the Capitol
Arthur Cary
Surviving 9/11
James W. Newton
Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Fiction
Peter Hoar
It's a Sin
Lewis Arnold
Time
Marc Munden
Help
Will Sharpe
Landscapers
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Multi-Camera
Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm
Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm
Paul Dugdale
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Nikki Parsons
Six Nations Rugby
Six Nations Rugby
Matthew Griffiths
For "Wales v England"
The Grand National
The Grand National
Paul McNamara
Six Nations Rugby
Six Nations Rugby
Matthew Griffiths
For "Wales v England"
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Nikki Parsons
The Grand National
The Grand National
Paul McNamara
BAFTA TV Award / Drama Series
In My Skin
In My Skin
Sophie Francis, Nerys Evans, Kayleigh Llewellyn, Molly Manners
Vigil
Simon Heath, Jake Lushington, Angie Daniell, Dzheyms Strong, Tom Edge, Isabelle Sieb
Unforgotten
For the Production Team
Manhunt
Manhunt
Philippa Braithwaite, Mark Evans, Ed Whitmore, Jo Willett, Evie Bergson
Manhunt
Manhunt
Philippa Braithwaite, Mark Evans, Ed Whitmore, Jo Willett, Evie Bergson
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Factual
9/11: Inside the President's War Room
9/11: Inside the President's War Room
Danny Collins, Mark Hammill
Grenfell: The Untold Story
Grenfell: The Untold Story
Emma Lysaght
Pandemic 2020
Pandemic 2020
Anna Price
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Doug Bryson
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Fiction
It's a Sin
Sarah Brewerton
8.8
Line of Duty
Andrew McClelland
Landscapers
Elen Pierce Lewis
A Very British Scandal
Dominic Strevens
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Factual
Into the Storm
En la tormenta
Adam Brown
Look Away
Look Away
Sophie Cunningham
The End of Silence
The End of Silence
Hugh Davies
Queens of Rap
Queens of Rap
Poppy Begum
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Fiction
Bloods
Nathan Bryon
We Are Lady Parts
Nida Manzoor
8.0
Sex Education
Runyararo Mapfumo
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Craft Team
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Andrew Stokes, Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon
The Masked Singer UK
The Masked Singer UK
Dave Davey, Casey Antwis, Elizabeth Honan, Benn Wyldeck
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Patrick Doherty, Catherine Land, David Newton, Richard Sillitto, David Bishop, Tom Young
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Patrick Doherty, Catherine Land, David Newton, Richard Sillitto, David Bishop, Tom Young
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Chris Power, Gurdip Mahal, Mark Busk-Cowley, Catherine Land, Andy Milligan, Shereen Shimmin
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Chris Power, Gurdip Mahal, Mark Busk-Cowley, Catherine Land, Andy Milligan, Shereen Shimmin
The Masked Singer UK
The Masked Singer UK
Dave Davey, Casey Antwis, Elizabeth Honan, Benn Wyldeck
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Performance
Big Zuu's Big Eats
Big Zuu's Big Eats
Big Zuu
Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
Joe Lycett
8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Sean Lock
I Can See Your Voice: UK
I Can See Your Voice: UK
Alison Hammond
8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Graham Norton
The Wheel
The Wheel
Michael McIntyre
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
For the Production Team
An Audience with Adele
An Audience with Adele
Sally Wood, Bex Hampson, Ben Winston, Lou Fox, Jonathan Dickins
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
For the Production Team
An Audience with Adele
An Audience with Adele
Sally Wood, Bex Hampson, Ben Winston, Lou Fox, Jonathan Dickins
Life & Rhymes
Life & Rhymes
For the Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Uprising
Uprising
For the Production Team
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
For the Production Team
9/11: One Day in America
9/11: One Day in America
T.J. Martin, David Glover, Daniel Lindsay, Daniel Bogado, Caroline Marsden
9/11: One Day in America
9/11: One Day in America
T.J. Martin, David Glover, Daniel Lindsay, Daniel Bogado, Caroline Marsden
BAFTA TV Award / Features
Big Zuu's Big Eats
Big Zuu's Big Eats
Lucy Blatch, Chris Faith, Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Rohan Minhas, Big Zuu
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Rob Gill, Stephanie Fyfe
Sort Your Life Out
Kurt Seywald, Lucy Blatch, Charlotte Brookes, James Callum, Demi Doyle, Michael Hyland
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Rob Gill, Stephanie Fyfe
Sort Your Life Out
Kurt Seywald, Lucy Blatch, Charlotte Brookes, James Callum, Demi Doyle, Michael Hyland
The Great British Sewing Bee
The Great British Sewing Bee
For the Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Alma's Not Normal
Alma's Not Normal
Sophie Willan
Starstruck
Rose Matafeo
We Are Lady Parts
Anjana Vasan
Stath Lets Flats
Stath Lets Flats
Natasia Demetriou
8.0
Sex Education
Aimee Lou Wood
This Way Up
Aisling Bea
BAFTA TV Award / International
The Underground Railroad
Dede Gardner, Colson Whitehead, Jeremy Kleiner, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak
Call My Agent!
Dix pour cent
Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller, Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger
Mare of Easttown
For the Production Team
8.4
Squid Game
Ojing-eo geim
Hwang Dong-hyeok, Kim Ji-yeon
Lupin
For the Production Team
7.0
Succession
For the Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
Sean Bean
Time
Hugh Quarshie
Stephen
Stephen Graham
Help
David Thewlis
Landscapers
Olly Alexander
It's a Sin
Samuel Adewunmi
You Don't Know Me
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
Jodie Comer
Help
Niamh Algar
Deceit
Denise Gough
Too Close
Emily Watson
Too Close
Kate Winslet
Mare of Easttown
Lydia West
It's a Sin
BAFTA TV Award / Live Event
The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet
The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet
For the Production Team
The Brit Awards 2021
The Brit Awards 2021
For the Production Team
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
For the Production Team
Springwatch
Springwatch
For the Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Make Up & Hair Design
8.4
The Witcher
Barrie Gower, Deb Watson, Sarah Gower
It's a Sin
Lin Davie, Laura Flynn
A Very British Scandal
Catherine Scoble
The Nevers
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener
It's a Sin
Lin Davie, Laura Flynn
The Nevers
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Stath Lets Flats
Stath Lets Flats
Jamie Demetriou
This Time with Alan Partridge
This Time with Alan Partridge
Steve Coogan
8.0
Sex Education
Ncuti Gatwa
Bloods
Samson Kayo
Jerk
Jerk
Tim Renkow
7.8
Brassic
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
Time
Jimmy McGovern, Tom Sherry, Simon Maloney, Michael Parke, Lewis Arnold, Andrew Morrissey
Landscapers
Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Olivia Colman, Ed Sinclair, Will Sharpe, Katie Carpenter
It's a Sin
Phil Collinson, Russell T. Davies, Peter Hoar, Nicola Shindler
Stephen
Stephen
Frank Cottrell Boyce, Joe Cottrell Boyce, Mark Redhead, Alrick Riley, Madonna Baptiste, Jessica Sharkey
It's a Sin
Phil Collinson, Russell T. Davies, Peter Hoar, Nicola Shindler
Stephen
Stephen
Frank Cottrell Boyce, Joe Cottrell Boyce, Mark Redhead, Alrick Riley, Madonna Baptiste, Jessica Sharkey
BAFTA TV Award / News Coverage
ITV News
ITV News
For the Production Team
Black to Front Special
Black to Front Special
For the Production Team
Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain
For the Production Team
Sky News @Breakfast
Sky News @Breakfast
For the Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music
Landscapers
Arthur Sharpe
The Outsiders?
The Outsiders?
Elevated Music
8.8
Line of Duty
Carly Paradis
Loki
Natalie Holt
BAFTA TV Award / Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Landscapers
Erik Wilson
8.0
Sex Education
Oli Russell
Your Honor
James Friend
Time
Mark Wolf
BAFTA TV Award / Photography, Factual
Liverpool Narcos
Liverpool Narcos
James Incledon
Earth at Night in Color
Earth at Night in Color
Dawson Dunning, John Shier
My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan
My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan
Fil Grabski, Shoaib Sharifi
Tiny World
Doug Anderson, Alex Vail
For "Reef"
Tiny World
Doug Anderson, Alex Vail
For "Reef"
BAFTA TV Award / Production Design
Landscapers
Cristina Casali, Fabrice Spelta, Robert Wischhusen-Hayes
The Serpent
François-Renaud Labarthe
Vigil
Tom Sayer
The Pursuit of Love
Cristina Casali
BAFTA TV Award / Reality & Constructed Factual
Gogglebox
Gogglebox
For the Production Team
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Fenton Bailey, Bruce McCoy, RuPaul, Matt Green, Sally Miles, Tom Campbell
Married at First Sight UK
Married at First Sight UK
Danielle Lux, Murray Boland, Dermot Caulfield, James Kayler, Sharyn Mills, Rachel Viner
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Fenton Bailey, Bruce McCoy, RuPaul, Matt Green, Sally Miles, Tom Campbell
The Dog House
The Dog House
For the Production Team
Married at First Sight UK
Married at First Sight UK
Danielle Lux, Murray Boland, Dermot Caulfield, James Kayler, Sharyn Mills, Rachel Viner
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Casting
We Are Lady Parts
Aisha Bywaters
Time
Beverley Keogh, David Martin
8.0
Sex Education
Lauren Evans
It's a Sin
Andy Pryor
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Comedy
Motherland
Caroline Norris, Barunka O'Shaughnessy, Sharon Horgan, Helen Serafinowicz, Clelia Mountford, Holly Walsh
Stath Lets Flats
Stath Lets Flats
Ash Atalla, Seb Barwell, Andrew Gaynord, Jamie Demetriou
We Are Lady Parts
For the Production Team
Stath Lets Flats
Stath Lets Flats
Ash Atalla, Seb Barwell, Andrew Gaynord, Jamie Demetriou
Alma's Not Normal
Alma's Not Normal
Nerys Evans, Gill Isles, Andrew Chaplin, Sophie Willan
Alma's Not Normal
Alma's Not Normal
Nerys Evans, Gill Isles, Andrew Chaplin, Sophie Willan
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form Programme
Our Land
Our Land
Alfred Thirolle, Alexandra Genova
People You May Know
People You May Know
Juliet Riddell, Franklin Dow, James Graham, Tom Hannen
Please Help
Please Help
Lucy Pearman, Ben Mallaby, David Simpson
Hollyoaks IRL
Hollyoaks IRL
Alan Toner, Graham Gallery, Rachel Hardy
Please Help
Please Help
Lucy Pearman, Ben Mallaby, David Simpson
People You May Know
People You May Know
Juliet Riddell, Franklin Dow, James Graham, Tom Hannen
Hollyoaks IRL
Hollyoaks IRL
Alan Toner, Graham Gallery, Rachel Hardy
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan
My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan
Clive Mattock, Fil Grabski, Amanda Wilkie, Shoaib Sharifi
Grenfell: The Untold Story
Grenfell: The Untold Story
Emma Lysaght, Jessie Versluys, James Newton, Kirsty Cunningham, Daisy Ayliffe
9/11: Inside the President's War Room
9/11: Inside the President's War Room
Neil Grant, Simon Finch, Serena Kennedy, Adam Wishart
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
The Nailbomber
For the Production Team
9/11: Inside the President's War Room
9/11: Inside the President's War Room
Neil Grant, Simon Finch, Serena Kennedy, Adam Wishart
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
6.8
Together
Stephen Daldry, Guy Heeley, Sonia Friedman, Dennis Kelly, Justin Martin
I Am
I Am...
David Charap, Dominic Savage, Josh Hyams, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee
For "I Am Victoria"
7.7
Help
Stephen Graham, Marc Munden, Jenny Frayn, Beth Willis, Jack Thorne, Jodie Comer
For the Production Team
National Theatre at Home: Death of England: Face to Face
National Theatre at Home: Death of England: Face to Face
Clint Dyer, Dixie Linder, Rufus Norris, Roy Williams, David Sabel
I Am
I Am...
David Charap, Dominic Savage, Josh Hyams, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee
For "I Am Victoria"
7.7
Help
Stephen Graham, Marc Munden, Jenny Frayn, Beth Willis, Jack Thorne, Jodie Comer
For the Production Team
National Theatre at Home: Death of England: Face to Face
National Theatre at Home: Death of England: Face to Face
Clint Dyer, Dixie Linder, Rufus Norris, Roy Williams, David Sabel
BAFTA TV Award / Soap & Continuing Drama
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
For the Production Team
Emmerdale Farm
Emmerdale Farm
For the Production Team
Holby City
Holby City
For the Production Team
Casualty
Casualty
Debbie Biggins, Sarah Beeson, Loretta Preece, Deborah Sathe, Jenny Thompson
Casualty
Casualty
Debbie Biggins, Sarah Beeson, Loretta Preece, Deborah Sathe, Jenny Thompson
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Factual
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Dan Johnson, Claire Ellis, Nas Parkash, Kim Tae Hak
Earth at Night in Color
Earth at Night in Color
Kate Hopkins, Graham Wild, Paul Ackerman, Jonny Crew
The Funeral of HRH the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
The Funeral of HRH the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Conrad Fletcher, Andy James, Julian Gough, Andy Payne
8.8
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Nick Fry, Andrew Yarme, Doug Dreger, Steve Speed, James Evans, Hugh Dwan
The Funeral of HRH the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
The Funeral of HRH the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Conrad Fletcher, Andy James, Julian Gough, Andy Payne
8.8
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Nick Fry, Andrew Yarme, Doug Dreger, Steve Speed, James Evans, Hugh Dwan
Earth at Night in Color
Earth at Night in Color
Kate Hopkins, Graham Wild, Paul Ackerman, Jonny Crew
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Fiction
A Very British Scandal
For the Sound Team
Intergalactic
Howard Bargroff, Harry Barnes, Jamie Caple, Oliver Brierley, Judi Lee-Headman, Adam Armitage
8.4
The Witcher
Matthew Collinge, Robert Farr, James Bain, Matt Davies, Rob Prynne, Alyn Sclosa
(Episode 1)
8.4
The Witcher
Matthew Collinge, Robert Farr, James Bain, Matt Davies, Rob Prynne, Alyn Sclosa
(Episode 1)
8.8
Line of Duty
Ronan Hill, Ian Wilkinson, Pietro Dalmasso, Paul Maynes
8.8
Line of Duty
Ronan Hill, Ian Wilkinson, Pietro Dalmasso, Paul Maynes
BAFTA TV Award / Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
8.4
The Witcher
Stefano Pepin, Dadi Einarsson, Jet Omoshebi, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage
For "Episode 1"
Earth at Night in Color
Earth at Night in Color
Adam Inglis, Sam Livingstone, Tom Payne, Silja Momsen-Livingstone
Black Holes: Heart of Darkness
Black Holes: Heart of Darkness
Rob Harvey, John Kennedy, Rasik Gorecha, Sam Reed, Katherine Jamieson, Alex Marlow
Intergalactic
Jean-Claude Deguara, Gareth Spensley
Black Holes: Heart of Darkness
Black Holes: Heart of Darkness
Rob Harvey, John Kennedy, Rasik Gorecha, Sam Reed, Katherine Jamieson, Alex Marlow
Intergalactic
Jean-Claude Deguara, Gareth Spensley
Earth at Night in Color
Earth at Night in Color
Adam Inglis, Sam Livingstone, Tom Payne, Silja Momsen-Livingstone
BAFTA TV Award / Specialist Factual
The Missing Children
The Missing Children
Brian Woods, Tanya Stephan, Rachel Cumella, Paddy Garrick, Ella Newton, Anne Morrison
7.9
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act
Simon Lupton, James Rogan, Mark Hedgecoe, Chris Wilson, Soleta Rogan, Dan Hall
7.9
Freddie Mercury - The Final Act
Simon Lupton, James Rogan, Mark Hedgecoe, Chris Wilson, Soleta Rogan, Dan Hall
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance
Tracey Scoffield, James Rogan, George Amponsah, Steve McQueen, Soleta Rogan, Helen Bart
Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disability in Britain
Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disability in Britain
For the Production Team
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance
Tracey Scoffield, James Rogan, George Amponsah, Steve McQueen, Soleta Rogan, Helen Bart
BAFTA TV Award / Sport
Formula 1
Formula 1
For "The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix", for the Production Team
ITV Racing: The Grand National
ITV Racing: The Grand National
Paul McNamara, Dzhon Harris, Mark Demuth, Tasleem Hasham-Laywood, Paul Cooper
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-final: England v Denmark
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-final: England v Denmark
Paul McNamara, Roger Pearce, Mark Demuth, Maggie Price, Stuart Smith, Phil Heslop
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
For the Production Team
ITV Racing: The Grand National
ITV Racing: The Grand National
Paul McNamara, Dzhon Harris, Mark Demuth, Tasleem Hasham-Laywood, Paul Cooper
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-final: England v Denmark
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-final: England v Denmark
Paul McNamara, Roger Pearce, Mark Demuth, Maggie Price, Stuart Smith, Phil Heslop
BAFTA TV Award / Titles & Graphic Identity
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Keni Kawai
Lions Series: South Africa 2021
Lions Series: South Africa 2021
Ceri Sampson, Adam Wells, Steve Waugh
All Creatures Great and Small
Gary Redford
Around the World in 80 Days
Around the World in 80 Days
Lions Series: South Africa 2021
Lions Series: South Africa 2021
Ceri Sampson, Adam Wells, Steve Waugh
BAFTA TV Award / Virgin Media's Must-See Moment
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
For "Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to ‘Symphony’"
8.4
Squid Game
Ojing-eo geim
For "Red Light, Green Light game"
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
For "Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties"
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
For "‘UK Hun?’ – Bimini’s verse"
An Audience with Adele
An Audience with Adele
For "Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life"
It's a Sin
For "Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis"
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Comedy
We Are Lady Parts
Nida Manzoor
The Outlaws
Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth
Bloods
Paul Doolan, Nathan Bryon
The Outlaws
Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth
Alma's Not Normal
Alma's Not Normal
Sophie Willan
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Drama
In My Skin
In My Skin
Kayleigh Llewellyn
7.7
Help
Jack Thorne
It's a Sin
Russell T. Davies
7.0
Succession
Jesse Armstrong
Academy Fellowship
Billy Connolly
BAFTA Television
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
The Artful Escape
The Artful Escape
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
It Takes Two
It Takes Two
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil Village
Psychonauts 2
Psychonauts 2
Returnal
Returnal
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
Returnal
Returnal
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Deathloop
Deathloop
Halo Infinite
Halo Infinite
The Artful Escape
The Artful Escape
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Call of Duty: Vanguard
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Life Is Strange: True Colors
Life Is Strange: True Colors
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Call of Duty: Vanguard
It Takes Two
It Takes Two
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Hunter Schmidt
Psychonauts 2
Psychonauts 2
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5
Sable
Sable
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Overboard!
Overboard!
Jon Ingold
Death's Door
Death's Door
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
Toem
Toem
The Forgotten City
The Forgotten City
Nick James Pearce
Eastward
Eastward
Maquette
Maquette
Genesis Noir
Genesis Noir
Evan Anthony
The Artful Escape
The Artful Escape
BAFTA Games Award / Best Evolving Game
No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Atsumare doubutsu no mori
Among Us
Among Us
Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
Fortnite
Fortnite
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Mario Party Superstars
Mario Party Superstars
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5
Unpacking
Unpacking
Jeff van Dyck, Tim Dawson, Wren Brier
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
Returnal
Returnal
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
It Takes Two
It Takes Two
Deathloop
Deathloop
Inscryption
Inscryption
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
It Takes Two
It Takes Two
Halo Infinite
Halo Infinite
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5
Back 4 Blood
Back 4 Blood
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Hell Let Loose
Hell Let Loose
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
Returnal
Returnal
Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger, The Haxan Cloak
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Mark Mothersbaugh, Wataru Hokoyama, Scott Hanau
Psychonauts 2
Psychonauts 2
Peter McConnell
Far Cry 6
Far Cry 6
Deathloop
Deathloop
Tom Salta, Ross Tregenza, Erich Talaba
Halo Infinite
Halo Infinite
Joel Corelitz, Curtis Schweitzer, Gareth Coker
Deathloop
Deathloop
Tom Salta, Ross Tregenza, Erich Talaba
BAFTA Games Award / Best Narrative
Unpacking
Unpacking
Tim Dawson, Annie VanderMeer, Wren Brier
Returnal
Returnal
Life Is Strange: True Colors
Life Is Strange: True Colors
Psychonauts 2
Psychonauts 2
Tim Schafer
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
It Takes Two
It Takes Two
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Property
It Takes Two
It Takes Two
Death's Door
Death's Door
Unpacking
Unpacking
Jeff van Dyck, Tim Dawson, Wren Brier
Deathloop
Deathloop
Inscryption
Inscryption
Returnal
Returnal
BAFTA Games Award / EE Game of the Year
Unpacking
Unpacking
Deathloop
Deathloop
Metroid Dread
Metroid Dread
It Takes Two
It Takes Two