8.6 IMDb Rating: 8.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Graham Norton Show

The Graham Norton Show (2007 - …)

The Graham Norton Show 18+
Production year 2007
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 33 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 268 hours 30 minutes

TV show description

"The Graham Norton Show" is a British entertainment chat show featuring celebrity guests. Showman and comedian Graham Norton discusses the latest news and current events, cracks jokes, and, of course, engages in heartfelt conversations with his guests. Actors, musicians, athletes, and politicians come to his studio, where they talk about their recent projects, share their creative plans, and have a fun time. The program stands out for its unconventional authorial approach and Graham Norton's bold, adult humor.
Graham Norton
Graham Norton Host
Cast and Crew

TV Show rating

8.6
8.4 IMDb
"The Graham Norton Show" season 33 new episodes release date

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Matthew McConaughey, Aimee Lou Wood, RAYE
Season 33 Episode 1
26 September 2025
Taylor Swift, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, Lewis Capaldi
Season 33 Episode 2
3 October 2025
Seasons
The Graham Norton Show - Season 1 Season 1
2007, 19 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 2 Season 2
2007, 13 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 3 Season 3
2008, 12 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 4 Season 4
2008, 14 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 5 Season 5
2009, 12 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 6 Season 6
2009, 13 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 7 Season 7
2010, 12 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 8 Season 8
2010, 20 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 9 Season 9
2011, 13 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 10 Season 10
2011, 20 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 11 Season 11
2012, 13 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 12 Season 12
2012, 20 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 13 Season 13
2013, 14 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 14 Season 14
2013, 19 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 15 Season 15
2014, 13 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 16 Season 16
2014, 23 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 17 Season 17
2015, 13 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 18 Season 18
2015, 20 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 19 Season 19
2016, 15 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 20 Season 20
2016, 21 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 21 Season 21
2017, 13 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 22 Season 22
2017, 20 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 23 Season 23
2018, 13 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 24 Season 24
2018, 20 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 25 Season 25
2019, 13 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 26 Season 26
2019, 20 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 27 Season 27
2020, 9 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 28 Season 28
2020, 26 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 29 Season 29
2021, 22 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 30 Season 30
2022, 21 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 31 Season 31
2023, 19 episodes
The Graham Norton Show - Season 32 Season 32
2024, 20 episodes
Season 33
2025, 2 episodes
 
Stills
