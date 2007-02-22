"The Graham Norton Show" is a British entertainment chat show featuring celebrity guests. Showman and comedian Graham Norton discusses the latest news and current events, cracks jokes, and, of course, engages in heartfelt conversations with his guests. Actors, musicians, athletes, and politicians come to his studio, where they talk about their recent projects, share their creative plans, and have a fun time. The program stands out for its unconventional authorial approach and Graham Norton's bold, adult humor.

