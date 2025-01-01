Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1962

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1962

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 5 April 1962
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
A Taste of Honey 7.5
A Taste of Honey Taste of Honey, A
Tony Richardson
Winner
All nominees
The Innocents The Innocents
Jungle Fighters The Long and the Short and the Tall
Whistle Down the Wind Whistle Down the Wind
Bryan Forbes
The Sundowners The Sundowners
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Terminus Terminus
John Schlesinger
Winner
All nominees
Let My People Go Let My People Go
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
101 Dalmatians 7.8
101 Dalmatians One Hundred and One Dalmatians
USA.
Winner
All nominees
Do It Yourself Cartoon Kit Do It Yourself Cartoon Kit
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actor
Peter Finch
Peter Finch
No Love for Johnnie
Winner
All nominees
Dirk Bogarde
Dirk Bogarde
Victim
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actress
Dora Bryan
A Taste of Honey
Winner
All nominees
Hayley Mills
Hayley Mills
Whistle Down the Wind
Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
The Sundowners
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Screenplay
The Day the Earth Caught Fire The Day the Earth Caught Fire
Val Guest, Wolf Mankowitz
Winner
A Taste of Honey 7.5
A Taste of Honey Taste of Honey, A
Shelagh Delaney, Tony Richardson
Winner
A Taste of Honey 7.5
A Taste of Honey Taste of Honey, A
Shelagh Delaney, Tony Richardson
Winner
The Day the Earth Caught Fire The Day the Earth Caught Fire
Val Guest, Wolf Mankowitz
Winner
All nominees
Victim 7.9
Victim
Janet Green, John McCormick
Whistle Down the Wind Whistle Down the Wind
Willis Hall, Keith Waterhouse
The Guns of Navarone 7.5
The Guns of Navarone
Carl Foreman
Flame in the Streets Flame in the Streets
Ted Willis
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film from any Source
The Hustler 7.9
The Hustler
USA.
Winner
Ballad of a Soldier 8.3
Ballad of a Soldier Ballada o soldate
Soviet Union.
Winner
All nominees
The Sundowners The Sundowners
A Taste of Honey 7.5
A Taste of Honey Taste of Honey, A
Tony Richardson
Jungle Fighters The Long and the Short and the Tall
The Innocents The Innocents
Whistle Down the Wind Whistle Down the Wind
Bryan Forbes
Apur Sansar 8.2
Apur Sansar
India.
Judgment at Nuremberg 8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg Judgement at Nuremberg
USA.
Watch trailer
Rocco and His Brothers 7.8
Rocco and His Brothers Rocco e i suoi fratelli
Italy.
The Hole 7.5
The Hole Le Trou
France.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actor
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
The Hustler USA.
Winner
All nominees
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier
A Raisin in the Sun USA.
Maximilian Schell
Maximilian Schell
Judgment at Nuremberg USA.
Philippe Leroy
Philippe Leroy
The Hole France.
Montgomery Clift
Judgment at Nuremberg USA.
Vladimir Ivashov
Vladimir Ivashov
Ballad of a Soldier Soviet Union.
Alberto Sordi
Alberto Sordi
The Best of Enemies Italy.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actress
Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren
Two Women Italy.
Winner
All nominees
Jean Seberg
Breathless France.
Claudia McNeil
A Raisin in the Sun USA.
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
The Hustler USA.
Annie Girardot
Annie Girardot
Rocco and His Brothers Italy.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Specialised Film BAFTA Film Award / Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
A Taste of Honey 7.5
A Taste of Honey Taste of Honey, A
Rita Tushingham
Winner
All nominees
Call Me Genius The Rebel
Tony Hancock
A Taste of Honey 7.5
A Taste of Honey Taste of Honey, A
Murray Melvin
Flaherty Documentary Award
The Devil's Blast Les rendez-vous du diable
France.
Winner
UN Award
Let My People Go Let My People Go
Winner
All nominees
The Best of Enemies The Best of Enemies
Italy.
Take a Giant Step Take a Giant Step
USA.
