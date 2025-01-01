Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1981

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1981

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 22 March 1981
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
Jonathan Sanger
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Being There 7.9
Being There
Andrew Braunsberg
Kagemusha: The Shadow Warrior Kagemusha
Akira Kurosawa, Tomoyuki Tanaka
Kramer vs. Kramer 7.8
Kramer vs. Kramer Kramer Vs. Kramer
Stanley R. Jaffe
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Sredni Vashtar Sredni Vashtar
Andrew Birkin
Winner
All nominees
Box On Box On
Lindsey Clennell
The Dollar Bottom The Dollar Bottom
Roger Christian
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
John Hurt
John Hurt
The Elephant Man
Winner
All nominees
Roy Scheider
Roy Scheider
All That Jazz
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Kramer vs. Kramer
Peter Sellers
Peter Sellers
Being There
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
My Brilliant Career
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Kramer vs. Kramer
Bette Midler
Bette Midler
The Rose
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Being There
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
All That Jazz 7.9
All That Jazz
Giuseppe Rotunno
Winner
All nominees
The Black Stallion The Black Stallion
Caleb Deschanel
Kagemusha: The Shadow Warrior Kagemusha
Takao Saitô, Shôji Ueda
Kagemusha: The Shadow Warrior Kagemusha
Takao Saitô, Shôji Ueda
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
Freddie Francis
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Fame 6.6
Fame
Michael J. Kohut, Christopher Newman, Les Wiggins
Winner
Fame 6.6
Fame
Michael J. Kohut, Christopher Newman, Les Wiggins
Winner
All nominees
The Rose The Rose
Chris McLaughlin, Kay Rose, Theodore Soderberg, James E. Webb
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Ben Burtt, Peter Sutton, Bill Varney
Watch trailer
The Rose The Rose
Chris McLaughlin, Kay Rose, Theodore Soderberg, James E. Webb
All That Jazz 7.9
All That Jazz
Christopher Newman, Maurice Schell, Dick Vorisek
Don Giovanni Don Giovanni
Jean-Louis Ducarme, Jacques Maumont
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Ben Burtt, Peter Sutton, Bill Varney
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design/Art Direction
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
Stuart Craig
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Norman Reynolds
Watch trailer
Flash Gordon 6.4
Flash Gordon
Danilo Donati
All That Jazz 7.9
All That Jazz
Philip Rosenberg
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Kagemusha: The Shadow Warrior Kagemusha
Winner
All nominees
Flash Gordon 6.4
Flash Gordon
Danilo Donati
Don Giovanni Don Giovanni
Francis Savel
All That Jazz 7.9
All That Jazz
Albert Wolsky
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
All That Jazz 7.9
All That Jazz
Alan Heim
Winner
All nominees
Kramer vs. Kramer 7.8
Kramer vs. Kramer Kramer Vs. Kramer
Gerald B. Greenberg
Fame 6.6
Fame
Gerry Hambling
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
Anne V. Coates
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
The Three Inventors Les 3 inventeurs
Michel Ocelot
Winner
All nominees
Bio Woman Bio Woman
Bob Godfrey
Seaside Woman Seaside Woman
Oscar Grillo
The Cube The Cube
Kamil Pixa
BAFTA Film Award / Best Direction
Kagemusha: The Shadow Warrior Kagemusha
Akira Kurosawa
Winner
All nominees
Kramer vs. Kramer 7.8
Kramer vs. Kramer Kramer Vs. Kramer
Robert Benton
Fame 6.6
Fame
Alan Parker
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
David Lynch
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay
Being There 7.9
Being There
Ezhi Kosinski
Winner
All nominees
Kramer vs. Kramer 7.8
Kramer vs. Kramer Kramer Vs. Kramer
Robert Benton
Airplane! 7.5
Airplane!
Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
David Lynch, Eric Bergren, Christopher De Vore
Watch trailer
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
David Lynch, Eric Bergren, Christopher De Vore
Watch trailer
Airplane! 7.5
Airplane!
Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker
BAFTA Film Award / Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
My Brilliant Career My Brilliant Career
Judy Davis
Winner
All nominees
Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands Dona Flor e Seus Dois Maridos
Sonia Braga
Gregory's Girl Gregory's Girl
John Gordon Sinclair
Urban Cowboy 6.8
Urban Cowboy
Debra Winger
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Documentary/Factual)
Newsround Newsround
Winner
All nominees
Take Hart Take Hart
Christopher Pilkington, Molly Cox
Why Don't You Just Switch Off Your Television Set and Go and Do Something Less Boring Instead? Why Don't You Just Switch Off Your Television Set and Go and Do Something Less Boring Instead?
Molly Cox, Hilary Murphy
Blue Peter Blue Peter
Biddy Baxter
Why Don't You Just Switch Off Your Television Set and Go and Do Something Less Boring Instead? Why Don't You Just Switch Off Your Television Set and Go and Do Something Less Boring Instead?
Molly Cox, Hilary Murphy
The Book Tower The Book Tower
Anne Wood, Douglas Wilcox
Take Hart Take Hart
Christopher Pilkington, Molly Cox
The Book Tower The Book Tower
Anne Wood, Douglas Wilcox
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Drama/Light Entertainment)
Jigsaw Jigsaw
Clive Doig
Winner
All nominees
End of Part One End of Part One
Humphrey Barclay, Geoffrey Sax
Our John Willie Our John Willie
Marilyn Fox, Anna Home
Grange Hill Grange Hill
Tiswas Tiswas
Chris Tarrant
End of Part One End of Part One
Humphrey Barclay, Geoffrey Sax
The Amazing Adventures of Morph The Amazing Adventures of Morph
Patrick Dowling
Multi-Coloured Swap Shop Multi-Coloured Swap Shop
Rosemary Gill
Worzel Gummidge Worzel Gummidge
James Hill
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Denholm Elliott
Tales of the Unexpected, Blade on the Feather, BBC2 Playhouse
Winner
All nominees
Leo McKern
Rumpole of the Bailey For episode "Rumpole's Return".
Sam Waterston
Sam Waterston
Oppenheimer
Trevor Howard
Staying On, ...And the Band Played On
Trevor Howard
Staying On, ...And the Band Played On
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Peggy Ashcroft
Peggy Ashcroft
Cream in My Coffee, BBC2 Playhouse
Winner
Peggy Ashcroft
Peggy Ashcroft
Cream in My Coffee, BBC2 Playhouse
Winner
All nominees
Kate Nelligan
Thérèse Raquin, Forgive Our Foolish Ways
Celia Johnson
Staying On
Pamela Stephenson
Not the Nine O'Clock News
Kate Nelligan
Thérèse Raquin, Forgive Our Foolish Ways
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Series
Yes Minister Yes Minister
Sydney Lotterby
Winner
All nominees
Butterflies Butterflies
John B. Hobbs, Sydney Lotterby
Shelley Shelley
Anthony Parker
To the Manor Born To the Manor Born
Gareth Gwenlan
Agony Agony
John Reardon
Butterflies Butterflies
John B. Hobbs, Sydney Lotterby
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Thérèse Raquin Thérèse Raquin
Reg Samuel
Winner
All nominees
Worzel Gummidge Worzel Gummidge
Michael Baldwin
Pride and Prejudice Pride and Prejudice
Joan Ellacott
Cream in My Coffee Cream in My Coffee
Sue Formston
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
Thérèse Raquin Thérèse Raquin
David Myerscough-Jones
Winner
All nominees
Blade on the Feather Blade on the Feather
Andrew Drummond
Cream in My Coffee Cream in My Coffee
John Emery
BAFTA TV Award / Best Documentary Programme
All nominees
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Tony Palmer For episode "A Time There Was... a Profile of Benjamin Britten".
Great Railway Journeys of the World Great Railway Journeys of the World
Gerry Troyna For episode "Deccan".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
Oppenheimer Oppenheimer
Barry Davis, Peter Goodchild
Winner
All nominees
Shoestring Shoestring
Robert Banks Stewart
Thérèse Raquin Thérèse Raquin
Simon Langton, Jonathan Powell
To Serve Them All My Days To Serve Them All My Days
Ken Riddington
Thérèse Raquin Thérèse Raquin
Simon Langton, Jonathan Powell
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Cameraman
BBC2 Playhouse BBC2 Playhouse
John Else, Tony Pierce-Roberts For episode "Caught on a Train (#7.1)".
Winner
All nominees
Blade on the Feather Blade on the Feather
Peter Hannan
Worzel Gummidge Worzel Gummidge
Wolfgang Suschitzky
Staying On Staying On
Wolfgang Suschitzky
Worzel Gummidge Worzel Gummidge
Wolfgang Suschitzky
Staying On Staying On
Wolfgang Suschitzky
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Editor
Oppenheimer Oppenheimer
Tariq Anwar
Winner
BBC2 Playhouse BBC2 Playhouse
Tariq Anwar
Winner
Oppenheimer Oppenheimer
Tariq Anwar
Winner
BBC2 Playhouse BBC2 Playhouse
Tariq Anwar
Winner
All nominees
Hollywood Hollywood
Trevor Waite
Blade on the Feather Blade on the Feather
Jon Costelloe
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Sound
Brideshead Revisited Brideshead Revisited
Peter Elliott
Winner
All nominees
Oppenheimer Oppenheimer
Peter Edwards For episode "Caught on a Train (#7.1)".
The Silence of the Sea The Silence of the Sea
Peter Edwards For episode "Caught on a Train (#7.1)".
BBC2 Playhouse BBC2 Playhouse
Peter Edwards For episode "Caught on a Train (#7.1)".
Hollywood Hollywood
Freddie Slade
Murphy's Stroke Murphy's Stroke
Freddie Slade
Hollywood Hollywood
Freddie Slade
Murphy's Stroke Murphy's Stroke
Freddie Slade
Oppenheimer Oppenheimer
Peter Edwards For episode "Caught on a Train (#7.1)".
The Silence of the Sea The Silence of the Sea
Peter Edwards For episode "Caught on a Train (#7.1)".
BBC2 Playhouse BBC2 Playhouse
Peter Edwards For episode "Caught on a Train (#7.1)".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphics
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Pat Gavin
Winner
Blade on the Feather Blade on the Feather
Pat Gavin
Winner
All nominees
Hollywood Hollywood
Barry O'Riordan
The Merchant of Venice The Merchant of Venice
Alan Jeapes
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
Not the Nine O'Clock News Not the Nine O'Clock News
Rowan Atkinson
Winner
All nominees
Agony Agony
Morin Lipman
An Audience with Dame Edna Everage An Audience with Dame Edna Everage
Barry Humphries
Not the Nine O'Clock News Not the Nine O'Clock News
Pamela Stephenson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme
Not the Nine O'Clock News Not the Nine O'Clock News
Sean Hardie, John Lloyd, Bill Wilson
Winner
Not the Nine O'Clock News Not the Nine O'Clock News
Sean Hardie, John Lloyd, Bill Wilson
Winner
All nominees
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Michael Hurll, Paul Jackson
An Audience with Dame Edna Everage An Audience with Dame Edna Everage
Alasdair Macmillan
The Kenny Everett Video Show The Kenny Everett Video Show
David Mallet
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
All nominees
Worzel Gummidge Worzel Gummidge
Cream in My Coffee Cream in My Coffee
Pauline Green
Thérèse Raquin Thérèse Raquin
Jean Speak
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Oppenheimer Oppenheimer
Carl Davis
Winner
Hollywood Hollywood
Carl Davis
Winner
The Merchant of Venice The Merchant of Venice
Carl Davis
Winner
Fair Stood the Wind for France Fair Stood the Wind for France
Carl Davis
Winner
Oppenheimer Oppenheimer
Carl Davis
Winner
Hollywood Hollywood
Carl Davis
Winner
The Merchant of Venice The Merchant of Venice
Carl Davis
Winner
Fair Stood the Wind for France Fair Stood the Wind for France
Carl Davis
Winner
All nominees
Tales of the Unexpected Tales of the Unexpected
Ron Grainer
Shelley Shelley
Ron Grainer
Flickers Flickers
Ron Grainer
Shoestring Shoestring
George Fenton
Bloody Kids Bloody Kids
George Fenton
Fox Fox
George Fenton
Tales of the Unexpected Tales of the Unexpected
Ron Grainer
Shelley Shelley
Ron Grainer
Flickers Flickers
Ron Grainer
BAFTA TV Award / Best Programme/Series Without Category
Omnibus Omnibus
Leslie Megahey
Winner
All nominees
Arena Arena
Alan Yentob
Mastermind Mastermind
Bill Wright
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Play
BBC2 Playhouse BBC2 Playhouse
Peter Duffell For episode "Caught on a Train (#7.1)".
Winner
All nominees
Cream in My Coffee Cream in My Coffee
Gavin Millar
Blade on the Feather Blade on the Feather
Richard Lonkreyn
Staying On Staying On
Silvio Narizzano
BAFTA TV Award / Best Television Cameraman
The Merchant of Venice The Merchant of Venice
Geoff Feld
Winner
We, the Accused We, the Accused
Geoff Feld
Winner
BBC2 Playhouse BBC2 Playhouse
Geoff Feld
Winner
All nominees
Thérèse Raquin Thérèse Raquin
Ron Green
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Ron Green
Thérèse Raquin Thérèse Raquin
Ron Green
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Ron Green
Oppenheimer Oppenheimer
Rodney Taylor
To Serve Them All My Days To Serve Them All My Days
Rodney Taylor
Oppenheimer Oppenheimer
Rodney Taylor
To Serve Them All My Days To Serve Them All My Days
Rodney Taylor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Television Lighting
Thérèse Raquin Thérèse Raquin
Howard King
Winner
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Howard King
Winner
Thérèse Raquin Thérèse Raquin
Howard King
Winner
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Howard King
Winner
All nominees
The Merchant of Venice The Merchant of Venice
Dennis Channon
Oppenheimer Oppenheimer
Clive Thomas
Pride and Prejudice Pride and Prejudice
Dave Sydenham
We, the Accused We, the Accused
Dave Sydenham
BAFTA TV Award / Best VTR Editor
All nominees
Not the Nine O'Clock News Not the Nine O'Clock News
Matt Boney
The Kenny Everett Video Show The Kenny Everett Video Show
Dave Lewinton, Fred Turner
The Kenny Everett Video Show The Kenny Everett Video Show
Dave Lewinton, Fred Turner
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
All nominees
Great Railway Journeys of the World Great Railway Journeys of the World
Roger Laughton
Hollywood Hollywood
Kevin Brownlow, David Gill
BAFTA TV Award / Richard Dimbleby Award
Barry Norman
Winner
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
John Williams
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Breaking Glass Breaking Glass
Hazel O'Connor
Fame 6.6
Fame
Michael Gore
Flash Gordon 6.4
Flash Gordon
Roger Taylor, Brian May, Freddie Mercury, Howard Blake, John Deacon
Academy Fellowship
Emeric Pressburger
Winner
Abel Gance
Winner
Michael Powell
Michael Powell
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Kevin Brownlow
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award
Year
Nominations

