Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1973

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1973

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 28 February 1973
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Winner
All nominees
The Last Picture Show 7.7
The Last Picture Show The Last Pictures Show
A Clockwork Orange 7.4
A Clockwork Orange Clockwork Orange
Watch trailer
The French Connection 7.7
The French Connection
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure
Winner
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure
Winner
All nominees
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
The Godfather, The Nightcomers
Robert Shaw
Young Winston
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
The Godfather, The Nightcomers
George C. Scott
George C. Scott
The Hospital, They Might Be Giants
George C. Scott
George C. Scott
The Hospital, They Might Be Giants
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli
Cabaret
Winner
All nominees
Anne Bancroft
Young Winston
Dorothy Tutin
Savage Messiah
Stéphane Audran
Le Boucher
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Ben Johnson
The Last Picture Show
Winner
All nominees
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
The Godfather
Ralph Richardson
Ralph Richardson
Lady Caroline Lamb
Max Adrian
The Boy Friend Posthumously.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman
The Last Picture Show
Winner
All nominees
Shelley Winters
The Poseidon Adventure
Marisa Berenson
Cabaret
Eileen Brennan
The Last Picture Show
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland 5.8
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
Geoffrey Unsworth
Winner
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Geoffrey Unsworth
Winner
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland 5.8
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
Geoffrey Unsworth
Winner
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Geoffrey Unsworth
Winner
All nominees
The Garden of the Finzi-Continis Il giardino dei Finzi Contini
Ennio Guarnieri
A Clockwork Orange 7.4
A Clockwork Orange Clockwork Orange
John Alcott
Watch trailer
McCabe & Mrs. Miller 7.7
McCabe & Mrs. Miller
Vilmos Zsigmond
Deliverance 7.6
Deliverance
Vilmos Zsigmond
Images 7.0
Images
Vilmos Zsigmond
McCabe & Mrs. Miller 7.7
McCabe & Mrs. Miller
Vilmos Zsigmond
Deliverance 7.6
Deliverance
Vilmos Zsigmond
Images 7.0
Images
Vilmos Zsigmond
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Macbeth 7.4
Macbeth The Tragedy of Macbeth
Anthony Mendleson
Winner
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland 5.8
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
Anthony Mendleson
Winner
Young Winston Young Winston
Anthony Mendleson
Winner
All nominees
The Godfather 8.8
The Godfather
Anna Hill Johnstone
Watch trailer
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Charlotte Flemming
BAFTA Film Award / Best Art Direction
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Rolf Zehetbauer
Winner
All nominees
Young Winston Young Winston
Donald M. Ashton, Geoffrey Drake
A Clockwork Orange 7.4
A Clockwork Orange Clockwork Orange
Jon Barry
Watch trailer
Lady Caroline Lamb 5.6
Lady Caroline Lamb
Carmen Dillon
BAFTA Film Award / Best Direction
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Bob Fossi
Winner
All nominees
The Last Picture Show 7.7
The Last Picture Show The Last Pictures Show
Peter Bogdanovich
The French Connection 7.7
The French Connection
William Friedkin
A Clockwork Orange 7.4
A Clockwork Orange Clockwork Orange
Stanley Kubrick
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Editing
The French Connection 7.7
The French Connection
Gerald B. Greenberg
Winner
All nominees
Deliverance 7.6
Deliverance
Tom Priestley
A Clockwork Orange 7.4
A Clockwork Orange Clockwork Orange
Bill Butler
Watch trailer
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
David Bretherton
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay
The Hospital 7.2
The Hospital
Paddy Chayefsky
Winner
The Last Picture Show 7.7
The Last Picture Show The Last Pictures Show
Peter Bogdanovich, Larry McMurtry
Winner
All nominees
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Jay Presson Allen
A Clockwork Orange 7.4
A Clockwork Orange Clockwork Orange
Stanley Kubrick
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound Track
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
David Hildyard, Robert Knudson, Arthur Piantadosi
Winner
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
David Hildyard, Robert Knudson, Arthur Piantadosi
Winner
All nominees
A Clockwork Orange 7.4
A Clockwork Orange Clockwork Orange
Brian Blamey, John Jordan, Bill Rowe
Watch trailer
The French Connection 7.7
The French Connection
Christopher Newman, Theodore Soderberg
The French Connection 7.7
The French Connection
Christopher Newman, Theodore Soderberg
Deliverance 7.6
Deliverance
Jim Atkinson, Walter Goss, Doug E. Turner
A Clockwork Orange 7.4
A Clockwork Orange Clockwork Orange
Brian Blamey, John Jordan, Bill Rowe
Watch trailer
Deliverance 7.6
Deliverance
Jim Atkinson, Walter Goss, Doug E. Turner
BAFTA Film Award / Best Specialised Film
All nominees
What Is Life? What Is Life?
BAFTA Film Award / John Grierson Award
Memorial Memorial
Winner
All nominees
History of the Motor Car History of the Motor Car
The Tide of Traffic The Tide of Traffic
BAFTA Film Award / Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Joel Grey
Winner
All nominees
Harold and Maude 7.9
Harold and Maude
Bud Cort
Young Winston Young Winston
Simon Ward
The Godfather 8.8
The Godfather
Al Pacino
Watch trailer
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin'
The Intruder The Intruder
Peter Plummer
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
War & Peace
Winner
All nominees
Michael Bryant
Colditz, The Duchess of Malfi For episode "Tweedledum".
Michael Bryant
Colditz, The Duchess of Malfi For episode "Tweedledum".
Nicol Williamson
The Gangster Show: The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Billie Whitelaw
The Sextet
Winner
All nominees
Anne Stallybrass
The Strauss Family, The Onedin Line
Pauline Collins
Upstairs, Downstairs, Country Matters
Pauline Collins
Upstairs, Downstairs, Country Matters
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
War & Peace War & Peace
Don Homfray
Winner
All nominees
The Onedin Line The Onedin Line
Oliver Bayldon
Upstairs, Downstairs Upstairs, Downstairs
John Clements
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
Country Matters Country Matters
Derek Granger
Winner
All nominees
Colditz Colditz
Gerard Glaister
Upstairs, Downstairs Upstairs, Downstairs
John Hawkesworth
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual Production
Horizon Horizon
Mick Rhodes For episode "The Making of a Natural History Programme".
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
The Morecambe & Wise Show The Morecambe & Wise Show
Eric Morecambe, Ernie Wise
Winner
The Morecambe & Wise Show The Morecambe & Wise Show
Eric Morecambe, Ernie Wise
Winner
All nominees
Dad's Army Dad's Army
Arthur Lowe
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Monty Python's Flying Circus
To the Monty Python Team.
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Ian MakNoton
Winner
All nominees
Dave Allen at Large Dave Allen at Large
Peter Whitmore
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Terry Hughes
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Play
Play for Today Play for Today
Jack Gold For episode "Stoker's Copper".
Winner
All nominees
The Gangster Show: The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui The Gangster Show: The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Jack Gold
To Encourage the Others To Encourage the Others
Alan Clarke
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy Series
My Wife Next Door My Wife Next Door
Graeme Muir
Winner
All nominees
Dad's Army Dad's Army
David Croft
Till Death Us Do Part Till Death Us Do Part
Dennis Main-Wilson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Programme
Omnibus Omnibus
Mey Zetterling For episode "Vincent the Dutchman - Van Gogh".
Winner
All nominees
Omnibus Omnibus
Herbert Chappell For episode "Who Needs a Conductor?".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Series
All nominees
Omnibus Omnibus
Mike Wooller
Aquarius Aquarius
Humphrey Burton
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Horizon Horizon
Peter Goodchild
Winner
All nominees
America America
Michael Gill
Man Alive Man Alive
Desmond Wilcox
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
The Godfather 8.8
The Godfather
Nino Rota
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Young Winston Young Winston
Alfred Ralston
Macbeth 7.4
Macbeth The Tragedy of Macbeth
The Third Ear Band
Lady Caroline Lamb 5.6
Lady Caroline Lamb
Richard Rodney Bennett
Academy Fellowship
Grace Wyndham Goldie
Winner
Richard Dimbleby Award
America America
Alistair Cooke
Winner
Technical Craft Award (TV)
America America
Allan Tyrer
Winner
Monitor Monitor
Allan Tyrer
Winner
Civilisation Civilisation
Allan Tyrer
Winner
America America
Allan Tyrer
Winner
Monitor Monitor
Allan Tyrer
Winner
Civilisation Civilisation
Allan Tyrer
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award UN Award
The Garden of the Finzi-Continis Il giardino dei Finzi Contini
Winner
All nominees
A Day in the Death of Joe Egg A Day in the Death of Joe Egg
One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich
Family Life Family Life
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more