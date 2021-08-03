Menu
Parallel Mothers - russian teaser-trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Parallel Mothers. Russian teaser-trailer

Parallel Mothers. Russian teaser-trailer

Publication date: 3 August 2021
Parallel Mothers – Two unmarried women who have become pregnant by accident and are about to give birth meet in a hospital room: Janis, in her late-thirties, unrepentant and happy; Ana, a teenager, remorseful and frightened.
6.8 Parallel Mothers
Parallel Mothers Drama, 2021, Spain
