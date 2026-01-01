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Lydia West
Lydia West
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lydia West
Lydia West
Lydia West
Date of Birth
24 June 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.4
It's a Sin
(2021)
8.0
Years and Years
(2019)
7.0
Dracula
(2020)
Filmography
6.6
Big Mood
Comedy, Drama
2024, Great Britain
6.4
Love Again
Love Again
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Pentaverate
Comedy,
2022, USA
6.8
Inside Man
Crime, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
6.1
Suspicion
Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
8.4
It's a Sin
Drama, Comedy,
2021, Great Britain
7
Dracula
Drama, Horror,
2020, Great Britain
8
Years and Years
Drama, Family,
2019, Great Britain
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