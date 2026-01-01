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Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch
Date of Birth
27 November 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
The Day of the Jackal
(2024)
7.9
No Time to Die
(2021)
7.4
Captain Marvel
(2019)
Filmography
Children of Blood and Bone
Children of Blood and Bone
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2027, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
The Day of the Jackal
Thriller
2024, USA
6.2
Bob Marley: One Love
Bob Marley: One Love
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
The Woman King
The Woman King
Drama, History
2022, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Matilda
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Comedy, Drama, Family
2022, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure
2021, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.4
Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel
Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Lashana Lynch’s private life
'The Day of the Jackal': A Riveting Reimagining That Will Leave You Breathless
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