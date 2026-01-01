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Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch Lashana Lynch
Kinoafisha Persons Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch

Date of Birth
27 November 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Day of the Jackal 8.1
The Day of the Jackal (2024)
No Time to Die 7.9
No Time to Die (2021)
Captain Marvel 7.4
Captain Marvel (2019)

Filmography

Children of Blood and Bone
Children of Blood and Bone Children of Blood and Bone
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2027, USA
Watch trailer
The Day of the Jackal 8.1
The Day of the Jackal
Thriller 2024, USA
Bob Marley: One Love 6.2
Bob Marley: One Love Bob Marley: One Love
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Woman King 5.2
The Woman King The Woman King
Drama, History 2022, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Matilda 7.3
Matilda Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Comedy, Drama, Family 2022, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
No Time to Die 7.9
No Time to Die 007: No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Captain Marvel 7.4
Captain Marvel Captain Marvel
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Lashana Lynch’s private life
Still from the series 'The Day of the Jackal'
'The Day of the Jackal': A Riveting Reimagining That Will Leave You Breathless
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