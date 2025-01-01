Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1966

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1966

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
The Ipcress File The Ipcress File
Sidni Dzh. Fyuri
Winner
All nominees
Darling 6.6
Darling
John Schlesinger
The Hill 7.9
The Hill The Hil
Sidney Lumet
The Knack ...and How to Get It 6.4
The Knack ...and How to Get It
Richard Lester
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Rig Move Rig Move
Don Higgins
Winner
All nominees
One of Them Is Named Brett One of Them Is Named Brett
Roger Graef
60 Cycles 60 Cycles
Jean-Claude Labrecque
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
The Ipcress File The Ipcress File
Otto Heller
Winner
The Hill 7.9
The Hill The Hil
Oswald Morris
Winner
All nominees
Lord Jim 6.7
Lord Jim
Freddie Young
The Knack ...and How to Get It 6.4
The Knack ...and How to Get It
David Watkin
Repulsion 7.5
Repulsion
Gilbert Taylor
Help! 7.2
Help!
David Watkin
Darling 6.6
Darling
Kenneth Higgins
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes 7.0
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes
Christopher Challis
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
Do Be Careful Boys Do Be Careful Boys
Nancy Hanna, Keith Learner, Vera Linnecar
Winner
All nominees
The Bargain The Bargain
Beryl Stevens
The Hoffnung Palm Court Orchestra The Hoffnung Palm Court Orchestra
Harold Whitaker
Birds, Bees and Storks Birds, Bees and Storks
John Halas
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actor
Dirk Bogarde
Dirk Bogarde
Darling
Winner
All nominees
Harry Andrews
The Hill
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
The Ipcress File
Rex Harrison
My Fair Lady USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actress
Julie Christie
Julie Christie
Darling
Winner
All nominees
Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
The Americanization of Emily
Rita Tushingham
Rita Tushingham
The Knack ...and How to Get It
Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
The Sound of Music
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Young Cassidy
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Art Direction (B/W)
Darling 6.6
Darling
Ray Simm
Winner
All nominees
The Bedford Incident The Bedford Incident
Arthur Lawson
The Hill 7.9
The Hill The Hil
Herbert Smith
Rotten to the Core Rotten to the Core
Alex Vetchinsky
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Art Direction (Colour)
The Ipcress File The Ipcress File
Ken Adam
Winner
All nominees
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes 7.0
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes
Thomas N. Morahan
Thunderball 6.9
Thunderball
Ken Adam
Lord Jim 6.7
Lord Jim
Geoffrey Drake
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Costume (B/W)
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Costume (Colour)
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes 7.0
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes
Dinah Greet, Osbert Lancaster
Winner
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes 7.0
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes
Dinah Greet, Osbert Lancaster
Winner
All nominees
Young Cassidy Young Cassidy
Margaret Furse
Help! 7.2
Help!
Julie Harris
A Shot in the Dark 7.4
A Shot in the Dark
Margaret Furse
The Amorous Adventures of Moll Flanders The Amorous Adventures of Moll Flanders
Joan Bridge, Elizabeth Haffenden
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Screenplay
Darling 6.6
Darling
Frederic Raphael
Winner
All nominees
The Hill 7.9
The Hill The Hil
Ray Rigby
The Knack ...and How to Get It 6.4
The Knack ...and How to Get It
Charles Wood
The Ipcress File The Ipcress File
W.H. Canaway, James Doran
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film from any Source
My Fair Lady 7.4
My Fair Lady
George Cukor USA.
Winner
All nominees
The Hill 7.9
The Hill The Hil
Sidney Lumet
Hamlet 7.4
Hamlet
Grigori Kozintsev Soviet Union.
Zorba the Greek 7.7
Zorba the Greek Alexis Zorbas
Mihalis Kakoyannis Greece/USA.
The Knack ...and How to Get It 6.4
The Knack ...and How to Get It
Richard Lester
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actor
Lee Marvin
Lee Marvin
The Killers USA.
Winner
Lee Marvin
Lee Marvin
Cat Ballou
Winner
All nominees
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
Good Neighbor Sam
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Zorba the Greek Greece/USA.
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
How to Murder Your Wife
Innokenty Smoktunovsky
Innokenty Smoktunovsky
Hamlet Soviet Union.
Oskar Werner
Ship of Fools
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actress
Patricia Neal
In Harm's Way
Winner
All nominees
Simone Signoret
Simone Signoret
Ship of Fools
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Cat Ballou
Lila Kedrova
Zorba the Greek Greece/USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Specialised Film
I Do - And I Understand I Do - And I Understand
Derek Williams
Winner
All nominees
Town Nurse, Country Nurse Town Nurse, Country Nurse
Don Higgins
BAFTA Film Award / Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Four in the Morning Four in the Morning
Judi Dench
Winner
All nominees
Cat Ballou 6.8
Cat Ballou
Tom Nardini
The Knack ...and How to Get It 6.4
The Knack ...and How to Get It
Michael Crawford
Having a Wild Weekend Catch Us If You Can
Barbara Ferris
BAFTA TV Award / Best Dramatic Series
Court Martial Court Martial
Philip Mackie, Silvio Narizzano
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment
Flaherty Documentary Award
Tokyo Olympiad Tôkyô orinpikku
Kon Ichikawa
Winner
All nominees
Stravinsky Stravinsky
Wolf Koenig, Roman Kroitor
Deckie Learner Deckie Learner
Michael Grigsby
Brute Force and Finesse Brute Force and Finesse
Max Morgan Witts
UN Award
Tokyo Olympiad Tôkyô orinpikku
Kon Ichikawa
Winner
All nominees
Fail-Safe 8.0
Fail-Safe
Sidney Lumet USA.
Zorba the Greek 7.7
Zorba the Greek Alexis Zorbas
Mihalis Kakoyannis Greece/USA.
King Rat King Rat
Bryan Forbes USA.
