Kinoafisha
Film festivals
BAFTA Awards
Events
BAFTA Awards 2003
All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2003
Site
Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date
23 February 2003
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
7.8
The Pianist
Roman Polanski, Robert Benmussa, Alain Sarde
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
7.0
Chicago
Martin Richards
6.8
The Hours
Robert Fox, Scott Rudin
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
7.7
Gangs of New York
Harvey Weinstein, Alberto Grimaldi
6.8
The Hours
Robert Fox, Scott Rudin
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
7.3
Talk to Her
Hable con ella / Talk to Her
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Devdas
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bharat S. Shah
The Warrior
The Warrior
Bertrand Faivre, Asif Kapadia
7.5
Devdas
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bharat S. Shah
7.6
Y Tu Mamá También
Y tu mama tambien
Alfonso Cuaron, Jorge Vergara
The Warrior
The Warrior
Bertrand Faivre, Asif Kapadia
8.1
City of God
Cidade de Deus
Andrea Barata Ribeiro, Fernando Meirelles, Mauricio Andrade Ramos
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
My Wrongs 8245-8249 and 117
My Wrongs 8245-8249 and 117
Mark Herbert, Christopher Morris
Winner
All nominees
The Most Beautiful Man in the World
The Most Beautiful Man in the World
Alicia Duffy, Hugh Welchman
Rank
Rank
David Yates, Robbie McCallum, Andrew O'Connell
Candy Bar Kid
Candy Bar Kid
Shan Khan, Benjamin Johns
The Most Beautiful Man in the World
The Most Beautiful Man in the World
Alicia Duffy, Hugh Welchman
Rank
Rank
David Yates, Robbie McCallum, Andrew O'Connell
Good Night
Good Night
Yoav Factor, Sun-Young Chun
Candy Bar Kid
Candy Bar Kid
Shan Khan, Benjamin Johns
Bouncer
Bouncer
Michael B. Clifford, Geoff Thompson, Natasha Carlish, Sophie Morgan
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Fish Never Sleep
Fish Never Sleep
Gaëlle Denis
Winner
All nominees
The Dog Who Was a Cat Inside
The Dog Who Was a Cat Inside
Siri Melchior, Andrew Ruhemann, Stan Rees
Sap
Sap
Lucie Wenigerová, Hyun-Joo Kim
Wedding Espresso
Wedding Espresso
Jonathan Bairstow, Sandra Ensby, Lesley Glaister
Wedding Espresso
Wedding Espresso
Jonathan Bairstow, Sandra Ensby, Lesley Glaister
The Dog Who Was a Cat Inside
The Dog Who Was a Cat Inside
Siri Melchior, Andrew Ruhemann, Stan Rees
Sap
Sap
Lucie Wenigerová, Hyun-Joo Kim
The Chubbchubbs!
The Chubbchubbs!
Eric Armstrong, Jacquie Barnbrook, Jeff Wolverton
The Chubbchubbs!
The Chubbchubbs!
Eric Armstrong, Jacquie Barnbrook, Jeff Wolverton
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis
Gangs of New York
Winner
All nominees
Adrien Brody
The Pianist
Jack Nicholson
About Schmidt
Michael Caine
The Quiet American
Adaptation.
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Nicole Kidman
The Hours
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
The Hours
Renée Zellweger
Chicago
Salma Hayek
Frida
Monster's Ball
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Christopher Walken
Catch Me If You Can
Winner
All nominees
Chris Cooper
Adaptation.
Ed Harris
The Hours
Paul Newman
Road to Perdition
Alfred Molina
Frida
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Chicago
Winner
All nominees
Julianne Moore
The Hours
Toni Collette
About a Boy
Queen Latifah
Chicago
Meryl Streep
Adaptation.
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
7.6
Road to Perdition
Conrad L. Hall
Posthumously.
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Gangs of New York
Mihael Ballhaus
7.8
The Pianist
Pawel Edelman
Watch trailer
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Andrew Lesnie
Watch trailer
7.0
Chicago
Dion Beebe
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
7.0
Chicago
Dominick Tavella, David Lee, Michael Minkler, Maurice Schell
Winner
7.0
Chicago
Dominick Tavella, David Lee, Michael Minkler, Maurice Schell
Winner
All nominees
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Hammond Peek, Christopher Boyes, David Farmer, Michael Hedges, Mike Hopkins, Michael Semanick, Ethan Van der Ryn
Watch trailer
7.7
Gangs of New York
Tom Fleischman, Eugene Gearty, Ivan Sharrock, Philip Stockton
8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Graham Daniel, Rick Kline, Dennis Leonard, Ray Merrin, John Midgley, Randy Thom
7.8
The Pianist
Jean-Marie Blondel, Gérard Hardy, Dean Humphreys
Watch trailer
8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Graham Daniel, Rick Kline, Dennis Leonard, Ray Merrin, John Midgley, Randy Thom
7.8
The Pianist
Jean-Marie Blondel, Gérard Hardy, Dean Humphreys
Watch trailer
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Hammond Peek, Christopher Boyes, David Farmer, Michael Hedges, Mike Hopkins, Michael Semanick, Ethan Van der Ryn
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Ngila Dickson, Richard Taylor
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.3
Frida
Julie Weiss
7.0
Chicago
Colleen Atwood
7.7
Gangs of New York
Sandy Powell
8.3
Catch Me If You Can
Mary Zophres
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
8.1
City of God
Cidade de Deus
Daniel Rezende
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.8
The Hours
Peter Boyle
7.0
Chicago
Martin Walsh
7.7
Gangs of New York
Thelma Schoonmaker
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Michael Horton, Jabez Olssen
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Randall William Cook, Alex Funke, Joe Letteri, Jim Rygiel
Winner
Watch trailer
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Randall William Cook, Alex Funke, Joe Letteri, Jim Rygiel
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.3
Spider-Man
John Dykstra, John Frazier, Anthony LaMolinara, Scott Stokdyk
8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Nick Davis, Nick Dudman, Bill George, Jim Mitchell, John Richardson
7.7
Gangs of New York
Jon Alexander, Edward Hirsh, Michael Owens, R. Bruce Steinheimer
8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Nick Davis, Nick Dudman, Bill George, Jim Mitchell, John Richardson
7.8
Minority Report
Scott Farrar, Henry LaBounta, Michael Lantieri, Nathan McGuinness
7.7
Gangs of New York
Jon Alexander, Edward Hirsh, Michael Owens, R. Bruce Steinheimer
8.3
Spider-Man
John Dykstra, John Frazier, Anthony LaMolinara, Scott Stokdyk
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
7.3
Talk to Her
Hable con ella / Talk to Her
Pedro Almodóvar
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Gangs of New York
Stiven Zeyllyan, Jay Cocks, Kenneth Lonergan
7.2
The Magdalene Sisters
Peter Mullan
7.6
Y Tu Mamá También
Y tu mama tambien
Alfonso Cuaron, Carlos Cuarón
7.6
Y Tu Mamá También
Y tu mama tambien
Alfonso Cuaron, Carlos Cuarón
7.7
Gangs of New York
Stiven Zeyllyan, Jay Cocks, Kenneth Lonergan
6.5
Dirty Pretty Things
Steven Knight
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
7.2
Adaptation.
Charlie Kaufman
Winner
All nominees
6.8
The Hours
Devid Hea
7.8
The Pianist
Ronald Harwood
Watch trailer
7.1
About a Boy
Peter Hedges, Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz
7.1
About a Boy
Peter Hedges, Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz
8.3
Catch Me If You Can
Jeff Nathanson
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up/Hair
7.3
Frida
Judy Chin, Beatrice De Alba, John E. Jackson, Regina Reyes
Winner
All nominees
6.8
The Hours
Jo Allen, Conor O'Sullivan, Ivana Primorac
7.0
Chicago
Judi Cooper-Sealy, Jordan Samuel
7.7
Gangs of New York
Manlio Rocchetti, Aldo Signoretti
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Peter Swords King, Peter Owen, Richard Taylor
Watch trailer
6.8
The Hours
Jo Allen, Conor O'Sullivan, Ivana Primorac
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
7.6
Road to Perdition
Dennis Gassner
Winner
All nominees
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Grant Major
Watch trailer
7.0
Chicago
John Myhre
8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Stuart Craig
7.7
Gangs of New York
Dante Ferretti
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Spooks
Gareth Neame
Winner
All nominees
Clocking Off
Clocking Off
Paul Abbott, Juliet Charlesworth, Nicola Shindler
Teachers
Teachers
Jane Fallon, Rhonda Smith
Cutting It
Cutting It
Andy De Emmony, Debbie Horsfield, Diederick Santer
Cutting It
Cutting It
Andy De Emmony, Debbie Horsfield, Diederick Santer
Teachers
Teachers
Jane Fallon, Rhonda Smith
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Albert Finney
The Gathering Storm
Winner
All nominees
Kenneth Branagh
Conspiracy
Kenneth Branagh
Shackleton
James Nesbitt
Bloody Sunday
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Julie Walters
Murder
Winner
All nominees
Jessica Hynes
Tomorrow La Scala!
Vanessa Redgrave
The Gathering Storm
Sheila Hancock
Bedtime
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
6.6
The Office
Ricky Gervais
Winner
All nominees
Bremner, Bird and Fortune
Bremner, Bird and Fortune
John Bird, John Fortune
Bremner, Bird and Fortune
Bremner, Bird and Fortune
John Bird, John Fortune
Phoenix Nights
Phoenix Nights
Peter Kay
I'm Alan Partridge
I'm Alan Partridge
Steve Coogan
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Programme or Series
Big Impression
Big Impression
Gareth Carrivick, Charlie Hanson, Alistair McGowan
Winner
Big Impression
Big Impression
Gareth Carrivick, Charlie Hanson, Alistair McGowan
Winner
All nominees
Look Around You
Look Around You
Robert Popper, Peter Serafinowicz, Tim Kirkby
Look Around You
Look Around You
Robert Popper, Peter Serafinowicz, Tim Kirkby
Bremner, Bird and Fortune
Bremner, Bird and Fortune
Geoff Atkinson, Steve Connelly, Tristram Shapiro
Smack the Pony
Smack the Pony
Steve Connelly, Victoria Pile
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Shackleton
Shackleton
Shirley Russell
Winner
All nominees
Daniel Deronda
Daniel Deronda
Mike O'Neill
Doctor Zhivago
Doctor Zhivago
Annie Symons
7.3
The Gathering Storm
Jenny Beavan
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
Dispatches
Dispatches
David Modell, Steve Boulton, Richard Fabb
For episode "Young, Nazi & Proud".
Winner
Dispatches
Dispatches
David Modell, Steve Boulton, Richard Fabb
For episode "Young, Nazi & Proud".
Winner
All nominees
Palestine Is Still the Issue
Palestine Is Still the Issue
John Pilger, Chris Martin, Tony Stark
Palestine Is Still the Issue
Palestine Is Still the Issue
John Pilger, Chris Martin, Tony Stark
Panorama
Panorama
Mike Robinson, John Ware, Eamon Hardy
For the feature "Licence To Murder".
Panorama
Panorama
Andy Davies, Gerry Troyna, Stephen Scott
For the feature "Corruption of Racing".
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Documentary Programme
All nominees
SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege
SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege
Sam Collyns
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Shackleton
Shackleton
Selwyn Roberts, Charles Sturridge
Winner
All nominees
Doctor Zhivago
Doctor Zhivago
Giacomo Campiotti, Andrew Davies, Anne Pivcevic
Murder
Murder
Rebecca de Souza, Beeban Kidron, Abi Morgan
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Dick Clement, Ian La Frenais, Paul Seed, Joy Spink
Doctor Zhivago
Doctor Zhivago
Giacomo Campiotti, Andrew Davies, Anne Pivcevic
Murder
Murder
Rebecca de Souza, Beeban Kidron, Abi Morgan
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Factual)
SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege
SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege
Peter Norrey
Winner
All nominees
Manor House
The Edwardian Country House
Martin Johnson, Joanna Lincoln
Manor House
The Edwardian Country House
Martin Johnson, Joanna Lincoln
Faking It
Faking It
Mark Knowles
The Life of Mammals
The Life of Mammals
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
Daniel Deronda
Daniel Deronda
Philip Kloss
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Bloody Sunday
Clare Douglas
Shackleton
Shackleton
Peter Coulson
Spooks
Colin Green
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
Have I Got News for You
Have I Got News for You
Paul Merton
Winner
All nominees
Have I Got News for You
Have I Got News for You
Angus Deayton
The Kumars at No. 42
The Kumars at No. 42
Sanjeev Bhaskar
The Kumars at No. 42
The Kumars at No. 42
Meera Syal
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Programme or Series
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
Winner
All nominees
The Kumars at No. 42
The Kumars at No. 42
Lissa Evans, Sharat Sardana, Richard Pinto
Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
Suzi Aplin, Jonathan Ross, Mick Thomas
Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
Suzi Aplin, Jonathan Ross, Mick Thomas
Test the Nation: The National IQ Test 2002
Test the Nation: The National IQ Test 2002
John Kaye Cooper, Simon Staffurth, Nichola Hegarty
Test the Nation: The National 2002 Test
Test the Nation: The National 2002 Test
John Kaye Cooper, Simon Staffurth, Nichola Hegarty
Test the Nation: The National IQ Test 2002
Test the Nation: The National IQ Test 2002
John Kaye Cooper, Simon Staffurth, Nichola Hegarty
Test the Nation: The National 2002 Test
Test the Nation: The National 2002 Test
John Kaye Cooper, Simon Staffurth, Nichola Hegarty
The Kumars at No. 42
The Kumars at No. 42
Lissa Evans, Sharat Sardana, Richard Pinto
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
Faking It
Faking It
Stephen Lambert
Winner
All nominees
What Not to Wear
What Not to Wear
Vicki Barrass, Tracy Jeune, Jane Gerber
Lads Army
Lads Army
Claudia Milne
Jamie's Kitchen
Jamie's Kitchen
Peter Moore, Sandi Scott
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphic Design
The Dinosaur Hunters
The Dinosaur Hunters
Winner
All nominees
Banzai
Banzai
Great Britons
Great Britons
The Life of Mammals
The Life of Mammals
David Corfield, Mick Connaire, Andrew Power
The Life of Mammals
The Life of Mammals
David Corfield, Mick Connaire, Andrew Power
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
7.3
The Gathering Storm
Frances Hannon, Daniel Parker, Stephen Rose
Winner
All nominees
Big Impression
Big Impression
Eva Marieges Moore
White Teeth
White Teeth
Sharon Martin
Daniel Deronda
Daniel Deronda
Caroline Noble
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Factual)
Alice Yglesias
Death
Winner
All nominees
Jamie O'Leary
Mark Elliott
Giles Llewellyn-Thomas
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Fiction)
Brian Hill
Falling Apart
Winner
All nominees
Minkie Spiro
Holby City
Mark Nunneley
15 Storeys High
Giacomo Campiotti
Doctor Zhivago
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Writer
Falling Apart
Falling Apart
Anna Maloney
Winner
All nominees
Clocking Off
Clocking Off
Matt Greenhalgh
Teachers
Teachers
Ed Roe
Teachers
Teachers
Charlie Martin
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best News Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
8.3
The Forsyte Saga
Geoffrey Burgon
Winner
All nominees
Spooks
Jennie Muskett
7.3
The Gathering Storm
Howard Goodall
Tipping the Velvet
Tipping the Velvet
Adrian Johnston, Terry Davies
Tipping the Velvet
Tipping the Velvet
Adrian Johnston, Terry Davies
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography (Factual)
Sahara with Michael Palin
Sahara with Michael Palin
Nigel Meakin
Winner
All nominees
Manor House
The Edwardian Country House
Chris Hartley
The Life of Mammals
The Life of Mammals
Paul Atkins
Natural World
Natural World
Martin Dohrn
For episode "In Search of Killer Ants".
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
7.8
Bloody Sunday
Ivan Strasburg
Winner
All nominees
Daniel Deronda
Daniel Deronda
Fred Tammes
White Teeth
White Teeth
David Odd
Shackleton
Shackleton
Henry Braham
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
7.3
The Gathering Storm
Luciana Arrighi
Winner
All nominees
White Teeth
White Teeth
Alice Normington
Shackleton
Shackleton
Michael Howells
Foyle's War
Maurice Cain, Claire Kenny
Foyle's War
Maurice Cain, Claire Kenny
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Soap
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
Carolyn Reynolds, Kieran Roberts
Winner
All nominees
Doctors
Doctors
Hollyoaks
Hollyoaks
Jo Hallows, Phil Redmond
EastEnders
EastEnders
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
All nominees
Sahara with Michael Palin
Sahara with Michael Palin
George Foulgham, John Pritchard
Wild Weather
Wild Weather
Simon Pinkerton, Jovan Ajder, Dan Gable
Wild Weather
Wild Weather
Simon Pinkerton, Jovan Ajder, Dan Gable
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
Daniel Deronda
Daniel Deronda
Stuart Hilliker
Winner
Daniel Deronda
Daniel Deronda
Paul Hamblin, Graham Headicar, Stefan Henrix, Becki Ponting, John Taylor
Winner
Daniel Deronda
Daniel Deronda
Paul Hamblin, Graham Headicar, Stefan Henrix, Becki Ponting, John Taylor
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Bloody Sunday
Albert Bailey, Pat Boxshall, Danny Longhurst
Later... With Jools Holland
Later... With Jools Holland
Mike Felton
The Hound of the Baskervilles
The Hound of the Baskervilles
Clive Copland, Lee Crichlow, Paul Hamblin, Becki Ponting
The Hound of the Baskervilles
The Hound of the Baskervilles
Clive Copland, Lee Crichlow, Paul Hamblin, Becki Ponting
7.8
Bloody Sunday
Albert Bailey, Pat Boxshall, Danny Longhurst
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sport
Martin Webster
Winner
Malcolm Kemp
Winner
All nominees
Phil Bigwood
Neil Duncanson
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects
The Giant Claw
The Giant Claw
Jez Harris, Timothy Greenwood, Max Tyrie
Winner
The Giant Claw
The Giant Claw
Jez Harris, Timothy Greenwood, Max Tyrie
Winner
All nominees
Dinotopia
Mike Eames, Alec Knox, Mike McGee, Tim Webber
Hornblower: Loyalty
Hornblower: Loyalty
Phil Attfield
Dinotopia
Mike Eames, Alec Knox, Mike McGee, Tim Webber
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Factual Series or Strand
All nominees
Jamie Muir
A History of Britain
Clare Beavan
A History of Britain
Martina Hall
A History of Britain
Jamie Muir
A History of Britain
Clare Beavan
A History of Britain
Martina Hall
A History of Britain
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
7.6
Conspiracy
Winner
All nominees
Tomorrow La Scala!
Tomorrow La Scala!
Ruth Caleb, Chris Collins, Francesca Joseph
Tomorrow La Scala!
Tomorrow La Scala!
Ruth Caleb, Chris Collins, Francesca Joseph
7.8
Bloody Sunday
Paul Greengrass, Mark Redhead
Flesh and Blood
Flesh and Blood
Peter Bowker, Julian Farino, Derek Wax
7.8
Bloody Sunday
Paul Greengrass, Mark Redhead
Flesh and Blood
Flesh and Blood
Peter Bowker, Julian Farino, Derek Wax
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Situation Comedy Award
6.6
The Office
Ricky Gervais, Anil Gupta, Stephen Merchant, Ash Atalla
Winner
All nominees
The Book Group
The Book Group
Enni Griffin, Anita Overland
Phoenix Nights
Phoenix Nights
Peter Kay, Phil McIntyre, Henry Klejdys
My Family
My Family
Show all nominees
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
The Warrior
The Warrior
Bertrand Faivre, Asif Kapadia
Winner
The Warrior
The Warrior
Bertrand Faivre, Asif Kapadia
Winner
All nominees
7.2
The Magdalene Sisters
Frances Higson, Peter Mullan
7.2
The Magdalene Sisters
Frances Higson, Peter Mullan
6.5
Dirty Pretty Things
Stephen Frears, Robert Jones, Tracey Seaward
6.8
The Hours
Stephen Daldry, Robert Fox, Scott Rudin
6.8
The Hours
Stephen Daldry, Robert Fox, Scott Rudin
7.3
Bend It Like Beckham
Gurinder Chadha, Deepak Nayar
6.5
Dirty Pretty Things
Stephen Frears, Robert Jones, Tracey Seaward
Show all nominees
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
6.8
The Hours
Philip Glass
Winner
All nominees
7.8
The Pianist
Wojciech Kilar
Watch trailer
7.7
Gangs of New York
Howard Shore
7.0
Chicago
Danny Elfman, Fred Ebb, John Kander
8.3
Catch Me If You Can
John Williams
7.0
Chicago
Danny Elfman, Fred Ebb, John Kander
Show all nominees
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
The Warrior
The Warrior
Asif Kapadia
Winner
All nominees
Christie Malry's Own Double-Entry
Christie Malry's Own Double-Entry
Simon Bent
AKA
AKA
Duncan Roy
Lost in La Mancha
Lost in La Mancha
Lucy Darwin
Show all nominees
David Lean Award for Direction
7.8
The Pianist
Roman Polanski
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.7
Gangs of New York
Martin Scorsese
6.8
The Hours
Stephen Daldry
7.0
Chicago
Rob Marshal
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Peter Jackson
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
Bob the Builder: A Christmas to Remember
Bob the Builder: A Christmas to Remember
Jackie Cockle, Sarah Ball
Winner
All nominees
Albie: Quick on the Draw
Albie: Quick on the Draw
Francis Vose
Pongwiffy
Pongwiffy
Alan Simpson, Marion Edwards
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
Bootleg
Bootleg
Paul Smith
Winner
All nominees
My Parents Are Aliens
My Parents Are Aliens
Dominic MacDonald, Andy Watts, Connal Orton
The Story of Tracy Beaker
The Story of Tracy Beaker
Jane Dauncey, Delyth Thomas
The Story of Tracy Beaker
The Story of Tracy Beaker
Jane Dauncey, Delyth Thomas
Behind Closed Doors
Behind Closed Doors
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
Raven
Raven
Colin Nobbs, Bob Harvey, Brian Ross
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Factual
Blue Peter
Blue Peter
Richard Marson, Steve Hocking
For episode "Launch of the Tanzania Water Appeal".
Winner
All nominees
The Really Wild Show
The Really Wild Show
Lucy Bowden
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
7.5
Whale Rider
John Barnett, Niki Caro, Frank Hübner, Tim Sanders
Winner
7.5
Whale Rider
John Barnett, Niki Caro, Frank Hübner, Tim Sanders
Winner
All nominees
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
5.7
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
Gábor Csupó, Arlene Klasky, Cathy Malkasian, Jeff McGrath
8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Chris Columbus, David Heyman, Stiven Klovz
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Chris Columbus, David Heyman, Stiven Klovz
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
Arthur
Arthur
Greg Bailey, Lesley Taylor, Pierre Valette
Winner
Arthur
Arthur
Greg Bailey, Lesley Taylor, Pierre Valette
Winner
All nominees
7.7
8 Simple Rules... for Dating My Teenage Daughter
8 Simple Rules
That's So Raven
That's So Raven
Walter Barnett
Don't Blame the Koalas
Don't Blame the Koalas
Dennis Kiely, Noel Price
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Animation
Hilltop Hospital
Hilltop Hospital
Robin Lyons
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Live Action
All nominees
Balamory
Balamory
Boohbah
Boohbah
Fimbles
Fimbles
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
Blue Peter
Blue Peter
Matt Baker
Winner
All nominees
Smile
Smile
Reggie Yates
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best School Drama
All nominees
Twelfth Night, or What You Will
Twelfth Night, or What You Will
Rachel Gesua, Andrew Bannerman, Tim Supple
Twelfth Night, or What You Will
Twelfth Night, or What You Will
Rachel Gesua, Andrew Bannerman, Tim Supple
Stopping Distance
Stopping Distance
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Factual - Primary
Let's Write a Story
Let's Write a Story
Patrick Reams
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer
Sir Gadabout, the Worst Knight in the Land
Sir Gadabout, the Worst Knight in the Land
Alex Williams
Winner
All nominees
Girls in Love
Girls in Love
Carol Noble
The Story of Tracy Beaker
The Story of Tracy Beaker
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Special Award
Christopher Grace
Winner
Academy Fellowship
Saul Zaentz
Winner
Devid Dzheyson
Winner
Audience Award
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Winner
Watch trailer
Michael Balcon Award
David Tomblin
Winner
Michael Stevenson
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Feltham Sings
Feltham Sings
Roger Graef, Brian Hill
Winner
All nominees
SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege
SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege
Bruce Goodison, Louise Norman
SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege
SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege
Bruce Goodison, Louise Norman
Show all nominees
Lew Grade Award
Foyle's War
Winner
All nominees
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
EastEnders
EastEnders
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Pop Idol
Pop Idol
Show all nominees
Alan Clarke Award
Brian Lapping
Winner
Norma Percy
Winner
Special Award
Kids' Vote
8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Winner
