BAFTA Awards 2003

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2003

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 23 February 2003
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
The Pianist 7.8
The Pianist
Roman Polanski, Robert Benmussa, Alain Sarde
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
Martin Richards
The Hours 6.8
The Hours
Robert Fox, Scott Rudin
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Harvey Weinstein, Alberto Grimaldi
The Hours 6.8
The Hours
Robert Fox, Scott Rudin
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Talk to Her 7.3
Talk to Her Hable con ella / Talk to Her
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Winner
All nominees
Devdas 7.5
Devdas
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bharat S. Shah
The Warrior The Warrior
Bertrand Faivre, Asif Kapadia
Devdas 7.5
Devdas
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bharat S. Shah
Y Tu Mamá También 7.6
Y Tu Mamá También Y tu mama tambien
Alfonso Cuaron, Jorge Vergara
The Warrior The Warrior
Bertrand Faivre, Asif Kapadia
City of God 8.1
City of God Cidade de Deus
Andrea Barata Ribeiro, Fernando Meirelles, Mauricio Andrade Ramos
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
My Wrongs 8245-8249 and 117 My Wrongs 8245-8249 and 117
Mark Herbert, Christopher Morris
Winner
All nominees
The Most Beautiful Man in the World The Most Beautiful Man in the World
Alicia Duffy, Hugh Welchman
Rank Rank
David Yates, Robbie McCallum, Andrew O'Connell
Candy Bar Kid Candy Bar Kid
Shan Khan, Benjamin Johns
The Most Beautiful Man in the World The Most Beautiful Man in the World
Alicia Duffy, Hugh Welchman
Rank Rank
David Yates, Robbie McCallum, Andrew O'Connell
Good Night Good Night
Yoav Factor, Sun-Young Chun
Candy Bar Kid Candy Bar Kid
Shan Khan, Benjamin Johns
Bouncer Bouncer
Michael B. Clifford, Geoff Thompson, Natasha Carlish, Sophie Morgan
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Fish Never Sleep Fish Never Sleep
Gaëlle Denis
Winner
All nominees
The Dog Who Was a Cat Inside The Dog Who Was a Cat Inside
Siri Melchior, Andrew Ruhemann, Stan Rees
Sap Sap
Lucie Wenigerová, Hyun-Joo Kim
Wedding Espresso Wedding Espresso
Jonathan Bairstow, Sandra Ensby, Lesley Glaister
Wedding Espresso Wedding Espresso
Jonathan Bairstow, Sandra Ensby, Lesley Glaister
The Dog Who Was a Cat Inside The Dog Who Was a Cat Inside
Siri Melchior, Andrew Ruhemann, Stan Rees
Sap Sap
Lucie Wenigerová, Hyun-Joo Kim
The Chubbchubbs! The Chubbchubbs!
Eric Armstrong, Jacquie Barnbrook, Jeff Wolverton
The Chubbchubbs! The Chubbchubbs!
Eric Armstrong, Jacquie Barnbrook, Jeff Wolverton
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
Gangs of New York
Winner
All nominees
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
The Pianist
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
About Schmidt
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
The Quiet American
Adaptation.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
The Hours
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
The Hours
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Chicago
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Frida
Monster's Ball
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken
Catch Me If You Can
Winner
All nominees
Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper
Adaptation.
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
The Hours
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Road to Perdition
Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina
Frida
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Chicago
Winner
All nominees
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
The Hours
Toni Collette
Toni Collette
About a Boy
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah
Chicago
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Adaptation.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Road to Perdition 7.6
Road to Perdition
Conrad L. Hall Posthumously.
Winner
All nominees
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Mihael Ballhaus
The Pianist 7.8
The Pianist
Pawel Edelman
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Andrew Lesnie
Watch trailer
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
Dion Beebe
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
Dominick Tavella, David Lee, Michael Minkler, Maurice Schell
Winner
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
Dominick Tavella, David Lee, Michael Minkler, Maurice Schell
Winner
All nominees
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Hammond Peek, Christopher Boyes, David Farmer, Michael Hedges, Mike Hopkins, Michael Semanick, Ethan Van der Ryn
Watch trailer
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Tom Fleischman, Eugene Gearty, Ivan Sharrock, Philip Stockton
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Graham Daniel, Rick Kline, Dennis Leonard, Ray Merrin, John Midgley, Randy Thom
The Pianist 7.8
The Pianist
Jean-Marie Blondel, Gérard Hardy, Dean Humphreys
Watch trailer
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Graham Daniel, Rick Kline, Dennis Leonard, Ray Merrin, John Midgley, Randy Thom
The Pianist 7.8
The Pianist
Jean-Marie Blondel, Gérard Hardy, Dean Humphreys
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Hammond Peek, Christopher Boyes, David Farmer, Michael Hedges, Mike Hopkins, Michael Semanick, Ethan Van der Ryn
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Ngila Dickson, Richard Taylor
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Frida 7.3
Frida
Julie Weiss
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
Colleen Atwood
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Sandy Powell
Catch Me If You Can 8.3
Catch Me If You Can
Mary Zophres
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
City of God 8.1
City of God Cidade de Deus
Daniel Rezende
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Hours 6.8
The Hours
Peter Boyle
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
Martin Walsh
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Thelma Schoonmaker
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Michael Horton, Jabez Olssen
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Randall William Cook, Alex Funke, Joe Letteri, Jim Rygiel
Winner
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Randall William Cook, Alex Funke, Joe Letteri, Jim Rygiel
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Spider-Man 8.3
Spider-Man
John Dykstra, John Frazier, Anthony LaMolinara, Scott Stokdyk
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Nick Davis, Nick Dudman, Bill George, Jim Mitchell, John Richardson
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Jon Alexander, Edward Hirsh, Michael Owens, R. Bruce Steinheimer
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Nick Davis, Nick Dudman, Bill George, Jim Mitchell, John Richardson
Minority Report 7.8
Minority Report
Scott Farrar, Henry LaBounta, Michael Lantieri, Nathan McGuinness
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Jon Alexander, Edward Hirsh, Michael Owens, R. Bruce Steinheimer
Spider-Man 8.3
Spider-Man
John Dykstra, John Frazier, Anthony LaMolinara, Scott Stokdyk
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
Talk to Her 7.3
Talk to Her Hable con ella / Talk to Her
Pedro Almodóvar
Winner
All nominees
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Stiven Zeyllyan, Jay Cocks, Kenneth Lonergan
The Magdalene Sisters 7.2
The Magdalene Sisters
Peter Mullan
Y Tu Mamá También 7.6
Y Tu Mamá También Y tu mama tambien
Alfonso Cuaron, Carlos Cuarón
Y Tu Mamá También 7.6
Y Tu Mamá También Y tu mama tambien
Alfonso Cuaron, Carlos Cuarón
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Stiven Zeyllyan, Jay Cocks, Kenneth Lonergan
Dirty Pretty Things 6.5
Dirty Pretty Things
Steven Knight
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Adaptation. 7.2
Adaptation.
Charlie Kaufman
Winner
All nominees
The Hours 6.8
The Hours
Devid Hea
The Pianist 7.8
The Pianist
Ronald Harwood
Watch trailer
About a Boy 7.1
About a Boy
Peter Hedges, Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz
About a Boy 7.1
About a Boy
Peter Hedges, Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz
Catch Me If You Can 8.3
Catch Me If You Can
Jeff Nathanson
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up/Hair
Frida 7.3
Frida
Judy Chin, Beatrice De Alba, John E. Jackson, Regina Reyes
Winner
All nominees
The Hours 6.8
The Hours
Jo Allen, Conor O'Sullivan, Ivana Primorac
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
Judi Cooper-Sealy, Jordan Samuel
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Manlio Rocchetti, Aldo Signoretti
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Peter Swords King, Peter Owen, Richard Taylor
Watch trailer
The Hours 6.8
The Hours
Jo Allen, Conor O'Sullivan, Ivana Primorac
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Road to Perdition 7.6
Road to Perdition
Dennis Gassner
Winner
All nominees
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Grant Major
Watch trailer
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
John Myhre
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Stuart Craig
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Dante Ferretti
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Spooks
Spooks
Gareth Neame
Winner
All nominees
Clocking Off Clocking Off
Paul Abbott, Juliet Charlesworth, Nicola Shindler
Teachers Teachers
Jane Fallon, Rhonda Smith
Cutting It Cutting It
Andy De Emmony, Debbie Horsfield, Diederick Santer
Cutting It Cutting It
Andy De Emmony, Debbie Horsfield, Diederick Santer
Teachers Teachers
Jane Fallon, Rhonda Smith
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Albert Finney
The Gathering Storm
Winner
All nominees
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Conspiracy
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Shackleton
James Nesbitt
James Nesbitt
Bloody Sunday
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Julie Walters
Julie Walters
Murder
Winner
All nominees
Jessica Hynes
Jessica Hynes
Tomorrow La Scala!
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
The Gathering Storm
Sheila Hancock
Bedtime
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
The Office 6.6
The Office
Ricky Gervais
Winner
All nominees
Bremner, Bird and Fortune Bremner, Bird and Fortune
John Bird, John Fortune
Bremner, Bird and Fortune Bremner, Bird and Fortune
John Bird, John Fortune
Phoenix Nights Phoenix Nights
Peter Kay
I'm Alan Partridge I'm Alan Partridge
Steve Coogan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Programme or Series
Big Impression Big Impression
Gareth Carrivick, Charlie Hanson, Alistair McGowan
Winner
Big Impression Big Impression
Gareth Carrivick, Charlie Hanson, Alistair McGowan
Winner
All nominees
Look Around You Look Around You
Robert Popper, Peter Serafinowicz, Tim Kirkby
Look Around You Look Around You
Robert Popper, Peter Serafinowicz, Tim Kirkby
Bremner, Bird and Fortune Bremner, Bird and Fortune
Geoff Atkinson, Steve Connelly, Tristram Shapiro
Smack the Pony Smack the Pony
Steve Connelly, Victoria Pile
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Shackleton Shackleton
Shirley Russell
Winner
All nominees
Daniel Deronda Daniel Deronda
Mike O'Neill
Doctor Zhivago Doctor Zhivago
Annie Symons
The Gathering Storm 7.3
The Gathering Storm
Jenny Beavan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
Dispatches Dispatches
David Modell, Steve Boulton, Richard Fabb For episode "Young, Nazi & Proud".
Winner
Dispatches Dispatches
David Modell, Steve Boulton, Richard Fabb For episode "Young, Nazi & Proud".
Winner
All nominees
Palestine Is Still the Issue Palestine Is Still the Issue
John Pilger, Chris Martin, Tony Stark
Palestine Is Still the Issue Palestine Is Still the Issue
John Pilger, Chris Martin, Tony Stark
Panorama Panorama
Mike Robinson, John Ware, Eamon Hardy For the feature "Licence To Murder".
Panorama Panorama
Andy Davies, Gerry Troyna, Stephen Scott For the feature "Corruption of Racing".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Documentary Programme
All nominees
SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege
Sam Collyns
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Shackleton Shackleton
Selwyn Roberts, Charles Sturridge
Winner
All nominees
Doctor Zhivago Doctor Zhivago
Giacomo Campiotti, Andrew Davies, Anne Pivcevic
Murder Murder
Rebecca de Souza, Beeban Kidron, Abi Morgan
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Dick Clement, Ian La Frenais, Paul Seed, Joy Spink
Doctor Zhivago Doctor Zhivago
Giacomo Campiotti, Andrew Davies, Anne Pivcevic
Murder Murder
Rebecca de Souza, Beeban Kidron, Abi Morgan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Factual)
SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege
Peter Norrey
Winner
All nominees
Manor House The Edwardian Country House
Martin Johnson, Joanna Lincoln
Manor House The Edwardian Country House
Martin Johnson, Joanna Lincoln
Faking It Faking It
Mark Knowles
The Life of Mammals The Life of Mammals
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
Daniel Deronda Daniel Deronda
Philip Kloss
Winner
All nominees
Bloody Sunday 7.8
Bloody Sunday
Clare Douglas
Shackleton Shackleton
Peter Coulson
Spooks
Spooks
Colin Green
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
Paul Merton
Winner
All nominees
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
Angus Deayton
The Kumars at No. 42 The Kumars at No. 42
Sanjeev Bhaskar
The Kumars at No. 42 The Kumars at No. 42
Meera Syal
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Programme or Series
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
Winner
All nominees
The Kumars at No. 42 The Kumars at No. 42
Lissa Evans, Sharat Sardana, Richard Pinto
Friday Night with Jonathan Ross Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
Suzi Aplin, Jonathan Ross, Mick Thomas
Friday Night with Jonathan Ross Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
Suzi Aplin, Jonathan Ross, Mick Thomas
Test the Nation: The National IQ Test 2002 Test the Nation: The National IQ Test 2002
John Kaye Cooper, Simon Staffurth, Nichola Hegarty
Test the Nation: The National 2002 Test Test the Nation: The National 2002 Test
John Kaye Cooper, Simon Staffurth, Nichola Hegarty
Test the Nation: The National IQ Test 2002 Test the Nation: The National IQ Test 2002
John Kaye Cooper, Simon Staffurth, Nichola Hegarty
Test the Nation: The National 2002 Test Test the Nation: The National 2002 Test
John Kaye Cooper, Simon Staffurth, Nichola Hegarty
The Kumars at No. 42 The Kumars at No. 42
Lissa Evans, Sharat Sardana, Richard Pinto
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
Faking It Faking It
Stephen Lambert
Winner
All nominees
What Not to Wear What Not to Wear
Vicki Barrass, Tracy Jeune, Jane Gerber
Lads Army Lads Army
Claudia Milne
Jamie's Kitchen Jamie's Kitchen
Peter Moore, Sandi Scott
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphic Design
The Dinosaur Hunters The Dinosaur Hunters
Winner
All nominees
Banzai Banzai
Great Britons Great Britons
The Life of Mammals The Life of Mammals
David Corfield, Mick Connaire, Andrew Power
The Life of Mammals The Life of Mammals
David Corfield, Mick Connaire, Andrew Power
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
The Gathering Storm 7.3
The Gathering Storm
Frances Hannon, Daniel Parker, Stephen Rose
Winner
All nominees
Big Impression Big Impression
Eva Marieges Moore
White Teeth White Teeth
Sharon Martin
Daniel Deronda Daniel Deronda
Caroline Noble
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Factual)
Alice Yglesias
Death
Winner
All nominees
Jamie O'Leary
Mark Elliott
Giles Llewellyn-Thomas
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Fiction)
Brian Hill
Falling Apart
Winner
All nominees
Minkie Spiro
Minkie Spiro
Holby City
Mark Nunneley
15 Storeys High
Giacomo Campiotti
Doctor Zhivago
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Writer
Falling Apart Falling Apart
Anna Maloney
Winner
All nominees
Clocking Off Clocking Off
Matt Greenhalgh
Teachers Teachers
Ed Roe
Teachers Teachers
Charlie Martin
BAFTA TV Award / Best News Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
The Forsyte Saga 8.3
The Forsyte Saga
Geoffrey Burgon
Winner
All nominees
Spooks
Spooks
Jennie Muskett
The Gathering Storm 7.3
The Gathering Storm
Howard Goodall
Tipping the Velvet Tipping the Velvet
Adrian Johnston, Terry Davies
Tipping the Velvet Tipping the Velvet
Adrian Johnston, Terry Davies
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography (Factual)
Sahara with Michael Palin Sahara with Michael Palin
Nigel Meakin
Winner
All nominees
Manor House The Edwardian Country House
Chris Hartley
The Life of Mammals The Life of Mammals
Paul Atkins
Natural World Natural World
Martin Dohrn For episode "In Search of Killer Ants".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
Bloody Sunday 7.8
Bloody Sunday
Ivan Strasburg
Winner
All nominees
Daniel Deronda Daniel Deronda
Fred Tammes
White Teeth White Teeth
David Odd
Shackleton Shackleton
Henry Braham
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
The Gathering Storm 7.3
The Gathering Storm
Luciana Arrighi
Winner
All nominees
White Teeth White Teeth
Alice Normington
Shackleton Shackleton
Michael Howells
Foyle's War
Foyle's War
Maurice Cain, Claire Kenny
Foyle's War
Foyle's War
Maurice Cain, Claire Kenny
BAFTA TV Award / Best Soap
Coronation Street Coronation Street
Carolyn Reynolds, Kieran Roberts
Winner
All nominees
Doctors Doctors
Hollyoaks Hollyoaks
Jo Hallows, Phil Redmond
EastEnders EastEnders
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
All nominees
Sahara with Michael Palin Sahara with Michael Palin
George Foulgham, John Pritchard
Wild Weather Wild Weather
Simon Pinkerton, Jovan Ajder, Dan Gable
Wild Weather Wild Weather
Simon Pinkerton, Jovan Ajder, Dan Gable
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
Daniel Deronda Daniel Deronda
Stuart Hilliker
Winner
Daniel Deronda Daniel Deronda
Paul Hamblin, Graham Headicar, Stefan Henrix, Becki Ponting, John Taylor
Winner
Daniel Deronda Daniel Deronda
Paul Hamblin, Graham Headicar, Stefan Henrix, Becki Ponting, John Taylor
Winner
All nominees
Bloody Sunday 7.8
Bloody Sunday
Albert Bailey, Pat Boxshall, Danny Longhurst
Later... With Jools Holland Later... With Jools Holland
Mike Felton
The Hound of the Baskervilles The Hound of the Baskervilles
Clive Copland, Lee Crichlow, Paul Hamblin, Becki Ponting
The Hound of the Baskervilles The Hound of the Baskervilles
Clive Copland, Lee Crichlow, Paul Hamblin, Becki Ponting
Bloody Sunday 7.8
Bloody Sunday
Albert Bailey, Pat Boxshall, Danny Longhurst
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sport
Martin Webster
Winner
Malcolm Kemp
Winner
All nominees
Phil Bigwood
Neil Duncanson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects
The Giant Claw The Giant Claw
Jez Harris, Timothy Greenwood, Max Tyrie
Winner
The Giant Claw The Giant Claw
Jez Harris, Timothy Greenwood, Max Tyrie
Winner
All nominees
Dinotopia
Dinotopia
Mike Eames, Alec Knox, Mike McGee, Tim Webber
Hornblower: Loyalty Hornblower: Loyalty
Phil Attfield
Dinotopia
Dinotopia
Mike Eames, Alec Knox, Mike McGee, Tim Webber
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Factual Series or Strand
All nominees
Jamie Muir
A History of Britain
Clare Beavan
A History of Britain
Martina Hall
A History of Britain
Jamie Muir
A History of Britain
Clare Beavan
A History of Britain
Martina Hall
A History of Britain
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Conspiracy 7.6
Conspiracy
Winner
All nominees
Tomorrow La Scala! Tomorrow La Scala!
Ruth Caleb, Chris Collins, Francesca Joseph
Tomorrow La Scala! Tomorrow La Scala!
Ruth Caleb, Chris Collins, Francesca Joseph
Bloody Sunday 7.8
Bloody Sunday
Paul Greengrass, Mark Redhead
Flesh and Blood Flesh and Blood
Peter Bowker, Julian Farino, Derek Wax
Bloody Sunday 7.8
Bloody Sunday
Paul Greengrass, Mark Redhead
Flesh and Blood Flesh and Blood
Peter Bowker, Julian Farino, Derek Wax
BAFTA TV Award / Situation Comedy Award
The Office 6.6
The Office
Ricky Gervais, Anil Gupta, Stephen Merchant, Ash Atalla
Winner
All nominees
The Book Group The Book Group
Enni Griffin, Anita Overland
Phoenix Nights Phoenix Nights
Peter Kay, Phil McIntyre, Henry Klejdys
My Family My Family
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
The Warrior The Warrior
Bertrand Faivre, Asif Kapadia
Winner
The Warrior The Warrior
Bertrand Faivre, Asif Kapadia
Winner
All nominees
The Magdalene Sisters 7.2
The Magdalene Sisters
Frances Higson, Peter Mullan
The Magdalene Sisters 7.2
The Magdalene Sisters
Frances Higson, Peter Mullan
Dirty Pretty Things 6.5
Dirty Pretty Things
Stephen Frears, Robert Jones, Tracey Seaward
The Hours 6.8
The Hours
Stephen Daldry, Robert Fox, Scott Rudin
The Hours 6.8
The Hours
Stephen Daldry, Robert Fox, Scott Rudin
Bend It Like Beckham 7.3
Bend It Like Beckham
Gurinder Chadha, Deepak Nayar
Dirty Pretty Things 6.5
Dirty Pretty Things
Stephen Frears, Robert Jones, Tracey Seaward
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
The Hours 6.8
The Hours
Philip Glass
Winner
All nominees
The Pianist 7.8
The Pianist
Wojciech Kilar
Watch trailer
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Howard Shore
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
Danny Elfman, Fred Ebb, John Kander
Catch Me If You Can 8.3
Catch Me If You Can
John Williams
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
Danny Elfman, Fred Ebb, John Kander
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
The Warrior The Warrior
Asif Kapadia
Winner
All nominees
Christie Malry's Own Double-Entry Christie Malry's Own Double-Entry
Simon Bent
AKA AKA
Duncan Roy
Lost in La Mancha Lost in La Mancha
Lucy Darwin
David Lean Award for Direction
The Pianist 7.8
The Pianist
Roman Polanski
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Martin Scorsese
The Hours 6.8
The Hours
Stephen Daldry
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
Rob Marshal
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Peter Jackson
Watch trailer
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
Bob the Builder: A Christmas to Remember Bob the Builder: A Christmas to Remember
Jackie Cockle, Sarah Ball
Winner
All nominees
Albie: Quick on the Draw Albie: Quick on the Draw
Francis Vose
Pongwiffy Pongwiffy
Alan Simpson, Marion Edwards
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
Bootleg Bootleg
Paul Smith
Winner
All nominees
My Parents Are Aliens My Parents Are Aliens
Dominic MacDonald, Andy Watts, Connal Orton
The Story of Tracy Beaker The Story of Tracy Beaker
Jane Dauncey, Delyth Thomas
The Story of Tracy Beaker The Story of Tracy Beaker
Jane Dauncey, Delyth Thomas
Behind Closed Doors Behind Closed Doors
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
Raven Raven
Colin Nobbs, Bob Harvey, Brian Ross
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Factual
Blue Peter Blue Peter
Richard Marson, Steve Hocking For episode "Launch of the Tanzania Water Appeal".
Winner
All nominees
The Really Wild Show The Really Wild Show
Lucy Bowden
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
Whale Rider 7.5
Whale Rider
John Barnett, Niki Caro, Frank Hübner, Tim Sanders
Winner
Whale Rider 7.5
Whale Rider
John Barnett, Niki Caro, Frank Hübner, Tim Sanders
Winner
All nominees
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
The Wild Thornberrys Movie 5.7
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
Gábor Csupó, Arlene Klasky, Cathy Malkasian, Jeff McGrath
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Chris Columbus, David Heyman, Stiven Klovz
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Chris Columbus, David Heyman, Stiven Klovz
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
Arthur Arthur
Greg Bailey, Lesley Taylor, Pierre Valette
Winner
Arthur Arthur
Greg Bailey, Lesley Taylor, Pierre Valette
Winner
All nominees
8 Simple Rules... for Dating My Teenage Daughter 7.7
8 Simple Rules... for Dating My Teenage Daughter 8 Simple Rules
That's So Raven That's So Raven
Walter Barnett
Don't Blame the Koalas Don't Blame the Koalas
Dennis Kiely, Noel Price
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Animation
Hilltop Hospital Hilltop Hospital
Robin Lyons
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Live Action
All nominees
Balamory Balamory
Boohbah Boohbah
Fimbles Fimbles
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
Blue Peter Blue Peter
Matt Baker
Winner
All nominees
Smile Smile
Reggie Yates
BAFTA Children's Award / Best School Drama
All nominees
Twelfth Night, or What You Will Twelfth Night, or What You Will
Rachel Gesua, Andrew Bannerman, Tim Supple
Twelfth Night, or What You Will Twelfth Night, or What You Will
Rachel Gesua, Andrew Bannerman, Tim Supple
Stopping Distance Stopping Distance
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Factual - Primary
Let's Write a Story Let's Write a Story
Patrick Reams
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer
Sir Gadabout, the Worst Knight in the Land Sir Gadabout, the Worst Knight in the Land
Alex Williams
Winner
All nominees
Girls in Love Girls in Love
Carol Noble
The Story of Tracy Beaker The Story of Tracy Beaker
BAFTA Children's Award / Special Award
Christopher Grace
Winner
Academy Fellowship
Saul Zaentz
Saul Zaentz
Winner
Devid Dzheyson
Winner
Audience Award
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Winner
Watch trailer
Michael Balcon Award
David Tomblin
Winner
Michael Stevenson
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Feltham Sings Feltham Sings
Roger Graef, Brian Hill
Winner
All nominees
SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege
Bruce Goodison, Louise Norman
SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege SAS: Iranian Embassy Siege
Bruce Goodison, Louise Norman
Lew Grade Award
Foyle's War
Foyle's War
Winner
All nominees
Coronation Street Coronation Street
EastEnders EastEnders
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Pop Idol Pop Idol
Alan Clarke Award
Brian Lapping
Winner
Norma Percy
Winner
Special Award
Kids' Vote
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Winner
