Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1951

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1951

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 22 February 1951
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
The Blue Lamp The Blue Lamp
Winner
All nominees
The Great Manhunt State Secret
Chance of a Lifetime Chance of a Lifetime
Operation Disaster Morning Departure
Seven Days to Noon Seven Days to Noon
The Wooden Horse The Wooden Horse
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary Film
The Undefeated The Undefeated
Winner
All nominees
Seal Island Seal Island
USA.
Kon-Tiki Kon-Tiki
Sweden/Norway.
La montagne est verte La montagne est verte
France.
Life Begins Tomorrow La vie commence demain
France.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film from any Source
All About Eve 7.8
All About Eve
USA.
Winner
All nominees
Orpheus 8.0
Orpheus Orphée
France.
Beauty and the Devil 7.4
Beauty and the Devil Beauté du diable, La
France.
Intruder in the Dust Intruder in the Dust
USA.
The Asphalt Jungle 7.4
The Asphalt Jungle
USA.
On the Town 7.6
On the Town
USA.
The Men 7.1
The Men
USA.
Special Award
All nominees
Muscle Beach Muscle Beach
USA.
Les charmes de l'existence Les charmes de l'existence
France.
UN Award
Intruder in the Dust Intruder in the Dust
USA.
Winner
All nominees
La montagne est verte La montagne est verte
France.
The Lawless The Lawless
USA.
Year
Nominations

