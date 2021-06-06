"Time" is a British TV series in the genre of suspenseful detective drama. The show is produced by the BBC. The plot revolves around a man named Mark Cobden, who is sentenced to four years in prison for a accidental murder. The main character quickly realizes that adjusting to life behind bars won't be easy. Fortunately, he finds a friend in his cellmate, Eric McNally. Unlike Mark, Eric works as a prison guard. The relationship between the two becomes strained when one of the inmates starts blackmailing Eric, testing his humanity.

Expand