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Kinoafisha TV Shows Time

Time (2021 - …)

Time 18+
Production year 2021
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel BBC Three
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Time" is a British TV series in the genre of suspenseful detective drama. The show is produced by the BBC. The plot revolves around a man named Mark Cobden, who is sentenced to four years in prison for a accidental murder. The main character quickly realizes that adjusting to life behind bars won't be easy. Fortunately, he finds a friend in his cellmate, Eric McNally. Unlike Mark, Eric works as a prison guard. The relationship between the two becomes strained when one of the inmates starts blackmailing Eric, testing his humanity.
Time - Trailer season 2
Time  Trailer season 2
Cast
Cast
Sean Bean
Sean Bean
Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham
Hannah Walters
Hannah Walters
Aneurin Barnard
Aneurin Barnard
Nadine Marshall
Nadine Marshall
Bella Ramsey
Bella Ramsey
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
British TV Series British TV Series

Series rating

8.1
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Thriller genre  In series of Great Britain  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Time - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 3 episodes
 
Time - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 3 episodes
 
Season 3
TBA,
 
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soundtrack Time
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