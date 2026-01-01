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Mike Faist
Mike Faist Mike Faist
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Faist

Mike Faist

Mike Faist

Date of Birth
5 January 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Bikeriders 7.6
The Bikeriders (2024)
Challengers 7.5
Challengers (2023)
West Side Story 7.4
West Side Story (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
East of Eden
East of Eden
Drama, Romantic 2026, USA
The Bikeriders 7.6
The Bikeriders The Bikeriders
Crime, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Challengers 7.5
Challengers Challengers
Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Panic 6.6
Panic
Drama 2021, USA
West Side Story 7.4
West Side Story West Side Story
Musical, Romantic, Crime 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Wildling 5.7
Wildling Wildling
Horror, Fantasy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Touched with Fire 6.2
Touched with Fire Touched with Fire
Drama, Romantic 2015, USA
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