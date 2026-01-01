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Filmography
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Mike Faist
Mike Faist
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Faist
Mike Faist
Mike Faist
Date of Birth
5 January 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.6
The Bikeriders
(2024)
7.5
Challengers
(2023)
7.4
West Side Story
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
2021
2018
2015
All
7
Films
5
TV Shows
2
Actor
7
East of Eden
Drama, Romantic
2026, USA
7.6
The Bikeriders
The Bikeriders
Crime, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Challengers
Challengers
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Panic
Drama
2021, USA
7.4
West Side Story
West Side Story
Musical, Romantic, Crime
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Wildling
Wildling
Horror, Fantasy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Touched with Fire
Touched with Fire
Drama, Romantic
2015, USA
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