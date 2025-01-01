Menu
BAFTA Awards 1983

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1983

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 20 March 1983
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
Richard Attenborough
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy
On Golden Pond 7.6
On Golden Pond
Bruce Gilbert
Missing 7.7
Missing
Edward Lewis, Mildred Lewis
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
The Privilege The Privilege
Ian Knox
Winner
All nominees
The Rocking Horse Winner The Rocking Horse Winner
Robert Bierman
A Shocking Accident A Shocking Accident
James Scott
Rating Notman Rating Notman
Carlo Gebler
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Dreamland Express Dreamland Express
David Anderson
Winner
All nominees
Some of Your Bits Ain't Nice Some of Your Bits Ain't Nice
Richard Taylor
The Sound Collector The Sound Collector
Lynn Smith
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Gandhi
Winner
All nominees
Warren Beatty
Warren Beatty
Reds
Albert Finney
Shoot the Moon
Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
On Golden Pond
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
Missing
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
On Golden Pond
Winner
All nominees
Jennifer Kendal
36 Chowringhee Lane
Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek
Missing
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton
Reds
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Reds
Winner
All nominees
Roshan Seth
Gandhi
Frank Finlay
The Return of the Soldier
Edward Fox
Gandhi
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Rohini Hattangadi
Gandhi
Winner
Maureen Stapleton
Maureen Stapleton
Reds
Winner
All nominees
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
On Golden Pond
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Gandhi
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 7.8
Blade Runner
Jordan Cronenweth
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Reds 7.3
Reds
Vittorio Storaro
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Allen Daviau
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
Ronnie Taylor, Billy Williams
Watch trailer
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
Ronnie Taylor, Billy Williams
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Pink Floyd – The Wall 7.4
Pink Floyd – The Wall Pink Floyd - The Wall
James Guthrie, Graham V. Hartstone, Eddy Joseph, Nicolas Le Messurier, Clive Winter
Winner
All nominees
Blade Runner 7.8
Blade Runner
Gerry Humphreys, Bud Alper, Graham V. Hartstone, Peter Pennell
Watch trailer
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
Gerry Humphreys, Jonathan Bates, Simon Kaye, Robin O'Donoghue
Watch trailer
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Charles L. Campbell, Gene S. Cantamessa, Don Digirolamo, Robert Glass, Robert Knudson
Blade Runner 7.8
Blade Runner
Gerry Humphreys, Bud Alper, Graham V. Hartstone, Peter Pennell
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design/Art Direction
Blade Runner 7.8
Blade Runner
Lawrence G. Paull
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
Stuart Craig
Watch trailer
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Jim Bissell
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Blade Runner 7.8
Blade Runner
Michael Kaplan, Charles Knode
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
Bhanu Athaiya, John Mollo
Watch trailer
Reds 7.3
Reds
Shirley Russell
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
Bhanu Athaiya, John Mollo
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Direction
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
Richard Attenborough
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Steven Spielberg
On Golden Pond 7.6
On Golden Pond
Mark Rydell
Missing 7.7
Missing
Costa-Gavras
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Editing
Missing 7.7
Missing
Françoise Bonnot
Winner
All nominees
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
John Bloom
Watch trailer
Blade Runner 7.8
Blade Runner
Terry Rawlings
Watch trailer
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Carol Littleton
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Language Film
Christ Stopped at Eboli Cristo si è fermato a Eboli
Francesco Rosi Italy/France.
Winner
All nominees
Fitzcarraldo 8.0
Fitzcarraldo
Werner Herzog West Germany.
Diva 6.7
Diva
Zhan-Zhak Beiney France.
Das Boot 8.3
Das Boot
Wolfgang Petersen West Germany.
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up Artist
Quest for Fire La guerre du feu
Michèle Burke, Sarah Monzani, Christopher Tucker
Winner
All nominees
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Robert Sidell
Blade Runner 7.8
Blade Runner
Marvin G. Westmore
Watch trailer
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
Tom Smith
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Original Television Music
All nominees
Harry's Game Harry's Game
Ciarán Brennan, Pol Brennan Theme from Harrys Game
BAFTA Film Award / Best Original Song
Pink Floyd – The Wall 7.4
Pink Floyd – The Wall Pink Floyd - The Wall
Roger Waters For the song "Another Brick in the Wall".
Winner
All nominees
Ragtime 7.6
Ragtime
Randy Newman For the song "One More Hour".
Rocky III 7.0
Rocky III
Frankie Sullivan, Jim Peterik For the song "Eye of the Tiger".
Annie Annie
Martin Charnin, Charles Strouse For the song "Tomorrow".
BAFTA Film Award / Best Score
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
John Williams
Winner
All nominees
Missing 7.7
Missing
Vangelis
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
George Fenton, Ravi Shankar
Watch trailer
Blade Runner 7.8
Blade Runner
Vangelis
Watch trailer
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
George Fenton, Ravi Shankar
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay
Missing 7.7
Missing
Costa-Gavras, Donald E. Stewart
Winner
All nominees
On Golden Pond 7.6
On Golden Pond
Ernest Thompson
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Melissa Mathison
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
John Briley
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Visual Effects
Poltergeist 7.5
Poltergeist
Richard Edlund
Winner
All nominees
TRON 6.4
TRON Tron
Harrison Ellenshaw, Richard Taylor
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Dennis Muren, Carlo Rambaldi
Blade Runner 7.8
Blade Runner
David Dryer, Douglas Trumbull, Richard Yuricich
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Gandhi 8.1
Gandhi
Ben Kingsley
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Henry Thomas
Body Heat 7.4
Body Heat
Kathleen Turner
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Drew Barrymore
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Alec Guinness
Smiley's People
Winner
All nominees
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
A Voyage Round My Father
George Cole
Minder
Bernard Hill
Boys from the Blackstuff
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Beryl Reid
Smiley's People
Winner
All nominees
Julie Walters
Julie Walters
Boys from the Blackstuff
Jane Asher
A Voyage Round My Father
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actuality Coverage
All nominees
News at Ten News at Ten
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Documentary/Educational)
The Book Tower The Book Tower
Anne Wood, Douglas Wilcox
Winner
All nominees
Blue Peter Blue Peter
Biddy Baxter
Take Hart Take Hart
Christopher Pilkington
Newsround Newsround
Eric Rowan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
The Snowman 8.2
The Snowman
John Coates
Winner
All nominees
Educating Marmalade Educating Marmalade
Sue Birtwistle, Colin Bucksey, John Stroud
Danger Mouse Danger Mouse
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
Multi-Coloured Swap Shop Multi-Coloured Swap Shop
Rosemary Gill
Grange Hill Grange Hill
Susi Hush, Diarmuid Lawrence
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Series
Yes Minister Yes Minister
Peter Whitmore
Winner
All nominees
Last of the Summer Wine Last of the Summer Wine
Alan J.W. Bell
A Fine Romance A Fine Romance
James Cellan Jones
Hi-de-Hi! Hi-de-Hi!
David Croft, John Kilby
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby
John Napier
Winner
All nominees
The Barchester Chronicles The Barchester Chronicles
Juanita Waterson
The Woman in White The Woman in White
Barbara Kronig
Nancy Astor Nancy Astor
Joyce Mortlock
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
The Bell The Bell
Chris Pemsel
Winner
The Barchester Chronicles The Barchester Chronicles
Chris Pemsel
Winner
All nominees
Smiley's People Smiley's People
Austen Spriggs
BAFTA TV Award / Best Documentary Programme
Great Performances Great Performances
Melvyn Bragg, Robert Bee For episode "Laurence Olivier: A Life".
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
Boys from the Blackstuff Boys from the Blackstuff
Philip Saville, Michael Wearing
Winner
All nominees
Smiley's People Smiley's People
Simon Langton, Jonathan Powell
Minder Minder
Lloyd Shirley, George Taylor
The Barchester Chronicles The Barchester Chronicles
David Giles, Jonathan Powell
Smiley's People Smiley's People
Simon Langton, Jonathan Powell
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Cameraman
Smiley's People Smiley's People
Kenneth MacMillan
Winner
All nominees
A Voyage Round My Father A Voyage Round My Father
Tony Pierce-Roberts
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Editor
A Voyage Round My Father A Voyage Round My Father
Oscar Webb
Winner
All nominees
Smiley's People Smiley's People
Clare Douglas, Chris Wimble
Boys from the Blackstuff Boys from the Blackstuff
Greg Miller
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Sound
All nominees
Boys from the Blackstuff Boys from the Blackstuff
Dave Baumber, Alex Christison
Harry's Game Harry's Game
Don Atkinson, Terry Cavagin, Alan Willis
Smiley's People Smiley's People
Ken Hains, John Strickland, Malcolm Webberley
P'tang, Yang, Kipperbang P'tang, Yang, Kipperbang
Derek Ball, Chris Greenham, Hugh Strain
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphics
Gulliver in Lilliput Gulliver in Lilliput
Graham McCallum
Winner
Jane Jane
Graham McCallum
Winner
All nominees
Smiley's People Smiley's People
Stewart Austin
The Barchester Chronicles The Barchester Chronicles
Stewart Austin
The Snowman 8.2
The Snowman
Raymond Briggs, Dianne Jackson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
Yes Minister Yes Minister
Nigel Hawthorne
Winner
All nominees
Not the Nine O'Clock News Not the Nine O'Clock News
Rowan Atkinson
Yes Minister Yes Minister
Paul Eddington
Let There Be Love Let There Be Love
Paul Eddington
A Fine Romance A Fine Romance
Judi Dench
Three of a Kind Three of a Kind
Paul Jackson
Winner
All nominees
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Paul Jackson
Not the Nine O'Clock News Not the Nine O'Clock News
Sean Hardie, John Lloyd
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
All nominees
The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby
Robin Grantham
Smiley's People Smiley's People
Elizabeth Rowell
The Barchester Chronicles The Barchester Chronicles
Elizabeth Rowell
Walter Walter
Elaine Carew
All nominees
The Bell The Bell
Marc Wilkinson
A Voyage Round My Father A Voyage Round My Father
Marc Wilkinson
Harry's Game Harry's Game
Clannad
BAFTA TV Award / Best Programme/Series Without Category
Arena Arena
Alan Yentob
Winner
All nominees
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Melvyn Bragg
Did You See..? Did You See..?
John Archer
Clive James on Television Clive James on Television
Nicholas Barrett
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Supervisor
Boys from the Blackstuff Boys from the Blackstuff
Dave Baumber, Ramon Bailey
Winner
All nominees
The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby
Andrew Boulton
The Barchester Chronicles The Barchester Chronicles
Chick Anthony
Frost in May Frost in May
Chick Anthony
BAFTA TV Award / Best VTR Editor
Boys from the Blackstuff Boys from the Blackstuff
Mike Bloore
Winner
All nominees
A Fine Romance A Fine Romance
Graham Roberts
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Cameraman
The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby
David Swan
Winner
All nominees
The Barchester Chronicles The Barchester Chronicles
Geoff Feld
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Lighting
All nominees
The Barchester Chronicles The Barchester Chronicles
Howard King
Nancy Astor Nancy Astor
Howard King
Boys from the Blackstuff Boys from the Blackstuff
Dick Bentley
The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby
Tony Imi
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
All nominees
Horizon Horizon
Graham Massey
Forty Minutes Forty Minutes
Roger E. Mills
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
The Ballroom of Romance The Ballroom of Romance
Pat O'Connor
Winner
All nominees
A Voyage Round My Father A Voyage Round My Father
Alvin Rakoff
Walter Walter
Stephen Frears
P'tang, Yang, Kipperbang P'tang, Yang, Kipperbang
Michael Apted
Academy Fellowship
Richard Attenborough
Richard Attenborough
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Arthur Wooster
Winner
Writers' Award (TV)
Alan Bleasdale
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award
Burden of Dreams 7.9
Burden of Dreams
Les Blank
Winner
All nominees
The Atomic Cafe The Atomic Cafe
Jayne Loader, Kevin Rafferty, Pierce Rafferty
Not a Love Story: A Film About Pornography Not a Love Story: A Film About Pornography
Bonnie Sherr Klein
The Weavers: Wasn't That a Time The Weavers: Wasn't That a Time
Jim Brown
Year
Nominations

