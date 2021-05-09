Menu
The Pursuit of Love poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.7
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Pursuit of Love

The Pursuit of Love (2021 - 2021)

The Pursuit of Love 18+
Production year 2021
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

"The Pursuit of Love" is a British mini-series in the genre of costume drama. The show was produced by BBC One. The events of "The Pursuit of Love" unfold between two major world conflicts. The main character is the extremely charming and determined young woman named Fanny Logan, who actively tries to arrange her personal life. Alongside her cousin Linda, Fanny meets various attractive men in the hopes that one of them will decide to make her the lady of their heart, and eventually, their lawful spouse.
The Pursuit of Love  trailer
Cast
Emily Mortimer
Dominic West
Lily James
Andrew Scott
John Heffernan
Freddie Fox
Cast and Crew

6.7 IMDb
Seasons
The Pursuit of Love - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 3 episodes
 
