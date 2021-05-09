"The Pursuit of Love" is a British mini-series in the genre of costume drama. The show was produced by BBC One. The events of "The Pursuit of Love" unfold between two major world conflicts. The main character is the extremely charming and determined young woman named Fanny Logan, who actively tries to arrange her personal life. Alongside her cousin Linda, Fanny meets various attractive men in the hopes that one of them will decide to make her the lady of their heart, and eventually, their lawful spouse.

