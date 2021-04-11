Menu
BAFTA Awards 2021

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2021

Site Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
Date 11 April 2021
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Nomadland 7.4
Nomadland
Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao, Mollye Asher
Winner
Nomadland 7.4
Nomadland
Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao, Mollye Asher
Winner
Promising Young Woman 7.4
Promising Young Woman Promising young woman
Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Ashley Fox
The Mauritanian 7.7
The Mauritanian
Lloyd Levin, Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Beatriz Levin
The Father 8.2
The Father
Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt
Promising Young Woman 7.4
Promising Young Woman Promising young woman
Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Ashley Fox
The Father 8.2
The Father
Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt
The Mauritanian 7.7
The Mauritanian
Lloyd Levin, Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Beatriz Levin
The Trial of the Chicago 7 7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Stuart M. Besser, Marc Platt
The Trial of the Chicago 7 7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Stuart M. Besser, Marc Platt
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
Promising Young Woman 7.4
Promising Young Woman Promising young woman
Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Ashley Fox
Winner
Promising Young Woman 7.4
Promising Young Woman Promising young woman
Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Ashley Fox
Winner
Limbo 7.2
Limbo
Angus Lamont, Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai
His House 6.7
His House
Martin Gentles, Roy Lee, Ed King, Remi Weekes
Calm with Horses 6.8
Calm with Horses
Nik Roulend, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh
The Dig 6.9
The Dig
Gabrielle Tana, Simon Stone, Moira Buffini
Calm with Horses 6.8
Calm with Horses
Nik Roulend, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh
Saint Maud 6.7
Saint Maud
Andrea Cornwell, Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman
Mogul Mowgli 6.2
Mogul Mowgli
Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee, Riz Ahmed, Bassam Tariq
The Dig 6.9
The Dig
Gabrielle Tana, Simon Stone, Moira Buffini
Rocks Rocks
Sarah Gavron, Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Claire Wilson, Theresa Ikoko
Limbo 7.2
Limbo
Angus Lamont, Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai
His House 6.7
His House
Martin Gentles, Roy Lee, Ed King, Remi Weekes
The Father 8.2
The Father
Philippe Carcassonne, Christopher Hampton, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian 7.7
The Mauritanian
Lloyd Levin, Kevin Macdonald, Adam Ackland, Sohrab Noshirvani, Michael Bronner, Leah Clarke, Rory Haines, Beatriz Levin
The Mauritanian 7.7
The Mauritanian
Lloyd Levin, Kevin Macdonald, Adam Ackland, Sohrab Noshirvani, Michael Bronner, Leah Clarke, Rory Haines, Beatriz Levin
Rocks Rocks
Sarah Gavron, Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Claire Wilson, Theresa Ikoko
Mogul Mowgli 6.2
Mogul Mowgli
Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee, Riz Ahmed, Bassam Tariq
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Another Round 7.7
Another Round Another round / Druk
Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen, Kasper Dissing
Winner
Dear Comrades 7.8
Dear Comrades Dorogie tovarishchi
Andrey Konchalovskiy, Alisher Usmanov
Minari 7.4
Minari
Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh
Minari 7.4
Minari
Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh
Dear Comrades 7.8
Dear Comrades Dorogie tovarishchi
Andrey Konchalovskiy, Alisher Usmanov
Les Misérables 7.5
Les Misérables Les misérables
Ladj Ly
Quo Vadis, Aida? 7.5
Quo Vadis, Aida? Quo vadis, Aida?
Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
The Present 7.6
The Present
Farah Nabulsi
Winner
Lucky Break Lucky Break
John Addis, Rami Pantoja
Eyelash Eyelash
Ike Newman, Jesse Lewis Reece
Lizard Lizard
Rachel Dargavel, Akinola Davies, Wale Davies
Miss Curvy Miss Curvy
Ghada Eldemellawy
Lizard Lizard
Rachel Dargavel, Akinola Davies, Wale Davies
Eyelash Eyelash
Ike Newman, Jesse Lewis Reece
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
The Owl and the Pussycat The Owl and the Pussycat
Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
Winner
The Fire Next Time The Fire Next Time
Kerry Kolbe, Yanling Wang, Renaldho Pelle
The Song of a Lost Boy The Song of a Lost Boy
Brid Arnstein, Jamie MacDonald, Daniel Quirke
The Song of a Lost Boy The Song of a Lost Boy
Brid Arnstein, Jamie MacDonald, Daniel Quirke
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Feature Film
Soul 8.3
Soul
Pete Docter, Dana Murray
Winner
Soul 8.3
Soul
Pete Docter, Dana Murray
Winner
Onward 7.8
Onward
Kori Rae, Dan Scanlon
Wolfwalkers 8.2
Wolfwalkers
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young
Wolfwalkers 8.2
Wolfwalkers
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young
Onward 7.8
Onward
Kori Rae, Dan Scanlon
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary
My Octopus Teacher 8.2
My Octopus Teacher
Craig Foster, James Read, Pippa Ehrlich
Winner
My Octopus Teacher 8.2
My Octopus Teacher
Craig Foster, James Read, Pippa Ehrlich
Winner
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey, Jonathan Hughes
The Social Dilemma 7.6
The Social Dilemma
Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes
The Social Dilemma 7.6
The Social Dilemma
Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes
The Dissident The Dissident
Mark Monroe, Thor Halvorssen, Bryan Fogel, Jake Swantko
Collective 8.2
Collective Colectiv
Aleksandr Naneu
The Dissident The Dissident
Mark Monroe, Thor Halvorssen, Bryan Fogel, Jake Swantko
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
The Father
Winner
Adarsh Gourav
Adarsh Gourav
The White Tiger
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Posthumously.
Tahar Rahim
Tahar Rahim
The Mauritanian
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed
Sound of Metal
Mads Mikkelsen
Mads Mikkelsen
Another Round
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Nomadland
Winner
Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku
His House
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
Clemency
Radha Blank
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby
Pieces of a Woman
Bukky Bakray
Rocks
BAFTA Film Award / Best Director
Nomadland 7.4
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Winner
Babyteeth 6.8
Babyteeth
Shannon Murphy
Another Round 7.7
Another Round Another round / Druk
Thomas Vinterberg
Rocks Rocks
Sarah Gavron
Quo Vadis, Aida? 7.5
Quo Vadis, Aida? Quo vadis, Aida?
Jasmila Žbanić
Minari 7.4
Minari
Lee Isaac Chung
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the Black Messiah
Winner
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
One Night in Miami...
Clarke Peters
Clarke Peters
Da 5 Bloods
Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan
Calm with Horses
Alan S. Kim
Alan S. Kim
Minari
Paul Raci
Paul Raci
Sound of Metal
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Yoon Yeo-jeong
Yoon Yeo-jeong
Minari
Winner
Ashley Madekwe
County Lines
Kosar Ali
Rocks
Dominique Fishback
Dominique Fishback
Judas and the Black Messiah
Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Niamh Algar
Niamh Algar
Calm with Horses
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Nomadland 7.4
Nomadland
Joshua James Richards
Winner
The Mauritanian 7.7
The Mauritanian
Alwin H. Küchler
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
Judas and the Black Messiah
Sean Bobbitt
Mank 7.0
Mank
Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World 6.9
News of the World
Dariusz Wolski
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Sound of Metal 7.6
Sound of Metal
Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Michelle Couttolenc, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés Navarrete
Winner
News of the World 6.9
News of the World
Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum, William Miller
Greyhound 7.1
Greyhound
Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman
News of the World 6.9
News of the World
Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum, William Miller
Greyhound 7.1
Greyhound
Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman
Soul 8.3
Soul
Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Nomadland 7.4
Nomadland
Zach Seivers, Sergio Diaz, Mike Wolf Snyder The nomination for Mike Wolf Snyder was posthumous.
BAFTA Film Award / Original Score
Soul 8.3
Soul
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Winner
Watch trailer
Mank 7.0
Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Promising Young Woman 7.4
Promising Young Woman Promising young woman
Anthony Willis
News of the World 6.9
News of the World
James Newton Howard
Mank 7.0
Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari 7.4
Minari
Emile Mosseri
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 6.9
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Ann Roth
Winner
Emma. 6.7
Emma.
Alexandra Byrne
The Dig 6.9
The Dig
Alice Babidge
Mank 7.0
Mank
Trish Summerville
Ammonite 6.3
Ammonite
Michael O'Connor
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Sound of Metal 7.6
Sound of Metal
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Winner
Nomadland 7.4
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
The Trial of the Chicago 7 7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Alan Baumgarten
Promising Young Woman 7.4
Promising Young Woman Promising young woman
Frédéric Thoraval
The Father 8.2
The Father
Yorgos Lamprinos
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
His House 6.7
His House
Remi Weekes
Winner
His House 6.7
His House
Remi Weekes
Winner
Limbo 7.2
Limbo
Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai
Rocks Rocks
Claire Wilson, Theresa Ikoko
Moffie 6.8
Moffie
Jack Sidey
Rocks Rocks
Claire Wilson, Theresa Ikoko
Saint Maud 6.7
Saint Maud
Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman
Saint Maud 6.7
Saint Maud
Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman
Moffie 6.8
Moffie
Jack Sidey
Limbo 7.2
Limbo
Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Tenet 7.3
Tenet
Scott R. Fisher, Andrew Lockley, Andrew Jackson
Winner
The One and Only Ivan 6.6
The One and Only Ivan
Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Santiago Colomo
Mulan 6.5
Mulan
Sean Andrew Faden, Steve Ingram, Seth Maury, Anders Langlands
Greyhound 7.1
Greyhound
Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt, Whitney Richman
The Midnight Sky 5.6
The Midnight Sky
Matt Kasmir, David Watkins, Chris Lawrence
Mulan 6.5
Mulan
Sean Andrew Faden, Steve Ingram, Seth Maury, Anders Langlands
The One and Only Ivan 6.6
The One and Only Ivan
Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Santiago Colomo
The Midnight Sky 5.6
The Midnight Sky
Matt Kasmir, David Watkins, Chris Lawrence
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 6.9
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Winner
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 6.9
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Winner
Hillbilly Elegy 6.7
Hillbilly Elegy
Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew W. Mungle
The Dig 6.9
The Dig
Jenny Shircore
Pinocchio 5.8
Pinocchio
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti
Pinocchio 5.8
Pinocchio
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti
Mank 7.0
Mank
Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
Promising Young Woman 7.4
Promising Young Woman Promising young woman
Emerald Fennell
Winner
Mank 7.0
Mank
Jack Fincher Posthumously.
The Trial of the Chicago 7 7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Aaron Sorkin
Rocks Rocks
Claire Wilson, Theresa Ikoko
Another Round 7.7
Another Round Another round / Druk
Thomas Vinterberg, Tobias Lindholm
Another Round 7.7
Another Round Another round / Druk
Thomas Vinterberg, Tobias Lindholm
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
The Father 8.2
The Father
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Winner
The Father 8.2
The Father
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Winner
The Mauritanian 7.7
The Mauritanian
Sohrab Noshirvani, Michael Bronner, Rory Haines
The White Tiger 7.2
The White Tiger
Ramin Bahrani
The Dig 6.9
The Dig
Moira Buffini
Nomadland 7.4
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
BAFTA Film Award / Best Casting
Rocks Rocks
Lucy Pardee
Winner
Promising Young Woman 7.4
Promising Young Woman Promising young woman
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham
Minari 7.4
Minari
Julia Kim
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
Judas and the Black Messiah
Alexa L. Fogel
Calm with Horses 6.8
Calm with Horses
Shaheen Baig
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Mank 7.0
Mank
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
Winner
The Dig 6.9
The Dig
Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
News of the World 6.9
News of the World
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
News of the World 6.9
News of the World
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca 6.1
Rebecca
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
The Father 8.2
The Father
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Rebecca 6.1
Rebecca
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
The Father 8.2
The Father
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
Malachi Kirby
Malachi Kirby
Small Axe
Winner
Tobias Menzies
Tobias Menzies
The Crown
Micheal Ward
Micheal Ward
Small Axe
Rupert Everett
Rupert Everett
Adult Material
Michael Sheen
Michael Sheen
Quiz
Kunal Nayyar
Kunal Nayyar
Criminal: UK
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
Rakie Ayola
Anthony
Winner
The Crown
Siena Kelly
Adult Material
Weruche Opia
I May Destroy You
Leila Farzad
I Hate Suzie
Sophie Okonedo
Sophie Okonedo
Criminal: UK
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Big Narstie Show The Big Narstie Show
Toby Baker, Ben Wicks, Rina Dayalji, Nathan Brown, Obi Kevin Akudike
Winner
Rob & Romesh Vs Rob & Romesh Vs
Danielle Lux, David Taylor, Murray Boland, Jack Shillaker, Bill Righton
Rob & Romesh Vs Rob & Romesh Vs
Danielle Lux, David Taylor, Murray Boland, Jack Shillaker, Bill Righton
Screenwipe Screenwipe
Charlie Brooker, Alison Marlow, Annabel Jones For episode "Antiviral Wipe"
The Ranganation The Ranganation
For the Production Team.
Screenwipe Screenwipe
Charlie Brooker, Alison Marlow, Annabel Jones For episode "Antiviral Wipe"
BAFTA TV Award / Current Affairs
America's War on Abortion America's War on Abortion
Deeyah Khan, Andrew Smith, Darin Prindle
Winner
America's War on Abortion America's War on Abortion
Deeyah Khan, Andrew Smith, Darin Prindle
Winner
Frontline Frontline
Sarah Waldron, Paul van Dyck, Sasha Achilli, Ella Newton For episode "Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary"
Dispatches Dispatches
David Henshaw, Evan Williams, Robin Barnwell, Guy Creasey, Gesbeen Mohammad For episode "The Battle For Hong Kong"
Dispatches Dispatches
David Henshaw, Evan Williams, Robin Barnwell, Guy Creasey, Gesbeen Mohammad For episode "The Battle For Hong Kong"
Al Jazeera English Al Jazeera English
Leonidas Sofogiannis, Jason Gwynne, Phil Rees, Sarah Yeo, James Kleinfeld, David Harrison For episode "The Cyprus Papers Undercover"
Al Jazeera English Al Jazeera English
Leonidas Sofogiannis, Jason Gwynne, Phil Rees, Sarah Yeo, James Kleinfeld, David Harrison For episode "The Cyprus Papers Undercover"
Frontline Frontline
Sarah Waldron, Paul van Dyck, Sasha Achilli, Ella Newton For episode "Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary"
BAFTA TV Award / Daytime
The Great House Giveaway The Great House Giveaway
For Production Team
Winner
Richard Osman's House of Games Richard Osman's House of Games
For Production Team
The Chase The Chase
Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Michael Kelpie
Moving On Moving On
For Production Team
The Chase The Chase
Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Michael Kelpie
BAFTA TV Award / Drama Series
Save Me
Save Me
Coky Giedroyc, Simon Heath, Lennie James, Jim Loach, Jessica Sykes, Lizzie Rusbridger
Winner
Save Me
Save Me
Coky Giedroyc, Simon Heath, Lennie James, Jim Loach, Jessica Sykes, Lizzie Rusbridger
Winner
Gangs of London 8.2
Gangs of London
Jane Featherstone, Hugh Warren, Thomas Benski, Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery, Lucas Ochoa
Gangs of London 8.2
Gangs of London
Jane Featherstone, Hugh Warren, Thomas Benski, Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery, Lucas Ochoa
I Hate Suzie
I Hate Suzie
Julie Gardner, Anthony Neilson, Billie Piper, Georgi Banks-Davies, Andrea Dewsbery, Lucy Prebble
I Hate Suzie
I Hate Suzie
Julie Gardner, Anthony Neilson, Billie Piper, Georgi Banks-Davies, Andrea Dewsbery, Lucy Prebble
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
Martin Harrison, Peter Morgan, Andy Stebbing, Suzanne Mackie, Michael Casey, Oona O'Beirn
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
Martin Harrison, Peter Morgan, Andy Stebbing, Suzanne Mackie, Michael Casey, Oona O'Beirn
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Performance
The Ranganation The Ranganation
Romesh Ranganathan
Winner
The Ranganation The Ranganation
Romesh Ranganathan
Winner
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Claudia Winkleman
At Christmas At Christmas
David Mitchell
Beat the Chasers Beat the Chasers
Bradley Walsh
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Claudia Winkleman
The Graham Norton Show 8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Graham Norton
The Last Leg The Last Leg
Adam Hills
The Graham Norton Show 8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Graham Norton
At Christmas At Christmas
David Mitchell
The Last Leg The Last Leg
Adam Hills
Beat the Chasers Beat the Chasers
Bradley Walsh
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Programme
Life & Rhymes Life & Rhymes
For Production Team
Winner
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer UK The Masked Singer UK
Claire Horton, Simon Staffurth, Derek McLean, Marc Bassett, Daniel Nettleton
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Chris Power, Tim Dean, Pete Ogden, Doran Azouelos, Ben Aston, Kerry Shaw
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Chris Power, Tim Dean, Pete Ogden, Doran Azouelos, Ben Aston, Kerry Shaw
The Masked Singer UK The Masked Singer UK
Claire Horton, Simon Staffurth, Derek McLean, Marc Bassett, Daniel Nettleton
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Once Upon a Time in Iraq Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Miriam Walsh, Andrew Palmer, Will Anderson, Simon Sykes, Jo Abel, James Bluemel
Winner
Once Upon a Time in Iraq Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Miriam Walsh, Andrew Palmer, Will Anderson, Simon Sykes, Jo Abel, James Bluemel
Winner
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency
For Production Team
Crime and Punishment Crime and Punishment
For Production Team
Hospital Hospital
For Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Features
Long Lost Family Long Lost Family
Sally Benton, Rosie Schellenberg, Paddy Lynas, Alice Goodyear For episode "Born Without Trace"
Winner
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Doug Bryson, Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Stephanie Fyfe, Rob Gill
The Repair Shop The Repair Shop
For Production Team
Big Zuu's Big Eats Big Zuu's Big Eats
For Production Team
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Doug Bryson, Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Stephanie Fyfe, Rob Gill
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Sex Education 8.0
Sex Education
Aimee Lou Wood
Winner
Sex Education 8.0
Sex Education
Aimee Lou Wood
Winner
Breeders 6.3
Breeders
Daisy Haggard
Famalam Famalam
Gbemisola Ikumelo
Feel Good 6.2
Feel Good
Mae Martin
This Country
This Country
Daisy May Cooper
Sex Education 8.0
Sex Education
Emma Mackey
Famalam Famalam
Gbemisola Ikumelo
Breeders 6.3
Breeders
Daisy Haggard
This Country
This Country
Daisy May Cooper
Sex Education 8.0
Sex Education
Emma Mackey
Feel Good 6.2
Feel Good
Mae Martin
BAFTA TV Award / International
Welcome to Chechnya Welcome to Chechnya
David France, Alice Henty, Askold Kurov, Joy A. Tomchin
Winner
Little America
Little America
Lee Eisenberg, Alan Yang, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon
Lovecraft Country
Lovecraft Country
For Production Team
Unorthodox 7.3
Unorthodox
Maria Schrader, Alexa Karolinski, Anna Winger
Little America
Little America
Lee Eisenberg, Alan Yang, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon
Unorthodox 7.3
Unorthodox
Maria Schrader, Alexa Karolinski, Anna Winger
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal
Normal People
Winner
Waleed Zuaiter
Waleed Zuaiter
Baghdad Central
Shaun Parkes
Shaun Parkes
Small Axe
Josh O'Connor
Josh O'Connor
The Crown
John Boyega
John Boyega
Small Axe
Paapa Essiedu
Paapa Essiedu
I May Destroy You
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You
Winner
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Normal People
Hayley Squires
Hayley Squires
Adult Material
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
I Hate Suzie
Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer
Killing Eve
Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright
Small Axe
BAFTA TV Award / Live Event
Springwatch Springwatch
For Production Team
Winner
Life Drawing Live! Life Drawing Live!
Josie D'Arby, Sally Dixon, Emyr Afan, Nicky Philipps, Lachlan Goudie, Diana Ali
The Third Day: Autumn The Third Day: Autumn
For Production Team
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
For Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
This Country
This Country
Charlie Cooper
Winner
This Country
This Country
Charlie Cooper
Winner
Man Like Mobeen Man Like Mobeen
Guz Khan
Brassic 7.8
Brassic
Sex Education 8.0
Sex Education
Ncuti Gatwa
Friday Night Dinner
Friday Night Dinner
Paul Ritter
Inside No. 9 8.4
Inside No. 9
Reece Shearsmith
Sex Education 8.0
Sex Education
Ncuti Gatwa
Friday Night Dinner
Friday Night Dinner
Paul Ritter
Inside No. 9 8.4
Inside No. 9
Reece Shearsmith
Man Like Mobeen Man Like Mobeen
Guz Khan
Brassic 7.8
Brassic
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
I May Destroy You
I May Destroy You
For Production Team - Various Artists
Winner
Adult Material
Adult Material
Sara Hamill, Patrick Spence, Dawn Shadforth, Lucy Kirkwood
Small Axe
Small Axe
Michael Elliott, Anita Overland, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Steve McQueen
Normal People 7.5
Normal People
Ed Guiney, Lenny Abrahamson, Andrew Lowe, Catherine Magee, Emma Norton, Sally Rooney
Small Axe
Small Axe
Michael Elliott, Anita Overland, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Steve McQueen
BAFTA TV Award / News Coverage
Sky World News Sky World News
For Production Team - For episode "Inside Idlib"
Winner
Channel 4 News Channel 4 News
For Production Team - For episode "Deterring Democracy"
BBC News at Ten O'Clock BBC News at Ten O'Clock
For Production Team - For episode "Prime Minister Admitted to Intensive Care"
Newsnight Newsnight
For Production Team - For episode "COVID Care Crisis"
BAFTA TV Award / Reality & Constructed Factual
The School That Tried to End Racism The School That Tried to End Racism
For Production Team
Winner
MasterChef: The Professionals MasterChef: The Professionals
Katie Attwood, David Ambler, Anthony Crumpton, Genevieve Welch
Race Across the World Race Across the World
For Production Team
The Write Offs The Write Offs
For Production Team
MasterChef: The Professionals MasterChef: The Professionals
Katie Attwood, David Ambler, Anthony Crumpton, Genevieve Welch
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Comedy
Inside No. 9 8.4
Inside No. 9
Matt Lipsey, Guillem Morales, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Adam Tandy
Winner
This Country
This Country
Simon Mayhew-Archer, Tom George, Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper
This Country
This Country
Simon Mayhew-Archer, Tom George, Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper
Ghosts
Ghosts
For Production Team
Man Like Mobeen Man Like Mobeen
For Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form Programme
They Saw the Sun First They Saw the Sun First
Stefan Hunt, Adam Gee, Jess Lowe Chaverri
Winner
They Saw the Sun First They Saw the Sun First
Stefan Hunt, Adam Gee, Jess Lowe Chaverri
Winner
CripTales CripTales
Mat Fraser, Ewan Marshall, Debbie Christie, Jenny Sealey, Amit Sharma
Sparks Sparks
Tom Payne, Sara Huxley, Rosie Westhoff, Jen Wakefield, Jodie Smith For episode "The Main Part"
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities
Dan Knight, Holly Stimson, Rosie Baldwin
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities
Dan Knight, Holly Stimson, Rosie Baldwin
Sparks Sparks
Tom Payne, Sara Huxley, Rosie Westhoff, Jen Wakefield, Jodie Smith For episode "The Main Part"
CripTales CripTales
Mat Fraser, Ewan Marshall, Debbie Christie, Jenny Sealey, Amit Sharma
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
Locked In: Breaking the Silence Locked In: Breaking the Silence
Colette Hodges, Sacha Mirzoeff, Xavier Alford, Poppy Goodheart
Winner
Locked In: Breaking the Silence Locked In: Breaking the Silence
Colette Hodges, Sacha Mirzoeff, Xavier Alford, Poppy Goodheart
Winner
American Murder: The Family Next Door 7.2
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Simon Barker, James Marsh, Jenny Popplewell, Jonathan Stadlen
American Murder: The Family Next Door 7.2
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Simon Barker, James Marsh, Jenny Popplewell, Jonathan Stadlen
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me
Wendie Ottewill, James Ross, Jeremy Lee, Sian Guerra
Surviving Covid Surviving Covid
For Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Sitting in Limbo Sitting in Limbo
For Production Team
Winner
Anthony Anthony
Terry McDonough, Jimmy McGovern, Colin McKeown, Donna Molloy
The Windermere Children 7.2
The Windermere Children
Eleanor Greene, Michael Samuels, Alison Sterling, Simon Block, Leanne Klein, Tim Rostock
On the Edge On the Edge
Philip Trethowan, Ben Bickerton, Lisa Walters, William Stefan Smith, Yolanda Mercy
On the Edge On the Edge
Philip Trethowan, Ben Bickerton, Lisa Walters, William Stefan Smith, Yolanda Mercy
The Windermere Children 7.2
The Windermere Children
Eleanor Greene, Michael Samuels, Alison Sterling, Simon Block, Leanne Klein, Tim Rostock
BAFTA TV Award / Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty Casualty
Sarah Beeson, Loretta Preece, Simon Harper, Jenny Thompson
Winner
Hollyoaks Hollyoaks
Josie Day, Colette Chard, Bryan Kirkwood, Gary Sewell, Hannah Sowden
Coronation Street Coronation Street
For Production Team
Hollyoaks Hollyoaks
Josie Day, Colette Chard, Bryan Kirkwood, Gary Sewell, Hannah Sowden
EastEnders EastEnders
Jon Sen, Sharon Batten, Liza Mellody, Kate Oates
BAFTA TV Award / Specialist Factual
The Surgeon's Cut The Surgeon's Cut
Andrew Cohen, James Van Der Pool, James Newton
Winner
The Surgeon's Cut The Surgeon's Cut
Andrew Cohen, James Van Der Pool, James Newton
Winner
The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty
Samuel R. Santana, David Glover, Justin Badger, Cate Hall, Owen Phillips, Jamie Roberts
The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty
Samuel R. Santana, David Glover, Justin Badger, Cate Hall, Owen Phillips, Jamie Roberts
Putin: A Russian Spy Story Putin: A Russian Spy Story
Paul Mitchell, James Rogan, Adam Finch, Nick Green
Extinction: The Facts Extinction: The Facts
Stephen Moore, Helen Thomas, Serena Davies, Charlotte Lathane
Putin: A Russian Spy Story Putin: A Russian Spy Story
Paul Mitchell, James Rogan, Adam Finch, Nick Green
BAFTA TV Award / Sport
Sky Sports Cricket Sky Sports Cricket
For Production Team - For episode "England V West Indies Test Cricket"
Winner
The London Marathon The London Marathon
Alastair McIntyre, Micky Payne, Matthew Griffiths, Adam Duncan For episode "London Marathon 2020"
England V France: The Final of Autumn Nation Cup England V France: The Final of Autumn Nation Cup
For Production Team
Formula 1 Formula 1
For Production Team - For episode "Bahrain Grand Prix"
BAFTA TV Award / Virgin Media's Must-See Moment
Britain's Got Talent Britain's Got Talent
Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020.
Winner
Gogglebox Gogglebox
Reactions to Boris Johnson's press conference.
The Mandalorian 8.9
The Mandalorian
Season finale.
Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat
Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of "microwave".
Bridgerton
Bridgerton
Lady Whistledown is revealed.
EastEnders EastEnders
Chantelle is killed.
Academy Fellowship
Siobhan Reddy
BAFTA Games
Winner
Ang Lee
Ang Lee
BAFTA Film
Winner
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
Hades Hades
Jen Zee
Winner
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077
Dreams Dreams
Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima
Jason Connell, Ian Jun Wei Chiew
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima
Jason Connell, Ian Jun Wei Chiew
Half-Life: Alyx Half-Life: Alyx
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima
Winner
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Half-Life: Alyx Half-Life: Alyx
Astro's Playroom Astro's Playroom
Hades Hades
Darren Korb
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Winner
Doom Eternal Doom Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spiritfarer Spiritfarer
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Winner
Fall Guys Fall Guys
The Last Campfire The Last Campfire
Röki Röki
Dreams Dreams
F1 2020 F1 2020
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
Carrion Carrion
Winner
Factorio Factorio
Call of the Sea Call of the Sea
Tatiana Delgado Yunquera, Manuel Fernández-Truchaud Lorenzo
Röki Röki
BAFTA Games Award / Best Evolving Game
Sea of Thieves Sea of Thieves
Winner
Dreams Dreams
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Destiny 2: Beyond Light
No Man's Sky No Man's Sky
Fall Guys Fall Guys
Fortnite Fortnite
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Cesar Bittar
Winner
Astro's Playroom Astro's Playroom
Fall Guys Fall Guys
Dreams Dreams
Minecraft Dungeons Minecraft Dungeons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Atsumare doubutsu no mori
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
Hades Hades
Winner
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Atsumare doubutsu no mori
Half-Life: Alyx Half-Life: Alyx
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Man: Miles Morales
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Atsumare doubutsu no mori
Winner
Fall Guys Fall Guys
Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima
Deep Rock Galactic Deep Rock Galactic
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Valorant Valorant
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Alex Hackford, John Paesano, Scott Hanau
Winner
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Alex Hackford, John Paesano, Scott Hanau
Winner
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Joe Thwaites, Jay Waters
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Joe Thwaites, Jay Waters
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Gareth Coker
Hades Hades
Darren Korb
Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima
Peter Scaturro, Shigeru Umebayashi, Ilan Eshkeri
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau
BAFTA Games Award / Best Narrative
Hades Hades
Greg Kasavin
Winner
Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima
Nate Fox, Ian Ryan
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077
Kentucky Route Zero Kentucky Route Zero
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Man: Miles Morales
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Property
Kentucky Route Zero Kentucky Route Zero
Winner
Fall Guys Fall Guys
Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima
Carrion Carrion
Hades Hades
Spiritfarer Spiritfarer
BAFTA Games Award / EE Game of the Year
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Winner
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Atsumare doubutsu no mori
Valorant Valorant
Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima
Hades Hades
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
BAFTA Games Award / Game Beyond Entertainment
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Atsumare doubutsu no mori
Winner
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Tell Me Why Tell Me Why
Before I Forget Before I Forget
Dreams Dreams
Spiritfarer Spiritfarer
BAFTA Games Award / Game Design
Hades Hades
Winner
Astro's Playroom Astro's Playroom
Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima
Half-Life: Alyx Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Atsumare doubutsu no mori
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Leading Role
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Laura Bailey
Winner
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Ashley Johnson
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Nadji Jeter
Final Fantasy VII Remake Final Fantasy VII Remake
Cody Christian
Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima
Daisuke Tsuji
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077
Cherami Leigh
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Supporting Role
Hades Hades
Logan Cunningham
Winner
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Troy Baker
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077
Carla Tassara
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Jeffrey Pierce
Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima
Patrick Gallagher
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Shannon Marie Woodward
BAFTA Games Award / Technical Achievement
Dreams Dreams
Winner
Microsoft Flight Simulator Microsoft Flight Simulator
Sebastian Wloch
Doom Eternal Doom Eternal
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Man: Miles Morales
The Last of Us: Part II The Last of Us: Part II
Demon's Souls Demon's Souls
EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray
Winner
Conrad Khan
Morfydd Clark
Morfydd Clark
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Sope Dirisu
Sope Dirisu
