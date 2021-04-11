Menu
Film festivals
BAFTA Awards
Events
BAFTA Awards 2021
All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2021
Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
11 April 2021
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
7.4
Nomadland
Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao, Mollye Asher
Winner
7.4
Nomadland
Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao, Mollye Asher
Winner
7.4
Promising Young Woman
Promising young woman
Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Ashley Fox
7.7
The Mauritanian
Lloyd Levin, Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Beatriz Levin
8.2
The Father
Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt
7.4
Promising Young Woman
Promising young woman
Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Ashley Fox
8.2
The Father
Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt
7.7
The Mauritanian
Lloyd Levin, Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Beatriz Levin
7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Stuart M. Besser, Marc Platt
7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Stuart M. Besser, Marc Platt
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
7.4
Promising Young Woman
Promising young woman
Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Ashley Fox
Winner
7.4
Promising Young Woman
Promising young woman
Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Ashley Fox
Winner
7.2
Limbo
Angus Lamont, Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai
6.7
His House
Martin Gentles, Roy Lee, Ed King, Remi Weekes
6.8
Calm with Horses
Nik Roulend, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh
6.9
The Dig
Gabrielle Tana, Simon Stone, Moira Buffini
6.8
Calm with Horses
Nik Roulend, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh
6.7
Saint Maud
Andrea Cornwell, Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman
6.2
Mogul Mowgli
Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee, Riz Ahmed, Bassam Tariq
6.9
The Dig
Gabrielle Tana, Simon Stone, Moira Buffini
Rocks
Rocks
Sarah Gavron, Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Claire Wilson, Theresa Ikoko
7.2
Limbo
Angus Lamont, Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai
6.7
His House
Martin Gentles, Roy Lee, Ed King, Remi Weekes
8.2
The Father
Philippe Carcassonne, Christopher Hampton, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Florian Zeller
7.7
The Mauritanian
Lloyd Levin, Kevin Macdonald, Adam Ackland, Sohrab Noshirvani, Michael Bronner, Leah Clarke, Rory Haines, Beatriz Levin
7.7
The Mauritanian
Lloyd Levin, Kevin Macdonald, Adam Ackland, Sohrab Noshirvani, Michael Bronner, Leah Clarke, Rory Haines, Beatriz Levin
Rocks
Rocks
Sarah Gavron, Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Claire Wilson, Theresa Ikoko
6.2
Mogul Mowgli
Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee, Riz Ahmed, Bassam Tariq
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
7.7
Another Round
Another round / Druk
Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen, Kasper Dissing
Winner
7.8
Dear Comrades
Dorogie tovarishchi
Andrey Konchalovskiy, Alisher Usmanov
Watch trailer
7.4
Minari
Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh
Watch trailer
7.4
Minari
Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh
Watch trailer
7.8
Dear Comrades
Dorogie tovarishchi
Andrey Konchalovskiy, Alisher Usmanov
Watch trailer
7.5
Les Misérables
Les misérables
Ladj Ly
Watch trailer
7.5
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Quo vadis, Aida?
Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
7.6
The Present
Farah Nabulsi
Winner
Lucky Break
Lucky Break
John Addis, Rami Pantoja
Eyelash
Eyelash
Ike Newman, Jesse Lewis Reece
Lizard
Lizard
Rachel Dargavel, Akinola Davies, Wale Davies
Miss Curvy
Miss Curvy
Ghada Eldemellawy
Lizard
Lizard
Rachel Dargavel, Akinola Davies, Wale Davies
Eyelash
Eyelash
Ike Newman, Jesse Lewis Reece
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Owl and the Pussycat
Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
Winner
All nominees
The Fire Next Time
The Fire Next Time
Kerry Kolbe, Yanling Wang, Renaldho Pelle
The Song of a Lost Boy
The Song of a Lost Boy
Brid Arnstein, Jamie MacDonald, Daniel Quirke
The Song of a Lost Boy
The Song of a Lost Boy
Brid Arnstein, Jamie MacDonald, Daniel Quirke
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Feature Film
8.3
Soul
Pete Docter, Dana Murray
Winner
8.3
Soul
Pete Docter, Dana Murray
Winner
7.8
Onward
Kori Rae, Dan Scanlon
Watch trailer
8.2
Wolfwalkers
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young
8.2
Wolfwalkers
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young
7.8
Onward
Kori Rae, Dan Scanlon
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary
8.2
My Octopus Teacher
Craig Foster, James Read, Pippa Ehrlich
Winner
8.2
My Octopus Teacher
Craig Foster, James Read, Pippa Ehrlich
Winner
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey, Jonathan Hughes
7.6
The Social Dilemma
Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes
7.6
The Social Dilemma
Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes
The Dissident
The Dissident
Mark Monroe, Thor Halvorssen, Bryan Fogel, Jake Swantko
8.2
Collective
Colectiv
Aleksandr Naneu
The Dissident
The Dissident
Mark Monroe, Thor Halvorssen, Bryan Fogel, Jake Swantko
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
The Father
Winner
All nominees
Adarsh Gourav
The White Tiger
Chadwick Boseman
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Posthumously.
Tahar Rahim
The Mauritanian
Riz Ahmed
Sound of Metal
Mads Mikkelsen
Another Round
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Frances McDormand
Nomadland
Winner
All nominees
Wunmi Mosaku
His House
Alfre Woodard
Clemency
Radha Blank
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby
Pieces of a Woman
Bukky Bakray
Rocks
BAFTA Film Award / Best Director
7.4
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Winner
Watch trailer
6.8
Babyteeth
Shannon Murphy
7.7
Another Round
Another round / Druk
Thomas Vinterberg
Rocks
Rocks
Sarah Gavron
7.5
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Quo vadis, Aida?
Jasmila Žbanić
7.4
Minari
Lee Isaac Chung
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the Black Messiah
Winner
All nominees
Leslie Odom Jr.
One Night in Miami...
Clarke Peters
Da 5 Bloods
Barry Keoghan
Calm with Horses
Alan S. Kim
Minari
Paul Raci
Sound of Metal
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Yoon Yeo-jeong
Minari
Winner
All nominees
Ashley Madekwe
County Lines
Kosar Ali
Rocks
Dominique Fishback
Judas and the Black Messiah
Maria Bakalova
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Niamh Algar
Calm with Horses
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
7.4
Nomadland
Joshua James Richards
Winner
Watch trailer
7.7
The Mauritanian
Alwin H. Küchler
7.3
Judas and the Black Messiah
Sean Bobbitt
7.0
Mank
Erik Messerschmidt
6.9
News of the World
Dariusz Wolski
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
7.6
Sound of Metal
Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Michelle Couttolenc, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés Navarrete
Winner
6.9
News of the World
Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum, William Miller
7.1
Greyhound
Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman
6.9
News of the World
Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum, William Miller
7.1
Greyhound
Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman
8.3
Soul
Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Watch trailer
7.4
Nomadland
Zach Seivers, Sergio Diaz, Mike Wolf Snyder
The nomination for Mike Wolf Snyder was posthumous.
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Original Score
8.3
Soul
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Winner
Watch trailer
7.0
Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
7.4
Promising Young Woman
Promising young woman
Anthony Willis
6.9
News of the World
James Newton Howard
7.0
Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
7.4
Minari
Emile Mosseri
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
6.9
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Ann Roth
Winner
6.7
Emma.
Alexandra Byrne
Watch trailer
6.9
The Dig
Alice Babidge
7.0
Mank
Trish Summerville
6.3
Ammonite
Michael O'Connor
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
7.6
Sound of Metal
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Winner
7.4
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Watch trailer
7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Alan Baumgarten
7.4
Promising Young Woman
Promising young woman
Frédéric Thoraval
8.2
The Father
Yorgos Lamprinos
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
6.7
His House
Remi Weekes
Winner
6.7
His House
Remi Weekes
Winner
7.2
Limbo
Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai
Rocks
Rocks
Claire Wilson, Theresa Ikoko
6.8
Moffie
Jack Sidey
Rocks
Rocks
Claire Wilson, Theresa Ikoko
6.7
Saint Maud
Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman
6.7
Saint Maud
Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman
6.8
Moffie
Jack Sidey
7.2
Limbo
Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
7.3
Tenet
Scott R. Fisher, Andrew Lockley, Andrew Jackson
Winner
Watch trailer
6.6
The One and Only Ivan
Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Santiago Colomo
6.5
Mulan
Sean Andrew Faden, Steve Ingram, Seth Maury, Anders Langlands
Watch trailer
7.1
Greyhound
Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt, Whitney Richman
5.6
The Midnight Sky
Matt Kasmir, David Watkins, Chris Lawrence
Watch trailer
6.5
Mulan
Sean Andrew Faden, Steve Ingram, Seth Maury, Anders Langlands
Watch trailer
6.6
The One and Only Ivan
Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Santiago Colomo
5.6
The Midnight Sky
Matt Kasmir, David Watkins, Chris Lawrence
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
6.9
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Winner
6.9
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Winner
6.7
Hillbilly Elegy
Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew W. Mungle
6.9
The Dig
Jenny Shircore
5.8
Pinocchio
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti
Watch trailer
5.8
Pinocchio
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti
Watch trailer
7.0
Mank
Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
7.4
Promising Young Woman
Promising young woman
Emerald Fennell
Winner
7.0
Mank
Jack Fincher
Posthumously.
7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Aaron Sorkin
Rocks
Rocks
Claire Wilson, Theresa Ikoko
7.7
Another Round
Another round / Druk
Thomas Vinterberg, Tobias Lindholm
7.7
Another Round
Another round / Druk
Thomas Vinterberg, Tobias Lindholm
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
8.2
The Father
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Winner
8.2
The Father
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Winner
7.7
The Mauritanian
Sohrab Noshirvani, Michael Bronner, Rory Haines
7.2
The White Tiger
Ramin Bahrani
6.9
The Dig
Moira Buffini
7.4
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Casting
Rocks
Rocks
Lucy Pardee
Winner
7.4
Promising Young Woman
Promising young woman
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham
7.4
Minari
Julia Kim
Watch trailer
7.3
Judas and the Black Messiah
Alexa L. Fogel
6.8
Calm with Horses
Shaheen Baig
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
7.0
Mank
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
Winner
6.9
The Dig
Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
6.9
News of the World
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
6.9
News of the World
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
6.1
Rebecca
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
8.2
The Father
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
6.1
Rebecca
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
8.2
The Father
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
Malachi Kirby
Small Axe
Winner
Tobias Menzies
The Crown
Micheal Ward
Small Axe
Rupert Everett
Adult Material
Michael Sheen
Quiz
Kunal Nayyar
Criminal: UK
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
Rakie Ayola
Anthony
Winner
All nominees
The Crown
Siena Kelly
Adult Material
Weruche Opia
I May Destroy You
Leila Farzad
I Hate Suzie
Sophie Okonedo
Criminal: UK
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Big Narstie Show
The Big Narstie Show
Toby Baker, Ben Wicks, Rina Dayalji, Nathan Brown, Obi Kevin Akudike
Winner
Rob & Romesh Vs
Rob & Romesh Vs
Danielle Lux, David Taylor, Murray Boland, Jack Shillaker, Bill Righton
Rob & Romesh Vs
Rob & Romesh Vs
Danielle Lux, David Taylor, Murray Boland, Jack Shillaker, Bill Righton
Screenwipe
Screenwipe
Charlie Brooker, Alison Marlow, Annabel Jones
For episode "Antiviral Wipe"
The Ranganation
The Ranganation
For the Production Team.
Screenwipe
Screenwipe
Charlie Brooker, Alison Marlow, Annabel Jones
For episode "Antiviral Wipe"
BAFTA TV Award / Current Affairs
America's War on Abortion
America's War on Abortion
Deeyah Khan, Andrew Smith, Darin Prindle
Winner
America's War on Abortion
America's War on Abortion
Deeyah Khan, Andrew Smith, Darin Prindle
Winner
Frontline
Frontline
Sarah Waldron, Paul van Dyck, Sasha Achilli, Ella Newton
For episode "Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary"
Dispatches
Dispatches
David Henshaw, Evan Williams, Robin Barnwell, Guy Creasey, Gesbeen Mohammad
For episode "The Battle For Hong Kong"
Dispatches
Dispatches
David Henshaw, Evan Williams, Robin Barnwell, Guy Creasey, Gesbeen Mohammad
For episode "The Battle For Hong Kong"
Al Jazeera English
Al Jazeera English
Leonidas Sofogiannis, Jason Gwynne, Phil Rees, Sarah Yeo, James Kleinfeld, David Harrison
For episode "The Cyprus Papers Undercover"
Al Jazeera English
Al Jazeera English
Leonidas Sofogiannis, Jason Gwynne, Phil Rees, Sarah Yeo, James Kleinfeld, David Harrison
For episode "The Cyprus Papers Undercover"
Frontline
Frontline
Sarah Waldron, Paul van Dyck, Sasha Achilli, Ella Newton
For episode "Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary"
BAFTA TV Award / Daytime
The Great House Giveaway
The Great House Giveaway
For Production Team
Winner
Richard Osman's House of Games
Richard Osman's House of Games
For Production Team
The Chase
The Chase
Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Michael Kelpie
Moving On
Moving On
For Production Team
The Chase
The Chase
Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Michael Kelpie
BAFTA TV Award / Drama Series
Save Me
Coky Giedroyc, Simon Heath, Lennie James, Jim Loach, Jessica Sykes, Lizzie Rusbridger
Winner
Save Me
Coky Giedroyc, Simon Heath, Lennie James, Jim Loach, Jessica Sykes, Lizzie Rusbridger
Winner
8.2
Gangs of London
Jane Featherstone, Hugh Warren, Thomas Benski, Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery, Lucas Ochoa
8.2
Gangs of London
Jane Featherstone, Hugh Warren, Thomas Benski, Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery, Lucas Ochoa
I Hate Suzie
Julie Gardner, Anthony Neilson, Billie Piper, Georgi Banks-Davies, Andrea Dewsbery, Lucy Prebble
I Hate Suzie
Julie Gardner, Anthony Neilson, Billie Piper, Georgi Banks-Davies, Andrea Dewsbery, Lucy Prebble
8.7
The Crown
Martin Harrison, Peter Morgan, Andy Stebbing, Suzanne Mackie, Michael Casey, Oona O'Beirn
8.7
The Crown
Martin Harrison, Peter Morgan, Andy Stebbing, Suzanne Mackie, Michael Casey, Oona O'Beirn
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Performance
The Ranganation
The Ranganation
Romesh Ranganathan
Winner
The Ranganation
The Ranganation
Romesh Ranganathan
Winner
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Claudia Winkleman
At Christmas
At Christmas
David Mitchell
Beat the Chasers
Beat the Chasers
Bradley Walsh
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Claudia Winkleman
8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Graham Norton
The Last Leg
The Last Leg
Adam Hills
8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Graham Norton
At Christmas
At Christmas
David Mitchell
The Last Leg
The Last Leg
Adam Hills
Beat the Chasers
Beat the Chasers
Bradley Walsh
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Programme
Life & Rhymes
Life & Rhymes
For Production Team
Winner
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer UK
The Masked Singer UK
Claire Horton, Simon Staffurth, Derek McLean, Marc Bassett, Daniel Nettleton
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Chris Power, Tim Dean, Pete Ogden, Doran Azouelos, Ben Aston, Kerry Shaw
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Chris Power, Tim Dean, Pete Ogden, Doran Azouelos, Ben Aston, Kerry Shaw
The Masked Singer UK
The Masked Singer UK
Claire Horton, Simon Staffurth, Derek McLean, Marc Bassett, Daniel Nettleton
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Miriam Walsh, Andrew Palmer, Will Anderson, Simon Sykes, Jo Abel, James Bluemel
Winner
Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Miriam Walsh, Andrew Palmer, Will Anderson, Simon Sykes, Jo Abel, James Bluemel
Winner
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency
For Production Team
Crime and Punishment
Crime and Punishment
For Production Team
Hospital
Hospital
For Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Features
Long Lost Family
Long Lost Family
Sally Benton, Rosie Schellenberg, Paddy Lynas, Alice Goodyear
For episode "Born Without Trace"
Winner
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Doug Bryson, Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Stephanie Fyfe, Rob Gill
The Repair Shop
The Repair Shop
For Production Team
Big Zuu's Big Eats
Big Zuu's Big Eats
For Production Team
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Doug Bryson, Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Stephanie Fyfe, Rob Gill
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
8.0
Sex Education
Aimee Lou Wood
Winner
8.0
Sex Education
Aimee Lou Wood
Winner
6.3
Breeders
Daisy Haggard
Famalam
Famalam
Gbemisola Ikumelo
6.2
Feel Good
Mae Martin
This Country
Daisy May Cooper
8.0
Sex Education
Emma Mackey
Famalam
Famalam
Gbemisola Ikumelo
6.3
Breeders
Daisy Haggard
This Country
Daisy May Cooper
8.0
Sex Education
Emma Mackey
6.2
Feel Good
Mae Martin
BAFTA TV Award / International
Welcome to Chechnya
Welcome to Chechnya
David France, Alice Henty, Askold Kurov, Joy A. Tomchin
Winner
Little America
Lee Eisenberg, Alan Yang, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon
Lovecraft Country
For Production Team
7.3
Unorthodox
Maria Schrader, Alexa Karolinski, Anna Winger
Little America
Lee Eisenberg, Alan Yang, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon
7.3
Unorthodox
Maria Schrader, Alexa Karolinski, Anna Winger
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
Paul Mescal
Normal People
Winner
Waleed Zuaiter
Baghdad Central
Shaun Parkes
Small Axe
Josh O'Connor
The Crown
John Boyega
Small Axe
Paapa Essiedu
I May Destroy You
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You
Winner
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Normal People
Hayley Squires
Adult Material
Billie Piper
I Hate Suzie
Jodie Comer
Killing Eve
Letitia Wright
Small Axe
BAFTA TV Award / Live Event
Springwatch
Springwatch
For Production Team
Winner
Life Drawing Live!
Life Drawing Live!
Josie D'Arby, Sally Dixon, Emyr Afan, Nicky Philipps, Lachlan Goudie, Diana Ali
The Third Day: Autumn
The Third Day: Autumn
For Production Team
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
For Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
This Country
Charlie Cooper
Winner
This Country
Charlie Cooper
Winner
Man Like Mobeen
Man Like Mobeen
Guz Khan
7.8
Brassic
8.0
Sex Education
Ncuti Gatwa
Friday Night Dinner
Paul Ritter
8.4
Inside No. 9
Reece Shearsmith
8.0
Sex Education
Ncuti Gatwa
Friday Night Dinner
Paul Ritter
8.4
Inside No. 9
Reece Shearsmith
Man Like Mobeen
Man Like Mobeen
Guz Khan
7.8
Brassic
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
I May Destroy You
For Production Team - Various Artists
Winner
Adult Material
Sara Hamill, Patrick Spence, Dawn Shadforth, Lucy Kirkwood
Small Axe
Michael Elliott, Anita Overland, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Steve McQueen
7.5
Normal People
Ed Guiney, Lenny Abrahamson, Andrew Lowe, Catherine Magee, Emma Norton, Sally Rooney
Small Axe
Michael Elliott, Anita Overland, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Steve McQueen
BAFTA TV Award / News Coverage
Sky World News
Sky World News
For Production Team - For episode "Inside Idlib"
Winner
Channel 4 News
Channel 4 News
For Production Team - For episode "Deterring Democracy"
BBC News at Ten O'Clock
BBC News at Ten O'Clock
For Production Team - For episode "Prime Minister Admitted to Intensive Care"
Newsnight
Newsnight
For Production Team - For episode "COVID Care Crisis"
BAFTA TV Award / Reality & Constructed Factual
The School That Tried to End Racism
The School That Tried to End Racism
For Production Team
Winner
MasterChef: The Professionals
MasterChef: The Professionals
Katie Attwood, David Ambler, Anthony Crumpton, Genevieve Welch
Race Across the World
Race Across the World
For Production Team
The Write Offs
The Write Offs
For Production Team
MasterChef: The Professionals
MasterChef: The Professionals
Katie Attwood, David Ambler, Anthony Crumpton, Genevieve Welch
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Comedy
8.4
Inside No. 9
Matt Lipsey, Guillem Morales, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Adam Tandy
Winner
This Country
Simon Mayhew-Archer, Tom George, Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper
This Country
Simon Mayhew-Archer, Tom George, Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper
Ghosts
For Production Team
Man Like Mobeen
Man Like Mobeen
For Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form Programme
They Saw the Sun First
They Saw the Sun First
Stefan Hunt, Adam Gee, Jess Lowe Chaverri
Winner
They Saw the Sun First
They Saw the Sun First
Stefan Hunt, Adam Gee, Jess Lowe Chaverri
Winner
CripTales
CripTales
Mat Fraser, Ewan Marshall, Debbie Christie, Jenny Sealey, Amit Sharma
Sparks
Sparks
Tom Payne, Sara Huxley, Rosie Westhoff, Jen Wakefield, Jodie Smith
For episode "The Main Part"
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities
Dan Knight, Holly Stimson, Rosie Baldwin
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities
Dan Knight, Holly Stimson, Rosie Baldwin
Sparks
Sparks
Tom Payne, Sara Huxley, Rosie Westhoff, Jen Wakefield, Jodie Smith
For episode "The Main Part"
CripTales
CripTales
Mat Fraser, Ewan Marshall, Debbie Christie, Jenny Sealey, Amit Sharma
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
Locked In: Breaking the Silence
Locked In: Breaking the Silence
Colette Hodges, Sacha Mirzoeff, Xavier Alford, Poppy Goodheart
Winner
Locked In: Breaking the Silence
Locked In: Breaking the Silence
Colette Hodges, Sacha Mirzoeff, Xavier Alford, Poppy Goodheart
Winner
7.2
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Simon Barker, James Marsh, Jenny Popplewell, Jonathan Stadlen
7.2
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Simon Barker, James Marsh, Jenny Popplewell, Jonathan Stadlen
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me
Wendie Ottewill, James Ross, Jeremy Lee, Sian Guerra
Surviving Covid
Surviving Covid
For Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Sitting in Limbo
Sitting in Limbo
For Production Team
Winner
Anthony
Anthony
Terry McDonough, Jimmy McGovern, Colin McKeown, Donna Molloy
7.2
The Windermere Children
Eleanor Greene, Michael Samuels, Alison Sterling, Simon Block, Leanne Klein, Tim Rostock
On the Edge
On the Edge
Philip Trethowan, Ben Bickerton, Lisa Walters, William Stefan Smith, Yolanda Mercy
On the Edge
On the Edge
Philip Trethowan, Ben Bickerton, Lisa Walters, William Stefan Smith, Yolanda Mercy
7.2
The Windermere Children
Eleanor Greene, Michael Samuels, Alison Sterling, Simon Block, Leanne Klein, Tim Rostock
BAFTA TV Award / Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Casualty
Sarah Beeson, Loretta Preece, Simon Harper, Jenny Thompson
Winner
Hollyoaks
Hollyoaks
Josie Day, Colette Chard, Bryan Kirkwood, Gary Sewell, Hannah Sowden
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
For Production Team
Hollyoaks
Hollyoaks
Josie Day, Colette Chard, Bryan Kirkwood, Gary Sewell, Hannah Sowden
EastEnders
EastEnders
Jon Sen, Sharon Batten, Liza Mellody, Kate Oates
BAFTA TV Award / Specialist Factual
The Surgeon's Cut
The Surgeon's Cut
Andrew Cohen, James Van Der Pool, James Newton
Winner
The Surgeon's Cut
The Surgeon's Cut
Andrew Cohen, James Van Der Pool, James Newton
Winner
The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty
The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty
Samuel R. Santana, David Glover, Justin Badger, Cate Hall, Owen Phillips, Jamie Roberts
The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty
The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty
Samuel R. Santana, David Glover, Justin Badger, Cate Hall, Owen Phillips, Jamie Roberts
Putin: A Russian Spy Story
Putin: A Russian Spy Story
Paul Mitchell, James Rogan, Adam Finch, Nick Green
Extinction: The Facts
Extinction: The Facts
Stephen Moore, Helen Thomas, Serena Davies, Charlotte Lathane
Putin: A Russian Spy Story
Putin: A Russian Spy Story
Paul Mitchell, James Rogan, Adam Finch, Nick Green
BAFTA TV Award / Sport
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Cricket
For Production Team - For episode "England V West Indies Test Cricket"
Winner
The London Marathon
The London Marathon
Alastair McIntyre, Micky Payne, Matthew Griffiths, Adam Duncan
For episode "London Marathon 2020"
England V France: The Final of Autumn Nation Cup
England V France: The Final of Autumn Nation Cup
For Production Team
Formula 1
Formula 1
For Production Team - For episode "Bahrain Grand Prix"
BAFTA TV Award / Virgin Media's Must-See Moment
Britain's Got Talent
Britain's Got Talent
Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020.
Winner
Gogglebox
Gogglebox
Reactions to Boris Johnson's press conference.
8.9
The Mandalorian
Season finale.
Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat
Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat
Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of "microwave".
Bridgerton
Lady Whistledown is revealed.
EastEnders
EastEnders
Chantelle is killed.
Academy Fellowship
Siobhan Reddy
BAFTA Games
Winner
Ang Lee
BAFTA Film
Winner
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
Hades
Hades
Jen Zee
Winner
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Dreams
Dreams
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Jason Connell, Ian Jun Wei Chiew
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Jason Connell, Ian Jun Wei Chiew
Half-Life: Alyx
Half-Life: Alyx
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Winner
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Half-Life: Alyx
Half-Life: Alyx
Astro's Playroom
Astro's Playroom
Hades
Hades
Darren Korb
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Winner
Doom Eternal
Doom Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spiritfarer
Spiritfarer
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Winner
Fall Guys
Fall Guys
The Last Campfire
The Last Campfire
Röki
Röki
Dreams
Dreams
F1 2020
F1 2020
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
Carrion
Carrion
Winner
Factorio
Factorio
Call of the Sea
Call of the Sea
Tatiana Delgado Yunquera, Manuel Fernández-Truchaud Lorenzo
Röki
Röki
BAFTA Games Award / Best Evolving Game
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Winner
Dreams
Dreams
Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Destiny 2: Beyond Light
No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky
Fall Guys
Fall Guys
Fortnite
Fortnite
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Cesar Bittar
Winner
Astro's Playroom
Astro's Playroom
Fall Guys
Fall Guys
Dreams
Dreams
Minecraft Dungeons
Minecraft Dungeons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Atsumare doubutsu no mori
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
Hades
Hades
Winner
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Atsumare doubutsu no mori
Half-Life: Alyx
Half-Life: Alyx
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Atsumare doubutsu no mori
Winner
Fall Guys
Fall Guys
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Deep Rock Galactic
Deep Rock Galactic
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Valorant
Valorant
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Alex Hackford, John Paesano, Scott Hanau
Winner
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Alex Hackford, John Paesano, Scott Hanau
Winner
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Joe Thwaites, Jay Waters
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Joe Thwaites, Jay Waters
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Gareth Coker
Hades
Hades
Darren Korb
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Peter Scaturro, Shigeru Umebayashi, Ilan Eshkeri
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau
BAFTA Games Award / Best Narrative
Hades
Hades
Greg Kasavin
Winner
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Nate Fox, Ian Ryan
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Kentucky Route Zero
Kentucky Route Zero
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Property
Kentucky Route Zero
Kentucky Route Zero
Winner
Fall Guys
Fall Guys
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Carrion
Carrion
Hades
Hades
Spiritfarer
Spiritfarer
BAFTA Games Award / EE Game of the Year
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Winner
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Atsumare doubutsu no mori
Valorant
Valorant
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Hades
Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone
BAFTA Games Award / Game Beyond Entertainment
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Atsumare doubutsu no mori
Winner
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Tell Me Why
Tell Me Why
Before I Forget
Before I Forget
Dreams
Dreams
Spiritfarer
Spiritfarer
BAFTA Games Award / Game Design
Hades
Hades
Winner
Astro's Playroom
Astro's Playroom
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Half-Life: Alyx
Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Atsumare doubutsu no mori
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Leading Role
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Laura Bailey
Winner
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Ashley Johnson
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Nadji Jeter
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Cody Christian
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Daisuke Tsuji
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Cherami Leigh
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Supporting Role
Hades
Hades
Logan Cunningham
Winner
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Troy Baker
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Carla Tassara
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Jeffrey Pierce
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Patrick Gallagher
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Shannon Marie Woodward
BAFTA Games Award / Technical Achievement
Dreams
Dreams
Winner
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Sebastian Wloch
Doom Eternal
Doom Eternal
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
The Last of Us: Part II
The Last of Us: Part II
Demon's Souls
Demon's Souls
EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray
Winner
Conrad Khan
Morfydd Clark
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Sope Dirisu
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
