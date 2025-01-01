Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
BAFTA Awards
Events
BAFTA Awards 1994
All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1994
Site
Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date
15 April 1994
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
8.6
Schindler's List
Steven Spielberg, Branko Lustig, Gerald R. Molen
Winner
Watch trailer
8.6
Schindler's List
Steven Spielberg, Branko Lustig, Gerald R. Molen
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.3
Shadowlands
Richard Attenborough, Brian Eastman
7.3
The Piano
Jane Campion, Jan Chapman
7.8
The Remains of the Day
Mike Nichols, John Calley, James Ivory, Ismail Merchant
7.8
The Remains of the Day
Mike Nichols, John Calley, James Ivory, Ismail Merchant
7.3
The Piano
Jane Campion, Jan Chapman
7.3
Shadowlands
Richard Attenborough, Brian Eastman
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
8.1
Farewell My Concubine
Ba wang bie ji / Farewell My Concubine
Chen Kaige, Hsu Feng
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Indochine
Éric Heumann, Régis Wargnier
A Heart in Winter
Un coeur en hiver
Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, Claude Sautet
A Heart in Winter
Un coeur en hiver
Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, Claude Sautet
7.1
Like Water for Chocolate
Como agua para chocolate
Alfonso Arau
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life
Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life
Peter Capaldi, Ruth Kenley-Letts
Winner
All nominees
One Night Stand
One Night Stand
Bill Britten, Georgia Masters
A Small Deposit
A Small Deposit
Eleanor Yule
Syrup
Syrup
Anita Overland, Paul Unwin
One Night Stand
One Night Stand
Bill Britten, Georgia Masters
Syrup
Syrup
Anita Overland, Paul Unwin
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
The Remains of the Day
Winner
All nominees
Shadowlands
Schindler's List
Daniel Day-Lewis
In the Name of the Father
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Holly Hunter
The Piano
Winner
All nominees
Miranda Richardson
Tom & Viv
Debra Winger
Shadowlands
Emma Thompson
The Remains of the Day
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Ralph Fiennes
Schindler's List
Winner
All nominees
John Malkovich
In the Line of Fire
Tommy Lee Jones
The Fugitive
Ben Kingsley
Schindler's List
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Miriam Margolyes
The Age of Innocence
Winner
All nominees
Holly Hunter
The Firm
The Age of Innocence
Maggie Smith
The Secret Garden
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
8.6
Schindler's List
Janusz Kamiński
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.8
The Age of Innocence
The Age Of Innocence
Mihael Ballhaus
7.3
The Piano
Stuart Dryburgh
7.8
The Remains of the Day
Tony Pierce-Roberts
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
7.7
The Fugitive
Becky Sullivan, Michael Herbick, John Leveque, Donald O. Mitchell, Frank A. Montaño, Scott D. Smith, Bruce Stambler
Winner
7.7
The Fugitive
Becky Sullivan, Michael Herbick, John Leveque, Donald O. Mitchell, Frank A. Montaño, Scott D. Smith, Bruce Stambler
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Schindler's List
Charles L. Campbell, Louis L. Edemann, Ron Judkins, Scott Millan, Andy Nelson, Steve Pederson, Robert Jackson
Watch trailer
8.1
Jurassic Park
Gari Ridstrom, Shawn Murphy, Richard Hymns, Ron Judkins, Gary Summers
Watch trailer
7.3
The Piano
Gethin Creagh, Tony Johnson, Lee Smith
7.3
The Piano
Gethin Creagh, Tony Johnson, Lee Smith
8.6
Schindler's List
Charles L. Campbell, Louis L. Edemann, Ron Judkins, Scott Millan, Andy Nelson, Steve Pederson, Robert Jackson
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
7.3
The Piano
Janet Patterson
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Much Ado About Nothing
Phyllis Dalton
8.6
Schindler's List
Anna B. Sheppard
Watch trailer
7.0
Orlando
Sandy Powell
7.6
Dracula
Eiko Ishioka
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
8.6
Schindler's List
Michael Kahn
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.7
The Fugitive
Don Brochu, David Finfer, Dean Goodhill, Dov Hoenig, Richard Nord, Dennis Virkler
6.8
In the Line of Fire
Anne V. Coates
7.3
The Piano
Veronika Jenet
7.7
The Fugitive
Don Brochu, David Finfer, Dean Goodhill, Dov Hoenig, Richard Nord, Dennis Virkler
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
8.3
Groundhog Day
Harold Remis, Danny Rubin
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.3
The Piano
Jane Campion
6.8
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepless In Seattle
Nora Ephron, Jeff Arch, Devid S. Uord
6.8
In the Line of Fire
Jeff Maguire
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
8.6
Schindler's List
Stiven Zeyllyan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.3
Shadowlands
William Nicholson
8.1
In the Name of the Father
Jim Sheridan, Terry George
7.8
The Remains of the Day
Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
8.1
In the Name of the Father
Jim Sheridan, Terry George
8.0
Scent of a Woman
Bo Goldman
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers
The Wrong Trousers
Christopher Moll, Nick Park
Winner
All nominees
Bob's Birthday
Bob's Birthday
David Fine, Alison Snowden
Britannia
Britannia
David Parker, Joanna Quinn
Britannia
Britannia
David Parker, Joanna Quinn
The Village
The Village
Mark Baker, Pam Dennis
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up Artist
7.0
Orlando
Morag Ross
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Schindler's List
Pauline Heys, Matthew W. Mungle, Waldemar Pokromski, Christina Smith
Watch trailer
7.6
Dracula
Michèle Burke, Greg Cannom, Matthew W. Mungle
8.6
Schindler's List
Pauline Heys, Matthew W. Mungle, Waldemar Pokromski, Christina Smith
Watch trailer
7.6
Dracula
Michèle Burke, Greg Cannom, Matthew W. Mungle
6.6
Addams Family Values
Fred C. Blau Jr., Fern Buchner, Kevin Haney, Katherine James
6.6
Addams Family Values
Fred C. Blau Jr., Fern Buchner, Kevin Haney, Katherine James
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
7.3
The Piano
Andrew McAlpine
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Dracula
Thomas E. Sanders
6.8
The Age of Innocence
The Age Of Innocence
Dante Ferretti
8.6
Schindler's List
Allan Starski
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Score
8.6
Schindler's List
John Williams
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.3
The Piano
Michael Nyman
6.8
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepless In Seattle
Marc Shaiman
8.1
Aladdin
Alan Menken
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Effects
8.1
Jurassic Park
Michael Lantieri, Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Sten Uinston
Winner
Watch trailer
8.1
Jurassic Park
Michael Lantieri, Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Sten Uinston
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.7
The Fugitive
Roy Arbogast, William Mesa
7.7
The Fugitive
Roy Arbogast, William Mesa
7.6
Dracula
Roman Coppola, Gary Gutierrez, Michael Lantieri, Gene Warren Jr.
8.1
Aladdin
Don Po, Steve Goldberg
7.6
Dracula
Roman Coppola, Gary Gutierrez, Michael Lantieri, Gene Warren Jr.
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Between the Lines
Between the Lines
Peter Norris
Winner
All nominees
Casualty
Casualty
Michael Ferguson, Geraint Morris
Casualty
Casualty
Michael Ferguson, Geraint Morris
The Riff Raff Element
The Riff Raff Element
Jeremy Ancock, Simon Cellan Jones, Debbie Horsfield, Liz Trubridge
The Riff Raff Element
The Riff Raff Element
Jeremy Ancock, Simon Cellan Jones, Debbie Horsfield, Liz Trubridge
Cracker
Cracker
Jimmy McGovern, Gub Neal
Cracker
Cracker
Jimmy McGovern, Gub Neal
Sharpe's Company
Sharpe's Company
Simon Lewis
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Robbie Coltrane
Cracker
Winner
All nominees
Ian Richardson
To Play the King
Neil Pearson
Between the Lines
Michael Kitchen
To Play the King
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Helen Mirren
Prime Suspect 3
Winner
All nominees
Siobhan Redmond
Between the Lines
Julie Walters
Screen One
For episode "Wide-Eyed and Legless (#5.1)".
Olympia Dukakis
Tales of the City
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Factual)
It'll Never Work
It'll Never Work
Roy Milani
Winner
All nominees
The Really Wild Show
The Really Wild Show
David Wallace
Newsround
Newsround
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Fiction/Entertainment)
Old Bear Stories
Old Bear Stories
Richard Randolph, Kevin Griffiths
Winner
Old Bear Stories
Old Bear Stories
Richard Randolph, Kevin Griffiths
Winner
All nominees
The Crystal Maze
The Crystal Maze
David G. Croft, Malcolm Heyworth
For the children's special.
The Crystal Maze
The Crystal Maze
David G. Croft, Malcolm Heyworth
For the children's special.
The Boot Street Band
The Boot Street Band
Steve Attridge, Angela Beeching, Andrew Davies, John Smith
The Boot Street Band
The Boot Street Band
Steve Attridge, Angela Beeching, Andrew Davies, John Smith
The Borrowers
The Borrowers
Richard Carpenter, John Henderson, Grainne Marmion
The Borrowers
The Borrowers
Richard Carpenter, John Henderson, Grainne Marmion
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Drop the Dead Donkey
Drop the Dead Donkey
Andy Hamilton, Guy Jenkin, Liddy Oldroyd
Winner
Drop the Dead Donkey
Drop the Dead Donkey
Andy Hamilton, Guy Jenkin, Liddy Oldroyd
Winner
All nominees
Rab C. Nesbitt
Rab C. Nesbitt
Colin Gilbert, Ian Pattison
Desmond's
Desmond's
Humphrey Barclay, Paulette Randall, Jan Sargent
Chef!
Chef!
John Birkin, Charlie Hanson, Peter Tilbury
Desmond's
Desmond's
Humphrey Barclay, Paulette Randall, Jan Sargent
Chef!
Chef!
John Birkin, Charlie Hanson, Peter Tilbury
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Susannah Buxton
Winner
All nominees
Doctor Finlay
Doctor Finlay
Leigh Bellis
The Buddha of Suburbia
The Buddha of Suburbia
Alexandra Byrne
Tales of the City
Tales of the City
Molly Maginnis
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
The Buddha of Suburbia
The Buddha of Suburbia
Roger Cann
Winner
All nominees
The Return of the Borrowers
The Return of the Borrowers
Sophie Becher
Prime Suspect 3
Prime Suspect 3
Chris Truelove
Scarlet and Black
Scarlet and Black
Stuart Walker
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Prime Suspect 3
Prime Suspect 3
David Drury, Lynda La Plante, Paul Marcus
Winner
Prime Suspect 3
Prime Suspect 3
David Drury, Lynda La Plante, Paul Marcus
Winner
All nominees
The Buddha of Suburbia
The Buddha of Suburbia
Kevin Loader, Hanif Kureishi, Roger Michell
Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Danny Boyle, John Chapman, Jane Rogers
Body & Soul
Body & Soul
Moira Armstrong, Paul Hines, Jill Hyem, Jacky Stoller
Body & Soul
Body & Soul
Moira Armstrong, Paul Hines, Jill Hyem, Jacky Stoller
Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Danny Boyle, John Chapman, Jane Rogers
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Editor (Factual)
Timewatch
Timewatch
Alan Lygo
For episode "The Stolen Child".
Winner
All nominees
Life in the Freezer
Life in the Freezer
Martin Elsbury, Elizabeth Thoyts, Alan Hoida
The Unforgiving
The Unforgiving
Graham Shrimpton
Life in the Freezer
Life in the Freezer
Martin Elsbury, Elizabeth Thoyts, Alan Hoida
The Ark
The Ark
Edward Roberts
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Editor (Fiction/Entertainment)
The Snapper
The Snapper
Mick Audsley
Winner
All nominees
Prime Suspect 3
Prime Suspect 3
Edward Mansell
To Play the King
To Play the King
Dave King
Cracker
Cracker
Chris Gill, Oral Norrie Ottey, Trevor Waite
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Photography (Factual)
Life in the Freezer
Life in the Freezer
Paul Atkins
Winner
All nominees
The Unforgiving
The Unforgiving
Jacek Petrycki
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Photography (Fiction/Entertainment)
Cracker
Cracker
Ivan Strasburg
Winner
All nominees
Scarlet and Black
Scarlet and Black
John McGlashan
The Borrowers
The Borrowers
Clive Tickner
The Buddha of Suburbia
The Buddha of Suburbia
John McGlashan
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Geoff Atkinson, Steve Connelly, Tom Poole, Elaine Morris
Winner
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Geoff Atkinson, Steve Connelly, Tom Poole, Elaine Morris
Winner
All nominees
Barrymore
Barrymore
John Gorman, Maurice Leonard
Noel's House Party
Noel's House Party
Michael Leggo, Jonathan Beazley
Barrymore
Barrymore
John Gorman, Maurice Leonard
French and Saunders
French and Saunders
Jon Plowman, Bob Spiers
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
One Foot in the Grave
One Foot in the Grave
Richard Wilson
For episode "One Foot in the Algarve".
Winner
All nominees
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Rory Bremner
One Foot in the Grave
One Foot in the Grave
Annette Crosbie
For episode "One Foot in the Algarve".
Have I Got News for You
Have I Got News for You
Paul Merton
For episode "The Downing Street Years".
7.3
Mr. Bean
Rowan Atkinson
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
French and Saunders
French and Saunders
Sallie Jaye, Jan Sewell
Winner
All nominees
Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Ann Humphreys
Lipstick on Your Collar
Lipstick on Your Collar
Sallie Jaye
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best News/Actuality Coverage
Channel 4 News
Channel 4 News
Winner
All nominees
News at Ten
News at Ten
For coverage of the storming of the Moscow White House and the Civil War in Georgia.
Newsnight
Newsnight
George Alagiah
For coverage of Kurdistan.
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
To Play the King
To Play the King
Jim Parker
Winner
All nominees
Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Brian Eno, Roger Eno
The Buddha of Suburbia
The Buddha of Suburbia
David Bowie
Life in the Freezer
Life in the Freezer
George Fenton
Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Brian Eno, Roger Eno
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
All nominees
Secret Nature of Britain
Secret Nature of Britain
John Hale, Justin Smith
For episode "Isles of Scilly".
Secret Nature of Britain
Secret Nature of Britain
John Hale, Justin Smith
For episode "Isles of Scilly".
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
The Snapper
The Snapper
Mick Boggis, Dan Gane, Kieran Horgan, Peter Joly, Peter Maxwell
Winner
The Snapper
The Snapper
Mick Boggis, Dan Gane, Kieran Horgan, Peter Joly, Peter Maxwell
Winner
All nominees
Lipstick on Your Collar
Lipstick on Your Collar
Andrew Glen, John Midgley, Robin O'Donoghue
Between the Lines
Between the Lines
Peter Gates, Craig Irving, Bruce Wills
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Lighting
All nominees
Hedda Gabler
Hedda Gabler
Clive Thomas
Gladiators
Gladiators
Brian Pearce
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
The Ark
The Ark
Molly Dineen
Winner
All nominees
Life in the Freezer
Life in the Freezer
Alastair Fothergill
Cutting Edge
Cutting Edge
Peter Moore
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme
Bookmark
Bookmark
Anand Tucker
For episode "The Vampire's Life".
Winner
All nominees
Theremin: An Electronic Odyssey
Theremin: An Electronic Odyssey
Steven M. Martin
The South Bank Show
The South Bank Show
Nigel Wattis
For episode "Sylvie Guillem".
Omnibus
Omnibus
Dennis Marks
For episode "Magic Lantern".
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Screenplay
Screenplay
Antoniya Berd, Al Ashton, David M. Thompson
For episode "Safe (#8.4)".
Winner
Screenplay
Screenplay
Antoniya Berd, Al Ashton, David M. Thompson
For episode "Safe (#8.4)".
Winner
All nominees
Screen One
Screen One
David Lascelles, Richard Lonkreyn, Jack Rosenthal
For episode "Wide-Eyed and Legless (#5.1)".
Screen Two
Screen Two
Norma Heyman, Waris Hussein, Martin Sherman
For episode "The Clothes in the Wardrobe (#9.1)".
Screen Two
Screen Two
Norma Heyman, Waris Hussein, Martin Sherman
For episode "The Clothes in the Wardrobe (#9.1)".
Screen One
Screen One
David Lascelles, Richard Lonkreyn, Jack Rosenthal
For episode "Wide-Eyed and Legless (#5.1)".
The Snapper
The Snapper
Stephen Frears, Roddy Doyle, Lynda Myles
Show all nominees
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
7.3
Shadowlands
Richard Attenborough, Brian Eastman
Winner
7.3
Shadowlands
Richard Attenborough, Brian Eastman
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Raining Stones
Sally Hibbin, Ken Loach
8.2
Naked
Mike Leigh, Simon Channing Williams
6.2
Tom & Viv
Peter Samuelson, Brian Gilbert, Harvey Kass, Marc Samuelson
6.2
Tom & Viv
Peter Samuelson, Brian Gilbert, Harvey Kass, Marc Samuelson
Show all nominees
David Lean Award for Direction
8.6
Schindler's List
Steven Spielberg
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.3
Shadowlands
Richard Attenborough
7.8
The Remains of the Day
James Ivory
7.3
The Piano
Jane Campion
Show all nominees
Academy Fellowship
Michael Grade
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Ken Loach
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
The Unforgiving
The Unforgiving
Clive Gordon
Winner
All nominees
Timewatch
Timewatch
William Cran
For episode "The Mysterious Career of Lee Harvey Oswald".
A Sarajevo Diary
A Sarajevo Diary
Dom Rotheroe, Carl Schoenfeld, Neil Bell
Show all nominees
Lloyds Bank People's Vote for the Most Popular Film
8.1
Jurassic Park
Winner
Watch trailer
Year
BAFTA Awards 2025
BAFTA Awards 2024
BAFTA Awards 2023
BAFTA Awards 2022
BAFTA Awards 2021
BAFTA Awards 2020
Show all
BAFTA Awards 2019
BAFTA Awards 2018
BAFTA Awards 2017
BAFTA Awards 2016
BAFTA Awards 2015
BAFTA Awards 2014
BAFTA Awards 2013
BAFTA Awards 2012
BAFTA Awards 2011
BAFTA Awards 2010
BAFTA Awards 2009
BAFTA Awards 2008
BAFTA Awards 2007
BAFTA Awards 2006
BAFTA Awards 2005
BAFTA Awards 2004
BAFTA Awards 2003
BAFTA Awards 2002
BAFTA Awards 2001
BAFTA Awards 2000
BAFTA Awards 1999
BAFTA Awards 1998
BAFTA Awards 1997
BAFTA Awards 1996
BAFTA Awards 1995
BAFTA Awards 1994
BAFTA Awards 1993
BAFTA Awards 1992
BAFTA Awards 1991
BAFTA Awards 1990
BAFTA Awards 1989
BAFTA Awards 1988
BAFTA Awards 1987
BAFTA Awards 1986
BAFTA Awards 1985
BAFTA Awards 1984
BAFTA Awards 1983
BAFTA Awards 1982
BAFTA Awards 1981
BAFTA Awards 1980
BAFTA Awards 1979
BAFTA Awards 1978
BAFTA Awards 1977
BAFTA Awards 1976
BAFTA Awards 1975
BAFTA Awards 1974
BAFTA Awards 1973
BAFTA Awards 1972
BAFTA Awards 1971
BAFTA Awards 1970
BAFTA Awards 1969
BAFTA Awards 1968
BAFTA Awards 1967
BAFTA Awards 1966
BAFTA Awards 1965
BAFTA Awards 1964
BAFTA Awards 1963
BAFTA Awards 1962
BAFTA Awards 1961
BAFTA Awards 1960
BAFTA Awards 1959
BAFTA Awards 1958
BAFTA Awards 1957
BAFTA Awards 1956
BAFTA Awards 1955
BAFTA Awards 1954
BAFTA Awards 1953
BAFTA Awards 1952
BAFTA Awards 1951
BAFTA Awards 1950
BAFTA Awards 1949
Nominations
Best Children's & Family Film
Best Film
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Best Film Not in the English Language
Best British Short Film
Best British Short Animation
Show all
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Documentary
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Director
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Cinematography
Best Sound
Original Score
Best Production Design/Art Direction
Best Costume Design
Best Editing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Best Make Up & Hair
Best Screenplay (Original)
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Best Achievement in Special Effects
Best Animated Featured Film
Best Animated Film
Best Animation
Best Art Direction
Best British Actor
Best British Actress
Best British Art Direction (B/W)
Best British Art Direction (Colour)
Best British Costume (B/W)
Best British Costume (Colour)
Best British Film 1947
Best British Film Editing
Best British Screenplay
Best Direction
Best Documentary Film
Best Documentary Film 1947
Best Factual Film
Best Film Editing
Best Film from any Source
Best Film from any Source 1947
Best Foreign Actor
Best Foreign Actress
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Make Up Artist
Best Make Up/Hair
Best Makeup and Hair
Best Original Television Music
Best Original Music
Best Original Song
Best Score
Best Screenplay
Best Short Factual Film
Best Short Fictional Film
Best Sound Track
Best Special Effects
Best Special Visual Effects
Best Specialised Film
Best Supporting Artist
Current Affairs
John Grierson Award
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Role
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Original Music
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Special Award
Best Production Design
Best Casting
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Craft Team Award
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Non-Scripted
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Non-Scripted Award
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Scripted
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Scripted Award
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Limited Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Live Event Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Reality
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form
BAFTA TV Award / Soap
BAFTA TV Award / Sports Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Soap & Continuing Drama Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Documentary
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual Series or Strand
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Leading Actor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Leading Actress
BAFTA TV Award / Best Male Performance in a Comedy Role
BAFTA TV Award / Best Female Performance in a Comedy Role
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
BAFTA TV Award / Best International (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / 'Flame of Knowledge'
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin'
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Documentary/Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Drama/Light Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Alan Clarke Award
BAFTA TV Award / Audience Award (TV)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actuality Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Animated Film
BAFTA TV Award / Best Arts Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Documentary/Educational)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Programme or Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Continuing Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Digital Creativity
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director - Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director - Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Multi-Camera
BAFTA TV Award / Best Documentary Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Plays
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Production
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
BAFTA TV Award / Best Dramatic Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing - Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing - Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing Fiction Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing: Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Craft Team
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Perfromance
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Programme or Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual Production
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual: Current Affairs
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual: Documentary
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Cameraman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Editor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Sound
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Editor (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Editor (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Editor (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Photography (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Photography (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Photography (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Editor (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Editor (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Photography (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Photography (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Foreign Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Foreign TV Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphic Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphics
BAFTA TV Award / Best Innovation
BAFTA TV Award / Best Interactivity
BAFTA TV Award / Best International
BAFTA TV Award / Best International Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Personality
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Production
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme/Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Lighting
BAFTA TV Award / Best Live Event
BAFTA TV Award / Best Live Outside Broadcast Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up/Hair
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make-Up & Hair Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Writer
BAFTA TV Award / Best News Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best News and Current Affairs Journalism
BAFTA TV Award / Best News or Outside Broadcast Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best News/Actuality Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Music
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Programme/Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
BAFTA TV Award / Best Outside Broadcast Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Personality
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography & Lighting Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography & Lighting: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography - Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting - Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography: Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Programme/Series Without Category
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality & Constructed Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality & Constructed Factual Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality and Constructed Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Script
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy in 2016
BAFTA TV Award / Best Short Animated Film
BAFTA TV Award / Best Short Form Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Play
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Soap
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Supervisor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound: Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Special Lighting Effects
BAFTA TV Award / Best Special, Visual and Graphic Effects
BAFTA TV Award / Best Special/s
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Production
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual in 2016
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sport
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sport and Live Event
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sports/Events Coverage in Real Time
BAFTA TV Award / Best TV Cameraman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Talk Show
BAFTA TV Award / Best Television Cameraman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Television Lighting
BAFTA TV Award / Best Titles
BAFTA TV Award / Best Titles & Graphic Identity
BAFTA TV Award / Best VTR Editor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Cameraman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Lighting
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects & Graphic Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer: Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer: Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Break-Through Talent
BAFTA TV Award / Breakthrough Talent
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Programme or Series Award
BAFTA TV Award / Costume Design
BAFTA TV Award / Current Affairs
BAFTA TV Award / Daytime
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Multi-Camera
BAFTA TV Award / Drama Series
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Craft Team
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Features
BAFTA TV Award / Film Editor
BAFTA TV Award / General
BAFTA TV Award / General Category
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Factual Series or Strand
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Specialised Programme or Series (Arts, History, Religion and Science)
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Specialist Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme or Series
BAFTA TV Award / Innovation
BAFTA TV Award / Interactivity
BAFTA TV Award / International
BAFTA TV Award / Light Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Live Event
BAFTA TV Award / Make Up & Hair Design
BAFTA TV Award / Most Original Programme/Series
BAFTA TV Award / New Media
BAFTA TV Award / New Media Developer
BAFTA TV Award / News Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Originality
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Comedy Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Current Affairs Feature
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Drama Series
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Entertainment Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
BAFTA TV Award / Performance in Documentary
BAFTA TV Award / Photography & Lighting, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Photography, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Production Design
BAFTA TV Award / Reality & Constructed Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Richard Dimbleby Award
BAFTA TV Award / Richard Dimbleby Award for the Best Presenter (Factual, Features and News)
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Casting
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Situation Comedy Award
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Special Award
BAFTA TV Award / Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
BAFTA TV Award / Specialist Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Sport
BAFTA TV Award / Titles & Graphic Identity
BAFTA TV Award / Virgin Media's Must-See Moment
BAFTA TV Award / Virgin TV's Must-See Moment
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
BAFTA TV Award / Soap & Continuing Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
/ Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
/ P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
eSports Audience Award
Breakthrough Brits
Lloyds Bank People's Vote for the Most Popular Film
Sunday Times Reader Award for Games
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Film
EE Rising Star Award
Certificate of Merit / Best Documentary Film
Certificate of Merit
UN Award
Flaherty Documentary Award
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / Best Actor in a Leading Role
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / East
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / North East and cumbria
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / Wales
BAFTA Games Award / EE Players' Choice
BAFTA Games Award / New Intellectual Property
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
BAFTA Games Award / Best Action Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Action and Adventure Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Adventure Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation or Intro
BAFTA Games Award / Best Art Direction
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Casual Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Casual and Social Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Character
BAFTA Games Award / Best Children's Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Design
BAFTA Games Award / Best Evolving Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family and Social Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game on any Platform - The Year's Best Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Gameplay
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
BAFTA Games Award / Best Narrative
BAFTA Games Award / Best Online Multiplayer
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Music
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Property
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Score
BAFTA Games Award / Best Performer
BAFTA Games Award / Best Persistent Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Racing Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Screenplay
BAFTA Games Award / Best Simulation Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sound
BAFTA Games Award / Best Soundtrack
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports/Fitness Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Story
BAFTA Games Award / Best Story and Character
BAFTA Games Award / Best Strategy Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Strategy and Simulation Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Technical Direction
BAFTA Games Award / Best Use Of Audio
BAFTA Games Award / EE Game of the Year
BAFTA Games Award / EE Mobile Game of the Year
BAFTA Games Award / Game Beyond Entertainment
BAFTA Games Award / Game Boy Advance
BAFTA Games Award / Game Design
BAFTA Games Award / Game Innovation
BAFTA Games Award / Gamecube
BAFTA Games Award / Innovation
BAFTA Games Award / Originality
BAFTA Games Award / PC
BAFTA Games Award / PS2
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Leading Role
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Supporting Role
BAFTA Games Award / Special Award
BAFTA Games Award / Technical Achievement
BAFTA Games Award / Technical Innovation
BAFTA Games Award / Xbox
Rising Star Award
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Audio
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Design
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Console
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Mobile
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Mobile or Networked
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Multiplayer
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Networked
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - PC
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Music
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Sound
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best UK Developer
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Children's
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Comedy
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Computer Programming
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Enhancement of Linear Media
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Games Award
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Innovative Game Award
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Interactive Treatment
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Interactivity
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Moving Images
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Special Award
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Sports
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Technical Innovation
Shell International Award
Mullard Award
Anthony Asquith Award for Best New British Composer (TV)
Technical Craft Award (TV) / Editing (Factual)
Technical Craft Award (TV)
BAFTA Interactive Award / DVD
BAFTA Interactive Award / Factual
BAFTA Interactive Award / Film
BAFTA Interactive Award / Interactive TV
BAFTA Interactive Award / Online Entertainment
BAFTA Interactive Award / Online Learning
Kids' Vote
Audience Award (TV)
Special Award (Children's)
Writers' Award (Children's)
Writers' Award (TV)
Special Award / BAFTA Tribute
Special Award / Make Up Artist
Special Award / Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Special Award / Outstanding Contribution to Television
Special Award
Richard Dimbleby Award
Foreign TV Program Award
Dennis Potter Award
Alan Clarke Award
Lew Grade Award
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Michael Balcon Award
Audience Award
Academy Fellowship / Film
Academy Fellowship / Games
Academy Fellowship
BAFTA Children's Award / Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids Vote
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids' Vote - Game
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids' Vote - Television
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animated Series
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Channel of the Year
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Children's Feature Film
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Children's Film
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Comedy
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Content For Change
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Digital
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Director
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Factual
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Game
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Independent Production Company
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Interactive
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Interactive - Adapted
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Interactive - Original
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning - Primary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning - Secondary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning Secondary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Performer
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Live Action
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
BAFTA Children's Award / Best School Drama
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Drama
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Factual - Primary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Factual - Secondary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Short Form
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Video Game
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer - Adapted
BAFTA Children's Award / Break-Through Talent
BAFTA Children's Award / Entertainment
BAFTA Children's Award / Feature Film
BAFTA Children's Award / International Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / Learning Primary
BAFTA Children's Award / Pre-School Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / Pre-School Live Action
BAFTA Children's Award / Schools Drama
BAFTA Children's Award / Special Award
David Lean Award for Direction / Best Director
David Lean Award for Direction / Best Film/Video Editor (Factual)
David Lean Award for Direction
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree