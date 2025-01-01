Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1994

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1994

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 15 April 1994
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Steven Spielberg, Branko Lustig, Gerald R. Molen
Winner
All nominees
Shadowlands 7.3
Shadowlands
Richard Attenborough, Brian Eastman
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Jane Campion, Jan Chapman
The Remains of the Day 7.8
The Remains of the Day
Mike Nichols, John Calley, James Ivory, Ismail Merchant
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Farewell My Concubine 8.1
Farewell My Concubine Ba wang bie ji / Farewell My Concubine
Chen Kaige, Hsu Feng
Winner
All nominees
Indochine 7.3
Indochine
Éric Heumann, Régis Wargnier
Like Water for Chocolate 7.1
Like Water for Chocolate Como agua para chocolate
Alfonso Arau
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life
Peter Capaldi, Ruth Kenley-Letts
Winner
All nominees
One Night Stand One Night Stand
Bill Britten, Georgia Masters
A Small Deposit A Small Deposit
Eleanor Yule
Syrup Syrup
Anita Overland, Paul Unwin
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
The Remains of the Day
Winner
All nominees
Shadowlands
Schindler's List
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
In the Name of the Father
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
The Piano
Winner
All nominees
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
Tom & Viv
Debra Winger
Debra Winger
Shadowlands
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
The Remains of the Day
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
Schindler's List
Winner
All nominees
John Malkovich
John Malkovich
In the Line of Fire
Tommy Lee Jones
Tommy Lee Jones
The Fugitive
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Schindler's List
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Miriam Margolyes
Miriam Margolyes
The Age of Innocence
Winner
All nominees
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
The Firm
The Age of Innocence
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
The Secret Garden
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Janusz Kamiński
Winner
All nominees
The Age of Innocence 6.8
The Age of Innocence The Age Of Innocence
Mihael Ballhaus
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Stuart Dryburgh
The Remains of the Day 7.8
The Remains of the Day
Tony Pierce-Roberts
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
The Fugitive 7.7
The Fugitive
Becky Sullivan, Michael Herbick, John Leveque, Donald O. Mitchell, Frank A. Montaño, Scott D. Smith, Bruce Stambler
Winner
All nominees
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Charles L. Campbell, Louis L. Edemann, Ron Judkins, Scott Millan, Andy Nelson, Steve Pederson, Robert Jackson
Jurassic Park 8.1
Jurassic Park
Gari Ridstrom, Shawn Murphy, Richard Hymns, Ron Judkins, Gary Summers
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Gethin Creagh, Tony Johnson, Lee Smith
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Charles L. Campbell, Louis L. Edemann, Ron Judkins, Scott Millan, Andy Nelson, Steve Pederson, Robert Jackson
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Janet Patterson
Winner
All nominees
Much Ado About Nothing 7.3
Much Ado About Nothing
Phyllis Dalton
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Anna B. Sheppard
Orlando 7.0
Orlando
Sandy Powell
Dracula 7.6
Dracula
Eiko Ishioka
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Michael Kahn
Winner
All nominees
The Fugitive 7.7
The Fugitive
Don Brochu, David Finfer, Dean Goodhill, Dov Hoenig, Richard Nord, Dennis Virkler
In the Line of Fire 6.8
In the Line of Fire
Anne V. Coates
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Veronika Jenet
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
Groundhog Day 8.3
Groundhog Day
Harold Remis, Danny Rubin
Winner
All nominees
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Jane Campion
Sleepless in Seattle 6.8
Sleepless in Seattle Sleepless In Seattle
Nora Ephron, Jeff Arch, Devid S. Uord
In the Line of Fire 6.8
In the Line of Fire
Jeff Maguire
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Stiven Zeyllyan
Winner
All nominees
Shadowlands 7.3
Shadowlands
William Nicholson
In the Name of the Father 8.1
In the Name of the Father
Jim Sheridan, Terry George
The Remains of the Day 7.8
The Remains of the Day
Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
In the Name of the Father 8.1
In the Name of the Father
Jim Sheridan, Terry George
Scent of a Woman 8.0
Scent of a Woman
Bo Goldman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers The Wrong Trousers
Christopher Moll, Nick Park
Winner
All nominees
Bob's Birthday Bob's Birthday
David Fine, Alison Snowden
Britannia Britannia
David Parker, Joanna Quinn
Britannia Britannia
David Parker, Joanna Quinn
The Village The Village
Mark Baker, Pam Dennis
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up Artist
Orlando 7.0
Orlando
Morag Ross
Winner
All nominees
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Pauline Heys, Matthew W. Mungle, Waldemar Pokromski, Christina Smith
Dracula 7.6
Dracula
Michèle Burke, Greg Cannom, Matthew W. Mungle
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Andrew McAlpine
Winner
All nominees
Dracula 7.6
Dracula
Thomas E. Sanders
The Age of Innocence 6.8
The Age of Innocence The Age Of Innocence
Dante Ferretti
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Allan Starski
BAFTA Film Award / Best Score
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
John Williams
Winner
All nominees
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Michael Nyman
Sleepless in Seattle 6.8
Sleepless in Seattle Sleepless In Seattle
Marc Shaiman
Aladdin 8.1
Aladdin
Alan Menken
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Effects
Jurassic Park 8.1
Jurassic Park
Michael Lantieri, Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Sten Uinston
Winner
All nominees
The Fugitive 7.7
The Fugitive
Roy Arbogast, William Mesa
Dracula 7.6
Dracula
Roman Coppola, Gary Gutierrez, Michael Lantieri, Gene Warren Jr.
Aladdin 8.1
Aladdin
Don Po, Steve Goldberg
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Between the Lines Between the Lines
Peter Norris
Winner
All nominees
Casualty Casualty
Michael Ferguson, Geraint Morris
The Riff Raff Element The Riff Raff Element
Jeremy Ancock, Simon Cellan Jones, Debbie Horsfield, Liz Trubridge
Cracker Cracker
Jimmy McGovern, Gub Neal
Sharpe's Company Sharpe's Company
Simon Lewis
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Robbie Coltrane
Robbie Coltrane
Cracker
Winner
All nominees
Ian Richardson
To Play the King
Neil Pearson
Between the Lines
Michael Kitchen
To Play the King
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Prime Suspect 3
Winner
All nominees
Siobhan Redmond
Between the Lines
Julie Walters
Julie Walters
Screen One For episode "Wide-Eyed and Legless (#5.1)".
Olympia Dukakis
Olympia Dukakis
Tales of the City
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Factual)
It'll Never Work It'll Never Work
Roy Milani
Winner
All nominees
The Really Wild Show The Really Wild Show
David Wallace
Newsround Newsround
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Fiction/Entertainment)
Old Bear Stories Old Bear Stories
Richard Randolph, Kevin Griffiths
Winner
All nominees
The Crystal Maze The Crystal Maze
David G. Croft, Malcolm Heyworth For the children's special.
The Boot Street Band The Boot Street Band
Steve Attridge, Angela Beeching, Andrew Davies, John Smith
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Richard Carpenter, John Henderson, Grainne Marmion
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Drop the Dead Donkey Drop the Dead Donkey
Andy Hamilton, Guy Jenkin, Liddy Oldroyd
Winner
All nominees
Rab C. Nesbitt Rab C. Nesbitt
Colin Gilbert, Ian Pattison
Desmond's Desmond's
Humphrey Barclay, Paulette Randall, Jan Sargent
Chef! Chef!
John Birkin, Charlie Hanson, Peter Tilbury
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Mr. Wroe's Virgins Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Susannah Buxton
Winner
All nominees
Doctor Finlay Doctor Finlay
Leigh Bellis
The Buddha of Suburbia The Buddha of Suburbia
Alexandra Byrne
Tales of the City Tales of the City
Molly Maginnis
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
The Buddha of Suburbia The Buddha of Suburbia
Roger Cann
Winner
All nominees
The Return of the Borrowers The Return of the Borrowers
Sophie Becher
Prime Suspect 3 Prime Suspect 3
Chris Truelove
Scarlet and Black Scarlet and Black
Stuart Walker
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Prime Suspect 3 Prime Suspect 3
David Drury, Lynda La Plante, Paul Marcus
Winner
All nominees
The Buddha of Suburbia The Buddha of Suburbia
Kevin Loader, Hanif Kureishi, Roger Michell
Mr. Wroe's Virgins Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Danny Boyle, John Chapman, Jane Rogers
Body & Soul Body & Soul
Moira Armstrong, Paul Hines, Jill Hyem, Jacky Stoller
Mr. Wroe's Virgins Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Danny Boyle, John Chapman, Jane Rogers
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Editor (Factual)
Timewatch Timewatch
Alan Lygo For episode "The Stolen Child".
Winner
All nominees
Life in the Freezer Life in the Freezer
Martin Elsbury, Elizabeth Thoyts, Alan Hoida
The Unforgiving The Unforgiving
Graham Shrimpton
The Ark The Ark
Edward Roberts
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Editor (Fiction/Entertainment)
The Snapper The Snapper
Mick Audsley
Winner
All nominees
Prime Suspect 3 Prime Suspect 3
Edward Mansell
To Play the King To Play the King
Dave King
Cracker Cracker
Chris Gill, Oral Norrie Ottey, Trevor Waite
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Photography (Factual)
Life in the Freezer Life in the Freezer
Paul Atkins
Winner
All nominees
The Unforgiving The Unforgiving
Jacek Petrycki
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Photography (Fiction/Entertainment)
Cracker Cracker
Ivan Strasburg
Winner
All nominees
Scarlet and Black Scarlet and Black
John McGlashan
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Clive Tickner
The Buddha of Suburbia The Buddha of Suburbia
John McGlashan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Rory Bremner, Who Else? Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Geoff Atkinson, Steve Connelly, Tom Poole, Elaine Morris
Winner
All nominees
Barrymore Barrymore
John Gorman, Maurice Leonard
Noel's House Party Noel's House Party
Michael Leggo, Jonathan Beazley
French and Saunders French and Saunders
Jon Plowman, Bob Spiers
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
One Foot in the Grave One Foot in the Grave
Richard Wilson For episode "One Foot in the Algarve".
Winner
All nominees
Rory Bremner, Who Else? Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Rory Bremner
One Foot in the Grave One Foot in the Grave
Annette Crosbie For episode "One Foot in the Algarve".
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
Paul Merton For episode "The Downing Street Years".
Mr. Bean 7.3
Mr. Bean
Rowan Atkinson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
French and Saunders French and Saunders
Sallie Jaye, Jan Sewell
Winner
All nominees
Mr. Wroe's Virgins Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Ann Humphreys
Lipstick on Your Collar Lipstick on Your Collar
Sallie Jaye
BAFTA TV Award / Best News/Actuality Coverage
Channel 4 News Channel 4 News
Winner
All nominees
News at Ten News at Ten
For coverage of the storming of the Moscow White House and the Civil War in Georgia.
Newsnight Newsnight
George Alagiah For coverage of Kurdistan.
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
To Play the King To Play the King
Jim Parker
Winner
All nominees
Mr. Wroe's Virgins Mr. Wroe's Virgins
Brian Eno, Roger Eno
The Buddha of Suburbia The Buddha of Suburbia
David Bowie
Life in the Freezer Life in the Freezer
George Fenton
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
All nominees
Secret Nature of Britain Secret Nature of Britain
John Hale, Justin Smith For episode "Isles of Scilly".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
The Snapper The Snapper
Mick Boggis, Dan Gane, Kieran Horgan, Peter Joly, Peter Maxwell
Winner
All nominees
Lipstick on Your Collar Lipstick on Your Collar
Andrew Glen, John Midgley, Robin O'Donoghue
Between the Lines Between the Lines
Peter Gates, Craig Irving, Bruce Wills
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Lighting
All nominees
Hedda Gabler Hedda Gabler
Clive Thomas
Gladiators Gladiators
Brian Pearce
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
The Ark The Ark
Molly Dineen
Winner
All nominees
Life in the Freezer Life in the Freezer
Alastair Fothergill
Cutting Edge Cutting Edge
Peter Moore
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme
Bookmark Bookmark
Anand Tucker For episode "The Vampire's Life".
Winner
All nominees
Theremin: An Electronic Odyssey Theremin: An Electronic Odyssey
Steven M. Martin
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Nigel Wattis For episode "Sylvie Guillem".
Omnibus Omnibus
Dennis Marks For episode "Magic Lantern".
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Screenplay Screenplay
Antoniya Berd, Al Ashton, David M. Thompson For episode "Safe (#8.4)".
Winner
All nominees
Screen One Screen One
David Lascelles, Richard Lonkreyn, Jack Rosenthal For episode "Wide-Eyed and Legless (#5.1)".
Screen Two Screen Two
Norma Heyman, Waris Hussein, Martin Sherman For episode "The Clothes in the Wardrobe (#9.1)".
The Snapper The Snapper
Stephen Frears, Roddy Doyle, Lynda Myles
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Shadowlands 7.3
Shadowlands
Richard Attenborough, Brian Eastman
Winner
All nominees
Raining Stones 7.3
Raining Stones
Sally Hibbin, Ken Loach
Naked 8.2
Naked
Mike Leigh, Simon Channing Williams
Tom & Viv 6.2
Tom & Viv
Peter Samuelson, Brian Gilbert, Harvey Kass, Marc Samuelson
David Lean Award for Direction
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Steven Spielberg
Winner
All nominees
Shadowlands 7.3
Shadowlands
Richard Attenborough
The Remains of the Day 7.8
The Remains of the Day
James Ivory
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Jane Campion
Academy Fellowship
Michael Grade
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Ken Loach
Ken Loach
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
The Unforgiving The Unforgiving
Clive Gordon
Winner
All nominees
Timewatch Timewatch
William Cran For episode "The Mysterious Career of Lee Harvey Oswald".
A Sarajevo Diary A Sarajevo Diary
Dom Rotheroe, Carl Schoenfeld, Neil Bell
Lloyds Bank People's Vote for the Most Popular Film
Jurassic Park 8.1
Jurassic Park
Winner
