Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1965

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1965

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb 8.1
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Winner
All nominees
King & Country King and Country
Becket 7.8
Becket
The Pumpkin Eater The Pumpkin Eater
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Eskimo Artist: Kenojuak Eskimo Artist: Kenojuak
Winner
23 Skidoo 23 Skidoo
Muloorina Muloorina
Mekong: A River of Asia Mekong: A River of Asia
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
The Pumpkin Eater The Pumpkin Eater
Oswald Morris
Winner
Becket 7.8
Becket
Geoffrey Unsworth
Winner
The Chalk Garden The Chalk Garden
Arthur Ibbetson
Seance on a Wet Afternoon Seance on a Wet Afternoon
Gerry Turpin
King & Country King and Country
Denys N. Coop
Guns at Batasi Guns at Batasi
Douglas Slocombe
Nothing But the Best Nothing But the Best
Nicolas Roeg
The 7th Dawn The 7th Dawn
Freddie Young
The Yellow Rolls-Royce 6.4
The Yellow Rolls-Royce
Jack Hildyard
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
The Insects The Insects
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actor
Richard Attenborough
Richard Attenborough
Guns at Batasi, Seance on a Wet Afternoon
Winner
Tom Courtenay
Tom Courtenay
King & Country
Peter O'Brien
Becket
Peter Sellers
Peter Sellers
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, The Pink Panther
Peter Sellers
Peter Sellers
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, The Pink Panther
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Actress
Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
Charade
Winner
Edit Evans
The Chalk Garden
Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
The Chalk Garden
Rita Tushingham
Rita Tushingham
Girl with Green Eyes
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Art Direction (B/W)
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb 8.1
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Ken Adam
Winner
The Pumpkin Eater The Pumpkin Eater
Edward Marshall
Guns at Batasi Guns at Batasi
Maurice Carter
King & Country King and Country
Richard Macdonald
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Art Direction (Colour)
Becket 7.8
Becket
John Bryan
Winner
Zulu 7.7
Zulu
Ernest Archer
The Chalk Garden The Chalk Garden
Carmen Dillon
Goldfinger 7.4
Goldfinger
Ken Adam
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Costume (B/W)
The Pumpkin Eater The Pumpkin Eater
Sophie Devine
Winner
Of Human Bondage Of Human Bondage
Beatrice Dawson
Psyche 59 Psyche 59
Julie Harris
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Costume (Colour)
Becket 7.8
Becket
Margaret Furse
Winner
Woman of Straw 6.8
Woman of Straw
Beatrice Dawson
The Yellow Rolls-Royce 6.4
The Yellow Rolls-Royce
Anthony Mendleson
The Long Ships The Long Ships
Anthony Mendleson
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Screenplay
The Pumpkin Eater The Pumpkin Eater
Harold Pinter
Winner
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb 8.1
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Stanley Kubrick, Peter George, Terry Southern
Becket 7.8
Becket
Edward Anhalt
Seance on a Wet Afternoon Seance on a Wet Afternoon
Bryan Forbes
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb 8.1
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Stanley Kubrick, Peter George, Terry Southern
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film from any Source
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb 8.1
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Winner
Becket 7.8
Becket
The Pumpkin Eater The Pumpkin Eater
The Train 7.9
The Train
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actor
Marcello Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
Winner
Cary Grant
Cary Grant
Charade
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier
Lilies of the Field USA.
Sterling Hayden
Sterling Hayden
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Actress
Anne Bancroft
The Pumpkin Eater
Winner
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Irma la Douce, What a Way to Go! USA.
Ava Gardner
Ava Gardner
The Night of the Iguana
Kim Stanley
Seance on a Wet Afternoon
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Irma la Douce, What a Way to Go! USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Specialised Film
Electric Train Driver: Driving Techniques - Passenger Trains Electric Train Driver: Driving Techniques - Passenger Trains
Winner
And Gladly Would He Learn And Gladly Would He Learn
The Circarc Gear The Circarc Gear
Germany: A Regional Geography Germany: A Regional Geography
BAFTA Film Award / Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Mary Poppins 8.0
Mary Poppins
Julie Andrews USA.
Winner
Girl with Green Eyes Girl with Green Eyes
Lynn Redgrave
The Carpetbaggers The Carpetbaggers
Elizabeth Ashley USA.
A Hard Day's Night 7.2
A Hard Day's Night A Hurd Day's Night
Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director
Peter Hammond
The Count of Monte Cristo, Armchair Theatre, Hereward the Wake, Contract to Kill
Winner
Peter Hammond
The Count of Monte Cristo, Armchair Theatre, Hereward the Wake, Contract to Kill
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award
Nobody Waved Good-bye Nobody Waved Good-bye
Winner
The Life of Billy Walker The Life of Billy Walker
Portrait of Queenie Portrait of Queenie
The Human Dutch Alleman
UN Award
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb 8.1
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Winner
Lilies of the Field Lilies of the Field
USA.
A Distant Trumpet A Distant Trumpet
23 Skidoo 23 Skidoo
Year
Nominations

