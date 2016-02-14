Menu
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
7.9
The Revenant
Steve Golin, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Arnon Milchan, Mary Parent, Keith Redmon
Winner
7.9
The Revenant
Steve Golin, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Arnon Milchan, Mary Parent, Keith Redmon
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Carol
Elizabeth Karlsen, Christine Vachon, Stiven Vuli
7.5
Bridge of Spies
Steven Spielberg, Marc Platt, Kristie Macosko Krieger
7.7
Spotlight
Steve Golin, Michael Sugar, Blye Pagon Faust, Nicole Rocklin
7.2
Carol
Elizabeth Karlsen, Christine Vachon, Stiven Vuli
7.8
The Big Short
, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner
7.7
Spotlight
Steve Golin, Michael Sugar, Blye Pagon Faust, Nicole Rocklin
7.5
Bridge of Spies
Steven Spielberg, Marc Platt, Kristie Macosko Krieger
7.8
The Big Short
, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
7.7
Wild Tales
Relatos salvajes
Damián Szifron
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Theeb
Naji Abu Nowar
6.8
Timbuktu
Abderrahmane Sissako
6.3
The Assassin
Cìkè Niè Yinniáng
Hou Hsiao-Hsien
6.3
Force Majeure
Turist
Ruben Östlund
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Operator
Operator
Caroline Bartleet, Rebecca Morgan
Winner
All nominees
samuel-613
samuel-613
Billy Lumby, Cheyenne Conway
Funny Valentines
Funny Valentines
Nick Helm, Alex Moody, Esther Smith
Elephant
Funny Valentines
Funny Valentines
Nick Helm, Alex Moody, Esther Smith
Elephant
Mining Poems or Odes
Mining Poems or Odes
Jack Cocker, Callum Rice
Over
Over
Jörn Threlfall, Jeremy Bannister
samuel-613
samuel-613
Billy Lumby, Cheyenne Conway
Over
Over
Jörn Threlfall, Jeremy Bannister
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Edmond
Edmond
Nina Gantz, Emilie Jouffroy
Winner
All nominees
Prologue
Prologue
Richard Williams, Imogen Sutton
Manoman
Manoman
Kamilla Hodol, Simon Cartwright
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary
7.9
Amy
James Gay-Rees, Asif Kapadia
Winner
7.9
Amy
James Gay-Rees, Asif Kapadia
Winner
All nominees
He Named Me Malala
He Named Me Malala
Davis Guggenheim, Laurie MacDonald, Walter F. Parkes
He Named Me Malala
He Named Me Malala
Davis Guggenheim, Laurie MacDonald, Walter F. Parkes
8.1
Listen to Me Marlon
John Battsek, R.Dzh. Katler, Stiven Rayli, George Chignell
7.6
Cartel Land
Tom Yellin, Matthew Heineman
7.6
Cartel Land
Tom Yellin, Matthew Heineman
8.1
Listen to Me Marlon
John Battsek, R.Dzh. Katler, Stiven Rayli, George Chignell
Sherpa
Sherpa
Bridget Ikin, John Smithson, Jennifer Peedom
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Revenant
Winner
All nominees
The Martian
Eddie Redmayne
The Danish Girl
Bryan Cranston
Trumbo
Michael Fassbender
Steve Jobs
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Brie Larson
Room
Winner
All nominees
The Danish Girl
Cate Blanchett
Carol
Saoirse Ronan
Brooklyn
Maggie Smith
The Lady in the Van
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Mark Rylance
Bridge of Spies
Winner
All nominees
Benicio Del Toro
Sicario
Idris Elba
Beasts of No Nation
Mark Ruffalo
Spotlight
Christian Bale
The Big Short
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Kate Winslet
Steve Jobs
Winner
All nominees
Julie Walters
Brooklyn
Ex Machina
Jennifer Jason Leigh
The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara
Carol
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
7.9
The Revenant
Emmanuel Lubezki
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Sicario
Roger Deakins
7.5
Bridge of Spies
Janusz Kamiński
8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
John Seale
7.2
Carol
Edward Lachman
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
7.9
The Revenant
Lon Bender, Chris Duesterdiek, Martín Hernández, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor, Randy Thom
Winner
7.9
The Revenant
Lon Bender, Chris Duesterdiek, Martín Hernández, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor, Randy Thom
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Mark A. Mangini, Scott Hecker, Chris Jenkins, Ben Osmo, Gregg Rudloff, David White
8.0
The Martian
Mac Ruth, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
7.5
Bridge of Spies
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns, Drew Kunin, Andy Nelson
7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Matthew Wood, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson
8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Mark A. Mangini, Scott Hecker, Chris Jenkins, Ben Osmo, Gregg Rudloff, David White
7.5
Bridge of Spies
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns, Drew Kunin, Andy Nelson
7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Matthew Wood, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Jenny Beavan
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Brooklyn
Odile Dicks-Mireaux
7.1
Cinderella
Sandy Powell
7.2
Carol
Sandy Powell
7.2
The Danish Girl
Paco Delgado
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Margaret Sixel
Winner
All nominees
8.0
The Martian
Pietro Scalia
7.8
The Big Short
Hank Corwin
7.9
The Revenant
Stephen Mirrione
7.5
Bridge of Spies
Michael Kahn
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Roger Guyett, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlan, Paul Kavanagh
Winner
7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Roger Guyett, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlan, Paul Kavanagh
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Ex Machina
Paul Norris, Sara Bennett, Andrew Whitehurst, Mark Williams Ardington
7.9
Ant-Man
Jake Morrison, Daniel Sudick, Alex Wuttke, Greg Steele
8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Dan Oliver, Andy Williams, Tom Wood, Andrew Jackson
8.0
The Martian
Richard Stammers, Steven Warner, Chris Lawrence, Tim Ledbury
8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Dan Oliver, Andy Williams, Tom Wood, Andrew Jackson
8.0
Ex Machina
Paul Norris, Sara Bennett, Andrew Whitehurst, Mark Williams Ardington
7.9
Ant-Man
Jake Morrison, Daniel Sudick, Alex Wuttke, Greg Steele
8.0
The Martian
Richard Stammers, Steven Warner, Chris Lawrence, Tim Ledbury
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
7.7
Spotlight
Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Inside Out
Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley
7.5
Bridge of Spies
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Matt Charman
7.5
Bridge of Spies
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Matt Charman
7.8
The Hateful Eight
8.0
Ex Machina
Alex Garland
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
7.8
The Big Short
Adam McKay, Charles Randolph
Winner
All nominees
8.3
Room
Emma Donoghue
6.9
Steve Jobs
Aaron Sorkin
7.2
Carol
Phyllis Nagy
7.3
Brooklyn
Nick Hornby
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
8.0
Inside Out
Pete Docter
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Minions
Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin
6.9
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Shaun the Sheep
Mark Burton, Richard Starzak
6.7
Minions
Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Makeup and Hair
8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Lesley Vanderwalt, Damian Martin
Winner
8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Lesley Vanderwalt, Damian Martin
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Brooklyn
Morna Ferguson, Lorraine Glynn
7.2
Carol
Jerry DeCarlo, Patricia Regan
7.2
The Danish Girl
Jan Sewell
7.2
Carol
Jerry DeCarlo, Patricia Regan
7.9
The Revenant
Robert A. Pandini, Sian Grigg, Duncan Jarman
7.3
Brooklyn
Morna Ferguson, Lorraine Glynn
7.9
The Revenant
Robert A. Pandini, Sian Grigg, Duncan Jarman
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Original Music
7.8
The Hateful Eight
Ennio Morricone
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Sicario
Jóhann Jóhannsson
7.9
The Revenant
Ryuiti Sakamoto, Alva Noto
7.5
Bridge of Spies
Thomas Newman
7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
John Williams
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Colin Gibson, Lisa Thompson
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Rick Carter, Darren Gilford, Lee Sandales
7.2
Carol
Judy Becker, Heather Loeffler
7.5
Bridge of Spies
Rena DeAngelo, Bernhard Henrich, Adam Stockhausen
8.0
The Martian
Celia Bobak, Arthur Max
7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Rick Carter, Darren Gilford, Lee Sandales
7.5
Bridge of Spies
Rena DeAngelo, Bernhard Henrich, Adam Stockhausen
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Current Affairs
Outbreak
Outbreak
Eamonn Matthews, Sasha Achilli, Sarah E. Waldron, Dan Edge
Winner
Outbreak
Outbreak
Eamonn Matthews, Sasha Achilli, Sarah E. Waldron, Dan Edge
Winner
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
7.2
Theeb
Rupert Lloyd, Naji Abu Nowar
Winner
7.2
Theeb
Rupert Lloyd, Naji Abu Nowar
Winner
All nominees
Second Coming
Second Coming
Debbie Tucker Green
8.0
Ex Machina
Alex Garland
A Syrian Love Story
A Syrian Love Story
Sean McAllister, Elhum Shakerifar
The Survivalist
The Survivalist
Stephen Fingleton
The Survivalist
The Survivalist
Stephen Fingleton
8.0
Ex Machina
Alex Garland
Second Coming
Second Coming
Debbie Tucker Green
A Syrian Love Story
A Syrian Love Story
Sean McAllister, Elhum Shakerifar
Show all nominees
Rising Star Award
John Boyega
Winner
All nominees
Bel Powley
Brie Larson
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Wolf Hall
Winner
All nominees
No Offence
Martin Carr, Paul Abbott, Catherine Morshead, Anna Ferguson
6.7
Humans
No Offence
Martin Carr, Paul Abbott, Catherine Morshead, Anna Ferguson
The Last Panthers
The Last Panthers
Caroline Benjo, Yohan Renk, Peter Carlton, Jack Thorne
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy
All nominees
8.4
Peep Show
Becky Martin, Sam Bain, Jesse Armstrong, Hannah Mackay
8.4
Peep Show
Becky Martin, Sam Bain, Jesse Armstrong, Hannah Mackay
People Just Do Nothing
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Programme
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Nikki Parsons, Louise Rainbow, Vinnie Shergill, Sarah James
Winner
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Nikki Parsons, Louise Rainbow, Vinnie Shergill, Sarah James
Winner
All nominees
Britain's Got Talent
Britain's Got Talent
Richard Holloway, Lee McNicholas, Matt Banks, Amelia Brown
TFI Friday
TFI Friday
Suzi Aplin, Will Macdonald, Clare Barton
(2015 Anniversary Special)
Adele: Live in London
Adele: Live in London
Guy Freeman, Simon Staffurth, Anouk Fontaine, Adele
Adele: Live in London
Adele: Live in London
Guy Freeman, Simon Staffurth, Anouk Fontaine, Adele
Britain's Got Talent
Britain's Got Talent
Richard Holloway, Lee McNicholas, Matt Banks, Amelia Brown
TFI Friday
TFI Friday
Suzi Aplin, Will Macdonald, Clare Barton
(2015 Anniversary Special)
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
Tom Courtenay
Unforgotten
Winner
All nominees
Cyril Nri
Cucumber
Ian McKellen
The Dresser
Anton Lesser
Wolf Hall
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
Chanel Cresswell
This Is England '90
Winner
All nominees
Michelle Gomez
Doctor Who
Eleanor Worthington-Cox
The Enfield Haunting
Lesley Manville
River
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
All nominees
Dispatches
Dispatches
Sam Collyns, Evan Williams, Edvard Uotts, George Waldrum
For episode "Escape from Isis (2015)".
Jihad: A Story of the Others
Jihad: A Story of the Others
Deeyah Khan
Dispatches
Dispatches
Sam Collyns, Evan Williams, Edvard Uotts, George Waldrum
For episode "Escape from Isis (2015)".
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Fiction
Sheyn Medouz
This Is England '90
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
The Great British Bake Off
Paolo Proto, Anna Beattie, Andy Devonshire
Winner
The Great British Bake Off
Paolo Proto, Anna Beattie, Andy Devonshire
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features (Programme or Series)
All nominees
Kevin McCloud's Escape to the Wild
Kevin McCloud's Escape to the Wild
Patrick Furlong
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best International
8.4
Transparent
Winner
All nominees
Spiral
Engrenages
8.1
Narcos
8.5
The Good Wife
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality and Constructed Factual
First Dates
First Dates
Rob Clifford, Adam Chapman, Nicola Lloyd, Martin Conway
Winner
First Dates
First Dates
Rob Clifford, Adam Chapman, Nicola Lloyd, Martin Conway
Winner
All nominees
Gogglebox
Gogglebox
Tania Alexander
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy in 2016
Car Share
Car Share
Peter Kay, Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman, Gill Isles
Winner
Car Share
Car Share
Peter Kay, Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman, Gill Isles
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual
Britain's Forgotten Slave Owners
Britain's Forgotten Slave Owners
Chris Granlund, James Van Der Pool, David Olusoga, Ben Crichton
Winner
All nominees
Grayson Perry's Dream House
Grayson Perry's Dream House
Neil Crombie, Joe Evans, Marcus Plowright
Grayson Perry's Dream House
Grayson Perry's Dream House
Neil Crombie, Joe Evans, Marcus Plowright
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual in 2016
All nominees
Grayson Perry's Dream House
Grayson Perry's Dream House
Neil Crombie, Grayson Perry, Joe Evans, Marcus Plowright
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Breakthrough Talent
All nominees
Muslim Drag Queens
Muslim Drag Queens
Marcus Plowright
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
The Murder Detectives
The Murder Detectives
Neil Grant, David Nath, Ben Brown, Bart Corpe
Winner
The Murder Detectives
The Murder Detectives
Neil Grant, David Nath, Ben Brown, Bart Corpe
Winner
All nominees
The Detectives
The Detectives
Colin Barr, Rupert Houseman, James Newton, Ruth Kelly
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Chewing Gum
Michaela Coel
Winner
All nominees
Car Share
Car Share
Sian Gibson
Miranda
Miranda Hart
Catastrophe
Sharon Horgan
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
Mark Rylance
Wolf Hall
Winner
All nominees
Idris Elba
Luther
Stephen Graham
This Is England '90
Ben Whishaw
London Spy
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
Suranne Jones
Doctor Foster
Winner
All nominees
Claire Foy
Wolf Hall
Ruth Madeley
Don't Take My Baby
Sheridan Smith
The C Word
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Car Share
Car Share
Peter Kay
Winner
All nominees
Detectorists
Toby Jones
The Javone Prince Show
The Javone Prince Show
Javone Prince
W1A
W1A
Hugh Bonneville
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
This Is England '90
This Is England '90
Sheyn Medouz, Mark Herbert, Rebekah Wray Rogers, Jack Thorne
Winner
This Is England '90
This Is England '90
Sheyn Medouz, Mark Herbert, Rebekah Wray Rogers, Jack Thorne
Winner
All nominees
8.8
Doctor Foster
Tom Von, Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, Mike Bartlett
The Enfield Haunting
Kristoffer Nyholm, Joshua St. Johnston, Adrian Sturges, Jamie Campbell
8.0
London Spy
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
My Son the Jihadi
My Son the Jihadi
Brian Woods, Simon McMahon, Peter Beard, Richard Kerbaj
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Don't Take My Baby
Don't Take My Baby
Pier Wilkie, Jack Thorne, Aysha Rafaele
Winner
Don't Take My Baby
Don't Take My Baby
Pier Wilkie, Jack Thorne, Aysha Rafaele
Winner
All nominees
6.6
The Cyberbully
Diane Shorthouse, Ben Chanan, Richard Bond, David Lobatto, Leah Cooper
The C Word
The C Word
Susan Hogg, Simon Lewis, Tim Kirkby, Nicole Taylor
The C Word
The C Word
Susan Hogg, Simon Lewis, Tim Kirkby, Nicole Taylor
The Go-Between
The Go-Between
Adrian Hodges, Susan Hogg, Pete Travis, Claire Bennett
Show all nominees
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
7.3
Brooklyn
Finola Dwyer, Nick Hornby, Amanda Posey, John Crowley
Winner
7.3
Brooklyn
Finola Dwyer, Nick Hornby, Amanda Posey, John Crowley
Winner
All nominees
7.2
The Danish Girl
Tim Bevan, Lucinda Coxon, Eric Fellner, Anne Harrison, Tom Hooper, Gail Mutrux
6.9
45 Years
Andrew Haigh, Tristan Goligher
7.2
The Danish Girl
Tim Bevan, Lucinda Coxon, Eric Fellner, Anne Harrison, Tom Hooper, Gail Mutrux
8.0
Ex Machina
Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich
7.9
Amy
James Gay-Rees, Asif Kapadia
7.9
Amy
James Gay-Rees, Asif Kapadia
6.4
The Lobster
Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou, Lee Magiday
6.4
The Lobster
Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou, Lee Magiday
Show all nominees
David Lean Award for Direction
7.9
The Revenant
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Bridge of Spies
Steven Spielberg
8.0
The Martian
Ridley Scott
7.8
The Big Short
Adam McKay
7.2
Carol
Todd Haynes
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
8.2
Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Winner
8.2
Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Winner
All nominees
6.5
The BFG
Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, Melissa Mathison, Sam Mercer
6.5
The BFG
Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, Melissa Mathison, Sam Mercer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids' Vote - Game
Minecraft
Minecraft
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids' Vote - Television
The Next Step
The Next Step
Laura Harbin, Amy Wright, Jay Prychidny, Rachael Schaefer, Chloe van Keeken
Winner
The Next Step
The Next Step
Laura Harbin, Amy Wright, Jay Prychidny, Rachael Schaefer, Chloe van Keeken
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
7.7
The Amazing World of Gumball
Ellen Collins, Sarah Fell, Daniel Lennard
Winner
7.7
The Amazing World of Gumball
Ellen Collins, Sarah Fell, Daniel Lennard
Winner
All nominees
Stick Man
Stick Man
Production Team
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Channel of the Year
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Comedy
Horrible Histories Specials: Sensational Shakespeare
Horrible Histories Specials: Sensational Shakespeare
Steve Connelly, Tom Miller, Lisa Mitchell
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
Refugee
Refugee
Adam Tyler
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Factual
My Life: The Boy on the Bicycle
My Life: The Boy on the Bicycle
Stefania Buonajuti
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
8.2
Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Winner
8.2
Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Independent Production Company
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Interactive - Original
Secret Life of Boys
Secret Life of Boys
Steven Andrew, Anthony Q. Farrell, Trevor Klein
Winner
Secret Life of Boys
Secret Life of Boys
Steven Andrew, Anthony Q. Farrell, Trevor Klein
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
6.4
We Bare Bears
Carrie Wilksen, Daniel Chong
Winner
6.4
We Bare Bears
Carrie Wilksen, Daniel Chong
Winner
All nominees
SpongeBob SquarePants
Luke Brookshier, Vincent Waller, Marc Ceccarelli
SpongeBob SquarePants
Luke Brookshier, Vincent Waller, Marc Ceccarelli
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning - Secondary
Ten Pieces II
Ten Pieces II
Owen Kean
Winner
All nominees
Walter Tull: Britain's Black Officer
Walter Tull: Britain's Black Officer
Michael Davies, David Cortese
Walter Tull: Britain's Black Officer
Walter Tull: Britain's Black Officer
Michael Davies, David Cortese
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Performer
Hank Zipzer
Hank Zipzer
Nick James
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Live Action
All nominees
Andy's Prehistoric Adventures
Andy's Prehistoric Adventures
John Miller, Adam Oldroyd, Jonny Keeling
Andy's Prehistoric Adventures
Andy's Prehistoric Adventures
John Miller, Adam Oldroyd, Jonny Keeling
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
The Dog Ate My Homework
The Dog Ate My Homework
Iain Stirling
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Video Game
Lego Dimensions
Lego Dimensions
Sam Delaney
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer
7.7
The Amazing World of Gumball
Mic Graves, Ciaran Murtagh, Ben Bocquelet, Louise Coats, Joe Parham, Andrew Barnett Jones, Tobi Wilson, Nathan Auerbach, Daniel Berg
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Entertainment
Sam & Mark's Big Friday Wind-Up
Sam & Mark's Big Friday Wind-Up
Larissa Watson, Luke Boatright
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Learning Primary
I Can't Go to School Today
I Can't Go to School Today
Andy Glynne
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Pre-School Animation
Hey Duggee
Hey Duggee
Janine Voong
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Pre-School Live Action
Topsy and Tim
Topsy and Tim
Fiona Robinson, Billy Macqueen, Maddy Darrall
Winner
Topsy and Tim
Topsy and Tim
Fiona Robinson, Billy Macqueen, Maddy Darrall
Winner
Academy Fellowship
Sidney Poitier
BAFTA Film
Winner
Ray Galton
BAFTA Television
Winner
Alan Simpson
BAFTA Television
Winner
John Carmack
BAFTA Games
Winner
Audience Award (TV)
8.1
Poldark
Winner
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
Ori and the Blind Forest
Ori and the Blind Forest
Winner
All nominees
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Winner
All nominees
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Star Wars: Battlefront
Star Wars: Battlefront
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight
Winner
All nominees
Prison Architect
Prison Architect
Tearaway Unfolded
Tearaway Unfolded
Her Story
Her Story
Sam Barlow
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Until Dawn
Until Dawn
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
Her Story
Her Story
Sam Barlow
Winner
All nominees
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Ben Kane, Allen Pestaluky, Brian Fetter
Prune
Prune
Kyle Preston, Joel McDonald
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Matt Hammill, Adam Winkels, Jamie Tucker
Ori and the Blind Forest
Ori and the Blind Forest
Mini Metro
Mini Metro
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Matt Hammill, Adam Winkels, Jamie Tucker
Prune
Prune
Kyle Preston, Joel McDonald
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Ben Kane, Allen Pestaluky, Brian Fetter
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
Rocket League
Rocket League
Winner
All nominees
Disney Infinity 3.0
Disney Infinity 3.0
John Vignocchi, John Blackburn
Guitar Hero Live
Guitar Hero Live
FIFA 16
FIFA 16
Lego Dimensions
Lego Dimensions
Jon Burton, James McLoughlin, Nick Ricks
Lego Dimensions
Lego Dimensions
Jon Burton, James McLoughlin, Nick Ricks
Super Mario Maker
Super Mario Maker
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
Fallout 4
Fallout 4
Winner
All nominees
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Rocket League
Rocket League
Life Is Strange
Life is Strange Remastered
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
Rocket League
Rocket League
Winner
All nominees
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Matt Hammill, Adam Winkels, Jamie Tucker
World of Warships
World of Warships
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Matt Hammill, Adam Winkels, Jamie Tucker
Destiny: The Taken King
Destiny: The Taken King
Splatoon
Splatoon
Rainbow Six: Siege
Rainbow Six: Siege
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Jessica Curry
Winner
All nominees
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo 5: Guardians
Peter Cobbin, Nobuko Toda, Kazuma Jinnouchi
Fallout 4
Fallout 4
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo 5: Guardians
Peter Cobbin, Nobuko Toda, Kazuma Jinnouchi
Ori and the Blind Forest
Ori and the Blind Forest
Gareth Coker
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Property
Until Dawn
Until Dawn
Will Byles, Pete Samuels
Winner
All nominees
Life Is Strange
Life is Strange Remastered
Her Story
Her Story
Sam Barlow
Ori and the Blind Forest
Ori and the Blind Forest
Splatoon
Splatoon
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Performer
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Merle Dandridge
Winner
All nominees
Life Is Strange
Life is Strange Remastered
Ashly Burch
Broken Age
Broken Age
Masasa Moyo
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
Doug Cockle
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight
Mark Hamill
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Oliver Dimsdale
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Persistent Game
Prison Architect
Prison Architect
Winner
All nominees
Destiny: The Taken King
Destiny: The Taken King
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
Lego Dimensions
Lego Dimensions
Jon Burton, David Dootson, James McLoughlin
Guitar Hero Live
Guitar Hero Live
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Lego Dimensions
Lego Dimensions
Jon Burton, David Dootson, James McLoughlin
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports Game
Rocket League
Rocket League
Winner
All nominees
Forza Motorsport 6
Forza Motorsport 6
FIFA 16
FIFA 16
Pro Evolution Soccer 2016
Pro Evolution Soccer 2016
DiRT Rally
DiRT Rally
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Story
Life Is Strange
Life is Strange Remastered
Winner
All nominees
Her Story
Her Story
Sam Barlow
Until Dawn
Until Dawn
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Undertale
Undertale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Game Design
Bloodborne
Bloodborne
Winner
All nominees
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Matt Hammill, Adam Winkels, Jamie Tucker
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Matt Hammill, Adam Winkels, Jamie Tucker
Grow Home
Grow Home
Rocket League
Rocket League
Her Story
Her Story
Sam Barlow
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Game Innovation
Her Story
Her Story
Sam Barlow
Winner
All nominees
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Life Is Strange
Life is Strange Remastered
Until Dawn
Until Dawn
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Splatoon
Splatoon
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Special Award
Amy Hennig
Winner
eSports Audience Award
Smite
Smite
Winner
All nominees
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
Dota 2
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Call of Duty: Black Ops III
League of Legends
League of Legends
Show all nominees
