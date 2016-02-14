Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 2016

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2016

Site Royal Opera House, London, UK
Date 14 February 2016
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Steve Golin, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Arnon Milchan, Mary Parent, Keith Redmon
Winner
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Steve Golin, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Arnon Milchan, Mary Parent, Keith Redmon
Winner
All nominees
Carol 7.2
Carol
Elizabeth Karlsen, Christine Vachon, Stiven Vuli
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Steven Spielberg, Marc Platt, Kristie Macosko Krieger
Spotlight 7.7
Spotlight
Steve Golin, Michael Sugar, Blye Pagon Faust, Nicole Rocklin
Carol 7.2
Carol
Elizabeth Karlsen, Christine Vachon, Stiven Vuli
The Big Short 7.8
The Big Short
, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner
Spotlight 7.7
Spotlight
Steve Golin, Michael Sugar, Blye Pagon Faust, Nicole Rocklin
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Steven Spielberg, Marc Platt, Kristie Macosko Krieger
The Big Short 7.8
The Big Short
, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Wild Tales 7.7
Wild Tales Relatos salvajes
Damián Szifron
Winner
All nominees
Theeb 7.2
Theeb
Naji Abu Nowar
Timbuktu 6.8
Timbuktu
Abderrahmane Sissako
The Assassin 6.3
The Assassin Cìkè Niè Yinniáng
Hou Hsiao-Hsien
Force Majeure 6.3
Force Majeure Turist
Ruben Östlund
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Operator Operator
Caroline Bartleet, Rebecca Morgan
Winner
All nominees
samuel-613 samuel-613
Billy Lumby, Cheyenne Conway
Funny Valentines Funny Valentines
Nick Helm, Alex Moody, Esther Smith Elephant
Funny Valentines Funny Valentines
Nick Helm, Alex Moody, Esther Smith Elephant
Mining Poems or Odes Mining Poems or Odes
Jack Cocker, Callum Rice
Over Over
Jörn Threlfall, Jeremy Bannister
samuel-613 samuel-613
Billy Lumby, Cheyenne Conway
Over Over
Jörn Threlfall, Jeremy Bannister
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Edmond Edmond
Nina Gantz, Emilie Jouffroy
Winner
All nominees
Prologue Prologue
Richard Williams, Imogen Sutton
Manoman Manoman
Kamilla Hodol, Simon Cartwright
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary
Amy 7.9
Amy
James Gay-Rees, Asif Kapadia
Winner
Amy 7.9
Amy
James Gay-Rees, Asif Kapadia
Winner
All nominees
He Named Me Malala He Named Me Malala
Davis Guggenheim, Laurie MacDonald, Walter F. Parkes
He Named Me Malala He Named Me Malala
Davis Guggenheim, Laurie MacDonald, Walter F. Parkes
Listen to Me Marlon 8.1
Listen to Me Marlon
John Battsek, R.Dzh. Katler, Stiven Rayli, George Chignell
Cartel Land 7.6
Cartel Land
Tom Yellin, Matthew Heineman
Cartel Land 7.6
Cartel Land
Tom Yellin, Matthew Heineman
Listen to Me Marlon 8.1
Listen to Me Marlon
John Battsek, R.Dzh. Katler, Stiven Rayli, George Chignell
Sherpa Sherpa
Bridget Ikin, John Smithson, Jennifer Peedom
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Revenant
Winner
All nominees
The Martian
Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne
The Danish Girl
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Trumbo
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
Steve Jobs
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Brie Larson
Brie Larson
Room
Winner
All nominees
The Danish Girl
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Carol
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan
Brooklyn
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
The Lady in the Van
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Mark Rylance
Mark Rylance
Bridge of Spies
Winner
All nominees
Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
Sicario
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Beasts of No Nation
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo
Spotlight
Christian Bale
Christian Bale
The Big Short
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Steve Jobs
Winner
All nominees
Julie Walters
Julie Walters
Brooklyn
Ex Machina
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jennifer Jason Leigh
The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara
Carol
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Emmanuel Lubezki
Winner
All nominees
Sicario 7.5
Sicario
Roger Deakins
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Janusz Kamiński
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
John Seale
Carol 7.2
Carol
Edward Lachman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Lon Bender, Chris Duesterdiek, Martín Hernández, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor, Randy Thom
Winner
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Lon Bender, Chris Duesterdiek, Martín Hernández, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor, Randy Thom
Winner
All nominees
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Mark A. Mangini, Scott Hecker, Chris Jenkins, Ben Osmo, Gregg Rudloff, David White
The Martian 8.0
The Martian
Mac Ruth, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns, Drew Kunin, Andy Nelson
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Matthew Wood, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Mark A. Mangini, Scott Hecker, Chris Jenkins, Ben Osmo, Gregg Rudloff, David White
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns, Drew Kunin, Andy Nelson
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Matthew Wood, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Jenny Beavan
Winner
All nominees
Brooklyn 7.3
Brooklyn
Odile Dicks-Mireaux
Cinderella 7.1
Cinderella
Sandy Powell
Carol 7.2
Carol
Sandy Powell
The Danish Girl 7.2
The Danish Girl
Paco Delgado
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Margaret Sixel
Winner
All nominees
The Martian 8.0
The Martian
Pietro Scalia
The Big Short 7.8
The Big Short
Hank Corwin
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Stephen Mirrione
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Michael Kahn
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Roger Guyett, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlan, Paul Kavanagh
Winner
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Roger Guyett, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlan, Paul Kavanagh
Winner
All nominees
Ex Machina 8.0
Ex Machina
Paul Norris, Sara Bennett, Andrew Whitehurst, Mark Williams Ardington
Ant-Man 7.9
Ant-Man
Jake Morrison, Daniel Sudick, Alex Wuttke, Greg Steele
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Dan Oliver, Andy Williams, Tom Wood, Andrew Jackson
The Martian 8.0
The Martian
Richard Stammers, Steven Warner, Chris Lawrence, Tim Ledbury
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Dan Oliver, Andy Williams, Tom Wood, Andrew Jackson
Ex Machina 8.0
Ex Machina
Paul Norris, Sara Bennett, Andrew Whitehurst, Mark Williams Ardington
Ant-Man 7.9
Ant-Man
Jake Morrison, Daniel Sudick, Alex Wuttke, Greg Steele
The Martian 8.0
The Martian
Richard Stammers, Steven Warner, Chris Lawrence, Tim Ledbury
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
Spotlight 7.7
Spotlight
Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer
Winner
All nominees
Inside Out 8.0
Inside Out
Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Matt Charman
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Matt Charman
The Hateful Eight 7.8
The Hateful Eight
Ex Machina 8.0
Ex Machina
Alex Garland
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
The Big Short 7.8
The Big Short
Adam McKay, Charles Randolph
Winner
All nominees
Room 8.3
Room
Emma Donoghue
Steve Jobs 6.9
Steve Jobs
Aaron Sorkin
Carol 7.2
Carol
Phyllis Nagy
Brooklyn 7.3
Brooklyn
Nick Hornby
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
Inside Out 8.0
Inside Out
Pete Docter
Winner
All nominees
Minions 6.7
Minions
Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin
Shaun the Sheep Movie 6.9
Shaun the Sheep Movie Shaun the Sheep
Mark Burton, Richard Starzak
Minions 6.7
Minions
Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin
BAFTA Film Award / Best Makeup and Hair
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Lesley Vanderwalt, Damian Martin
Winner
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Lesley Vanderwalt, Damian Martin
Winner
All nominees
Brooklyn 7.3
Brooklyn
Morna Ferguson, Lorraine Glynn
Carol 7.2
Carol
Jerry DeCarlo, Patricia Regan
The Danish Girl 7.2
The Danish Girl
Jan Sewell
Carol 7.2
Carol
Jerry DeCarlo, Patricia Regan
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Robert A. Pandini, Sian Grigg, Duncan Jarman
Brooklyn 7.3
Brooklyn
Morna Ferguson, Lorraine Glynn
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Robert A. Pandini, Sian Grigg, Duncan Jarman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Original Music
The Hateful Eight 7.8
The Hateful Eight
Ennio Morricone
Winner
All nominees
Sicario 7.5
Sicario
Jóhann Jóhannsson
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Ryuiti Sakamoto, Alva Noto
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
John Williams
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Colin Gibson, Lisa Thompson
Winner
All nominees
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Rick Carter, Darren Gilford, Lee Sandales
Carol 7.2
Carol
Judy Becker, Heather Loeffler
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Rena DeAngelo, Bernhard Henrich, Adam Stockhausen
The Martian 8.0
The Martian
Celia Bobak, Arthur Max
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Rick Carter, Darren Gilford, Lee Sandales
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Rena DeAngelo, Bernhard Henrich, Adam Stockhausen
BAFTA Film Award / Current Affairs
Outbreak Outbreak
Eamonn Matthews, Sasha Achilli, Sarah E. Waldron, Dan Edge
Winner
Outbreak Outbreak
Eamonn Matthews, Sasha Achilli, Sarah E. Waldron, Dan Edge
Winner
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Theeb 7.2
Theeb
Rupert Lloyd, Naji Abu Nowar
Winner
Theeb 7.2
Theeb
Rupert Lloyd, Naji Abu Nowar
Winner
All nominees
Second Coming Second Coming
Debbie Tucker Green
Ex Machina 8.0
Ex Machina
Alex Garland
A Syrian Love Story A Syrian Love Story
Sean McAllister, Elhum Shakerifar
The Survivalist The Survivalist
Stephen Fingleton
The Survivalist The Survivalist
Stephen Fingleton
Ex Machina 8.0
Ex Machina
Alex Garland
Second Coming Second Coming
Debbie Tucker Green
A Syrian Love Story A Syrian Love Story
Sean McAllister, Elhum Shakerifar
Rising Star Award
John Boyega
John Boyega
Winner
All nominees
Bel Powley
Bel Powley
Brie Larson
Brie Larson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Wolf Hall
Wolf Hall
Winner
All nominees
No Offence
No Offence
Martin Carr, Paul Abbott, Catherine Morshead, Anna Ferguson
Humans 6.7
Humans
No Offence
No Offence
Martin Carr, Paul Abbott, Catherine Morshead, Anna Ferguson
The Last Panthers The Last Panthers
Caroline Benjo, Yohan Renk, Peter Carlton, Jack Thorne
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy
All nominees
Peep Show 8.4
Peep Show
Becky Martin, Sam Bain, Jesse Armstrong, Hannah Mackay
Peep Show 8.4
Peep Show
Becky Martin, Sam Bain, Jesse Armstrong, Hannah Mackay
People Just Do Nothing
People Just Do Nothing
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Programme
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Nikki Parsons, Louise Rainbow, Vinnie Shergill, Sarah James
Winner
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Nikki Parsons, Louise Rainbow, Vinnie Shergill, Sarah James
Winner
All nominees
Britain's Got Talent Britain's Got Talent
Richard Holloway, Lee McNicholas, Matt Banks, Amelia Brown
TFI Friday TFI Friday
Suzi Aplin, Will Macdonald, Clare Barton (2015 Anniversary Special)
Adele: Live in London Adele: Live in London
Guy Freeman, Simon Staffurth, Anouk Fontaine, Adele
Adele: Live in London Adele: Live in London
Guy Freeman, Simon Staffurth, Anouk Fontaine, Adele
Britain's Got Talent Britain's Got Talent
Richard Holloway, Lee McNicholas, Matt Banks, Amelia Brown
TFI Friday TFI Friday
Suzi Aplin, Will Macdonald, Clare Barton (2015 Anniversary Special)
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
Tom Courtenay
Tom Courtenay
Unforgotten
Winner
All nominees
Cyril Nri
Cucumber
Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen
The Dresser
Anton Lesser
Anton Lesser
Wolf Hall
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
Chanel Cresswell
This Is England '90
Winner
All nominees
Michelle Gomez
Michelle Gomez
Doctor Who
Eleanor Worthington-Cox
Eleanor Worthington-Cox
The Enfield Haunting
Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville
River
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
All nominees
Dispatches Dispatches
Sam Collyns, Evan Williams, Edvard Uotts, George Waldrum For episode "Escape from Isis (2015)".
Jihad: A Story of the Others Jihad: A Story of the Others
Deeyah Khan
Dispatches Dispatches
Sam Collyns, Evan Williams, Edvard Uotts, George Waldrum For episode "Escape from Isis (2015)".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Fiction
Sheyn Medouz
This Is England '90
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Bake Off
Paolo Proto, Anna Beattie, Andy Devonshire
Winner
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Bake Off
Paolo Proto, Anna Beattie, Andy Devonshire
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features (Programme or Series)
All nominees
Kevin McCloud's Escape to the Wild Kevin McCloud's Escape to the Wild
Patrick Furlong
BAFTA TV Award / Best International
Transparent 8.4
Transparent
Winner
All nominees
Spiral Engrenages
Narcos 8.1
Narcos
The Good Wife 8.5
The Good Wife
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality and Constructed Factual
First Dates First Dates
Rob Clifford, Adam Chapman, Nicola Lloyd, Martin Conway
Winner
First Dates First Dates
Rob Clifford, Adam Chapman, Nicola Lloyd, Martin Conway
Winner
All nominees
Gogglebox Gogglebox
Tania Alexander
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy in 2016
Car Share Car Share
Peter Kay, Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman, Gill Isles
Winner
Car Share Car Share
Peter Kay, Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman, Gill Isles
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual
Britain's Forgotten Slave Owners Britain's Forgotten Slave Owners
Chris Granlund, James Van Der Pool, David Olusoga, Ben Crichton
Winner
All nominees
Grayson Perry's Dream House Grayson Perry's Dream House
Neil Crombie, Joe Evans, Marcus Plowright
Grayson Perry's Dream House Grayson Perry's Dream House
Neil Crombie, Joe Evans, Marcus Plowright
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual in 2016
All nominees
Grayson Perry's Dream House Grayson Perry's Dream House
Neil Crombie, Grayson Perry, Joe Evans, Marcus Plowright
BAFTA TV Award / Breakthrough Talent
All nominees
Muslim Drag Queens Muslim Drag Queens
Marcus Plowright
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
The Murder Detectives The Murder Detectives
Neil Grant, David Nath, Ben Brown, Bart Corpe
Winner
The Murder Detectives The Murder Detectives
Neil Grant, David Nath, Ben Brown, Bart Corpe
Winner
All nominees
The Detectives The Detectives
Colin Barr, Rupert Houseman, James Newton, Ruth Kelly
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum
Michaela Coel
Winner
All nominees
Car Share Car Share
Sian Gibson
Miranda
Miranda
Miranda Hart
Catastrophe
Catastrophe
Sharon Horgan
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
Mark Rylance
Mark Rylance
Wolf Hall
Winner
All nominees
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Luther
Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham
This Is England '90
Ben Whishaw
Ben Whishaw
London Spy
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
Suranne Jones
Suranne Jones
Doctor Foster
Winner
All nominees
Claire Foy
Claire Foy
Wolf Hall
Ruth Madeley
Ruth Madeley
Don't Take My Baby
Sheridan Smith
Sheridan Smith
The C Word
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Car Share Car Share
Peter Kay
Winner
All nominees
Detectorists
Detectorists
Toby Jones
The Javone Prince Show The Javone Prince Show
Javone Prince
W1A W1A
Hugh Bonneville
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
This Is England '90 This Is England '90
Sheyn Medouz, Mark Herbert, Rebekah Wray Rogers, Jack Thorne
Winner
This Is England '90 This Is England '90
Sheyn Medouz, Mark Herbert, Rebekah Wray Rogers, Jack Thorne
Winner
All nominees
Doctor Foster 8.8
Doctor Foster
Tom Von, Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, Mike Bartlett
The Enfield Haunting
The Enfield Haunting
Kristoffer Nyholm, Joshua St. Johnston, Adrian Sturges, Jamie Campbell
London Spy 8.0
London Spy
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
My Son the Jihadi My Son the Jihadi
Brian Woods, Simon McMahon, Peter Beard, Richard Kerbaj
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Don't Take My Baby Don't Take My Baby
Pier Wilkie, Jack Thorne, Aysha Rafaele
Winner
Don't Take My Baby Don't Take My Baby
Pier Wilkie, Jack Thorne, Aysha Rafaele
Winner
All nominees
The Cyberbully 6.6
The Cyberbully
Diane Shorthouse, Ben Chanan, Richard Bond, David Lobatto, Leah Cooper
The C Word The C Word
Susan Hogg, Simon Lewis, Tim Kirkby, Nicole Taylor
The C Word The C Word
Susan Hogg, Simon Lewis, Tim Kirkby, Nicole Taylor
The Go-Between The Go-Between
Adrian Hodges, Susan Hogg, Pete Travis, Claire Bennett
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Brooklyn 7.3
Brooklyn
Finola Dwyer, Nick Hornby, Amanda Posey, John Crowley
Winner
Brooklyn 7.3
Brooklyn
Finola Dwyer, Nick Hornby, Amanda Posey, John Crowley
Winner
All nominees
The Danish Girl 7.2
The Danish Girl
Tim Bevan, Lucinda Coxon, Eric Fellner, Anne Harrison, Tom Hooper, Gail Mutrux
45 Years 6.9
45 Years
Andrew Haigh, Tristan Goligher
The Danish Girl 7.2
The Danish Girl
Tim Bevan, Lucinda Coxon, Eric Fellner, Anne Harrison, Tom Hooper, Gail Mutrux
Ex Machina 8.0
Ex Machina
Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich
Amy 7.9
Amy
James Gay-Rees, Asif Kapadia
Amy 7.9
Amy
James Gay-Rees, Asif Kapadia
The Lobster 6.4
The Lobster
Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou, Lee Magiday
The Lobster 6.4
The Lobster
Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou, Lee Magiday
David Lean Award for Direction
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Winner
All nominees
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Steven Spielberg
The Martian 8.0
The Martian
Ridley Scott
The Big Short 7.8
The Big Short
Adam McKay
Carol 7.2
Carol
Todd Haynes
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
Zootopia 8.2
Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Winner
Zootopia 8.2
Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Winner
All nominees
The BFG 6.5
The BFG
Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, Melissa Mathison, Sam Mercer
The BFG 6.5
The BFG
Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, Melissa Mathison, Sam Mercer
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids' Vote - Game
Minecraft Minecraft
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids' Vote - Television
The Next Step The Next Step
Laura Harbin, Amy Wright, Jay Prychidny, Rachael Schaefer, Chloe van Keeken
Winner
The Next Step The Next Step
Laura Harbin, Amy Wright, Jay Prychidny, Rachael Schaefer, Chloe van Keeken
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
The Amazing World of Gumball 7.7
The Amazing World of Gumball
Ellen Collins, Sarah Fell, Daniel Lennard
Winner
The Amazing World of Gumball 7.7
The Amazing World of Gumball
Ellen Collins, Sarah Fell, Daniel Lennard
Winner
All nominees
Stick Man Stick Man
Production Team
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Channel of the Year
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Comedy
Horrible Histories Specials: Sensational Shakespeare Horrible Histories Specials: Sensational Shakespeare
Steve Connelly, Tom Miller, Lisa Mitchell
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
Refugee Refugee
Adam Tyler
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Factual
My Life: The Boy on the Bicycle My Life: The Boy on the Bicycle
Stefania Buonajuti
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
Zootopia 8.2
Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Winner
Zootopia 8.2
Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Independent Production Company
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Interactive - Original
Secret Life of Boys Secret Life of Boys
Steven Andrew, Anthony Q. Farrell, Trevor Klein
Winner
Secret Life of Boys Secret Life of Boys
Steven Andrew, Anthony Q. Farrell, Trevor Klein
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
We Bare Bears 6.4
We Bare Bears
Carrie Wilksen, Daniel Chong
Winner
We Bare Bears 6.4
We Bare Bears
Carrie Wilksen, Daniel Chong
Winner
All nominees
SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants
Luke Brookshier, Vincent Waller, Marc Ceccarelli
SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants
Luke Brookshier, Vincent Waller, Marc Ceccarelli
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning - Secondary
Ten Pieces II Ten Pieces II
Owen Kean
Winner
All nominees
Walter Tull: Britain's Black Officer Walter Tull: Britain's Black Officer
Michael Davies, David Cortese
Walter Tull: Britain's Black Officer Walter Tull: Britain's Black Officer
Michael Davies, David Cortese
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Performer
Hank Zipzer Hank Zipzer
Nick James
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Live Action
All nominees
Andy's Prehistoric Adventures Andy's Prehistoric Adventures
John Miller, Adam Oldroyd, Jonny Keeling
Andy's Prehistoric Adventures Andy's Prehistoric Adventures
John Miller, Adam Oldroyd, Jonny Keeling
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
The Dog Ate My Homework The Dog Ate My Homework
Iain Stirling
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Video Game
Lego Dimensions Lego Dimensions
Sam Delaney
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer
The Amazing World of Gumball 7.7
The Amazing World of Gumball
Mic Graves, Ciaran Murtagh, Ben Bocquelet, Louise Coats, Joe Parham, Andrew Barnett Jones, Tobi Wilson, Nathan Auerbach, Daniel Berg
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Entertainment
Sam & Mark's Big Friday Wind-Up Sam & Mark's Big Friday Wind-Up
Larissa Watson, Luke Boatright
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Learning Primary
I Can't Go to School Today I Can't Go to School Today
Andy Glynne
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Pre-School Animation
Hey Duggee Hey Duggee
Janine Voong
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Pre-School Live Action
Topsy and Tim Topsy and Tim
Fiona Robinson, Billy Macqueen, Maddy Darrall
Winner
Topsy and Tim Topsy and Tim
Fiona Robinson, Billy Macqueen, Maddy Darrall
Winner
Academy Fellowship
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier
BAFTA Film
Winner
Ray Galton
BAFTA Television
Winner
Alan Simpson
BAFTA Television
Winner
John Carmack
BAFTA Games
Winner
Audience Award (TV)
Poldark 8.1
Poldark
Winner
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
Ori and the Blind Forest Ori and the Blind Forest
Winner
All nominees
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Batman: Arkham Knight Batman: Arkham Knight
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Winner
All nominees
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Star Wars: Battlefront Star Wars: Battlefront
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Batman: Arkham Knight Batman: Arkham Knight
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
Batman: Arkham Knight Batman: Arkham Knight
Winner
All nominees
Prison Architect Prison Architect
Tearaway Unfolded Tearaway Unfolded
Her Story Her Story
Sam Barlow
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Until Dawn Until Dawn
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
Her Story Her Story
Sam Barlow
Winner
All nominees
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Ben Kane, Allen Pestaluky, Brian Fetter
Prune Prune
Kyle Preston, Joel McDonald
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Matt Hammill, Adam Winkels, Jamie Tucker
Ori and the Blind Forest Ori and the Blind Forest
Mini Metro Mini Metro
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Matt Hammill, Adam Winkels, Jamie Tucker
Prune Prune
Kyle Preston, Joel McDonald
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Ben Kane, Allen Pestaluky, Brian Fetter
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
Rocket League Rocket League
Winner
All nominees
Disney Infinity 3.0 Disney Infinity 3.0
John Vignocchi, John Blackburn
Guitar Hero Live Guitar Hero Live
FIFA 16 FIFA 16
Lego Dimensions Lego Dimensions
Jon Burton, James McLoughlin, Nick Ricks
Lego Dimensions Lego Dimensions
Jon Burton, James McLoughlin, Nick Ricks
Super Mario Maker Super Mario Maker
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
Fallout 4 Fallout 4
Winner
All nominees
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Rocket League Rocket League
Life Is Strange Life is Strange Remastered
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
Rocket League Rocket League
Winner
All nominees
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Matt Hammill, Adam Winkels, Jamie Tucker
World of Warships World of Warships
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Matt Hammill, Adam Winkels, Jamie Tucker
Destiny: The Taken King Destiny: The Taken King
Splatoon Splatoon
Rainbow Six: Siege Rainbow Six: Siege
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Jessica Curry
Winner
All nominees
Batman: Arkham Knight Batman: Arkham Knight
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Halo 5: Guardians Halo 5: Guardians
Peter Cobbin, Nobuko Toda, Kazuma Jinnouchi
Fallout 4 Fallout 4
Halo 5: Guardians Halo 5: Guardians
Peter Cobbin, Nobuko Toda, Kazuma Jinnouchi
Ori and the Blind Forest Ori and the Blind Forest
Gareth Coker
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Property
Until Dawn Until Dawn
Will Byles, Pete Samuels
Winner
All nominees
Life Is Strange Life is Strange Remastered
Her Story Her Story
Sam Barlow
Ori and the Blind Forest Ori and the Blind Forest
Splatoon Splatoon
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
BAFTA Games Award / Best Performer
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Merle Dandridge
Winner
All nominees
Life Is Strange Life is Strange Remastered
Ashly Burch
Broken Age Broken Age
Masasa Moyo
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
Doug Cockle
Batman: Arkham Knight Batman: Arkham Knight
Mark Hamill
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Oliver Dimsdale
BAFTA Games Award / Best Persistent Game
Prison Architect Prison Architect
Winner
All nominees
Destiny: The Taken King Destiny: The Taken King
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
Lego Dimensions Lego Dimensions
Jon Burton, David Dootson, James McLoughlin
Guitar Hero Live Guitar Hero Live
Final Fantasy XIV Final Fantasy XIV
Lego Dimensions Lego Dimensions
Jon Burton, David Dootson, James McLoughlin
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports Game
Rocket League Rocket League
Winner
All nominees
Forza Motorsport 6 Forza Motorsport 6
FIFA 16 FIFA 16
Pro Evolution Soccer 2016 Pro Evolution Soccer 2016
DiRT Rally DiRT Rally
BAFTA Games Award / Best Story
Life Is Strange Life is Strange Remastered
Winner
All nominees
Her Story Her Story
Sam Barlow
Until Dawn Until Dawn
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Undertale Undertale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
BAFTA Games Award / Game Design
Bloodborne Bloodborne
Winner
All nominees
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Matt Hammill, Adam Winkels, Jamie Tucker
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiedzmin 3: Dziki Gon
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Matt Hammill, Adam Winkels, Jamie Tucker
Grow Home Grow Home
Rocket League Rocket League
Her Story Her Story
Sam Barlow
BAFTA Games Award / Game Innovation
Her Story Her Story
Sam Barlow
Winner
All nominees
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Life Is Strange Life is Strange Remastered
Until Dawn Until Dawn
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Splatoon Splatoon
BAFTA Games Award / Special Award
Amy Hennig
Winner
eSports Audience Award
Smite Smite
Winner
All nominees
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2 Dota 2
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Call of Duty: Black Ops III
League of Legends League of Legends
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more