Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
BAFTA Awards
Events
BAFTA Awards 2007
All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2007
Site
Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date
11 February 2007
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
7.1
The Queen
Andy Harries, Christine Langan, Tracey Seaward
Winner
All nominees
7.7
The Last King of Scotland
Lisa Bryer, Andrea Calderwood, Charles Steel
7.6
Babel
Steve Golin, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Jon Kilik
7.4
Little Miss Sunshine
Albert Berger, David T. Friendly, Ron Yerxa
7.7
The Last King of Scotland
Lisa Bryer, Andrea Calderwood, Charles Steel
8.3
The Departed
, Brad Grey, Graham King
7.4
Little Miss Sunshine
Albert Berger, David T. Friendly, Ron Yerxa
7.6
Babel
Steve Golin, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Jon Kilik
8.3
The Departed
, Brad Grey, Graham King
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
8.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Alfonso Cuaron, Bertha Navarro, Guillermo del Toro, Frida Torresblanco
Winner
8.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Alfonso Cuaron, Bertha Navarro, Guillermo del Toro, Frida Torresblanco
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Rang De Basanti
Ronnie Screwvala, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
7.4
Black Book
Zwartboek / Black Book
Paul Verhoeven, San Fu Maltha, Jens Meurer, Teun Hilte
8.0
Apocalypto
Mel Gibson
Watch trailer
8.1
Rang De Basanti
Ronnie Screwvala, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
7.4
Black Book
Zwartboek / Black Book
Paul Verhoeven, San Fu Maltha, Jens Meurer, Teun Hilte
7.1
Volver
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Do Not Erase
Do Not Erase
Asitha Ameresekere
Winner
All nominees
Cubs
Cubs
Lisa Williams, Tom Harper
Kissing, Tickling and Being Bored
Kissing, Tickling and Being Bored
David Smith, Jim McRoberts
Kissing, Tickling and Being Bored
Kissing, Tickling and Being Bored
David Smith, Jim McRoberts
Care
Care
Tracy Bass, Corinna Faith, Rachel Bailey
Care
Care
Tracy Bass, Corinna Faith, Rachel Bailey
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Guy 101
Guy 101
Ian W. Gouldstone
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Peter & the Wolf
Suzie Templeton, Hugh Welchman, Alan Dewhurst
7.6
Peter & the Wolf
Suzie Templeton, Hugh Welchman, Alan Dewhurst
Dreams and Desires: Family Ties
Dreams and Desires: Family Ties
Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Feature Film
6.9
Happy Feet
George Miller
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Cars
John Lasseter
7.1
Flushed Away
David Bowers, Sam Fell
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Forest Whitaker
The Last King of Scotland
Winner
All nominees
Peter O'Brien
Venus
Daniel Craig
Casino Royale
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Departed
Richard Griffiths
The History Boys
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Helen Mirren
The Queen
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
The Devil Wears Prada
Penelope Cruz
Volver
Kate Winslet
Little Children
Judi Dench
Notes on a Scandal
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Alan Arkin
Little Miss Sunshine
Winner
All nominees
Leslie Phillips
Venus
Michael Sheen
The Queen
Jack Nicholson
The Departed
The Last King of Scotland
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Hudson
Dreamgirls
Winner
All nominees
Toni Collette
Little Miss Sunshine
Frances de la Tour
The History Boys
Emily Blunt
The Devil Wears Prada
Abigail Breslin
Little Miss Sunshine
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
7.3
Children of Men
Emmanuel Lubezki
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Casino Royale
Phil Meheux
8.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Guillermo Navarro
7.7
United 93
Barry Ackroyd
7.6
Babel
Rodrigo Prieto
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
8.0
Casino Royale
Martin Cantwell, Eddy Joseph, Chris Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith, Mark Taylor
Winner
8.0
Casino Royale
Martin Cantwell, Eddy Joseph, Chris Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith, Mark Taylor
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Babel
José Antonio García, Martín Hernández, Christian P. Minkler, Jon Taylor
7.6
Babel
José Antonio García, Martín Hernández, Christian P. Minkler, Jon Taylor
7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Christopher Boyes, Paul Massey, Lee Orloff, George Watters II
Watch trailer
8.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Jaime Baksht, Martín Hernández, Miguel Ángel Polo
7.7
United 93
Eddy Joseph, Chris Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith, Oliver Tarney, Doug Cooper
7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Christopher Boyes, Paul Massey, Lee Orloff, George Watters II
Watch trailer
8.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Jaime Baksht, Martín Hernández, Miguel Ángel Polo
7.7
United 93
Eddy Joseph, Chris Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith, Oliver Tarney, Doug Cooper
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
8.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Lala Huete
Winner
All nominees
7.1
The Queen
Consolata Boyle
7.0
Marie Antoinette
Milena Canonero
7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Penny Rose
Watch trailer
7.4
The Devil Wears Prada
Devil Wears Prada
Patricia Field
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
7.7
United 93
Christopher Rouse, Clare Douglas, Richard Pearson
Winner
7.7
United 93
Christopher Rouse, Clare Douglas, Richard Pearson
Winner
All nominees
7.1
The Queen
Lucia Zucchetti
7.6
Babel
Douglas Crise, Stephen Mirrione
7.6
Babel
Douglas Crise, Stephen Mirrione
8.3
The Departed
Thelma Schoonmaker
8.0
Casino Royale
Stuart Baird
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Charles Gibson, Allen Hall, Hal T. Hickel, John Knoll
Winner
Watch trailer
7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Charles Gibson, Allen Hall, Hal T. Hickel, John Knoll
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.4
Superman Returns
Neil Corbould, Richard R. Hoover, Mark Stetson, Jon Thum
7.3
Children of Men
Frazer Churchill, Paul Corbould, Mike Eames, Tim Webber
6.4
Superman Returns
Neil Corbould, Richard R. Hoover, Mark Stetson, Jon Thum
8.0
Casino Royale
Steven Begg, Chris Corbould, John Paul Docherty, Ditch Doy
8.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Everett Burrell, Edward Irastorza, David Martí, Montse Ribé
8.0
Casino Royale
Steven Begg, Chris Corbould, John Paul Docherty, Ditch Doy
7.3
Children of Men
Frazer Churchill, Paul Corbould, Mike Eames, Tim Webber
8.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Everett Burrell, Edward Irastorza, David Martí, Montse Ribé
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
8.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
José Quetglás, Blanca Sánchez
Winner
8.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
José Quetglás, Blanca Sánchez
Winner
All nominees
7.4
The Devil Wears Prada
Devil Wears Prada
Angel De Angelis, Nicki Ledermann
7.0
Marie Antoinette
Desiree Corridoni, Jean-Luc Russier
7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Ve Neill, Martin Samuel
Watch trailer
7.1
The Queen
Daniel Phillips
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
7.4
Little Miss Sunshine
Michael Arndt
Winner
All nominees
7.1
The Queen
Peter Morgan
7.7
United 93
Paul Greengrass
7.6
Babel
Guillermo Arriaga
8.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Guillermo del Toro
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
7.7
The Last King of Scotland
Dzheremi Brok, Peter Morgan
Winner
7.7
The Last King of Scotland
Dzheremi Brok, Peter Morgan
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Casino Royale
Paul Haggis, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade
7.2
Notes on a Scandal
Patrick Marber
7.4
The Devil Wears Prada
Devil Wears Prada
Aline Brosh McKenna
8.3
The Departed
William Monahan
8.0
Casino Royale
Paul Haggis, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
7.3
Children of Men
Jim Clay, Geoffrey Kirkland, Jennifer Williams
Winner
7.3
Children of Men
Jim Clay, Geoffrey Kirkland, Jennifer Williams
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Eugenio Caballero
7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Cheryl Carasik, Rick Heinrichs
Watch trailer
7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Cheryl Carasik, Rick Heinrichs
Watch trailer
7.0
Marie Antoinette
K.K. Barrett, Véronique Melery
8.0
Casino Royale
Peter Lamont, Simon Wakefield
8.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Eugenio Caballero
8.0
Casino Royale
Peter Lamont, Simon Wakefield
7.0
Marie Antoinette
K.K. Barrett, Véronique Melery
Show all nominees
Rising Star Award
Eva Green
Winner
All nominees
Naomie Harris
Emily Blunt
Cillian Murphy
Ben Whishaw
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
The Street
The Street
David Blair, Ken Horn, Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Life on Mars
Shameless
Shameless
Sugar Rush
Sugar Rush
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Jim Broadbent
Longford
Winner
All nominees
Andy Serkis
Longford
Michael Sheen
Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa!
John Simm
Life on Mars
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Victoria Wood
Housewife, 49
Winner
All nominees
Anne-Marie Duff
Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen
Ruth Wilson
Jane Eyre
Samantha Morton
Longford
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
8.7
Extras
Ricky Gervais
Winner
All nominees
The Royle Family
The Royle Family
Liz Smith
The Vicar of Dibley
The Vicar of Dibley
Dawn French
8.7
Extras
Stephen Merchant
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Programme
That Mitchell and Webb Look
That Mitchell and Webb Look
Gareth Edwards, David Mitchell, Robert Webb, David Kerr
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Little Britain
Matt Lipsey, Matt Lucas, Geoff Posner, David Walliams
7.1
Little Britain
Matt Lipsey, Matt Lucas, Geoff Posner, David Walliams
Little Miss Jocelyn
Little Miss Jocelyn
Gareth Carrivick, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Gary Reich, Jemma Rodgers
The Catherine Tate Show
The Catherine Tate Show
Geoffrey Perkins, Catherine Tait, Gordon Anderson, Aschlin Ditta
Little Miss Jocelyn
Little Miss Jocelyn
Gareth Carrivick, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Gary Reich, Jemma Rodgers
The Catherine Tate Show
The Catherine Tate Show
Geoffrey Perkins, Catherine Tait, Gordon Anderson, Aschlin Ditta
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Continuing Drama
Casualty
Casualty
Winner
All nominees
Emmerdale Farm
Emmerdale Farm
Keith Richardson, Piotr Szkopiak, Kathleen Beedles, Lindsay Williams
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
Kieran Roberts, Steve Frost, Tim O'Mara, Stephen Russell
EastEnders
EastEnders
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
Kieran Roberts, Steve Frost, Tim O'Mara, Stephen Russell
Emmerdale Farm
Emmerdale Farm
Keith Richardson, Piotr Szkopiak, Kathleen Beedles, Lindsay Williams
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
7.0
Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen
The Virgin Queen
Amy Roberts
Winner
All nominees
Masterpiece
Masterpiece Theatre
James Keast
For episode "The Ruby in the Smoke (#36.10)".
A Harlot's Progress
A Harlot's Progress
David Blight
Fear of Fanny
Fear of Fanny
Emma Fryer
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director
Edmund Coulthard
Soundproof
Winner
All nominees
Adrian Shergold
Low Winter Sun
Tom Hooper
Longford
Bharat Nalluri
Life on Mars
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
See No Evil: The Moors Murders
See No Evil: The Moors Murders
Neil McKay, Christopher Menaul, Jeff Pope, Lisa Gilchrist
Winner
See No Evil: The Moors Murders
See No Evil: The Moors Murders
Neil McKay, Christopher Menaul, Jeff Pope, Lisa Gilchrist
Winner
All nominees
Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act
Prime Suspect: The Final Act
Andrew Benson, Frank Deasy, Andy Harries, Philip Martin
7.0
Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen
The Virgin Queen
Coky Giedroyc, Paula Milne, Paul Rutman
Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act
Prime Suspect: The Final Act
Andrew Benson, Frank Deasy, Andy Harries, Philip Martin
Low Winter Sun
Low Winter Sun
Greg Brenman, Simon Donald, Adrian Shergold, Rhonda Smith
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing Factual
Rain in My Heart
Rain in My Heart
Dave King
Winner
All nominees
Inside the Twin Towers
9/11: The Twin Towers
Peter Parnham
Breaking Up with the Joneses
Breaking Up with the Joneses
Gregor Lyon
Nuremberg: Nazis on Trial
Nuremberg: Nazis on Trial
Ben Giles
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing Fiction/Entertainment
7.5
Longford
Melanie Oliver
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Life on Mars
Barney Pilling
Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act
Prime Suspect: The Final Act
Trevor Waite
8.1
Doctor Who
Crispin Green
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Perfromance
Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
Jonathan Ross
Winner
All nominees
Have I Got News for You
Have I Got News for You
Paul Merton
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Declan Donnelly, Anthony McPartlin
8.8
QI
Stephen Fry
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
All nominees
The Apprentice UK
The Apprentice
Alan Sugar, Martyn Smith, Sanjay Singhal, Daniel Adamson
Dragons' Den
Dragons' Den
Paul Mackay, Helen Bullough, Dominic Bird
The Apprentice UK
The Apprentice
Alan Sugar, Martyn Smith, Sanjay Singhal, Daniel Adamson
The F Word
The F Word
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best International
Entourage
Mark Wahlberg, Doug Allyn, Stephen Levinson
Winner
Entourage
Mark Wahlberg, Doug Allyn, Stephen Levinson
Winner
All nominees
7.0
Lost
J.J. Abrams, Jack Bender, Carlton Cuse, Damon Lindelof
House M.D.
David Shore
7.0
Lost
J.J. Abrams, Jack Bender, Carlton Cuse, Damon Lindelof
8.0
My Name Is Earl
My Name is Earl
Bobby Bowman, Marc Buckland, Gregory Thomas Garcia
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
8.6
Jane Eyre
Anne Oldham
Winner
All nominees
A Harlot's Progress
A Harlot's Progress
Emma Scott
The Catherine Tate Show
The Catherine Tate Show
Neill Gorton, Vanessa White
Housewife, 49
Housewife, 49
Carol Cooper
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best News Coverage
Granada Reports
Granada Reports
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act
Prime Suspect: The Final Act
Nicholas Hooper
Winner
All nominees
9.4
Planet Earth
George Fenton
8.6
Jane Eyre
Rob Lane
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Alex Heffes
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography & Lighting Fiction/Entertainment
Shoot the Messenger
Shoot the Messenger
David Katznelson
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Gavin Finney
Tsunami: The Aftermath
John de Borman
7.5
Longford
Danny Cohen
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography Factual
Simon Schama's Power of Art
Tim Cragg
Winner
All nominees
Galapagos
Galápagos
9.4
Planet Earth
Andrew Shillabeer
Breaking Up with the Joneses
Breaking Up with the Joneses
Ursula Macfarlane, Saskia Wilson
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
An Audience with Take That: Live!
An Audience with Take That: Live!
Bill Laslett
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Longford
Michael Pickwoad
8.6
Jane Eyre
Grenville Horner
8.2
Life on Mars
Brian Sykes
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy
The Royle Family
The Royle Family
Caroline Aherne, Craig Cash, Phil Mealey, John Rushton
For "Queen of Sheba".
Winner
All nominees
8.8
The IT Crowd
Ben Gosling Fuller, Graham Linehan, Derrin Schlesinger, Ash Atalla
8.8
The IT Crowd
Ben Gosling Fuller, Graham Linehan, Derrin Schlesinger, Ash Atalla
Pulling
Pulling
Phil Bowker, Tristram Shapiro, Sharon Horgan, Dennis Kelly
Pulling
Pulling
Phil Bowker, Tristram Shapiro, Sharon Horgan, Dennis Kelly
Green Wing
Dominic Brigstocke, Robert Harley, Victoria Pile, Tristram Shapiro
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Factual
Inside the Twin Towers
9/11: The Twin Towers
Peter Baldock, Cliff Jones, Tim White
Winner
Inside the Twin Towers
9/11: The Twin Towers
Peter Baldock, Cliff Jones, Tim White
Winner
All nominees
9.4
Planet Earth
Kate Hopkins, Graham Wild, Andrew Wilson, Tim Owens
The Somme: From Defeat to Victory
The Somme: From Defeat to Victory
Danny Finn
Breaking Up with the Joneses
Breaking Up with the Joneses
Ursula Macfarlane, Ben Baird, Saskia Wilson
9.4
Planet Earth
Kate Hopkins, Graham Wild, Andrew Wilson, Tim Owens
Breaking Up with the Joneses
Breaking Up with the Joneses
Ursula Macfarlane, Ben Baird, Saskia Wilson
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Fiction/Entertainment
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Peter Gates, Stephen Griffiths, Nigel Heath, Martin Trevis
Winner
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Peter Gates, Stephen Griffiths, Nigel Heath, Martin Trevis
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Life on Mars
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Gary Clarke
Later... With Jools Holland
Later... With Jools Holland
Mike Felton
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual
All nominees
The Relief of Belsen
The Relief of Belsen
Justin Hardy, Susan Horth, Lucy Bassnett-McGuire, Peter Guinness
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Titles
Match of the Day
Match of the Day
Louise Braham, Chris Grubb
For "FIFA World Cup 2006".
Winner
Match of the Day
Match of the Day
Louise Braham, Chris Grubb
For "FIFA World Cup 2006".
Winner
All nominees
Suburban Shootout
Suburban Shootout
Anthony Scott, Alan O'Brien
Suburban Shootout
Suburban Shootout
Anthony Scott, Alan O'Brien
7.6
Hotel Babylon
Richard Norley, Russell Mann
7.6
Hotel Babylon
Richard Norley, Russell Mann
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Cricket
For "England One Day Internationals".
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects
7.4
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Simon Thomas, Oliver Money
Winner
7.4
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Simon Thomas, Oliver Money
Winner
All nominees
Death of a President
Death of a President
8.1
Doctor Who
Krakatoa: Volcano of Destruction
Krakatoa: The Last Days
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer
7.5
Longford
Peter Morgan
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Life on Mars
Matthew Graham
Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act
Prime Suspect: The Final Act
Frank Deasy
8.7
Extras
Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Break-Through Talent
Shoot the Messenger
Shoot the Messenger
Sharon Foster
Winner
All nominees
Love Me, Love My Doll
Guys and Dolls
Nick Holt
Fear of Fanny
Fear of Fanny
Brian Fillis
Bradford Riots
Bradford Riots
Neil Biswas
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Breakthrough Talent
My Life as a Popat
My Life as a Popat
Charles Martin
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Ross Kemp on Gangs
Ross Kemp on Gangs
Ross Kemp, Clive Tulloh, Amelia Hann
Winner
All nominees
Going Tribal
Tribe
Steve Robinson, Sam Organ
Going Tribal
Tribe
Steve Robinson, Sam Organ
Stephen Fry: The Secret Life of the Manic Depressive
Stephen Fry: The Secret Life of the Manic Depressive
Who Do You Think You Are?
Who Do You Think You Are?
Lucy Carter, Alex Graham
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Specialist Factual
Nuremberg: Goering's Last Stand
Nuremberg: Goering's Last Stand
Simon Berthon, Piter Nikolson, Piers Vellacott
Winner
Nuremberg: Goering's Last Stand
Nuremberg: Goering's Last Stand
Simon Berthon, Piter Nikolson, Piers Vellacott
Winner
All nominees
Munich: Mossad's Revenge
Munich: Mossad's Revenge
Anthony Geffen, Peter Miller, Tom Whitter, Calum Walker
Simon Schama's Power of Art
Basil Comely, Simon Schama, Mark Harrison, Clare Beavan
Munich: Mossad's Revenge
Munich: Mossad's Revenge
Anthony Geffen, Peter Miller, Tom Whitter, Calum Walker
9.4
Planet Earth
Alastair Fothergill, Mark Linfield
Simon Schama's Power of Art
Basil Comely, Simon Schama, Mark Harrison, Clare Beavan
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Interactivity
7.4
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Ian Sharples, Rod Brown, Giles Pooley
Winner
7.4
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Ian Sharples, Rod Brown, Giles Pooley
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Housewife, 49
Housewife, 49
Gavin Millar, David Threlfall, Victoria Wood, Piers Wenger
Winner
Housewife, 49
Housewife, 49
Gavin Millar, David Threlfall, Victoria Wood, Piers Wenger
Winner
All nominees
Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa!
Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa!
Andy De Emmony, Martyn Hesford, Ben Evans
7.5
Longford
Helen Flint, Andy Harries, Tom Hooper, Peter Morgan
7.5
The Road to Guantanamo
Michael Winterbottom, Mat Uaytkross
7.5
Longford
Helen Flint, Andy Harries, Tom Hooper, Peter Morgan
Show all nominees
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
7.7
The Last King of Scotland
Dzheremi Brok, Lisa Bryer, Andrea Calderwood, Kevin Macdonald, Peter Morgan, Charles Steel
Winner
7.7
The Last King of Scotland
Dzheremi Brok, Lisa Bryer, Andrea Calderwood, Kevin Macdonald, Peter Morgan, Charles Steel
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Notes on a Scandal
Richard Eyre, Robert Fox, Patrick Marber, Scott Rudin
7.7
United 93
Tim Bevan, Paul Greengrass, Lloyd Levin
7.2
Notes on a Scandal
Richard Eyre, Robert Fox, Patrick Marber, Scott Rudin
8.0
Casino Royale
Barbara Broccoli, Martin Campbell, Paul Haggis, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Michael G. Wilson
7.7
United 93
Tim Bevan, Paul Greengrass, Lloyd Levin
7.1
The Queen
Stephen Frears, Andy Harries, Christine Langan, Peter Morgan, Tracey Seaward
8.0
Casino Royale
Barbara Broccoli, Martin Campbell, Paul Haggis, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Michael G. Wilson
Show all nominees
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
7.6
Babel
Gustavo Santaolalla
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Casino Royale
David Arnold
6.9
Happy Feet
John Powell
7.1
Dreamgirls
Henry Krieger
7.1
The Queen
Alexandre Desplat
Show all nominees
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
6.7
Red Road
Andrea Arnold
Winner
All nominees
6.9
London to Brighton
Paul Andrew Williams
Pierrepoint: The Last Hangman
The Last Hangman
Christine Langan
Rollin' with the Nines
Rollin' with the Nines
Julian Gilbey
Black Sun
Black Sun
Gary Tarn
Show all nominees
David Lean Award for Direction
7.7
United 93
Paul Greengrass
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Little Miss Sunshine
Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris
8.3
The Departed
Martin Scorsese
7.6
Babel
Alejandro González Iñárritu
7.1
The Queen
Stephen Frears
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
That Summer Day
That Summer Day
Clive Bradley, Jon East, Hannah Pescod
Winner
All nominees
My Life as a Popat
My Life as a Popat
Laurence Bowen, Philip Clarke, Nick Pitt
Jackanory
Jackanory
Nick Willing, Kati Nicholl
For episode "The Magician of Samarkand".
Byker Grove
Byker Grove
Tim Leandro, Tim Holloway, Ian Fenton
For episode "Auf Wiedersehen Dogdeath".
My Life as a Popat
My Life as a Popat
Laurence Bowen, Philip Clarke, Nick Pitt
Jackanory
Jackanory
Nick Willing, Kati Nicholl
For episode "The Magician of Samarkand".
Byker Grove
Byker Grove
Tim Leandro, Tim Holloway, Ian Fenton
For episode "Auf Wiedersehen Dogdeath".
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
The Slammer
The Slammer
Steve Ryde, Jeanette Goulbourn, John Payne
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Animation
All nominees
Little Princess
Little Princess
Iain Harvey, Edward Foster
Little Princess
Little Princess
Iain Harvey, Edward Foster
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Live Action
In the Night Garden...
In the Night Garden...
Dirk Campbell, Anne Wood, Andrew Davenport
Winner
In the Night Garden...
In the Night Garden...
Dirk Campbell, Anne Wood, Andrew Davenport
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
Smile
Smile
Barney Harwood
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer
All nominees
All About Me
All About Me
Malcolm Campbell
Show all nominees
Academy Fellowship
Anne V. Coates
BAFTA Film
Winner
Will Wright
BAFTA Games
Winner
Richard Curtis
BAFTA Television
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Nick Daubeny
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
All nominees
Breaking Up with the Joneses
Breaking Up with the Joneses
Ursula Macfarlane, David Nath, Gregor Lyon, Saskia Wilson
9/11: The Falling Man
9/11: The Falling Man
John Smithson, Sue Bourne, Henry Singer
9/11: The Falling Man
9/11: The Falling Man
John Smithson, Sue Bourne, Henry Singer
Rain in My Heart
Rain in My Heart
Paul Watson
Show all nominees
Lew Grade Award
The X Factor
Siobhan Greene, Richard Holloway, Claire Horton, Andrew Llinares
Winner
The X Factor
Siobhan Greene, Richard Holloway, Claire Horton, Andrew Llinares
Winner
All nominees
Derren Brown: The Heist
Derren Brown: The Heist
Simon Mills, Benjamin Caron, Andy Nyman, Derren Brown
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?
Dancing on Ice
Dancing on Ice
Show all nominees
Alan Clarke Award
Andy Harries
Winner
Special Award
Audience Award (TV)
8.2
Life on Mars
Winner
All nominees
Celebrity Big Brother
Celebrity Big Brother
9.4
Planet Earth
The Royle Family
The Royle Family
Dragons' Den
Dragons' Den
The Vicar of Dibley
The Vicar of Dibley
Show all nominees
Kids' Vote
7.4
The Simpsons Movie
Winner
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
Okami
Okami
Atsushi Inaba
(PS2)
Winner
All nominees
Heavenly Sword
Heavenly Sword
(PS3)
BioShock
BioShock
(Xbox 360)
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata
Ed Bryan, Ryan Stevenson
(Xbox 360)
Skate.
Skate.
(PS3)
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata
Ed Bryan, Ryan Stevenson
(Xbox 360)
Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
(PS3)
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Action and Adventure Game
Crackdown
Crackdown
(Xbox 360)
Winner
All nominees
The Orange Box
The Orange Box
(PS3)
God of War II
God of War II
Cory Barlog, Eric Williams, Michael Cheng
(PS2)
Gears of War
Gears of War
Cliff Bleszinski, Mike Capps, Rod Fergusson
(Xbox 360)
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
Zeruda no densetsu Towairaito purinsesu
(Wii)
God of War II
God of War II
Cory Barlog, Eric Williams, Michael Cheng
(PS2)
Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
(PS3)
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Casual Game
Wii Sports
Wii Sports
(Wii)
Winner
All nominees
Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree
Wii de yawaraka atamajuku
(Wii)
Guitar Hero II
Guitar Hero II
(PS2)
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
BioShock
BioShock
(Xbox 360)
Winner
All nominees
Guitar Hero II
Guitar Hero II
(PS2)
Kane & Lynch: Dead Men
Kane & Lynch: Dead Men
(Xbox 360)
Crysis
Crysis
(PC)
Wii Sports
Wii Sports
(Wii)
Gears of War
Gears of War
Cliff Bleszinski, Mike Capps, Rod Fergusson
(Xbox 360)
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Gameplay
Wii Sports
Wii Sports
(Wii)
Winner
All nominees
Gears of War
Gears of War
Cliff Bleszinski
(Xbox 360)
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
Zeruda no densetsu Towairaito purinsesu
(Wii)
Warhawk
Warhawk
Brian Upton, Bruce Woodard, Dylan Jobe
(PS3)
Crackdown
Crackdown
(Xbox 360)
Warhawk
Warhawk
Brian Upton, Bruce Woodard, Dylan Jobe
(PS3)
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
Wii Sports
Wii Sports
(Wii)
Winner
All nominees
Battlefield 2142
Battlefield 2142
(PC)
Guitar Hero II
Guitar Hero II
(PS2)
World in Conflict
World in Conflict
(PC)
Crackdown
Crackdown
(Xbox 360)
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
(PC)
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Score
Okami
Okami
Atsushi Inaba
(PS2)
Winner
All nominees
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata
Grant Kirkhope
(Xbox 360)
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
Zeruda no densetsu Towairaito purinsesu
(Wii)
Final Fantasy XII
Fainaru fantajî XII
Hitoshi Sakimoto, Nobuo Uematsu
(PS2)
Lair
Lair
John Debney, Clint Bajakian, Ryan Hamlyn
(PS3)
God of War II
God of War II
Clint Bajakian, Chuck Doud, Jonathan Mayer
(PS2)
Final Fantasy XII
Fainaru fantajî XII
Hitoshi Sakimoto, Nobuo Uematsu
(PS2)
Lair
Lair
John Debney, Clint Bajakian, Ryan Hamlyn
(PS3)
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports Game
Wii Sports
Wii Sports
(Wii)
Winner
All nominees
MotorStorm
MotorStorm
Martin Kenwright
(PS3)
FIFA Soccer 08
FIFA 08
(PS3)
Football Manager 2008
Football Manager 2008
(PC)
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Story and Character
God of War II
God of War II
Cory Barlog, David Jaffe, Marianne Krawczyk
(PS2)
Winner
God of War II
God of War II
Cory Barlog, David Jaffe, Marianne Krawczyk
(PS2)
Winner
All nominees
Final Fantasy XII
Fainaru fantajî XII
(PS2)
Okami
Okami
Atsushi Inaba
(PS2)
The Simpsons Game
The Simpsons Game
Matt Selman, Scot Amos
(Xbox 360)
The Darkness
The Darkness
Denby Grace, Lars Johansson, Jerk Gustafsson
(Xbox 360)
Heavenly Sword
Heavenly Sword
(PS3)
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Strategy and Simulation Game
Wii Sports
Wii Sports
(Wii)
Winner
All nominees
Medieval II: Total War
Medieval II: Total War
The Kingdoms expansion pack. (PC)
Forza Motorsport 2
Forza Motorsport 2
(Xbox 360)
Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars
Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars
(Xbox 360)
Rainbow Six: Vegas
Rainbow Six: Vegas
Alexandre Parizeau, Chadi Lebbos, Maxime Beland
(Xbox 360)
Rainbow Six: Vegas
Rainbow Six: Vegas
Alexandre Parizeau, Chadi Lebbos, Maxime Beland
(Xbox 360)
World in Conflict
World in Conflict
(PC)
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Use Of Audio
Crackdown
Crackdown
(Xbox 360)
Winner
All nominees
Gears of War
Gears of War
(Xbox 360)
Skate.
Skate.
(PS3)
Guitar Hero II
Guitar Hero II
(PS2)
God of War II
God of War II
Phillip A. Kovats, Chuck Russom, David Murrant
(PS2)
Elite Beat Agents
Elite Beat Agents
(DS)
God of War II
God of War II
Phillip A. Kovats, Chuck Russom, David Murrant
(PS2)
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Innovation
Wii Sports
Wii Sports
(Wii)
Winner
All nominees
The Eye of Judgment
The Eye of Judgment
Kazuhito Miyaki, Yusuke Watanabe
(PS3)
Okami
Okami
Atsushi Inaba
(PS2)
Flow
Flow
Austin Wintory, Jenova Chen, Nicholas Clark
(PSN)
Trauma Center: Second Opinion
Kadoukeusu Z: 2-tsu no chô shittô
(Wii)
The Eye of Judgment
The Eye of Judgment
Kazuhito Miyaki, Yusuke Watanabe
(PS3)
Flow
Flow
Austin Wintory, Jenova Chen, Nicholas Clark
(PSN)
Super Paper Mario
Super Paper Mario
(Wii)
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Technical Achievement
God of War II
God of War II
Christer Ericson, Tim Moss
(PS2)
Winner
God of War II
God of War II
Christer Ericson, Tim Moss
(PS2)
Winner
All nominees
Okami
Okami
Atsushi Inaba
(PS2)
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune
(PS3)
Crackdown
Crackdown
(Xbox 360)
MotorStorm
MotorStorm
Martin Kenwright
(PS3)
Gears of War
Gears of War
Tim Sweeney
(Xbox 360)
Show all nominees
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / East
Happy Puppy
Happy Puppy
Uilyam MakGregor
Winner
Year
BAFTA Awards 2025
BAFTA Awards 2024
BAFTA Awards 2023
BAFTA Awards 2022
BAFTA Awards 2021
BAFTA Awards 2020
Show all
BAFTA Awards 2019
BAFTA Awards 2018
BAFTA Awards 2017
BAFTA Awards 2016
BAFTA Awards 2015
BAFTA Awards 2014
BAFTA Awards 2013
BAFTA Awards 2012
BAFTA Awards 2011
BAFTA Awards 2010
BAFTA Awards 2009
BAFTA Awards 2008
BAFTA Awards 2007
BAFTA Awards 2006
BAFTA Awards 2005
BAFTA Awards 2004
BAFTA Awards 2003
BAFTA Awards 2002
BAFTA Awards 2001
BAFTA Awards 2000
BAFTA Awards 1999
BAFTA Awards 1998
BAFTA Awards 1997
BAFTA Awards 1996
BAFTA Awards 1995
BAFTA Awards 1994
BAFTA Awards 1993
BAFTA Awards 1992
BAFTA Awards 1991
BAFTA Awards 1990
BAFTA Awards 1989
BAFTA Awards 1988
BAFTA Awards 1987
BAFTA Awards 1986
BAFTA Awards 1985
BAFTA Awards 1984
BAFTA Awards 1983
BAFTA Awards 1982
BAFTA Awards 1981
BAFTA Awards 1980
BAFTA Awards 1979
BAFTA Awards 1978
BAFTA Awards 1977
BAFTA Awards 1976
BAFTA Awards 1975
BAFTA Awards 1974
BAFTA Awards 1973
BAFTA Awards 1972
BAFTA Awards 1971
BAFTA Awards 1970
BAFTA Awards 1969
BAFTA Awards 1968
BAFTA Awards 1967
BAFTA Awards 1966
BAFTA Awards 1965
BAFTA Awards 1964
BAFTA Awards 1963
BAFTA Awards 1962
BAFTA Awards 1961
BAFTA Awards 1960
BAFTA Awards 1959
BAFTA Awards 1958
BAFTA Awards 1957
BAFTA Awards 1956
BAFTA Awards 1955
BAFTA Awards 1954
BAFTA Awards 1953
BAFTA Awards 1952
BAFTA Awards 1951
BAFTA Awards 1950
BAFTA Awards 1949
Nominations
Best Children's & Family Film
Best Film
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Best Film Not in the English Language
Best British Short Film
Best British Short Animation
Show all
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Documentary
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Director
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Cinematography
Best Sound
Original Score
Best Production Design/Art Direction
Best Costume Design
Best Editing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Best Make Up & Hair
Best Screenplay (Original)
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Best Achievement in Special Effects
Best Animated Featured Film
Best Animated Film
Best Animation
Best Art Direction
Best British Actor
Best British Actress
Best British Art Direction (B/W)
Best British Art Direction (Colour)
Best British Costume (B/W)
Best British Costume (Colour)
Best British Film 1947
Best British Film Editing
Best British Screenplay
Best Direction
Best Documentary Film
Best Documentary Film 1947
Best Factual Film
Best Film Editing
Best Film from any Source
Best Film from any Source 1947
Best Foreign Actor
Best Foreign Actress
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Make Up Artist
Best Make Up/Hair
Best Makeup and Hair
Best Original Television Music
Best Original Music
Best Original Song
Best Score
Best Screenplay
Best Short Factual Film
Best Short Fictional Film
Best Sound Track
Best Special Effects
Best Special Visual Effects
Best Specialised Film
Best Supporting Artist
Current Affairs
John Grierson Award
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Role
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Original Music
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Special Award
Best Production Design
Best Casting
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Craft Team Award
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Non-Scripted
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Non-Scripted Award
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Scripted
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Scripted Award
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Limited Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Live Event Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Reality
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form
BAFTA TV Award / Soap
BAFTA TV Award / Sports Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Soap & Continuing Drama Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Documentary
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual Series or Strand
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Leading Actor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Leading Actress
BAFTA TV Award / Best Male Performance in a Comedy Role
BAFTA TV Award / Best Female Performance in a Comedy Role
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
BAFTA TV Award / Best International (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / 'Flame of Knowledge'
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin'
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Documentary/Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Drama/Light Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Alan Clarke Award
BAFTA TV Award / Audience Award (TV)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actuality Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Animated Film
BAFTA TV Award / Best Arts Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Documentary/Educational)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Programme or Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Continuing Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Digital Creativity
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director - Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director - Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Multi-Camera
BAFTA TV Award / Best Documentary Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Plays
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Production
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
BAFTA TV Award / Best Dramatic Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing - Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing - Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing Fiction Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing: Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Craft Team
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Perfromance
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Programme or Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual Production
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual: Current Affairs
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual: Documentary
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Cameraman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Editor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Sound
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Editor (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Editor (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Editor (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Photography (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Photography (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Photography (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Editor (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Editor (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Photography (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Photography (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Foreign Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Foreign TV Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphic Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphics
BAFTA TV Award / Best Innovation
BAFTA TV Award / Best Interactivity
BAFTA TV Award / Best International
BAFTA TV Award / Best International Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Personality
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Production
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme/Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Lighting
BAFTA TV Award / Best Live Event
BAFTA TV Award / Best Live Outside Broadcast Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up/Hair
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make-Up & Hair Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Writer
BAFTA TV Award / Best News Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best News and Current Affairs Journalism
BAFTA TV Award / Best News or Outside Broadcast Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best News/Actuality Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Music
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Programme/Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
BAFTA TV Award / Best Outside Broadcast Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Personality
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography & Lighting Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography & Lighting: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography - Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting - Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography: Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Programme/Series Without Category
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality & Constructed Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality & Constructed Factual Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality and Constructed Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Script
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy in 2016
BAFTA TV Award / Best Short Animated Film
BAFTA TV Award / Best Short Form Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Play
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Soap
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Supervisor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound: Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Special Lighting Effects
BAFTA TV Award / Best Special, Visual and Graphic Effects
BAFTA TV Award / Best Special/s
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Production
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual in 2016
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sport
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sport and Live Event
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sports/Events Coverage in Real Time
BAFTA TV Award / Best TV Cameraman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Talk Show
BAFTA TV Award / Best Television Cameraman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Television Lighting
BAFTA TV Award / Best Titles
BAFTA TV Award / Best Titles & Graphic Identity
BAFTA TV Award / Best VTR Editor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Cameraman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Lighting
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects & Graphic Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer: Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer: Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Break-Through Talent
BAFTA TV Award / Breakthrough Talent
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Programme or Series Award
BAFTA TV Award / Costume Design
BAFTA TV Award / Current Affairs
BAFTA TV Award / Daytime
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Multi-Camera
BAFTA TV Award / Drama Series
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Craft Team
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Features
BAFTA TV Award / Film Editor
BAFTA TV Award / General
BAFTA TV Award / General Category
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Factual Series or Strand
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Specialised Programme or Series (Arts, History, Religion and Science)
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Specialist Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme or Series
BAFTA TV Award / Innovation
BAFTA TV Award / Interactivity
BAFTA TV Award / International
BAFTA TV Award / Light Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Live Event
BAFTA TV Award / Make Up & Hair Design
BAFTA TV Award / Most Original Programme/Series
BAFTA TV Award / New Media
BAFTA TV Award / New Media Developer
BAFTA TV Award / News Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Originality
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Comedy Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Current Affairs Feature
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Drama Series
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Entertainment Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
BAFTA TV Award / Performance in Documentary
BAFTA TV Award / Photography & Lighting, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Photography, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Production Design
BAFTA TV Award / Reality & Constructed Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Richard Dimbleby Award
BAFTA TV Award / Richard Dimbleby Award for the Best Presenter (Factual, Features and News)
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Casting
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Situation Comedy Award
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Special Award
BAFTA TV Award / Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
BAFTA TV Award / Specialist Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Sport
BAFTA TV Award / Titles & Graphic Identity
BAFTA TV Award / Virgin Media's Must-See Moment
BAFTA TV Award / Virgin TV's Must-See Moment
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
BAFTA TV Award / Soap & Continuing Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
/ Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
/ P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
eSports Audience Award
Breakthrough Brits
Lloyds Bank People's Vote for the Most Popular Film
Sunday Times Reader Award for Games
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Film
EE Rising Star Award
Certificate of Merit / Best Documentary Film
Certificate of Merit
UN Award
Flaherty Documentary Award
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / Best Actor in a Leading Role
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / East
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / North East and cumbria
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / Wales
BAFTA Games Award / EE Players' Choice
BAFTA Games Award / New Intellectual Property
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
BAFTA Games Award / Best Action Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Action and Adventure Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Adventure Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation or Intro
BAFTA Games Award / Best Art Direction
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Casual Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Casual and Social Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Character
BAFTA Games Award / Best Children's Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Design
BAFTA Games Award / Best Evolving Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family and Social Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game on any Platform - The Year's Best Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Gameplay
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
BAFTA Games Award / Best Narrative
BAFTA Games Award / Best Online Multiplayer
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Music
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Property
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Score
BAFTA Games Award / Best Performer
BAFTA Games Award / Best Persistent Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Racing Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Screenplay
BAFTA Games Award / Best Simulation Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sound
BAFTA Games Award / Best Soundtrack
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports/Fitness Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Story
BAFTA Games Award / Best Story and Character
BAFTA Games Award / Best Strategy Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Strategy and Simulation Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Technical Direction
BAFTA Games Award / Best Use Of Audio
BAFTA Games Award / EE Game of the Year
BAFTA Games Award / EE Mobile Game of the Year
BAFTA Games Award / Game Beyond Entertainment
BAFTA Games Award / Game Boy Advance
BAFTA Games Award / Game Design
BAFTA Games Award / Game Innovation
BAFTA Games Award / Gamecube
BAFTA Games Award / Innovation
BAFTA Games Award / Originality
BAFTA Games Award / PC
BAFTA Games Award / PS2
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Leading Role
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Supporting Role
BAFTA Games Award / Special Award
BAFTA Games Award / Technical Achievement
BAFTA Games Award / Technical Innovation
BAFTA Games Award / Xbox
Rising Star Award
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Audio
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Design
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Console
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Mobile
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Mobile or Networked
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Multiplayer
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Networked
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - PC
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Music
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Sound
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best UK Developer
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Children's
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Comedy
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Computer Programming
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Enhancement of Linear Media
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Games Award
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Innovative Game Award
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Interactive Treatment
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Interactivity
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Moving Images
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Special Award
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Sports
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Technical Innovation
Shell International Award
Mullard Award
Anthony Asquith Award for Best New British Composer (TV)
Technical Craft Award (TV) / Editing (Factual)
Technical Craft Award (TV)
BAFTA Interactive Award / DVD
BAFTA Interactive Award / Factual
BAFTA Interactive Award / Film
BAFTA Interactive Award / Interactive TV
BAFTA Interactive Award / Online Entertainment
BAFTA Interactive Award / Online Learning
Kids' Vote
Audience Award (TV)
Special Award (Children's)
Writers' Award (Children's)
Writers' Award (TV)
Special Award / BAFTA Tribute
Special Award / Make Up Artist
Special Award / Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Special Award / Outstanding Contribution to Television
Special Award
Richard Dimbleby Award
Foreign TV Program Award
Dennis Potter Award
Alan Clarke Award
Lew Grade Award
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Michael Balcon Award
Audience Award
Academy Fellowship / Film
Academy Fellowship / Games
Academy Fellowship
BAFTA Children's Award / Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids Vote
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids' Vote - Game
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids' Vote - Television
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animated Series
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Channel of the Year
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Children's Feature Film
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Children's Film
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Comedy
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Content For Change
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Digital
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Director
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Factual
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Game
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Independent Production Company
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Interactive
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Interactive - Adapted
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Interactive - Original
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning - Primary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning - Secondary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning Secondary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Performer
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Live Action
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
BAFTA Children's Award / Best School Drama
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Drama
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Factual - Primary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Factual - Secondary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Short Form
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Video Game
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer - Adapted
BAFTA Children's Award / Break-Through Talent
BAFTA Children's Award / Entertainment
BAFTA Children's Award / Feature Film
BAFTA Children's Award / International Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / Learning Primary
BAFTA Children's Award / Pre-School Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / Pre-School Live Action
BAFTA Children's Award / Schools Drama
BAFTA Children's Award / Special Award
David Lean Award for Direction / Best Director
David Lean Award for Direction / Best Film/Video Editor (Factual)
David Lean Award for Direction
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree