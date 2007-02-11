Menu
All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2007

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 11 February 2007
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
The Queen 7.1
The Queen
Andy Harries, Christine Langan, Tracey Seaward
All nominees
The Last King of Scotland 7.7
The Last King of Scotland
Lisa Bryer, Andrea Calderwood, Charles Steel
Babel 7.6
Babel
Steve Golin, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Jon Kilik
Little Miss Sunshine 7.4
Little Miss Sunshine
Albert Berger, David T. Friendly, Ron Yerxa
The Last King of Scotland 7.7
The Last King of Scotland
Lisa Bryer, Andrea Calderwood, Charles Steel
The Departed 8.3
The Departed
, Brad Grey, Graham King
Little Miss Sunshine 7.4
Little Miss Sunshine
Albert Berger, David T. Friendly, Ron Yerxa
Babel 7.6
Babel
Steve Golin, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Jon Kilik
The Departed 8.3
The Departed
, Brad Grey, Graham King
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Alfonso Cuaron, Bertha Navarro, Guillermo del Toro, Frida Torresblanco
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Alfonso Cuaron, Bertha Navarro, Guillermo del Toro, Frida Torresblanco
All nominees
Rang De Basanti 8.1
Rang De Basanti
Ronnie Screwvala, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
Black Book 7.4
Black Book Zwartboek / Black Book
Paul Verhoeven, San Fu Maltha, Jens Meurer, Teun Hilte
Apocalypto 8.0
Apocalypto
Mel Gibson
Rang De Basanti 8.1
Rang De Basanti
Ronnie Screwvala, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
Black Book 7.4
Black Book Zwartboek / Black Book
Paul Verhoeven, San Fu Maltha, Jens Meurer, Teun Hilte
Volver 7.1
Volver
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Do Not Erase Do Not Erase
Asitha Ameresekere
All nominees
Cubs Cubs
Lisa Williams, Tom Harper
Kissing, Tickling and Being Bored Kissing, Tickling and Being Bored
David Smith, Jim McRoberts
Kissing, Tickling and Being Bored Kissing, Tickling and Being Bored
David Smith, Jim McRoberts
Care Care
Tracy Bass, Corinna Faith, Rachel Bailey
Care Care
Tracy Bass, Corinna Faith, Rachel Bailey
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Guy 101 Guy 101
Ian W. Gouldstone
All nominees
Peter & the Wolf 7.6
Peter & the Wolf
Suzie Templeton, Hugh Welchman, Alan Dewhurst
Peter & the Wolf 7.6
Peter & the Wolf
Suzie Templeton, Hugh Welchman, Alan Dewhurst
Dreams and Desires: Family Ties Dreams and Desires: Family Ties
Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Feature Film
Happy Feet 6.9
Happy Feet
George Miller
All nominees
Cars 7.4
Cars
John Lasseter
Flushed Away 7.1
Flushed Away
David Bowers, Sam Fell
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker
The Last King of Scotland
All nominees
Peter O'Brien
Venus
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig
Casino Royale
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Departed
Richard Griffiths
Richard Griffiths
The History Boys
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
The Queen
All nominees
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
The Devil Wears Prada
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Volver
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Little Children
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Notes on a Scandal
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Alan Arkin
Alan Arkin
Little Miss Sunshine
All nominees
Leslie Phillips
Venus
Michael Sheen
Michael Sheen
The Queen
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
The Departed
The Last King of Scotland
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson
Dreamgirls
All nominees
Toni Collette
Toni Collette
Little Miss Sunshine
Frances de la Tour
Frances de la Tour
The History Boys
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
The Devil Wears Prada
Abigail Breslin
Abigail Breslin
Little Miss Sunshine
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Children of Men 7.3
Children of Men
Emmanuel Lubezki
All nominees
Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale
Phil Meheux
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Guillermo Navarro
United 93 7.7
United 93
Barry Ackroyd
Babel 7.6
Babel
Rodrigo Prieto
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale
Martin Cantwell, Eddy Joseph, Chris Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith, Mark Taylor
Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale
Martin Cantwell, Eddy Joseph, Chris Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith, Mark Taylor
All nominees
Babel 7.6
Babel
José Antonio García, Martín Hernández, Christian P. Minkler, Jon Taylor
Babel 7.6
Babel
José Antonio García, Martín Hernández, Christian P. Minkler, Jon Taylor
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Christopher Boyes, Paul Massey, Lee Orloff, George Watters II
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Jaime Baksht, Martín Hernández, Miguel Ángel Polo
United 93 7.7
United 93
Eddy Joseph, Chris Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith, Oliver Tarney, Doug Cooper
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Christopher Boyes, Paul Massey, Lee Orloff, George Watters II
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Jaime Baksht, Martín Hernández, Miguel Ángel Polo
United 93 7.7
United 93
Eddy Joseph, Chris Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith, Oliver Tarney, Doug Cooper
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Lala Huete
All nominees
The Queen 7.1
The Queen
Consolata Boyle
Marie Antoinette 7.0
Marie Antoinette
Milena Canonero
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Penny Rose
The Devil Wears Prada 7.4
The Devil Wears Prada Devil Wears Prada
Patricia Field
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
United 93 7.7
United 93
Christopher Rouse, Clare Douglas, Richard Pearson
United 93 7.7
United 93
Christopher Rouse, Clare Douglas, Richard Pearson
All nominees
The Queen 7.1
The Queen
Lucia Zucchetti
Babel 7.6
Babel
Douglas Crise, Stephen Mirrione
Babel 7.6
Babel
Douglas Crise, Stephen Mirrione
The Departed 8.3
The Departed
Thelma Schoonmaker
Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale
Stuart Baird
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Charles Gibson, Allen Hall, Hal T. Hickel, John Knoll
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Charles Gibson, Allen Hall, Hal T. Hickel, John Knoll
All nominees
Superman Returns 6.4
Superman Returns
Neil Corbould, Richard R. Hoover, Mark Stetson, Jon Thum
Children of Men 7.3
Children of Men
Frazer Churchill, Paul Corbould, Mike Eames, Tim Webber
Superman Returns 6.4
Superman Returns
Neil Corbould, Richard R. Hoover, Mark Stetson, Jon Thum
Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale
Steven Begg, Chris Corbould, John Paul Docherty, Ditch Doy
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Everett Burrell, Edward Irastorza, David Martí, Montse Ribé
Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale
Steven Begg, Chris Corbould, John Paul Docherty, Ditch Doy
Children of Men 7.3
Children of Men
Frazer Churchill, Paul Corbould, Mike Eames, Tim Webber
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Everett Burrell, Edward Irastorza, David Martí, Montse Ribé
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
José Quetglás, Blanca Sánchez
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
José Quetglás, Blanca Sánchez
All nominees
The Devil Wears Prada 7.4
The Devil Wears Prada Devil Wears Prada
Angel De Angelis, Nicki Ledermann
Marie Antoinette 7.0
Marie Antoinette
Desiree Corridoni, Jean-Luc Russier
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Ve Neill, Martin Samuel
Watch trailer
The Queen 7.1
The Queen
Daniel Phillips
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
Little Miss Sunshine 7.4
Little Miss Sunshine
Michael Arndt
All nominees
The Queen 7.1
The Queen
Peter Morgan
United 93 7.7
United 93
Paul Greengrass
Babel 7.6
Babel
Guillermo Arriaga
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Guillermo del Toro
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
The Last King of Scotland 7.7
The Last King of Scotland
Dzheremi Brok, Peter Morgan
The Last King of Scotland 7.7
The Last King of Scotland
Dzheremi Brok, Peter Morgan
All nominees
Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale
Paul Haggis, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade
Notes on a Scandal 7.2
Notes on a Scandal
Patrick Marber
The Devil Wears Prada 7.4
The Devil Wears Prada Devil Wears Prada
Aline Brosh McKenna
The Departed 8.3
The Departed
William Monahan
Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale
Paul Haggis, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Children of Men 7.3
Children of Men
Jim Clay, Geoffrey Kirkland, Jennifer Williams
Children of Men 7.3
Children of Men
Jim Clay, Geoffrey Kirkland, Jennifer Williams
All nominees
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Eugenio Caballero
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Cheryl Carasik, Rick Heinrichs
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Cheryl Carasik, Rick Heinrichs
Marie Antoinette 7.0
Marie Antoinette
K.K. Barrett, Véronique Melery
Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale
Peter Lamont, Simon Wakefield
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Eugenio Caballero
Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale
Peter Lamont, Simon Wakefield
Marie Antoinette 7.0
Marie Antoinette
K.K. Barrett, Véronique Melery
Rising Star Award
Eva Green
Eva Green
All nominees
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Ben Whishaw
Ben Whishaw
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
The Street The Street
David Blair, Ken Horn, Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams
All nominees
Life on Mars 8.2
Life on Mars
Shameless Shameless
Sugar Rush Sugar Rush
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent
Longford
All nominees
Andy Serkis
Andy Serkis
Longford
Michael Sheen
Michael Sheen
Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa!
John Simm
John Simm
Life on Mars
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Victoria Wood
Housewife, 49
All nominees
Anne-Marie Duff
Anne-Marie Duff
Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen
Ruth Wilson
Ruth Wilson
Jane Eyre
Samantha Morton
Samantha Morton
Longford
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
Extras 8.7
Extras
Ricky Gervais
All nominees
The Royle Family The Royle Family
Liz Smith
The Vicar of Dibley The Vicar of Dibley
Dawn French
Extras 8.7
Extras
Stephen Merchant
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Programme
That Mitchell and Webb Look That Mitchell and Webb Look
Gareth Edwards, David Mitchell, Robert Webb, David Kerr
All nominees
Little Britain 7.1
Little Britain
Matt Lipsey, Matt Lucas, Geoff Posner, David Walliams
Little Britain 7.1
Little Britain
Matt Lipsey, Matt Lucas, Geoff Posner, David Walliams
Little Miss Jocelyn Little Miss Jocelyn
Gareth Carrivick, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Gary Reich, Jemma Rodgers
The Catherine Tate Show The Catherine Tate Show
Geoffrey Perkins, Catherine Tait, Gordon Anderson, Aschlin Ditta
Little Miss Jocelyn Little Miss Jocelyn
Gareth Carrivick, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Gary Reich, Jemma Rodgers
The Catherine Tate Show The Catherine Tate Show
Geoffrey Perkins, Catherine Tait, Gordon Anderson, Aschlin Ditta
BAFTA TV Award / Best Continuing Drama
Casualty Casualty
All nominees
Emmerdale Farm Emmerdale Farm
Keith Richardson, Piotr Szkopiak, Kathleen Beedles, Lindsay Williams
Coronation Street Coronation Street
Kieran Roberts, Steve Frost, Tim O'Mara, Stephen Russell
EastEnders EastEnders
Coronation Street Coronation Street
Kieran Roberts, Steve Frost, Tim O'Mara, Stephen Russell
Emmerdale Farm Emmerdale Farm
Keith Richardson, Piotr Szkopiak, Kathleen Beedles, Lindsay Williams
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen 7.0
Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen The Virgin Queen
Amy Roberts
All nominees
Masterpiece Masterpiece Theatre
James Keast For episode "The Ruby in the Smoke (#36.10)".
A Harlot's Progress A Harlot's Progress
David Blight
Fear of Fanny Fear of Fanny
Emma Fryer
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director
Edmund Coulthard
Soundproof
All nominees
Adrian Shergold
Low Winter Sun
Tom Hooper
Tom Hooper
Longford
Bharat Nalluri
Bharat Nalluri
Life on Mars
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
See No Evil: The Moors Murders See No Evil: The Moors Murders
Neil McKay, Christopher Menaul, Jeff Pope, Lisa Gilchrist
See No Evil: The Moors Murders See No Evil: The Moors Murders
Neil McKay, Christopher Menaul, Jeff Pope, Lisa Gilchrist
All nominees
Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act Prime Suspect: The Final Act
Andrew Benson, Frank Deasy, Andy Harries, Philip Martin
Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen 7.0
Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen The Virgin Queen
Coky Giedroyc, Paula Milne, Paul Rutman
Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act Prime Suspect: The Final Act
Andrew Benson, Frank Deasy, Andy Harries, Philip Martin
Low Winter Sun Low Winter Sun
Greg Brenman, Simon Donald, Adrian Shergold, Rhonda Smith
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing Factual
Rain in My Heart Rain in My Heart
Dave King
All nominees
Inside the Twin Towers 9/11: The Twin Towers
Peter Parnham
Breaking Up with the Joneses Breaking Up with the Joneses
Gregor Lyon
Nuremberg: Nazis on Trial Nuremberg: Nazis on Trial
Ben Giles
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing Fiction/Entertainment
Longford 7.5
Longford
Melanie Oliver
All nominees
Life on Mars 8.2
Life on Mars
Barney Pilling
Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act Prime Suspect: The Final Act
Trevor Waite
Doctor Who 8.1
Doctor Who
Crispin Green
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Perfromance
Friday Night with Jonathan Ross Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
Jonathan Ross
All nominees
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
Paul Merton
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Declan Donnelly, Anthony McPartlin
QI 8.8
QI
Stephen Fry
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
All nominees
The Apprentice UK The Apprentice
Alan Sugar, Martyn Smith, Sanjay Singhal, Daniel Adamson
Dragons' Den Dragons' Den
Paul Mackay, Helen Bullough, Dominic Bird
The Apprentice UK The Apprentice
Alan Sugar, Martyn Smith, Sanjay Singhal, Daniel Adamson
The F Word The F Word
BAFTA TV Award / Best International
Entourage
Entourage
Mark Wahlberg, Doug Allyn, Stephen Levinson
Winner
Entourage
Entourage
Mark Wahlberg, Doug Allyn, Stephen Levinson
Winner
All nominees
Lost 7.0
Lost
J.J. Abrams, Jack Bender, Carlton Cuse, Damon Lindelof
House M.D.
House M.D.
David Shore
Lost 7.0
Lost
J.J. Abrams, Jack Bender, Carlton Cuse, Damon Lindelof
My Name Is Earl 8.0
My Name Is Earl My Name is Earl
Bobby Bowman, Marc Buckland, Gregory Thomas Garcia
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
Jane Eyre 8.6
Jane Eyre
Anne Oldham
Winner
All nominees
A Harlot's Progress A Harlot's Progress
Emma Scott
The Catherine Tate Show The Catherine Tate Show
Neill Gorton, Vanessa White
Housewife, 49 Housewife, 49
Carol Cooper
BAFTA TV Award / Best News Coverage
Granada Reports Granada Reports
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act Prime Suspect: The Final Act
Nicholas Hooper
All nominees
Planet Earth 9.4
Planet Earth
George Fenton
Jane Eyre 8.6
Jane Eyre
Rob Lane
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Alex Heffes
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography & Lighting Fiction/Entertainment
Shoot the Messenger Shoot the Messenger
David Katznelson
All nominees
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather 7.4
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Gavin Finney
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Tsunami: The Aftermath
John de Borman
Longford 7.5
Longford
Danny Cohen
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography Factual
Simon Schama's Power of Art
Simon Schama's Power of Art
Tim Cragg
All nominees
Galapagos Galápagos
Planet Earth 9.4
Planet Earth
Andrew Shillabeer
Breaking Up with the Joneses Breaking Up with the Joneses
Ursula Macfarlane, Saskia Wilson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
An Audience with Take That: Live! An Audience with Take That: Live!
Bill Laslett
All nominees
Longford 7.5
Longford
Michael Pickwoad
Jane Eyre 8.6
Jane Eyre
Grenville Horner
Life on Mars 8.2
Life on Mars
Brian Sykes
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy
The Royle Family The Royle Family
Caroline Aherne, Craig Cash, Phil Mealey, John Rushton For "Queen of Sheba".
All nominees
The IT Crowd 8.8
The IT Crowd
Ben Gosling Fuller, Graham Linehan, Derrin Schlesinger, Ash Atalla
The IT Crowd 8.8
The IT Crowd
Ben Gosling Fuller, Graham Linehan, Derrin Schlesinger, Ash Atalla
Pulling Pulling
Phil Bowker, Tristram Shapiro, Sharon Horgan, Dennis Kelly
Pulling Pulling
Phil Bowker, Tristram Shapiro, Sharon Horgan, Dennis Kelly
Green Wing
Green Wing
Dominic Brigstocke, Robert Harley, Victoria Pile, Tristram Shapiro
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Factual
Inside the Twin Towers 9/11: The Twin Towers
Peter Baldock, Cliff Jones, Tim White
Inside the Twin Towers 9/11: The Twin Towers
Peter Baldock, Cliff Jones, Tim White
All nominees
Planet Earth 9.4
Planet Earth
Kate Hopkins, Graham Wild, Andrew Wilson, Tim Owens
The Somme: From Defeat to Victory The Somme: From Defeat to Victory
Danny Finn
Breaking Up with the Joneses Breaking Up with the Joneses
Ursula Macfarlane, Ben Baird, Saskia Wilson
Planet Earth 9.4
Planet Earth
Kate Hopkins, Graham Wild, Andrew Wilson, Tim Owens
Breaking Up with the Joneses Breaking Up with the Joneses
Ursula Macfarlane, Ben Baird, Saskia Wilson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Fiction/Entertainment
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Peter Gates, Stephen Griffiths, Nigel Heath, Martin Trevis
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Peter Gates, Stephen Griffiths, Nigel Heath, Martin Trevis
All nominees
Life on Mars 8.2
Life on Mars
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Gary Clarke
Later... With Jools Holland Later... With Jools Holland
Mike Felton
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual
All nominees
The Relief of Belsen The Relief of Belsen
Justin Hardy, Susan Horth, Lucy Bassnett-McGuire, Peter Guinness
BAFTA TV Award / Best Titles
Match of the Day Match of the Day
Louise Braham, Chris Grubb For "FIFA World Cup 2006".
Match of the Day Match of the Day
Louise Braham, Chris Grubb For "FIFA World Cup 2006".
All nominees
Suburban Shootout Suburban Shootout
Anthony Scott, Alan O'Brien
Suburban Shootout Suburban Shootout
Anthony Scott, Alan O'Brien
Hotel Babylon 7.6
Hotel Babylon
Richard Norley, Russell Mann
Hotel Babylon 7.6
Hotel Babylon
Richard Norley, Russell Mann
Sky Sports Cricket Sky Sports Cricket
For "England One Day Internationals".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather 7.4
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Simon Thomas, Oliver Money
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather 7.4
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Simon Thomas, Oliver Money
All nominees
Death of a President Death of a President
Doctor Who 8.1
Doctor Who
Krakatoa: Volcano of Destruction Krakatoa: The Last Days
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer
Longford 7.5
Longford
Peter Morgan
All nominees
Life on Mars 8.2
Life on Mars
Matthew Graham
Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act Prime Suspect: The Final Act
Frank Deasy
Extras 8.7
Extras
Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant
BAFTA TV Award / Break-Through Talent
Shoot the Messenger Shoot the Messenger
Sharon Foster
All nominees
Love Me, Love My Doll Guys and Dolls
Nick Holt
Fear of Fanny Fear of Fanny
Brian Fillis
Bradford Riots Bradford Riots
Neil Biswas
BAFTA TV Award / Breakthrough Talent
My Life as a Popat My Life as a Popat
Charles Martin
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Ross Kemp on Gangs Ross Kemp on Gangs
Ross Kemp, Clive Tulloh, Amelia Hann
All nominees
Going Tribal Tribe
Steve Robinson, Sam Organ
Going Tribal Tribe
Steve Robinson, Sam Organ
Stephen Fry: The Secret Life of the Manic Depressive Stephen Fry: The Secret Life of the Manic Depressive
Who Do You Think You Are? Who Do You Think You Are?
Lucy Carter, Alex Graham
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Specialist Factual
Nuremberg: Goering's Last Stand Nuremberg: Goering's Last Stand
Simon Berthon, Piter Nikolson, Piers Vellacott
Nuremberg: Goering's Last Stand Nuremberg: Goering's Last Stand
Simon Berthon, Piter Nikolson, Piers Vellacott
All nominees
Munich: Mossad's Revenge Munich: Mossad's Revenge
Anthony Geffen, Peter Miller, Tom Whitter, Calum Walker
Simon Schama's Power of Art
Simon Schama's Power of Art
Basil Comely, Simon Schama, Mark Harrison, Clare Beavan
Munich: Mossad's Revenge Munich: Mossad's Revenge
Anthony Geffen, Peter Miller, Tom Whitter, Calum Walker
Planet Earth 9.4
Planet Earth
Alastair Fothergill, Mark Linfield
Simon Schama's Power of Art
Simon Schama's Power of Art
Basil Comely, Simon Schama, Mark Harrison, Clare Beavan
BAFTA TV Award / Interactivity
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather 7.4
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Ian Sharples, Rod Brown, Giles Pooley
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather 7.4
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Ian Sharples, Rod Brown, Giles Pooley
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Housewife, 49 Housewife, 49
Gavin Millar, David Threlfall, Victoria Wood, Piers Wenger
Housewife, 49 Housewife, 49
Gavin Millar, David Threlfall, Victoria Wood, Piers Wenger
All nominees
Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa! Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa!
Andy De Emmony, Martyn Hesford, Ben Evans
Longford 7.5
Longford
Helen Flint, Andy Harries, Tom Hooper, Peter Morgan
The Road to Guantanamo 7.5
The Road to Guantanamo
Michael Winterbottom, Mat Uaytkross
Longford 7.5
Longford
Helen Flint, Andy Harries, Tom Hooper, Peter Morgan
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
The Last King of Scotland 7.7
The Last King of Scotland
Dzheremi Brok, Lisa Bryer, Andrea Calderwood, Kevin Macdonald, Peter Morgan, Charles Steel
The Last King of Scotland 7.7
The Last King of Scotland
Dzheremi Brok, Lisa Bryer, Andrea Calderwood, Kevin Macdonald, Peter Morgan, Charles Steel
All nominees
Notes on a Scandal 7.2
Notes on a Scandal
Richard Eyre, Robert Fox, Patrick Marber, Scott Rudin
United 93 7.7
United 93
Tim Bevan, Paul Greengrass, Lloyd Levin
Notes on a Scandal 7.2
Notes on a Scandal
Richard Eyre, Robert Fox, Patrick Marber, Scott Rudin
Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale
Barbara Broccoli, Martin Campbell, Paul Haggis, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Michael G. Wilson
United 93 7.7
United 93
Tim Bevan, Paul Greengrass, Lloyd Levin
The Queen 7.1
The Queen
Stephen Frears, Andy Harries, Christine Langan, Peter Morgan, Tracey Seaward
Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale
Barbara Broccoli, Martin Campbell, Paul Haggis, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Michael G. Wilson
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Babel 7.6
Babel
Gustavo Santaolalla
All nominees
Casino Royale 8.0
Casino Royale
David Arnold
Happy Feet 6.9
Happy Feet
John Powell
Dreamgirls 7.1
Dreamgirls
Henry Krieger
The Queen 7.1
The Queen
Alexandre Desplat
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Red Road 6.7
Red Road
Andrea Arnold
All nominees
London to Brighton 6.9
London to Brighton
Paul Andrew Williams
Pierrepoint: The Last Hangman The Last Hangman
Christine Langan
Rollin' with the Nines Rollin' with the Nines
Julian Gilbey
Black Sun Black Sun
Gary Tarn
David Lean Award for Direction
United 93 7.7
United 93
Paul Greengrass
All nominees
Little Miss Sunshine 7.4
Little Miss Sunshine
Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris
The Departed 8.3
The Departed
Martin Scorsese
Babel 7.6
Babel
Alejandro González Iñárritu
The Queen 7.1
The Queen
Stephen Frears
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
That Summer Day That Summer Day
Clive Bradley, Jon East, Hannah Pescod
All nominees
My Life as a Popat My Life as a Popat
Laurence Bowen, Philip Clarke, Nick Pitt
Jackanory Jackanory
Nick Willing, Kati Nicholl For episode "The Magician of Samarkand".
Byker Grove Byker Grove
Tim Leandro, Tim Holloway, Ian Fenton For episode "Auf Wiedersehen Dogdeath".
My Life as a Popat My Life as a Popat
Laurence Bowen, Philip Clarke, Nick Pitt
Jackanory Jackanory
Nick Willing, Kati Nicholl For episode "The Magician of Samarkand".
Byker Grove Byker Grove
Tim Leandro, Tim Holloway, Ian Fenton For episode "Auf Wiedersehen Dogdeath".
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
The Slammer The Slammer
Steve Ryde, Jeanette Goulbourn, John Payne
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Animation
All nominees
Little Princess Little Princess
Iain Harvey, Edward Foster
Little Princess Little Princess
Iain Harvey, Edward Foster
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Live Action
In the Night Garden... In the Night Garden...
Dirk Campbell, Anne Wood, Andrew Davenport
In the Night Garden... In the Night Garden...
Dirk Campbell, Anne Wood, Andrew Davenport
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
Smile Smile
Barney Harwood
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer
All nominees
All About Me All About Me
Malcolm Campbell
Academy Fellowship
Anne V. Coates
BAFTA Film
Will Wright
BAFTA Games
Richard Curtis
Richard Curtis
BAFTA Television
Michael Balcon Award
Nick Daubeny
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
All nominees
Breaking Up with the Joneses Breaking Up with the Joneses
Ursula Macfarlane, David Nath, Gregor Lyon, Saskia Wilson
9/11: The Falling Man 9/11: The Falling Man
John Smithson, Sue Bourne, Henry Singer
9/11: The Falling Man 9/11: The Falling Man
John Smithson, Sue Bourne, Henry Singer
Rain in My Heart Rain in My Heart
Paul Watson
Lew Grade Award
The X Factor
The X Factor
Siobhan Greene, Richard Holloway, Claire Horton, Andrew Llinares
The X Factor
The X Factor
Siobhan Greene, Richard Holloway, Claire Horton, Andrew Llinares
All nominees
Derren Brown: The Heist Derren Brown: The Heist
Simon Mills, Benjamin Caron, Andy Nyman, Derren Brown
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria? How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?
Dancing on Ice Dancing on Ice
Alan Clarke Award
Andy Harries
Special Award
Audience Award (TV)
Life on Mars 8.2
Life on Mars
All nominees
Celebrity Big Brother Celebrity Big Brother
Planet Earth 9.4
Planet Earth
The Royle Family The Royle Family
Dragons' Den Dragons' Den
The Vicar of Dibley The Vicar of Dibley
Kids' Vote
The Simpsons Movie 7.4
The Simpsons Movie
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
Okami Okami
Atsushi Inaba (PS2)
All nominees
Heavenly Sword Heavenly Sword
(PS3)
BioShock BioShock
(Xbox 360)
Viva Piñata Viva Piñata
Ed Bryan, Ryan Stevenson (Xbox 360)
Skate. Skate.
(PS3)
Viva Piñata Viva Piñata
Ed Bryan, Ryan Stevenson (Xbox 360)
Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
(PS3)
BAFTA Games Award / Best Action and Adventure Game
Crackdown Crackdown
(Xbox 360)
All nominees
The Orange Box The Orange Box
(PS3)
God of War II God of War II
Cory Barlog, Eric Williams, Michael Cheng (PS2)
Gears of War Gears of War
Cliff Bleszinski, Mike Capps, Rod Fergusson (Xbox 360)
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Zeruda no densetsu Towairaito purinsesu
(Wii)
God of War II God of War II
Cory Barlog, Eric Williams, Michael Cheng (PS2)
Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
(PS3)
BAFTA Games Award / Best Casual Game
Wii Sports Wii Sports
(Wii)
All nominees
Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree Wii de yawaraka atamajuku
(Wii)
Guitar Hero II Guitar Hero II
(PS2)
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
BioShock BioShock
(Xbox 360)
All nominees
Guitar Hero II Guitar Hero II
(PS2)
Kane & Lynch: Dead Men Kane & Lynch: Dead Men
(Xbox 360)
Crysis Crysis
(PC)
Wii Sports Wii Sports
(Wii)
Gears of War Gears of War
Cliff Bleszinski, Mike Capps, Rod Fergusson (Xbox 360)
BAFTA Games Award / Best Gameplay
Wii Sports Wii Sports
(Wii)
All nominees
Gears of War Gears of War
Cliff Bleszinski (Xbox 360)
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Zeruda no densetsu Towairaito purinsesu
(Wii)
Warhawk Warhawk
Brian Upton, Bruce Woodard, Dylan Jobe (PS3)
Crackdown Crackdown
(Xbox 360)
Warhawk Warhawk
Brian Upton, Bruce Woodard, Dylan Jobe (PS3)
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
Wii Sports Wii Sports
(Wii)
All nominees
Battlefield 2142 Battlefield 2142
(PC)
Guitar Hero II Guitar Hero II
(PS2)
World in Conflict World in Conflict
(PC)
Crackdown Crackdown
(Xbox 360)
World of Warcraft World of Warcraft
(PC)
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Score
Okami Okami
Atsushi Inaba (PS2)
All nominees
Viva Piñata Viva Piñata
Grant Kirkhope (Xbox 360)
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Zeruda no densetsu Towairaito purinsesu
(Wii)
Final Fantasy XII Fainaru fantajî XII
Hitoshi Sakimoto, Nobuo Uematsu (PS2)
Lair Lair
John Debney, Clint Bajakian, Ryan Hamlyn (PS3)
God of War II God of War II
Clint Bajakian, Chuck Doud, Jonathan Mayer (PS2)
Final Fantasy XII Fainaru fantajî XII
Hitoshi Sakimoto, Nobuo Uematsu (PS2)
Lair Lair
John Debney, Clint Bajakian, Ryan Hamlyn (PS3)
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports Game
Wii Sports Wii Sports
(Wii)
All nominees
MotorStorm MotorStorm
Martin Kenwright (PS3)
FIFA Soccer 08 FIFA 08
(PS3)
Football Manager 2008 Football Manager 2008
(PC)
BAFTA Games Award / Best Story and Character
God of War II God of War II
Cory Barlog, David Jaffe, Marianne Krawczyk (PS2)
God of War II God of War II
Cory Barlog, David Jaffe, Marianne Krawczyk (PS2)
All nominees
Final Fantasy XII Fainaru fantajî XII
(PS2)
Okami Okami
Atsushi Inaba (PS2)
The Simpsons Game The Simpsons Game
Matt Selman, Scot Amos (Xbox 360)
The Darkness The Darkness
Denby Grace, Lars Johansson, Jerk Gustafsson (Xbox 360)
Heavenly Sword Heavenly Sword
(PS3)
BAFTA Games Award / Best Strategy and Simulation Game
Wii Sports Wii Sports
(Wii)
All nominees
Medieval II: Total War Medieval II: Total War
The Kingdoms expansion pack. (PC)
Forza Motorsport 2 Forza Motorsport 2
(Xbox 360)
Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars
(Xbox 360)
Rainbow Six: Vegas Rainbow Six: Vegas
Alexandre Parizeau, Chadi Lebbos, Maxime Beland (Xbox 360)
Rainbow Six: Vegas Rainbow Six: Vegas
Alexandre Parizeau, Chadi Lebbos, Maxime Beland (Xbox 360)
World in Conflict World in Conflict
(PC)
BAFTA Games Award / Best Use Of Audio
Crackdown Crackdown
(Xbox 360)
All nominees
Gears of War Gears of War
(Xbox 360)
Skate. Skate.
(PS3)
Guitar Hero II Guitar Hero II
(PS2)
God of War II God of War II
Phillip A. Kovats, Chuck Russom, David Murrant (PS2)
Elite Beat Agents Elite Beat Agents
(DS)
God of War II God of War II
Phillip A. Kovats, Chuck Russom, David Murrant (PS2)
BAFTA Games Award / Innovation
Wii Sports Wii Sports
(Wii)
All nominees
The Eye of Judgment The Eye of Judgment
Kazuhito Miyaki, Yusuke Watanabe (PS3)
Okami Okami
Atsushi Inaba (PS2)
Flow Flow
Austin Wintory, Jenova Chen, Nicholas Clark (PSN)
Trauma Center: Second Opinion Kadoukeusu Z: 2-tsu no chô shittô
(Wii)
The Eye of Judgment The Eye of Judgment
Kazuhito Miyaki, Yusuke Watanabe (PS3)
Flow Flow
Austin Wintory, Jenova Chen, Nicholas Clark (PSN)
Super Paper Mario Super Paper Mario
(Wii)
BAFTA Games Award / Technical Achievement
God of War II God of War II
Christer Ericson, Tim Moss (PS2)
God of War II God of War II
Christer Ericson, Tim Moss (PS2)
All nominees
Okami Okami
Atsushi Inaba (PS2)
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Uncharted: Drake's Fortune
(PS3)
Crackdown Crackdown
(Xbox 360)
MotorStorm MotorStorm
Martin Kenwright (PS3)
Gears of War Gears of War
Tim Sweeney (Xbox 360)
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / East
Happy Puppy Happy Puppy
Uilyam MakGregor
Year
Nominations

