1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (2021 - 2021)

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything" is a documentary series on Apple TV+ by Asif Kapadia, the director of the 2016 Oscar-winning film "Amy". Each of the eight episodes is dedicated to a specific event that played a key role in American history in the last thirty years of the 20th century: the Vietnam War, student protests, the revolutionary activities of the Black Panthers. The creative work of counterculture heroes, particularly in rock music, which was closely intertwined with politics in the past, becomes a reflection of the country's social mood on screen, with Richard Nixon and Angela Davis sharing the spotlight with Marvin Gaye, Jim Morrison, and Tina Turner.
1971: Год, который изменил музыку навсегда - trailer
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything  trailer
Cast Characters
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Listen to the
soundtrack 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
Stills
