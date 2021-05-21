"1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything" is a documentary series on Apple TV+ by Asif Kapadia, the director of the 2016 Oscar-winning film "Amy". Each of the eight episodes is dedicated to a specific event that played a key role in American history in the last thirty years of the 20th century: the Vietnam War, student protests, the revolutionary activities of the Black Panthers. The creative work of counterculture heroes, particularly in rock music, which was closely intertwined with politics in the past, becomes a reflection of the country's social mood on screen, with Richard Nixon and Angela Davis sharing the spotlight with Marvin Gaye, Jim Morrison, and Tina Turner.

