Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1970

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1970

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 8 March 1970
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Midnight Cowboy 7.3
Midnight Cowboy
Winner
All nominees
Women in Love 7.1
Women in Love
Z 8.2
Z
Oh! What a Lovely War Oh! What a Lovely War
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Picture to Post Picture to Post
Sarah Erulkar
Winner
All nominees
Barbican Barbican
Robin Cantelon
Birthday Birthday
Franc Roddam
A Test of Violence A Test of Violence
Stuart Cooper
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
John and Mary, Midnight Cowboy
Winner
All nominees
Uolter Mettau
The Secret Life of an American Wife
Nicol Williamson
Inadmissible Evidence
Alan Bates
Women in Love
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Winner
All nominees
Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson
Women in Love
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand
Funny Girl, Hello, Dolly!
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Oh! What a Lovely War
Winner
All nominees
Jack Klugman
Jack Klugman
Goodbye, Columbus
Robert Vaughn
Bullitt
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Easy Rider
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Celia Johnson
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Winner
All nominees
Peggy Ashcroft
Peggy Ashcroft
Three Into Two Won't Go
Pamela Franklin
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Mary Wimbush
Oh! What a Lovely War
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Oh! What a Lovely War Oh! What a Lovely War
Gerry Turpin
Winner
All nominees
Funny Girl 7.4
Funny Girl
Harry Stradling Sr.
Bullitt 7.4
Bullitt
William A. Fraker
Hello, Dolly! 7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Harry Stradling Sr.
The Magus The Magus
Billy Williams
Women in Love 7.1
Women in Love
Billy Williams
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Oh! What a Lovely War Oh! What a Lovely War
Anthony Mendleson
Winner
All nominees
Women in Love 7.1
Women in Love
Shirley Russell
Funny Girl 7.4
Funny Girl
Irene Sharaff
Isadora Isadora
Ruth Myers
BAFTA Film Award / Best Art Direction
Oh! What a Lovely War Oh! What a Lovely War
Donald M. Ashton
Winner
All nominees
Hello, Dolly! 7.3
Hello, Dolly!
John DeCuir
Women in Love 7.1
Women in Love
Luciana Arrighi
War and Peace 8.1
War and Peace Voyna i mir
Mikhail Bogdanov, Gennady Myasnikov
BAFTA Film Award / Best Direction
Midnight Cowboy 7.3
Midnight Cowboy
John Schlesinger
Winner
All nominees
Women in Love 7.1
Women in Love
Ken Russell
Oh! What a Lovely War Oh! What a Lovely War
Richard Attenborough
Bullitt 7.4
Bullitt
Peter Yates
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Editing
Midnight Cowboy 7.3
Midnight Cowboy
Hugh A. Robertson
Winner
All nominees
Bullitt 7.4
Bullitt
Frank P. Keller
Z 8.2
Z
Françoise Bonnot
Oh! What a Lovely War Oh! What a Lovely War
Kevin Connor
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay
Midnight Cowboy 7.3
Midnight Cowboy
Waldo Salt
Winner
All nominees
Z 8.2
Z
Costa-Gavras, Jorge Semprún
Goodbye, Columbus Goodbye, Columbus
Arnold Schulman
Women in Love 7.1
Women in Love
Larry Kramer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound Track
Oh! What a Lovely War Oh! What a Lovely War
Don Challis, Simon Kaye
Winner
All nominees
Battle of Britain 7.0
Battle of Britain
Teddy Mason, Jim Shields
Isadora Isadora
Terry Rawlings
Women in Love 7.1
Women in Love
Terry Rawlings
Bullitt 7.4
Bullitt
Ed Scheid
BAFTA Film Award / Best Specialised Film
Let There Be Light Let There Be Light
Peter De Normanville
Winner
All nominees
Mullardability Mullardability
René Basilico
The Behaviour Game The Behaviour Game
Ronald Spencer
Isotopes in Action Isotopes in Action
Kenneth McCready
BAFTA Film Award / Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Midnight Cowboy 7.3
Midnight Cowboy
Jon Voight
Winner
All nominees
Women in Love 7.1
Women in Love
Jennie Linden
True Grit 7.4
True Grit
Kim Darby
Goodbye, Columbus Goodbye, Columbus
Ali MacGraw
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
W. Somerset Maugham W. Somerset Maugham
Verity Lambert
Winner
All nominees
Callan Callan
Reginald Collin
The Gold Robbers The Gold Robbers
John Hawkesworth
BAFTA TV Award / 'Flame of Knowledge'
Scene Scene
Michael Simpson, Ronald Smedley For episode "Terry".
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Edvard Vudvord
Callan
Winner
All nominees
John Elderton
Please Sir!
Arthur Lowe
Dad's Army
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Margaret Tyzack
The First Churchills
Winner
All nominees
Sheila Allen
Omnibus For episode "The Confessions of Marian Evans".
Gwen Watford
ITV Saturday Night Theatre For episode "A Walk Through the Forest".
Eileen Atkins
Eileen Atkins
The Wednesday Play, BBC Play of the Month, W. Somerset Maugham For episode "The Heiress".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
The Wednesday Play The Wednesday Play
Tony Abbott For episode "The Vortex".
Winner
All nominees
The Borderers The Borderers
Colin Shaw
W. Somerset Maugham W. Somerset Maugham
Eileen Diss For episode " Louise".
This Is Tom Jones This Is Tom Jones
Brian Bartholomew
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Plays
ITV Saturday Night Theatre ITV Saturday Night Theatre
Christopher Morahan For episode "The Letter".
Winner
W. Somerset Maugham W. Somerset Maugham
Christopher Morahan For episode "The Letter".
Winner
All nominees
Plays of Today Plays of Today
Claude Whatham For episode "A Voyage Round My Father (#1.7)".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual: Current Affairs
News at Ten News at Ten
Winner
All nominees
The Money Programme The Money Programme
Michael Bunce
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual: Documentary
All nominees
Lord Mountbatten: A Man for the Century Lord Mountbatten: A Man for the Century
Peter Morley
Royal Family Royal Family
Richard Cawston
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment
Please Sir! Please Sir!
Mark Stuart
Winner
All nominees
The World of Beachcomber The World of Beachcomber
Duncan Wood
Not in Front of the Children Not in Front of the Children
Graeme Muir
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Monty Python's Flying Circus
John Howard Davies, Ian MakNoton
Dad's Army Dad's Army
David Croft
Bobbie Gentry Bobbie Gentry
Stanley Dorfman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Personality
The Morecambe & Wise Show The Morecambe & Wise Show
Eric Morecambe, Ernie Wise
Winner
All nominees
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Monty Python's Flying Circus
John Cleese
Hark at Barker Hark at Barker
Ronnie Barker
Q5 Q5
Spike Milligan
The World of Beachcomber The World of Beachcomber
Spike Milligan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Script
Lord Mountbatten: A Man for the Century Lord Mountbatten: A Man for the Century
John Terraine
Winner
All nominees
Civilisation Civilisation
Kenneth Clark
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Monty Python's Flying Circus
The Wednesday Play The Wednesday Play
Dennis Potter For episode "Son of Man".
Callan Callan
James Mitchell
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Programme
Blue Peter Blue Peter
Edward Barnes, Biddy Baxter, Rosemary Gill Tied with Omnibus (1967), episodes "Dream Divided" and "Down These Mean Streets a Man Must Go".
Winner
Omnibus Omnibus
Fred Burnley For episodes "Dream Divided" and "Down These Mean Streets a Man Must Go". Tied with Blue Peter (1958).
Winner
All nominees
Omnibus Omnibus
Norman Swallow
Omnibus Omnibus
Don Taylor For episodes "Woman from the Shadows" and "The Confessions of Marian Evans".
Civilisation Civilisation
Michael Gill, Peter Montagnon
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Z 8.2
Z
Mikis Theodorakis
Winner
All nominees
The Thomas Crown Affair 6.9
The Thomas Crown Affair
Michel Legrand
Secret Ceremony 6.3
Secret Ceremony
Richard Rodney Bennett
Women in Love 7.1
Women in Love
Georges Delerue
Special Award
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Terry Gilliam For the graphics.
Winner
Civilisation Civilisation
Michael Gill, Peter Montagnon
Winner
Monty Python's Flying Circus
Monty Python's Flying Circus
For the production, writing & performances.
Winner
Mullard Award
Horizon Horizon
Peter Goodchild For episode "The Unborn Patient".
Winner
Shell International Award
The Money Programme The Money Programme
Michael Bunce
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award
Prologue Prologue
Winner
UN Award
Oh! What a Lovely War Oh! What a Lovely War
Winner
All nominees
Z 8.2
Z
Adalen 31 Ådalen 31
Midnight Cowboy 7.3
Midnight Cowboy
