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Sean Bean
Sean Bean
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Bean
Sean Bean
Sean Bean
Date of Birth
17 April 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Handsworth, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
9.0
Game of Thrones
(2011)
8.9
The Yellow Tie
(2025)
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
(2001)
Filmography
7.5
This City is Ours
Drama, Crime
2025, Great Britain
6.6
Robin Hood
Adventure, Romantic
2025, USA
6.3
Anemone
Anemone
Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Deep Cover
Deep Cover
Comedy, Crime
2025, USA
Watch trailer
8.9
The Yellow Tie
The Yellow Tie
Adventure, Drama, Music
2025, Romania
Watch trailer
6.6
Shardlake
Drama, Crime, History
2024, Austria/Hungary/USA/Romania/Great Britain
7.6
Buffalo Kids
Buffalo Kids
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, Spain
Watch trailer
6.5
Mummies
Mummies
Animation
2023, Spain
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Sean Bean’s private life
Sean Bean & Arthur Hughes Star in 'Shardlake', but Will There Be More?
Daniel Day-Lewis Eyes Awards Season with His Comeback Role in 'Anemone'
'This City Is Ours': BBC's Gritty Gangland Drama Returns for Season 2
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