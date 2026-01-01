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Sean Bean
Sean Bean Sean Bean
Kinoafisha Persons Sean Bean

Sean Bean

Sean Bean

Date of Birth
17 April 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Handsworth, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Game of Thrones 9.0
Game of Thrones (2011)
The Yellow Tie 8.9
The Yellow Tie (2025)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Filmography

This City is Ours 7.5
This City is Ours
Drama, Crime 2025, Great Britain
Robin Hood 6.6
Robin Hood
Adventure, Romantic 2025, USA
Anemone 6.3
Anemone Anemone
Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Deep Cover 7.5
Deep Cover Deep Cover
Comedy, Crime 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Yellow Tie 8.9
The Yellow Tie The Yellow Tie
Adventure, Drama, Music 2025, Romania
Watch trailer
Shardlake 6.6
Shardlake
Drama, Crime, History 2024, Austria/Hungary/USA/Romania/Great Britain
Buffalo Kids 7.6
Buffalo Kids Buffalo Kids
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, Spain
Watch trailer
Mummies 6.5
Mummies Mummies
Animation 2023, Spain
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Sean Bean’s private life
Still from 'Shardlake'
Sean Bean & Arthur Hughes Star in 'Shardlake', but Will There Be More?
Still from the film 'Phantom Thread'
Daniel Day-Lewis Eyes Awards Season with His Comeback Role in 'Anemone'
Stills from the series 'This City is Ours' (2025)
'This City Is Ours': BBC's Gritty Gangland Drama Returns for Season 2
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