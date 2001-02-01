Menu
BAFTA Awards 2001

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2001

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 25 February 2001
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
David Franzoni, Branko Lustig, Douglas Wick
Winner
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
David Franzoni, Branko Lustig, Douglas Wick
Winner
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Greg Brenman, Jon Finn
Almost Famous 7.7
Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe, Ian Bryce
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Ang Lee, Li-Kong Hsu, William Kong
Erin Brockovich 7.2
Erin Brockovich
Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher
Almost Famous 7.7
Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe, Ian Bryce
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Ang Lee, Li-Kong Hsu, William Kong
Winner
Girl on the Bridge 7.5
Girl on the Bridge La fille sur le pont
Christian Fechner, Patrice Leconte
Malèna 7.7
Malèna Malena
Harvey Weinstein, Carlo Bernasconi, Giuseppe Tornatore
In the Mood for Love 7.3
In the Mood for Love In The Mood For Love
Wong Kar-Wai
Girl on the Bridge 7.5
Girl on the Bridge La fille sur le pont
Christian Fechner, Patrice Leconte
With a Friend Like Harry... Harry, un ami qui vous veut du bien
Dominik Moll, Michel Saint-Jean
Malèna 7.7
Malèna Malena
Harvey Weinstein, Carlo Bernasconi, Giuseppe Tornatore
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Shadowscan Shadowscan
Gary Holding, Tinge Krishnan, Justine Leahy
Winner
Shadowscan Shadowscan
Gary Holding, Tinge Krishnan, Justine Leahy
Winner
The Last Post The Last Post
Dominic Santana, Raf Santana
The Last Post The Last Post
Dominic Santana, Raf Santana
Sweet Sweet
Rob Mercer, James Pilkington
Je t'aime John Wayne Je t'aime John Wayne
Toby MacDonald, Luke Morris, Luke Ponte
Going Down Going Down
Soledad Gatti-Pascual, Tom Shenklend, Jane Harris
Going Down Going Down
Soledad Gatti-Pascual, Tom Shenklend, Jane Harris
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Father and Daughter Father and Daughter
Michael Dudok de Wit, Claire Jennings, Willem Thijssen
Winner
Lounge Act Lounge Act
Teun Hilte, Gareth Love
Six of One Six of One
Tim Webb, Phil Davies
Lounge Act Lounge Act
Teun Hilte, Gareth Love
Cloud Cover Cloud Cover
Lisbeth Svärling
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Jamie Bell
Jamie Bell
Billy Elliot
Winner
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
Gladiator
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Cast Away
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Wonder Boys
Geoffrey Rush
Geoffrey Rush
Quills
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
Erin Brockovich
Winner
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank
Boys Don't Cry
Almost Famous
Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche
Chocolat
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
Traffic
Winner
Oliver Rid
Gladiator Posthumously.
Albert Finney
Erin Brockovich
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix
Gladiator
Gary Lewis
Gary Lewis
Billy Elliot
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Julie Walters
Julie Walters
Billy Elliot
Winner
Ziyi Zhang
Ziyi Zhang
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Almost Famous
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Chocolat
Lena Olin
Lena Olin
Chocolat
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
John Mathieson
Winner
O Brother, Where Art Thou? 7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Roger Deakins
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Peter Pau
Chocolat 7.7
Chocolat
Roger Pratt
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Brian Tufano
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Almost Famous 7.7
Almost Famous
Doug Hemphill, Rick Kline, Paul Massey, Jeff Wexler, Michael D. Wilhoit
Winner
Almost Famous 7.7
Almost Famous
Doug Hemphill, Rick Kline, Paul Massey, Jeff Wexler, Michael D. Wilhoit
Winner
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Zane Hayward, Mark Holding, Mike Prestwood Smith
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Robert Fernandez, Eugene Gearty, Drew Kunin, Reilly Steele, Robert Fernandez
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Bob Beemer, Per Hallberg, Scott Millan, Ken Weston
The Perfect Storm 7.3
The Perfect Storm
Kelly Cabral, David E. Campbell, Keith A. Wester, John T. Reitz, Gregg Rudloff, Wylie Stateman
The Perfect Storm 7.3
The Perfect Storm
Kelly Cabral, David E. Campbell, Keith A. Wester, John T. Reitz, Gregg Rudloff, Wylie Stateman
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Robert Fernandez, Eugene Gearty, Drew Kunin, Reilly Steele, Robert Fernandez
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Zane Hayward, Mark Holding, Mike Prestwood Smith
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Bob Beemer, Per Hallberg, Scott Millan, Ken Weston
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Tim Yip
Winner
Chocolat 7.7
Chocolat
Renee Ehrlich Kalfus
The House of Mirth The House of Mirth
Monica Howe
Quills 8.0
Quills
Jacqueline West
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Janty Yates
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Pietro Scalia
Winner
Traffic 8.0
Traffic
Stephen Mirrione
Erin Brockovich 7.2
Erin Brockovich
Anne V. Coates
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Tim Squyres
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
John Wilson
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
The Perfect Storm 7.3
The Perfect Storm
Tim Alexander, Walt Conti, Stefan Fengmayer, John Frazier, Habib Zargarpour
Winner
The Perfect Storm 7.3
The Perfect Storm
Tim Alexander, Walt Conti, Stefan Fengmayer, John Frazier, Habib Zargarpour
Winner
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Travis Baumann, Rob Hodgson, Jonathan F. Styrlund, Bessie Cheuk, Kwok-Shing Lo
Chicken Run 7.1
Chicken Run
Paddy Eason, Mark Nelmes, Dave Alex Riddett
Vertical Limit 6.0
Vertical Limit
Tricia Henry Ashford, Neil Corbould, John Paul Docherty, Dion Hatch, Kent Houston
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Tim Burke, Neil Corbould, Rob Harvey, John Nelson
Vertical Limit 6.0
Vertical Limit
Tricia Henry Ashford, Neil Corbould, John Paul Docherty, Dion Hatch, Kent Houston
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Tim Burke, Neil Corbould, Rob Harvey, John Nelson
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
Almost Famous 7.7
Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe
O Brother, Where Art Thou? 7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Lee Hall
Erin Brockovich 7.2
Erin Brockovich
Susannah Grant
O Brother, Where Art Thou? 7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
David Franzoni, John Logan, William Nicholson
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Traffic 8.0
Traffic
Stephen Gaghan
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
James Schamus, Kuo Jung Tsai, Hui-Ling Wang
High Fidelity 7.3
High Fidelity
John Cusack, Scott Rosenberg, D.V. DeVincentis, Steve Pink
Wonder Boys 7.2
Wonder Boys
Stiven Klovz
High Fidelity 7.3
High Fidelity
John Cusack, Scott Rosenberg, D.V. DeVincentis, Steve Pink
Chocolat 7.7
Chocolat
Robert Nelson Jacobs
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up/Hair
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 6.5
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Rick Baker, Toni G, Sylvia Nava, Gail Rowell-Ryan, Kazu Hiro
Winner
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 6.5
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Rick Baker, Toni G, Sylvia Nava, Gail Rowell-Ryan, Kazu Hiro
Winner
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Siu-Mui Chau, Yun Ling Man
Quills 8.0
Quills
Nuala Conway, Peter Swords King
Quills 8.0
Quills
Nuala Conway, Peter Swords King
Chocolat 7.7
Chocolat
Naomi Donne
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Paul Engelen, Graham Johnston
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Siu-Mui Chau, Yun Ling Man
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Arthur Max
Winner
Chocolat 7.7
Chocolat
David Gropman
Quills 8.0
Quills
Martin Childs
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Tim Yip
O Brother, Where Art Thou? 7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Dennis Gassner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Clocking Off Clocking Off
Paul Abbott, Ann Harrison-Baxter, Nicola Shindler
Clocking Off Clocking Off
Paul Abbott, Ann Harrison-Baxter, Nicola Shindler
Winner
Fat Friends Fat Friends
Greg Brenman, Kay Mellor, David Reynolds
The Sins The Sins
William Ivory, Liza Marshall
Stanton Blues The Cops
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon
Longitude
Steven Mackintosh
Steven Mackintosh
Care
Ken Stott
Ken Stott
The Vice
Pete Postlethwaite
The Sins
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
The Last of the Blonde Bombshells
Fay Ripley
Cold Feet
Geraldine James
Geraldine James
The Sins
Amanda Redman
At Home with the Braithwaites
Alison Steadman
Alison Steadman
Fat Friends
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Da Ali G Show
Da Ali G Show
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen, Dan Mazer
Baddiel & Skinner Unplanned Baddiel & Skinner Unplanned
Robyn O'Brien, Peter Orton
Smack the Pony Smack the Pony
Victoria Wood: With All the Trimmings Victoria Wood: With All the Trimmings
John Birkin, Jemma Rodgers, Victoria Wood
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
Da Ali G Show
Da Ali G Show
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
The Vicar of Dibley The Vicar of Dibley
Dawn French
The Royle Family The Royle Family
Caroline Aherne
Gimme Gimme Gimme Gimme Gimme Gimme
Kathy Burke
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
The League of Gentlemen 8.9
The League of Gentlemen
Yves Barre
Longitude Longitude
Shirley Russell
Madame Bovary Madame Bovary
Anushia Nieradzik
Gormenghast Gormenghast
Odile Dicks-Mireaux
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Longitude Longitude
Selwyn Roberts, Charles Sturridge
Longitude Longitude
Selwyn Roberts, Charles Sturridge
Winner
Never Never Never Never
Lynn Horsford, Julian Jarrold, Tony Marchant
This Is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper This Is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper
Mike Dormer, Neil McKay, David Richards
This Is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper This Is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper
Mike Dormer, Neil McKay, David Richards
Nature Boy Nature Boy
Bryan Elsley, Catherine Wearing, Joe Wright
Never Never Never Never
Lynn Horsford, Julian Jarrold, Tony Marchant
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Factual)
Omnibus Omnibus
Andrew Fegen For "Dudley Moore - After the Laughter".
I Love 1970's I Love 1970's
For episode "1974".
Britain at War in Colour Britain at War in Colour
Stephen Moore
A History of Britain A History of Britain
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
North Square North Square
Jon Costelloe
Clocking Off Clocking Off
Nick Arthurs, Tony Cranstoun, Edward Mansell
Longitude Longitude
Peter Coulson
Gormenghast Gormenghast
Paul Tothill
Clocking Off Clocking Off
Nick Arthurs, Tony Cranstoun, Edward Mansell
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment (Programme or Series)
So Graham Norton So Graham Norton
Jon Magnusson, Steve Smith, Graham Stuart
So Graham Norton So Graham Norton
Jon Magnusson, Steve Smith, Graham Stuart
Winner
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Colman Hutchinson, Paul Smith
The Weakest Link Weakest Link
Richard Valentine, Ruth Davis
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
Giles Pilbrow, Colin Swash, Richard Wilson
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
Giles Pilbrow, Colin Swash, Richard Wilson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
So Graham Norton So Graham Norton
Graham Norton
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
Angus Deayton
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
Paul Merton
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
The Naked Chef
The Naked Chef
Patricia Llewellyn, Jamie' Oliver, Paul Ratcliffe
The Naked Chef
The Naked Chef
Patricia Llewellyn, Jamie' Oliver, Paul Ratcliffe
Winner
Faking It Faking It
Stephen Lambert, Mike Warner
House of Horrors House of Horrors
Sarah Caplin, Kate Middleton
What the Romans Did for Us What the Romans Did for Us
Faking It Faking It
Stephen Lambert, Mike Warner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
Gormenghast Gormenghast
Christine Greenwood, Joan Hills
Gormenghast Gormenghast
Christine Greenwood, Joan Hills
Winner
Madame Bovary Madame Bovary
Vivien Riley
Longitude Longitude
Christine Beveridge
The League of Gentlemen 8.9
The League of Gentlemen
Vanessa White
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Factual)
Sarah MacDonald
Newsnight For the special "A Family Affair".
Jonah Weston
Anatomy of Disgust
Lucy Carter
Britain at War in Colour
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Fiction)
Dominic Savage
Nice Girl
Christopher Morris
Christopher Morris
Jam
Caroline Aherne
The Royle Family
Jon Jones
Cold Feet
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Writer
Tinsel Town Tinsel Town
Ed McCardie
The Bill The Bill
Damian Wayling For episode "A Girl's Best Friend".
Cold Feet Cold Feet
David Nicholls
Tinsel Town Tinsel Town
Martin McCardie
BAFTA TV Award / Best News and Current Affairs Journalism
Out of Africa Out of Africa
Sorious Samura, Ron McCullagh
Panorama Panorama
John Ware, Eamon Hardy For "Who Bombed Omagh?".
Panorama Panorama
John Ware, Eamon Hardy For "Who Bombed Omagh?".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Longitude Longitude
Geoffrey Burgon
Gormenghast Gormenghast
Richard Rodney Bennett
The War Behind the Wire The War Behind the Wire
Daemion Barry
Elizabeth Elizabeth
Andy Price
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography (Factual)
Wisconsin Death Trip Wisconsin Death Trip
Eigil Bryld (Screened within Arena (1975)).
Australia: Beyond the Fatal Shore Australia: Beyond the Fatal Shore
Sion Michel, Jeremy Pollard, David Baillie
Andes to Amazon Andes to Amazon
The Endurance The Endurance: Shackleton's Legendary Antarctic Expedition
Sandi Sissel, Tom Hurwitz, Scott Ransom
The Endurance The Endurance: Shackleton's Legendary Antarctic Expedition
Sandi Sissel, Tom Hurwitz, Scott Ransom
Australia: Beyond the Fatal Shore Australia: Beyond the Fatal Shore
Sion Michel, Jeremy Pollard, David Baillie
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
Longitude Longitude
Peter Hannan
Anna Karenina Anna Karenina
Ryszard Lenczewski
Lorna Doone Lorna Doone
Chris Seager
Clocking Off Clocking Off
Peter Greenhalgh
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
Longitude Longitude
Eileen Diss, Chris Lowe
The Scarlet Pimpernel The Scarlet Pimpernel
Maurice Cain
Anna Karenina Anna Karenina
Rob Harris
Gormenghast Gormenghast
Kristofer Hobbs
BAFTA TV Award / Best Soap
Emmerdale Farm Emmerdale Farm
Oliver Horsbrugh, Kieran Roberts, Karin Young
Coronation Street Coronation Street
Hollyoaks Hollyoaks
Jo Hallows, Phil Redmond
EastEnders EastEnders
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Paul Vigars, Alex Thompson For episode "Simon Rattle on Judith Weir".
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Paul Vigars, Alex Thompson For episode "Simon Rattle on Judith Weir".
Winner
Omnibus Omnibus
Michael Lax For episode "Dudley Moore - After the Laughter".
Britain at War in Colour Britain at War in Colour
Brian Aherne
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
Anna Karenina Anna Karenina
Pat Boxshall, Stan Di Maio, Stuart Hilliker, Danny Longhurst, Jamie McPhee
Anna Karenina Anna Karenina
Pat Boxshall, Stan Di Maio, Stuart Hilliker, Danny Longhurst, Jamie McPhee
Winner
Clocking Off Clocking Off
Sound Team: John Senior, John Whitworth, John Rutherford, Dennis Cartwirght
Anna Karenina Anna Karenina
Pat Boxshall, Stan Di Maio, Stuart Hilliker, Danny Longhurst, Jamie McPhee
A Touch of Frost A Touch of Frost
John Fountaine, Adam Severs
Longitude Longitude
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sport
Dave Gordon
Martin Hopkins
Winner
James Venner
Gary Imlach
Neil Duncanson
Gerard Lane
James Venner
Gary Imlach
Gary Franses
Rob Sheerlock
Gary Franses
Rob Sheerlock
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects & Graphic Design
Gormenghast Gormenghast
Alan Church, Simon Giles, Nigel Stone
Horizon Horizon
Neil Cunningham, Gareth Edwards For episode "Supermassive Black Holes".
Farouk: Last of the Pharaohs Farouk: Last of the Pharaohs
Longitude Longitude
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Britain at War in Colour Britain at War in Colour
Lucy Carter, Adrian Wood
Horizon Horizon
John Lynch, Bettina Lerner
Castaway 2000 Castaway 2000
Chris Kelly
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Specialised Programme or Series (Arts, History, Religion and Science)
Big Bangs Big Bangs
Howard Goodall, Paul Sommers, Jan Younghusband
Wisconsin Death Trip Wisconsin Death Trip
Maureen A. Ryan, Anthony Wall, James Marsh (Screened within Arena (1975)).
A History of Britain A History of Britain
Martin Davidson, Simon Schama
Elizabeth Elizabeth
Mark Fielder, Steven Clarke
A History of Britain A History of Britain
Martin Davidson, Simon Schama
BAFTA TV Award / Innovation
Big Brother Big Brother
Conrad Green, Ruth Wrigley
Big Brother Big Brother
Conrad Green, Ruth Wrigley
Winner
Nice Girl Nice Girl
Ruth Caleb, Dominic Savage
Nice Girl Nice Girl
Ruth Caleb, Dominic Savage
Doctors Doctors
Castaway 2000 Castaway 2000
Chris Kelly
BAFTA TV Award / Richard Dimbleby Award for the Best Presenter (Factual, Features and News)
Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends
Louis Theroux
Newsnight Newsnight
Jeremy Paxman
Parkinson Parkinson
Michael Parkinson
State of the Planet State of the Planet
David Attenborough
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Care Care
Antoniya Berd, Kieran Prendiville
Donovan Quick Donovan Quick
David Blair, Sue Austen, Donna Franceschild
Nice Girl Nice Girl
Ruth Caleb, Dominic Savage
Storm Damage Storm Damage
Simon Cellan Jones, Lennie James, Ian Madden
Nice Girl Nice Girl
Ruth Caleb, Dominic Savage
Storm Damage Storm Damage
Simon Cellan Jones, Lennie James, Ian Madden
BAFTA TV Award / Situation Comedy Award
Black Books 7.3
Black Books
Graham Linehan, Dylan Moran, Nira Park
Black Books 7.3
Black Books
Graham Linehan, Dylan Moran, Nira Park
Winner
The Royle Family The Royle Family
Caroline Aherne, Kenton Allen, Craig Cash
One Foot in the Grave One Foot in the Grave
Christine Gernon, Jonathan Paul Llewellyn, David Renwick
The Royle Family The Royle Family
Caroline Aherne, Kenton Allen, Craig Cash
Blackadder Back & Forth Blackadder Back & Forth
Peter Bennett-Jones, Geoffrey Perkins, Pol Veyland
One Foot in the Grave One Foot in the Grave
Christine Gernon, Jonathan Paul Llewellyn, David Renwick
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Greg Brenman, Stephen Daldry, Jon Finn
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Greg Brenman, Stephen Daldry, Jon Finn
Winner
The House of Mirth The House of Mirth
Terence Davis, Olivia Stewart
Last Resort Last Resort
Ruth Caleb, Pawel Pawlikowski
Last Resort Last Resort
Ruth Caleb, Pawel Pawlikowski
Chicken Run 7.1
Chicken Run
Peter Lord, Nick Park, David Sproxton
Sexy Beast 7.2
Sexy Beast
Jonathan Glazer, Dzheremi Tomas
Sexy Beast 7.2
Sexy Beast
Jonathan Glazer, Dzheremi Tomas
Chicken Run 7.1
Chicken Run
Peter Lord, Nick Park, David Sproxton
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Dun Tan
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Hans Zimmer, Lisa Gerrard
Almost Famous 7.7
Almost Famous
Nancy Wilson
O Brother, Where Art Thou? 7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Carter Burwell, T Bone Burnett
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Hans Zimmer, Lisa Gerrard
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Stephen Warbeck
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Last Resort Last Resort
Pawel Pawlikowski
Some Voices 6.4
Some Voices
Simon Cellan Jones
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Stephen Daldry
Saving Grace 7.1
Saving Grace Saving grace
Mark Crowdy
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Lee Hall
David Lean Award for Direction
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Ang Lee
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Ridley Scott
Erin Brockovich 7.2
Erin Brockovich
Steven Soderbergh
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Stephen Daldry
Traffic 8.0
Traffic
Steven Soderbergh
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
A Story from Taiwan: Aunt Tiger A Story from Taiwan: Aunt Tiger
Mike Mort
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
Custer's Last Stand Up Custer's Last Stand Up
Michael McGowan, Graeme Harper, Gail Renard
Harry and Cosh Harry and Cosh
Georgia Dussaud, Daniel Peacock
Byker Grove Byker Grove
Mervyn Cumming, Chris Fewtrell, Morag Bain
My Parents Are Aliens My Parents Are Aliens
Bernard Krichefski, Justin Molotnikov, Andy Watts
Byker Grove Byker Grove
Mervyn Cumming, Chris Fewtrell, Morag Bain
Harry and Cosh Harry and Cosh
Georgia Dussaud, Daniel Peacock
My Parents Are Aliens My Parents Are Aliens
Bernard Krichefski, Justin Molotnikov, Andy Watts
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
Shrek 8.3
Shrek
Jeffrey Katzenberg, Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson, Aron Warner
Shrek 8.3
Shrek
Jeffrey Katzenberg, Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson, Aron Warner
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
Teacher's Pet Teacher's Pet
Gary Baseman, Cheri Steinkellner, Bill Steinkellner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
SM:TV Live SM:TV Live
Cat Deeley
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Drama
Beyond the Boundary Beyond the Boundary
Vincent O'Connell, Colin McKeown
Beyond the Boundary Beyond the Boundary
Vincent O'Connell, Colin McKeown
Winner
Somethings I Don't Know Somethings I Don't Know
Sean McGuire, Colin McKeown, Stephen McAnena
Own Goal Own Goal
Jocelyn Cammack, Nicci Crowther
Somethings I Don't Know Somethings I Don't Know
Sean McGuire, Colin McKeown, Stephen McAnena
BAFTA Children's Award / Entertainment
The Quick Trick Show The Quick Trick Show
Endryu O`Konnor, Tony Nicholson, David Crichton
The Quick Trick Show The Quick Trick Show
Endryu O`Konnor, Tony Nicholson, David Crichton
Winner
Albert Finney
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
John Thaw
Audience Award
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Michael Balcon Award
Mary Selway
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
100 Per Cent White 100 Per Cent White
Leo Regan
The Man Who Bought Mustique The Man Who Bought Mustique
Joseph Bullman, Vikram Jayanti
The Endurance The Endurance: Shackleton's Legendary Antarctic Expedition
Caroline Alexander, George Butler, Jeremy Evans
The Endurance The Endurance: Shackleton's Legendary Antarctic Expedition
Caroline Alexander, George Butler, Jeremy Evans
Lew Grade Award
Inspector Morse Inspector Morse
For episode "The Remorseful Day".
The Vicar of Dibley The Vicar of Dibley
Seeing Red Seeing Red
Hero of the Hour Hero of the Hour
A Touch of Frost A Touch of Frost
Alan Clarke Award
Ruth Caleb
Dennis Potter Award
Lynda La Plante
Special Award
Coronation Street Coronation Street
Writers' Award (Children's)
Roy Apps
Special Award (Children's)
Grange Hill Grange Hill
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Console
Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec
SSX SSX
Red Faction Red Faction
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Mobile
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
Mario Kart: Super Circuit Mario Kart: Super Circuit
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Networked
Phantasy Star Online Phantasy Star Online
Black & White Black & White
Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - PC
Max Payne Max Payne
Black & White Black & White
Startopia Startopia
Hitman: Codename 47 Hitman: Codename 47
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Music
Shogun: Total War Shogun: Total War
Won by the Warlord Edition of the game.
Independence War 2: Edge of Chaos Independence War 2: Edge of Chaos
Undying Undying
Black & White Black & White
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Sound
Conker's Bad Fur Day Conker's Bad Fur Day
SSX SSX
Medal of Honor: Underground Medal of Honor: Underground
Max Payne Max Payne
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Enhancement of Linear Media
Walking with Prehistoric Beasts Walking with Beasts
Marc Goodchild, Sandra Gorel
Walking with Prehistoric Beasts Walking with Beasts
Marc Goodchild, Sandra Gorel
Winner
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Interactivity
Black & White Black & White
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Moving Images
Black & White Black & White
Driver 2 Driver 2
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Sports
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
Championship Manager 2001/02 Championship Manager 2001/02
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Technical Innovation
Black & White Black & White
