Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
BAFTA Awards
Events
BAFTA Awards 2001
All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2001
Site
Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date
25 February 2001
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
8.6
Gladiator
David Franzoni, Branko Lustig, Douglas Wick
Winner
Watch trailer
8.6
Gladiator
David Franzoni, Branko Lustig, Douglas Wick
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.5
Billy Elliot
Greg Brenman, Jon Finn
7.7
Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe, Ian Bryce
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Ang Lee, Li-Kong Hsu, William Kong
7.2
Erin Brockovich
Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher
7.7
Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe, Ian Bryce
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Ang Lee, Li-Kong Hsu, William Kong
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Girl on the Bridge
La fille sur le pont
Christian Fechner, Patrice Leconte
7.7
Malèna
Malena
Harvey Weinstein, Carlo Bernasconi, Giuseppe Tornatore
Watch trailer
7.3
In the Mood for Love
In The Mood For Love
Wong Kar-Wai
7.5
Girl on the Bridge
La fille sur le pont
Christian Fechner, Patrice Leconte
With a Friend Like Harry...
Harry, un ami qui vous veut du bien
Dominik Moll, Michel Saint-Jean
7.7
Malèna
Malena
Harvey Weinstein, Carlo Bernasconi, Giuseppe Tornatore
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Shadowscan
Shadowscan
Gary Holding, Tinge Krishnan, Justine Leahy
Winner
Shadowscan
Shadowscan
Gary Holding, Tinge Krishnan, Justine Leahy
Winner
All nominees
The Last Post
The Last Post
Dominic Santana, Raf Santana
The Last Post
The Last Post
Dominic Santana, Raf Santana
Sweet
Sweet
Rob Mercer, James Pilkington
Je t'aime John Wayne
Je t'aime John Wayne
Toby MacDonald, Luke Morris, Luke Ponte
Going Down
Going Down
Soledad Gatti-Pascual, Tom Shenklend, Jane Harris
Going Down
Going Down
Soledad Gatti-Pascual, Tom Shenklend, Jane Harris
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Father and Daughter
Father and Daughter
Michael Dudok de Wit, Claire Jennings, Willem Thijssen
Winner
All nominees
Lounge Act
Lounge Act
Teun Hilte, Gareth Love
Six of One
Six of One
Tim Webb, Phil Davies
Lounge Act
Lounge Act
Teun Hilte, Gareth Love
Cloud Cover
Cloud Cover
Lisbeth Svärling
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Jamie Bell
Billy Elliot
Winner
All nominees
Russell Crowe
Gladiator
Tom Hanks
Cast Away
Michael Douglas
Wonder Boys
Geoffrey Rush
Quills
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Julia Roberts
Erin Brockovich
Winner
All nominees
Michelle Yeoh
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Hilary Swank
Boys Don't Cry
Almost Famous
Juliette Binoche
Chocolat
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro
Traffic
Winner
All nominees
Oliver Rid
Gladiator
Posthumously.
Albert Finney
Erin Brockovich
Joaquin Phoenix
Gladiator
Gary Lewis
Billy Elliot
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Julie Walters
Billy Elliot
Winner
All nominees
Ziyi Zhang
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Frances McDormand
Almost Famous
Judi Dench
Chocolat
Lena Olin
Chocolat
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
8.6
Gladiator
John Mathieson
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Roger Deakins
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Peter Pau
7.7
Chocolat
Roger Pratt
Watch trailer
7.5
Billy Elliot
Brian Tufano
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
7.7
Almost Famous
Doug Hemphill, Rick Kline, Paul Massey, Jeff Wexler, Michael D. Wilhoit
Winner
7.7
Almost Famous
Doug Hemphill, Rick Kline, Paul Massey, Jeff Wexler, Michael D. Wilhoit
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Billy Elliot
Zane Hayward, Mark Holding, Mike Prestwood Smith
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Robert Fernandez, Eugene Gearty, Drew Kunin, Reilly Steele, Robert Fernandez
8.6
Gladiator
Bob Beemer, Per Hallberg, Scott Millan, Ken Weston
Watch trailer
7.3
The Perfect Storm
Kelly Cabral, David E. Campbell, Keith A. Wester, John T. Reitz, Gregg Rudloff, Wylie Stateman
7.3
The Perfect Storm
Kelly Cabral, David E. Campbell, Keith A. Wester, John T. Reitz, Gregg Rudloff, Wylie Stateman
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Robert Fernandez, Eugene Gearty, Drew Kunin, Reilly Steele, Robert Fernandez
7.5
Billy Elliot
Zane Hayward, Mark Holding, Mike Prestwood Smith
8.6
Gladiator
Bob Beemer, Per Hallberg, Scott Millan, Ken Weston
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Tim Yip
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Chocolat
Renee Ehrlich Kalfus
Watch trailer
The House of Mirth
The House of Mirth
Monica Howe
8.0
Quills
Jacqueline West
8.6
Gladiator
Janty Yates
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
8.6
Gladiator
Pietro Scalia
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
Traffic
Stephen Mirrione
7.2
Erin Brockovich
Anne V. Coates
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Tim Squyres
7.5
Billy Elliot
John Wilson
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
7.3
The Perfect Storm
Tim Alexander, Walt Conti, Stefan Fengmayer, John Frazier, Habib Zargarpour
Winner
7.3
The Perfect Storm
Tim Alexander, Walt Conti, Stefan Fengmayer, John Frazier, Habib Zargarpour
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Travis Baumann, Rob Hodgson, Jonathan F. Styrlund, Bessie Cheuk, Kwok-Shing Lo
7.1
Chicken Run
Paddy Eason, Mark Nelmes, Dave Alex Riddett
6.0
Vertical Limit
Tricia Henry Ashford, Neil Corbould, John Paul Docherty, Dion Hatch, Kent Houston
8.6
Gladiator
Tim Burke, Neil Corbould, Rob Harvey, John Nelson
Watch trailer
6.0
Vertical Limit
Tricia Henry Ashford, Neil Corbould, John Paul Docherty, Dion Hatch, Kent Houston
8.6
Gladiator
Tim Burke, Neil Corbould, Rob Harvey, John Nelson
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
7.7
Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe
Winner
All nominees
7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
7.5
Billy Elliot
Lee Hall
7.2
Erin Brockovich
Susannah Grant
7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
8.6
Gladiator
David Franzoni, John Logan, William Nicholson
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
8.0
Traffic
Stephen Gaghan
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
James Schamus, Kuo Jung Tsai, Hui-Ling Wang
7.3
High Fidelity
John Cusack, Scott Rosenberg, D.V. DeVincentis, Steve Pink
7.2
Wonder Boys
Stiven Klovz
7.3
High Fidelity
John Cusack, Scott Rosenberg, D.V. DeVincentis, Steve Pink
7.7
Chocolat
Robert Nelson Jacobs
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up/Hair
6.5
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Rick Baker, Toni G, Sylvia Nava, Gail Rowell-Ryan, Kazu Hiro
Winner
Watch trailer
6.5
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Rick Baker, Toni G, Sylvia Nava, Gail Rowell-Ryan, Kazu Hiro
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Siu-Mui Chau, Yun Ling Man
8.0
Quills
Nuala Conway, Peter Swords King
8.0
Quills
Nuala Conway, Peter Swords King
7.7
Chocolat
Naomi Donne
Watch trailer
8.6
Gladiator
Paul Engelen, Graham Johnston
Watch trailer
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Siu-Mui Chau, Yun Ling Man
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
8.6
Gladiator
Arthur Max
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.7
Chocolat
David Gropman
Watch trailer
8.0
Quills
Martin Childs
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Tim Yip
7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Dennis Gassner
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Clocking Off
Clocking Off
Paul Abbott, Ann Harrison-Baxter, Nicola Shindler
Winner
Clocking Off
Clocking Off
Paul Abbott, Ann Harrison-Baxter, Nicola Shindler
Winner
All nominees
Fat Friends
Fat Friends
Greg Brenman, Kay Mellor, David Reynolds
The Sins
The Sins
William Ivory, Liza Marshall
Stanton Blues
The Cops
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Michael Gambon
Longitude
Winner
All nominees
Steven Mackintosh
Care
Ken Stott
The Vice
Pete Postlethwaite
The Sins
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Judi Dench
The Last of the Blonde Bombshells
Winner
All nominees
Fay Ripley
Cold Feet
Geraldine James
The Sins
Amanda Redman
At Home with the Braithwaites
Alison Steadman
Fat Friends
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Da Ali G Show
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen, Dan Mazer
Winner
All nominees
Baddiel & Skinner Unplanned
Baddiel & Skinner Unplanned
Robyn O'Brien, Peter Orton
Smack the Pony
Smack the Pony
Victoria Wood: With All the Trimmings
Victoria Wood: With All the Trimmings
John Birkin, Jemma Rodgers, Victoria Wood
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
Da Ali G Show
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Winner
All nominees
The Vicar of Dibley
The Vicar of Dibley
Dawn French
The Royle Family
The Royle Family
Caroline Aherne
Gimme Gimme Gimme
Gimme Gimme Gimme
Kathy Burke
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
8.9
The League of Gentlemen
Yves Barre
Winner
All nominees
Longitude
Longitude
Shirley Russell
Madame Bovary
Madame Bovary
Anushia Nieradzik
Gormenghast
Gormenghast
Odile Dicks-Mireaux
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Longitude
Longitude
Selwyn Roberts, Charles Sturridge
Winner
Longitude
Longitude
Selwyn Roberts, Charles Sturridge
Winner
All nominees
Never Never
Never Never
Lynn Horsford, Julian Jarrold, Tony Marchant
This Is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper
This Is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper
Mike Dormer, Neil McKay, David Richards
This Is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper
This Is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper
Mike Dormer, Neil McKay, David Richards
Nature Boy
Nature Boy
Bryan Elsley, Catherine Wearing, Joe Wright
Never Never
Never Never
Lynn Horsford, Julian Jarrold, Tony Marchant
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Factual)
Omnibus
Omnibus
Andrew Fegen
For "Dudley Moore - After the Laughter".
Winner
All nominees
I Love 1970's
I Love 1970's
For episode "1974".
Britain at War in Colour
Britain at War in Colour
Stephen Moore
A History of Britain
A History of Britain
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
North Square
North Square
Jon Costelloe
Winner
All nominees
Clocking Off
Clocking Off
Nick Arthurs, Tony Cranstoun, Edward Mansell
Longitude
Longitude
Peter Coulson
Gormenghast
Gormenghast
Paul Tothill
Clocking Off
Clocking Off
Nick Arthurs, Tony Cranstoun, Edward Mansell
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment (Programme or Series)
So Graham Norton
So Graham Norton
Jon Magnusson, Steve Smith, Graham Stuart
Winner
So Graham Norton
So Graham Norton
Jon Magnusson, Steve Smith, Graham Stuart
Winner
All nominees
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Colman Hutchinson, Paul Smith
The Weakest Link
Weakest Link
Richard Valentine, Ruth Davis
Have I Got News for You
Have I Got News for You
Giles Pilbrow, Colin Swash, Richard Wilson
Have I Got News for You
Have I Got News for You
Giles Pilbrow, Colin Swash, Richard Wilson
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
So Graham Norton
So Graham Norton
Graham Norton
Winner
All nominees
Have I Got News for You
Have I Got News for You
Angus Deayton
Have I Got News for You
Have I Got News for You
Paul Merton
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
The Naked Chef
Patricia Llewellyn, Jamie' Oliver, Paul Ratcliffe
Winner
The Naked Chef
Patricia Llewellyn, Jamie' Oliver, Paul Ratcliffe
Winner
All nominees
Faking It
Faking It
Stephen Lambert, Mike Warner
House of Horrors
House of Horrors
Sarah Caplin, Kate Middleton
What the Romans Did for Us
What the Romans Did for Us
Faking It
Faking It
Stephen Lambert, Mike Warner
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
Gormenghast
Gormenghast
Christine Greenwood, Joan Hills
Winner
Gormenghast
Gormenghast
Christine Greenwood, Joan Hills
Winner
All nominees
Madame Bovary
Madame Bovary
Vivien Riley
Longitude
Longitude
Christine Beveridge
8.9
The League of Gentlemen
Vanessa White
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Factual)
Sarah MacDonald
Newsnight
For the special "A Family Affair".
Winner
All nominees
Jonah Weston
Anatomy of Disgust
Lucy Carter
Britain at War in Colour
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Fiction)
Dominic Savage
Nice Girl
Winner
All nominees
Christopher Morris
Jam
Caroline Aherne
The Royle Family
Jon Jones
Cold Feet
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Writer
Tinsel Town
Tinsel Town
Ed McCardie
Winner
All nominees
The Bill
The Bill
Damian Wayling
For episode "A Girl's Best Friend".
Cold Feet
Cold Feet
David Nicholls
Tinsel Town
Tinsel Town
Martin McCardie
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best News and Current Affairs Journalism
Out of Africa
Out of Africa
Sorious Samura, Ron McCullagh
Winner
All nominees
Panorama
Panorama
John Ware, Eamon Hardy
For "Who Bombed Omagh?".
Panorama
Panorama
John Ware, Eamon Hardy
For "Who Bombed Omagh?".
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Longitude
Longitude
Geoffrey Burgon
Winner
All nominees
Gormenghast
Gormenghast
Richard Rodney Bennett
The War Behind the Wire
The War Behind the Wire
Daemion Barry
Elizabeth
Elizabeth
Andy Price
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography (Factual)
Wisconsin Death Trip
Wisconsin Death Trip
Eigil Bryld
(Screened within Arena (1975)).
Winner
All nominees
Australia: Beyond the Fatal Shore
Australia: Beyond the Fatal Shore
Sion Michel, Jeremy Pollard, David Baillie
Andes to Amazon
Andes to Amazon
The Endurance
The Endurance: Shackleton's Legendary Antarctic Expedition
Sandi Sissel, Tom Hurwitz, Scott Ransom
The Endurance
The Endurance: Shackleton's Legendary Antarctic Expedition
Sandi Sissel, Tom Hurwitz, Scott Ransom
Australia: Beyond the Fatal Shore
Australia: Beyond the Fatal Shore
Sion Michel, Jeremy Pollard, David Baillie
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
Longitude
Longitude
Peter Hannan
Winner
All nominees
Anna Karenina
Anna Karenina
Ryszard Lenczewski
Lorna Doone
Lorna Doone
Chris Seager
Clocking Off
Clocking Off
Peter Greenhalgh
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
Longitude
Longitude
Eileen Diss, Chris Lowe
Winner
All nominees
The Scarlet Pimpernel
The Scarlet Pimpernel
Maurice Cain
Anna Karenina
Anna Karenina
Rob Harris
Gormenghast
Gormenghast
Kristofer Hobbs
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Soap
Emmerdale Farm
Emmerdale Farm
Oliver Horsbrugh, Kieran Roberts, Karin Young
Winner
All nominees
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
Hollyoaks
Jo Hallows, Phil Redmond
EastEnders
EastEnders
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
The South Bank Show
The South Bank Show
Paul Vigars, Alex Thompson
For episode "Simon Rattle on Judith Weir".
Winner
The South Bank Show
The South Bank Show
Paul Vigars, Alex Thompson
For episode "Simon Rattle on Judith Weir".
Winner
All nominees
Omnibus
Omnibus
Michael Lax
For episode "Dudley Moore - After the Laughter".
Britain at War in Colour
Britain at War in Colour
Brian Aherne
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
Anna Karenina
Anna Karenina
Pat Boxshall, Stan Di Maio, Stuart Hilliker, Danny Longhurst, Jamie McPhee
Winner
Anna Karenina
Anna Karenina
Pat Boxshall, Stan Di Maio, Stuart Hilliker, Danny Longhurst, Jamie McPhee
Winner
All nominees
Clocking Off
Clocking Off
Sound Team: John Senior, John Whitworth, John Rutherford, Dennis Cartwirght
Anna Karenina
Anna Karenina
Pat Boxshall, Stan Di Maio, Stuart Hilliker, Danny Longhurst, Jamie McPhee
A Touch of Frost
A Touch of Frost
John Fountaine, Adam Severs
Longitude
Longitude
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sport
Dave Gordon
Winner
Martin Hopkins
Winner
All nominees
James Venner
Gary Imlach
Neil Duncanson
Gerard Lane
James Venner
Gary Imlach
Gary Franses
Rob Sheerlock
Gary Franses
Rob Sheerlock
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects & Graphic Design
Gormenghast
Gormenghast
Alan Church, Simon Giles, Nigel Stone
Winner
All nominees
Horizon
Horizon
Neil Cunningham, Gareth Edwards
For episode "Supermassive Black Holes".
Farouk: Last of the Pharaohs
Farouk: Last of the Pharaohs
Longitude
Longitude
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Britain at War in Colour
Britain at War in Colour
Lucy Carter, Adrian Wood
Winner
All nominees
Horizon
Horizon
John Lynch, Bettina Lerner
Castaway 2000
Castaway 2000
Chris Kelly
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Specialised Programme or Series (Arts, History, Religion and Science)
Big Bangs
Big Bangs
Howard Goodall, Paul Sommers, Jan Younghusband
Winner
All nominees
Wisconsin Death Trip
Wisconsin Death Trip
Maureen A. Ryan, Anthony Wall, James Marsh
(Screened within Arena (1975)).
A History of Britain
A History of Britain
Martin Davidson, Simon Schama
Elizabeth
Elizabeth
Mark Fielder, Steven Clarke
A History of Britain
A History of Britain
Martin Davidson, Simon Schama
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Innovation
Big Brother
Big Brother
Conrad Green, Ruth Wrigley
Winner
Big Brother
Big Brother
Conrad Green, Ruth Wrigley
Winner
All nominees
Nice Girl
Nice Girl
Ruth Caleb, Dominic Savage
Nice Girl
Nice Girl
Ruth Caleb, Dominic Savage
Doctors
Doctors
Castaway 2000
Castaway 2000
Chris Kelly
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Richard Dimbleby Award for the Best Presenter (Factual, Features and News)
Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends
Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends
Louis Theroux
Winner
All nominees
Newsnight
Newsnight
Jeremy Paxman
Parkinson
Parkinson
Michael Parkinson
State of the Planet
State of the Planet
David Attenborough
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Care
Care
Antoniya Berd, Kieran Prendiville
Winner
All nominees
Donovan Quick
Donovan Quick
David Blair, Sue Austen, Donna Franceschild
Nice Girl
Nice Girl
Ruth Caleb, Dominic Savage
Storm Damage
Storm Damage
Simon Cellan Jones, Lennie James, Ian Madden
Nice Girl
Nice Girl
Ruth Caleb, Dominic Savage
Storm Damage
Storm Damage
Simon Cellan Jones, Lennie James, Ian Madden
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Situation Comedy Award
7.3
Black Books
Graham Linehan, Dylan Moran, Nira Park
Winner
7.3
Black Books
Graham Linehan, Dylan Moran, Nira Park
Winner
All nominees
The Royle Family
The Royle Family
Caroline Aherne, Kenton Allen, Craig Cash
One Foot in the Grave
One Foot in the Grave
Christine Gernon, Jonathan Paul Llewellyn, David Renwick
The Royle Family
The Royle Family
Caroline Aherne, Kenton Allen, Craig Cash
Blackadder Back & Forth
Blackadder Back & Forth
Peter Bennett-Jones, Geoffrey Perkins, Pol Veyland
One Foot in the Grave
One Foot in the Grave
Christine Gernon, Jonathan Paul Llewellyn, David Renwick
Show all nominees
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
7.5
Billy Elliot
Greg Brenman, Stephen Daldry, Jon Finn
Winner
7.5
Billy Elliot
Greg Brenman, Stephen Daldry, Jon Finn
Winner
All nominees
The House of Mirth
The House of Mirth
Terence Davis, Olivia Stewart
Last Resort
Last Resort
Ruth Caleb, Pawel Pawlikowski
Last Resort
Last Resort
Ruth Caleb, Pawel Pawlikowski
7.1
Chicken Run
Peter Lord, Nick Park, David Sproxton
7.2
Sexy Beast
Jonathan Glazer, Dzheremi Tomas
7.2
Sexy Beast
Jonathan Glazer, Dzheremi Tomas
7.1
Chicken Run
Peter Lord, Nick Park, David Sproxton
Show all nominees
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Dun Tan
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Gladiator
Hans Zimmer, Lisa Gerrard
Watch trailer
7.7
Almost Famous
Nancy Wilson
7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Carter Burwell, T Bone Burnett
8.6
Gladiator
Hans Zimmer, Lisa Gerrard
Watch trailer
7.5
Billy Elliot
Stephen Warbeck
Show all nominees
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Last Resort
Last Resort
Pawel Pawlikowski
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Some Voices
Simon Cellan Jones
7.5
Billy Elliot
Stephen Daldry
7.1
Saving Grace
Saving grace
Mark Crowdy
7.5
Billy Elliot
Lee Hall
Show all nominees
David Lean Award for Direction
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Ang Lee
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Gladiator
Ridley Scott
Watch trailer
7.2
Erin Brockovich
Steven Soderbergh
7.5
Billy Elliot
Stephen Daldry
8.0
Traffic
Steven Soderbergh
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
A Story from Taiwan: Aunt Tiger
A Story from Taiwan: Aunt Tiger
Mike Mort
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
Custer's Last Stand Up
Custer's Last Stand Up
Michael McGowan, Graeme Harper, Gail Renard
Winner
All nominees
Harry and Cosh
Harry and Cosh
Georgia Dussaud, Daniel Peacock
Byker Grove
Byker Grove
Mervyn Cumming, Chris Fewtrell, Morag Bain
My Parents Are Aliens
My Parents Are Aliens
Bernard Krichefski, Justin Molotnikov, Andy Watts
Byker Grove
Byker Grove
Mervyn Cumming, Chris Fewtrell, Morag Bain
Harry and Cosh
Harry and Cosh
Georgia Dussaud, Daniel Peacock
My Parents Are Aliens
My Parents Are Aliens
Bernard Krichefski, Justin Molotnikov, Andy Watts
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
8.3
Shrek
Jeffrey Katzenberg, Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson, Aron Warner
Winner
Watch trailer
8.3
Shrek
Jeffrey Katzenberg, Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson, Aron Warner
Winner
Watch trailer
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
Teacher's Pet
Teacher's Pet
Gary Baseman, Cheri Steinkellner, Bill Steinkellner
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
SM:TV Live
SM:TV Live
Cat Deeley
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Drama
Beyond the Boundary
Beyond the Boundary
Vincent O'Connell, Colin McKeown
Winner
Beyond the Boundary
Beyond the Boundary
Vincent O'Connell, Colin McKeown
Winner
All nominees
Somethings I Don't Know
Somethings I Don't Know
Sean McGuire, Colin McKeown, Stephen McAnena
Own Goal
Own Goal
Jocelyn Cammack, Nicci Crowther
Somethings I Don't Know
Somethings I Don't Know
Sean McGuire, Colin McKeown, Stephen McAnena
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Entertainment
The Quick Trick Show
The Quick Trick Show
Endryu O`Konnor, Tony Nicholson, David Crichton
Winner
The Quick Trick Show
The Quick Trick Show
Endryu O`Konnor, Tony Nicholson, David Crichton
Winner
Academy Fellowship
Albert Finney
Winner
Judi Dench
Winner
John Thaw
Winner
Audience Award
8.6
Gladiator
Winner
Watch trailer
Michael Balcon Award
Mary Selway
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
100 Per Cent White
100 Per Cent White
Leo Regan
Winner
All nominees
The Man Who Bought Mustique
The Man Who Bought Mustique
Joseph Bullman, Vikram Jayanti
The Endurance
The Endurance: Shackleton's Legendary Antarctic Expedition
Caroline Alexander, George Butler, Jeremy Evans
The Endurance
The Endurance: Shackleton's Legendary Antarctic Expedition
Caroline Alexander, George Butler, Jeremy Evans
Show all nominees
Lew Grade Award
Inspector Morse
Inspector Morse
For episode "The Remorseful Day".
Winner
All nominees
The Vicar of Dibley
The Vicar of Dibley
Seeing Red
Seeing Red
Hero of the Hour
Hero of the Hour
A Touch of Frost
A Touch of Frost
Show all nominees
Alan Clarke Award
Ruth Caleb
Winner
Dennis Potter Award
Lynda La Plante
Winner
Special Award
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
Winner
Writers' Award (Children's)
Roy Apps
Winner
Special Award (Children's)
Grange Hill
Grange Hill
Winner
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Console
Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec
Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec
Winner
All nominees
SSX
SSX
Red Faction
Red Faction
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Mobile
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
Winner
All nominees
Mario Kart: Super Circuit
Mario Kart: Super Circuit
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Networked
Phantasy Star Online
Phantasy Star Online
Winner
All nominees
Black & White
Black & White
Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec
Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - PC
Max Payne
Max Payne
Winner
All nominees
Black & White
Black & White
Startopia
Startopia
Hitman: Codename 47
Hitman: Codename 47
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Music
Shogun: Total War
Shogun: Total War
Won by the Warlord Edition of the game.
Winner
All nominees
Independence War 2: Edge of Chaos
Independence War 2: Edge of Chaos
Undying
Undying
Black & White
Black & White
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Sound
Conker's Bad Fur Day
Conker's Bad Fur Day
Winner
All nominees
SSX
SSX
Medal of Honor: Underground
Medal of Honor: Underground
Max Payne
Max Payne
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Enhancement of Linear Media
Walking with Prehistoric Beasts
Walking with Beasts
Marc Goodchild, Sandra Gorel
Winner
Walking with Prehistoric Beasts
Walking with Beasts
Marc Goodchild, Sandra Gorel
Winner
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Interactivity
Black & White
Black & White
Winner
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Moving Images
Black & White
Black & White
Winner
All nominees
Driver 2
Driver 2
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Sports
All nominees
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
Championship Manager 2001/02
Championship Manager 2001/02
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Technical Innovation
All nominees
Black & White
Black & White
Show all nominees
Year
BAFTA Awards 2025
BAFTA Awards 2024
BAFTA Awards 2023
BAFTA Awards 2022
BAFTA Awards 2021
BAFTA Awards 2020
Show all
BAFTA Awards 2019
BAFTA Awards 2018
BAFTA Awards 2017
BAFTA Awards 2016
BAFTA Awards 2015
BAFTA Awards 2014
BAFTA Awards 2013
BAFTA Awards 2012
BAFTA Awards 2011
BAFTA Awards 2010
BAFTA Awards 2009
BAFTA Awards 2008
BAFTA Awards 2007
BAFTA Awards 2006
BAFTA Awards 2005
BAFTA Awards 2004
BAFTA Awards 2003
BAFTA Awards 2002
BAFTA Awards 2001
BAFTA Awards 2000
BAFTA Awards 1999
BAFTA Awards 1998
BAFTA Awards 1997
BAFTA Awards 1996
BAFTA Awards 1995
BAFTA Awards 1994
BAFTA Awards 1993
BAFTA Awards 1992
BAFTA Awards 1991
BAFTA Awards 1990
BAFTA Awards 1989
BAFTA Awards 1988
BAFTA Awards 1987
BAFTA Awards 1986
BAFTA Awards 1985
BAFTA Awards 1984
BAFTA Awards 1983
BAFTA Awards 1982
BAFTA Awards 1981
BAFTA Awards 1980
BAFTA Awards 1979
BAFTA Awards 1978
BAFTA Awards 1977
BAFTA Awards 1976
BAFTA Awards 1975
BAFTA Awards 1974
BAFTA Awards 1973
BAFTA Awards 1972
BAFTA Awards 1971
BAFTA Awards 1970
BAFTA Awards 1969
BAFTA Awards 1968
BAFTA Awards 1967
BAFTA Awards 1966
BAFTA Awards 1965
BAFTA Awards 1964
BAFTA Awards 1963
BAFTA Awards 1962
BAFTA Awards 1961
BAFTA Awards 1960
BAFTA Awards 1959
BAFTA Awards 1958
BAFTA Awards 1957
BAFTA Awards 1956
BAFTA Awards 1955
BAFTA Awards 1954
BAFTA Awards 1953
BAFTA Awards 1952
BAFTA Awards 1951
BAFTA Awards 1950
BAFTA Awards 1949
Nominations
Best Children's & Family Film
Best Film
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Best Film Not in the English Language
Best British Short Film
Best British Short Animation
Show all
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Documentary
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Director
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Cinematography
Best Sound
Original Score
Best Production Design/Art Direction
Best Costume Design
Best Editing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Best Make Up & Hair
Best Screenplay (Original)
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Best Achievement in Special Effects
Best Animated Featured Film
Best Animated Film
Best Animation
Best Art Direction
Best British Actor
Best British Actress
Best British Art Direction (B/W)
Best British Art Direction (Colour)
Best British Costume (B/W)
Best British Costume (Colour)
Best British Film 1947
Best British Film Editing
Best British Screenplay
Best Direction
Best Documentary Film
Best Documentary Film 1947
Best Factual Film
Best Film Editing
Best Film from any Source
Best Film from any Source 1947
Best Foreign Actor
Best Foreign Actress
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Make Up Artist
Best Make Up/Hair
Best Makeup and Hair
Best Original Television Music
Best Original Music
Best Original Song
Best Score
Best Screenplay
Best Short Factual Film
Best Short Fictional Film
Best Sound Track
Best Special Effects
Best Special Visual Effects
Best Specialised Film
Best Supporting Artist
Current Affairs
John Grierson Award
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Role
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Original Music
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Special Award
Best Production Design
Best Casting
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Craft Team Award
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Non-Scripted
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Non-Scripted Award
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Scripted
BAFTA TV Award / Children’s Scripted Award
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Limited Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Live Event Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Reality
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form
BAFTA TV Award / Soap
BAFTA TV Award / Sports Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Soap & Continuing Drama Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Documentary
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual Series or Strand
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Leading Actor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Leading Actress
BAFTA TV Award / Best Male Performance in a Comedy Role
BAFTA TV Award / Best Female Performance in a Comedy Role
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
BAFTA TV Award / Best International (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / 'Flame of Knowledge'
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin'
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Documentary/Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin' (Drama/Light Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Alan Clarke Award
BAFTA TV Award / Audience Award (TV)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actuality Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Animated Film
BAFTA TV Award / Best Arts Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Documentary/Educational)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Programme or Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Continuing Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Digital Creativity
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director - Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director - Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Director: Multi-Camera
BAFTA TV Award / Best Documentary Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Plays
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Production
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
BAFTA TV Award / Best Dramatic Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing - Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing - Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing Fiction Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing: Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Craft Team
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Perfromance
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Programme or Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual Production
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual: Current Affairs
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual: Documentary
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Cameraman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Editor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Sound
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Editor (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Editor (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Editor (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Photography (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Photography (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film or Video Photography (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Editor (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Editor (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Photography (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film/Video Photography (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Foreign Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Foreign TV Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphic Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphics
BAFTA TV Award / Best Innovation
BAFTA TV Award / Best Interactivity
BAFTA TV Award / Best International
BAFTA TV Award / Best International Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Personality
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Production
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme/Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Lighting
BAFTA TV Award / Best Live Event
BAFTA TV Award / Best Live Outside Broadcast Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up/Hair
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make-Up & Hair Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Writer
BAFTA TV Award / Best News Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best News and Current Affairs Journalism
BAFTA TV Award / Best News or Outside Broadcast Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best News/Actuality Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Music
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Programme/Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
BAFTA TV Award / Best Outside Broadcast Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Personality
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography & Lighting Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography & Lighting: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography - Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting - Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography: Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Programme/Series Without Category
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality & Constructed Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality & Constructed Factual Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality and Constructed Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Script
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy in 2016
BAFTA TV Award / Best Short Animated Film
BAFTA TV Award / Best Short Form Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Play
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Soap
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Fiction/Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Supervisor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound: Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound: Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Best Special Lighting Effects
BAFTA TV Award / Best Special, Visual and Graphic Effects
BAFTA TV Award / Best Special/s
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Production
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Series
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual in 2016
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sport
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sport and Live Event
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sports/Events Coverage in Real Time
BAFTA TV Award / Best TV Cameraman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Talk Show
BAFTA TV Award / Best Television Cameraman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Television Lighting
BAFTA TV Award / Best Titles
BAFTA TV Award / Best Titles & Graphic Identity
BAFTA TV Award / Best VTR Editor
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Cameraman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Lighting
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects & Graphic Design
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer: Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Best Writer: Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Break-Through Talent
BAFTA TV Award / Breakthrough Talent
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Programme or Series Award
BAFTA TV Award / Costume Design
BAFTA TV Award / Current Affairs
BAFTA TV Award / Daytime
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Multi-Camera
BAFTA TV Award / Drama Series
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Craft Team
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Features
BAFTA TV Award / Film Editor
BAFTA TV Award / General
BAFTA TV Award / General Category
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Factual Series or Strand
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Specialised Programme or Series (Arts, History, Religion and Science)
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Specialist Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme or Series
BAFTA TV Award / Innovation
BAFTA TV Award / Interactivity
BAFTA TV Award / International
BAFTA TV Award / Light Entertainment
BAFTA TV Award / Live Event
BAFTA TV Award / Make Up & Hair Design
BAFTA TV Award / Most Original Programme/Series
BAFTA TV Award / New Media
BAFTA TV Award / New Media Developer
BAFTA TV Award / News Coverage
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Originality
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Comedy Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Current Affairs Feature
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Drama Series
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Entertainment Performance
BAFTA TV Award / Outstanding Entertainment Programme
BAFTA TV Award / P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
BAFTA TV Award / Performance in Documentary
BAFTA TV Award / Photography & Lighting, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Photography, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Production Design
BAFTA TV Award / Reality & Constructed Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Richard Dimbleby Award
BAFTA TV Award / Richard Dimbleby Award for the Best Presenter (Factual, Features and News)
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Casting
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Situation Comedy Award
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Fiction
BAFTA TV Award / Special Award
BAFTA TV Award / Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
BAFTA TV Award / Specialist Factual
BAFTA TV Award / Sport
BAFTA TV Award / Titles & Graphic Identity
BAFTA TV Award / Virgin Media's Must-See Moment
BAFTA TV Award / Virgin TV's Must-See Moment
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Comedy
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
BAFTA TV Award / Soap & Continuing Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
/ Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
/ P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
eSports Audience Award
Breakthrough Brits
Lloyds Bank People's Vote for the Most Popular Film
Sunday Times Reader Award for Games
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Film
EE Rising Star Award
Certificate of Merit / Best Documentary Film
Certificate of Merit
UN Award
Flaherty Documentary Award
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / Best Actor in a Leading Role
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / East
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / North East and cumbria
60 Seconds of Fame - Best Regional Film / Wales
BAFTA Games Award / EE Players' Choice
BAFTA Games Award / New Intellectual Property
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
BAFTA Games Award / Best Action Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Action and Adventure Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Adventure Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation or Intro
BAFTA Games Award / Best Art Direction
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Casual Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Casual and Social Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Character
BAFTA Games Award / Best Children's Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Design
BAFTA Games Award / Best Evolving Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family and Social Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game on any Platform - The Year's Best Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Gameplay
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
BAFTA Games Award / Best Narrative
BAFTA Games Award / Best Online Multiplayer
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Music
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Property
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Score
BAFTA Games Award / Best Performer
BAFTA Games Award / Best Persistent Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Racing Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Screenplay
BAFTA Games Award / Best Simulation Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sound
BAFTA Games Award / Best Soundtrack
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports/Fitness Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Story
BAFTA Games Award / Best Story and Character
BAFTA Games Award / Best Strategy Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Strategy and Simulation Game
BAFTA Games Award / Best Technical Direction
BAFTA Games Award / Best Use Of Audio
BAFTA Games Award / EE Game of the Year
BAFTA Games Award / EE Mobile Game of the Year
BAFTA Games Award / Game Beyond Entertainment
BAFTA Games Award / Game Boy Advance
BAFTA Games Award / Game Design
BAFTA Games Award / Game Innovation
BAFTA Games Award / Gamecube
BAFTA Games Award / Innovation
BAFTA Games Award / Originality
BAFTA Games Award / PC
BAFTA Games Award / PS2
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Leading Role
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Supporting Role
BAFTA Games Award / Special Award
BAFTA Games Award / Technical Achievement
BAFTA Games Award / Technical Innovation
BAFTA Games Award / Xbox
Rising Star Award
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Audio
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Design
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Console
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Mobile
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Mobile or Networked
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Multiplayer
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - Networked
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Game - PC
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Music
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Sound
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best UK Developer
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Children's
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Comedy
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Computer Programming
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Enhancement of Linear Media
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Games Award
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Innovative Game Award
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Interactive Treatment
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Interactivity
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Moving Images
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Special Award
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Sports
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Technical Innovation
Shell International Award
Mullard Award
Anthony Asquith Award for Best New British Composer (TV)
Technical Craft Award (TV) / Editing (Factual)
Technical Craft Award (TV)
BAFTA Interactive Award / DVD
BAFTA Interactive Award / Factual
BAFTA Interactive Award / Film
BAFTA Interactive Award / Interactive TV
BAFTA Interactive Award / Online Entertainment
BAFTA Interactive Award / Online Learning
Kids' Vote
Audience Award (TV)
Special Award (Children's)
Writers' Award (Children's)
Writers' Award (TV)
Special Award / BAFTA Tribute
Special Award / Make Up Artist
Special Award / Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Special Award / Outstanding Contribution to Television
Special Award
Richard Dimbleby Award
Foreign TV Program Award
Dennis Potter Award
Alan Clarke Award
Lew Grade Award
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Michael Balcon Award
Audience Award
Academy Fellowship / Film
Academy Fellowship / Games
Academy Fellowship
BAFTA Children's Award / Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids Vote
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids' Vote - Game
BAFTA Children's Award / BAFTA Kids' Vote - Television
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animated Series
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Channel of the Year
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Children's Feature Film
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Children's Film
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Comedy
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Content For Change
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Digital
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Director
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Factual
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Game
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Independent Production Company
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Interactive
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Interactive - Adapted
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Interactive - Original
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning - Primary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning - Secondary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Learning Secondary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Performer
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Live Action
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
BAFTA Children's Award / Best School Drama
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Drama
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Factual - Primary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Factual - Secondary
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Short Form
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Video Game
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer - Adapted
BAFTA Children's Award / Break-Through Talent
BAFTA Children's Award / Entertainment
BAFTA Children's Award / Feature Film
BAFTA Children's Award / International Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / Learning Primary
BAFTA Children's Award / Pre-School Animation
BAFTA Children's Award / Pre-School Live Action
BAFTA Children's Award / Schools Drama
BAFTA Children's Award / Special Award
David Lean Award for Direction / Best Director
David Lean Award for Direction / Best Film/Video Editor (Factual)
David Lean Award for Direction
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree