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Kinoafisha TV Shows We Are Lady Parts

We Are Lady Parts (2021 - …)

We Are Lady Parts 18+
Production year 2021
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Peacock
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"We Are Lady Parts" is a British TV series in the genre of musical comedy. The story revolves around a Muslim girl named Amina. At twenty-six years old, she has yet to find a suitable husband. However, she has managed to write a dissertation in microbiology and find her main passion in life - playing the guitar. Typically, she teaches children how to play the instrument, and she is very afraid of performing in public. However, her ordinary life changes when a punk band called Lady Parts posts an advertisement searching for a new guitarist...
We Are Lady Parts - Trailer season 1
We Are Lady Parts  Trailer season 1
Cast
Cast
Sarah Kameela Impey
Anjana Vasan
Anjana Vasan
Faith Omole
Lucie Shorthouse
Lucie Shorthouse
Juliette Motamed
Sofia Barclay
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
British TV Series British TV Series

Series rating

8.1
Rate 13 votes
8.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In the Music genre  In series of Great Britain  In series of 2021 
Seasons
We Are Lady Parts - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
We Are Lady Parts - Season 2 Season 2
2024, 6 episodes
 
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