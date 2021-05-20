"We Are Lady Parts" is a British TV series in the genre of musical comedy. The story revolves around a Muslim girl named Amina. At twenty-six years old, she has yet to find a suitable husband. However, she has managed to write a dissertation in microbiology and find her main passion in life - playing the guitar. Typically, she teaches children how to play the instrument, and she is very afraid of performing in public. However, her ordinary life changes when a punk band called Lady Parts posts an advertisement searching for a new guitarist...

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