Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1950

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1950

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 29 May 1950
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
The Third Man 7.7
The Third Man
Winner
All nominees
Whisky Galore! Whisky Galore!
The Queen of Spades The Queen of Spades
Kind Hearts and Coronets 8.0
Kind Hearts and Coronets
The Small Back Room The Small Back Room
A Run for Your Money A Run for Your Money
Passport to Pimlico Passport to Pimlico
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary Film
Daybreak in Udi Daybreak in Udi
Winner
All nominees
Isole nella laguna Isole nella laguna
Italy.
Drug Addict Drug Addict
Canada.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film from any Source
Bicycle Thieves 8.2
Bicycle Thieves Ladri Di Biciclette
Italy.
Winner
All nominees
The Window The Window
USA.
The Set-Up The Set-Up
USA.
The Last Stage Ostatni etap
Poland.
The Ballad of Berlin Berliner Ballade
Germany.
The Third Man 7.7
The Third Man
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre 8.3
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
USA.
Special Award
UN Award
The Search 7.8
The Search
USA.
Winner
All nominees
The People Between The People Between
Canada.
Daybreak in Udi Daybreak in Udi
Year
Nominations

