Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1995

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1995

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 9 April 1995
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Four Weddings and a Funeral 7.4
Four Weddings and a Funeral Four weddings and a funeral
Mike Newell, Duncan Kenworthy
Winner
Four Weddings and a Funeral 7.4
Four Weddings and a Funeral Four weddings and a funeral
Mike Newell, Duncan Kenworthy
Winner
All nominees
Quiz Show 7.8
Quiz Show
Robert Redford, Michael Jacobs, Julian Krainin, Michael Nozik
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Robert Zemeckis, Steve Tisch, Wendy Finerman, Steve Starkey
Watch trailer
Pulp Fiction 8.6
Pulp Fiction
Lawrence Bender
Quiz Show 7.8
Quiz Show
Robert Redford, Michael Jacobs, Julian Krainin, Michael Nozik
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
To Live 8.3
To Live Huo zhe / To live
Fu-Sheng Chiu, Zhang Yimou
Winner
All nominees
Eat Drink Man Woman 7.8
Eat Drink Man Woman
Ang Lee, Li-Kong Hsu
Eat Drink Man Woman 7.8
Eat Drink Man Woman
Ang Lee, Li-Kong Hsu
Three Colors: Red 8.3
Three Colors: Red Trois couleurs: Rouge
Krzysztof Kieslowski, Marin Karmitz
Watch trailer
Belle Epoque 7.1
Belle Epoque
Fernando Trueba
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Screen Two Screen Two
Tatiana Kennedy, Paul Tickell For episode "Zinky Boys Go Underground (#10.9)".
Winner
Screen Two Screen Two
Tatiana Kennedy, Paul Tickell For episode "Zinky Boys Go Underground (#10.9)".
Winner
All nominees
That Sunday That Sunday
Damiano Vukotic, Dan Zeff
Lost Mojave Lost Mojave
Jonathan Cordish, Vladimir Perlovich
Lost Mojave Lost Mojave
Jonathan Cordish, Vladimir Perlovich
Marooned Marooned
Andrea Calderwood, Jonas Grimås
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
The Big Story The Big Story
David Stoten, Tim Watts
Winner
The Big Story The Big Story
David Stoten, Tim Watts
Winner
All nominees
Stressed Stressed
Karen Kelly
Pib and Pog Pib and Pog
Peter Peake, Carla Shelley
Pib and Pog Pib and Pog
Peter Peake, Carla Shelley
The Monk and the Fish Le moine et le poisson
Michael Dudok de Wit, Patrick Eveno, Zhak-Remi Zhirer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Winner
All nominees
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Forrest Gump
John Travolta
John Travolta
Pulp Fiction
Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
The Client
Winner
All nominees
Irène Jacob
Irène Jacob
Three Colors: Red
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Pulp Fiction
Linda Fiorentino
The Last Seduction
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Pulp Fiction
Winner
All nominees
Paul Scofield
Quiz Show
Simon Callow
Simon Callow
Four Weddings and a Funeral
John Hannah
John Hannah
Four Weddings and a Funeral
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Kristin Scott Thomas
Kristin Scott Thomas
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Winner
All nominees
Charlotte Coleman
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Sally Field
Sally Field
Forrest Gump
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston
Manhattan Murder Mystery
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles 7.5
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Filip Russelo
Winner
All nominees
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert 7.4
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert
Brian J. Breheny
Pulp Fiction 8.6
Pulp Fiction
Andrzej Sekula
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Don Burgess
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Speed 7.7
Speed
Bob Beemer, Stephen Hunter Flick, Gregg Landaker, David Macmillan, Steve Maslow
Winner
Watch trailer
Speed 7.7
Speed
Bob Beemer, Stephen Hunter Flick, Gregg Landaker, David Macmillan, Steve Maslow
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Backbeat Backbeat
Glenn Freemantle, Chris Munro, Robin O'Donoghue
The Lion King 8.7
The Lion King
David Hudson, Doc Kane, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter
Pulp Fiction 8.6
Pulp Fiction
Rick Ash, Stephen Hunter Flick, Ken King, Dean A. Zupancic
The Lion King 8.7
The Lion King
David Hudson, Doc Kane, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter
Pulp Fiction 8.6
Pulp Fiction
Rick Ash, Stephen Hunter Flick, Ken King, Dean A. Zupancic
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert 7.4
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert
Tim Chappel, Lizzy Gardiner
Winner
All nominees
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles 7.5
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Sandy Powell
Four Weddings and a Funeral 7.4
Four Weddings and a Funeral Four weddings and a funeral
Lindy Hemming
Little Women 7.3
Little Women
Colleen Atwood
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Speed 7.7
Speed
John Wright
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Pulp Fiction 8.6
Pulp Fiction
Sally Menke
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Arthur Schmidt
Watch trailer
Four Weddings and a Funeral 7.4
Four Weddings and a Funeral Four weddings and a funeral
Jon Gregory
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
Pulp Fiction 8.6
Pulp Fiction
, Roger Avary
Winner
Pulp Fiction 8.6
Pulp Fiction
, Roger Avary
Winner
All nominees
Philadelphia 7.8
Philadelphia
Ron Nyswaner
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert 7.4
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert
Stephan Elliott
Four Weddings and a Funeral 7.4
Four Weddings and a Funeral Four weddings and a funeral
Richard Curtis
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Quiz Show 7.8
Quiz Show
Paul Attanasio
Winner
All nominees
The Browning Version The Browning Version
Ronald Harwood
Three Colors: Red 8.3
Three Colors: Red Trois couleurs: Rouge
Krzysztof Kieslowski, Krzysztof Piesiewicz
Watch trailer
The Joy Luck Club 7.7
The Joy Luck Club
Ron Bass, Amy Tan
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Eric Roth
Watch trailer
Three Colors: Red 8.3
Three Colors: Red Trois couleurs: Rouge
Krzysztof Kieslowski, Krzysztof Piesiewicz
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up/Hair
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert 7.4
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert
Angela Conte, Cassie Hanlon, Strykermeyer
Winner
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert 7.4
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert
Angela Conte, Cassie Hanlon, Strykermeyer
Winner
All nominees
The Mask 7.9
The Mask
Greg Cannom, Sheryl Ptak
Watch trailer
Mrs. Doubtfire 7.4
Mrs. Doubtfire
Greg Cannom, Ve Neill, Yolanda Toussieng
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles 7.5
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Jan Archibald, Michèle Burke, Sten Uinston
Mrs. Doubtfire 7.4
Mrs. Doubtfire
Greg Cannom, Ve Neill, Yolanda Toussieng
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles 7.5
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Jan Archibald, Michèle Burke, Sten Uinston
The Mask 7.9
The Mask
Greg Cannom, Sheryl Ptak
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles 7.5
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Dante Ferretti
Winner
All nominees
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert 7.4
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert
Colin Gibson, Owen Paterson
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein 6.4
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein Frankenstein
Tim Harvey
The Mask 7.9
The Mask
Craig Stearns
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Effects
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Doug Chiang, Allen Hall, George Murphy, Ken Ralston, Stephen Rosenbaum
Winner
Watch trailer
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Doug Chiang, Allen Hall, George Murphy, Ken Ralston, Stephen Rosenbaum
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Mask 7.9
The Mask
Tom Bertino, Jon Farhat, Scott Squires, Stiv "Spez" Uilyams
Watch trailer
Speed 7.7
Speed
Ron Brinkmann, John Frazier, Richard E. Hollander, Boyd Shermis
Watch trailer
The Mask 7.9
The Mask
Tom Bertino, Jon Farhat, Scott Squires, Stiv "Spez" Uilyams
Watch trailer
True Lies 7.7
True Lies
John Bruno, Jamie Dixon, Thomas L. Fisher, Pat McClung, Jacques Stroweis
True Lies 7.7
True Lies
John Bruno, Jamie Dixon, Thomas L. Fisher, Pat McClung, Jacques Stroweis
Speed 7.7
Speed
Ron Brinkmann, John Frazier, Richard E. Hollander, Boyd Shermis
Watch trailer
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Cracker Cracker
Paul Abbott
Winner
All nominees
The Bill The Bill
Michael Chapman
Sharpe's Company Sharpe's Company
Tom Clegg, Simon R. Lewis
Sharpe's Enemy Sharpe's Enemy
Tom Clegg, Simon R. Lewis
Sharpe's Honour Sharpe's Honour
Tom Clegg, Simon R. Lewis
Common as Muck Common as Muck
John Chapman, William Ivory
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Robbie Coltrane
Robbie Coltrane
Cracker
Winner
All nominees
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
Martin Chuzzlewit
Paul Scofield
Martin Chuzzlewit
Pete Postlethwaite
Martin Chuzzlewit
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Juliet Aubrey
Juliet Aubrey
Middlemarch
Winner
All nominees
Siobhan Redmond
Between the Lines
Victoria Wood
Pat and Margaret
Geraldine Somerville
Geraldine Somerville
Cracker
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Factual)
All nominees
Art Attack Art Attack
Neil Buchanan, Tim Edmunds
Art Attack Art Attack
Neil Buchanan, Tim Edmunds
It'll Never Work It'll Never Work
Roy Milani
Newsround Newsround
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Fiction/Entertainment)
All nominees
Grange Hill Grange Hill
Christine Secombe
Stanley's Dragon Stanley's Dragon
Richard Carpenter, Gerry Poulson
Byker Grove Byker Grove
Matthew Robinson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Pauline Calf's Wedding Video Pauline Calf's Wedding Video
Geoff Posner, David Tyler
Winner
All nominees
One Foot in the Grave One Foot in the Grave
Susan Belbin, David Renwick
One Foot in the Grave One Foot in the Grave
Susan Belbin, David Renwick
Absolutely Fabulous Absolutely Fabulous
Jon Plowman, Jennifer Saunders, Bob Spiers
Drop the Dead Donkey Drop the Dead Donkey
Andy Hamilton, Guy Jenkin, Liddy Oldroyd
Drop the Dead Donkey Drop the Dead Donkey
Andy Hamilton, Guy Jenkin, Liddy Oldroyd
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
Absolutely Fabulous Absolutely Fabulous
Joanna Lumley
Winner
All nominees
Pauline Calf's Wedding Video Pauline Calf's Wedding Video
Steve Coogan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
Martin Chuzzlewit Martin Chuzzlewit
Jeremy Turner
Winner
All nominees
Middlemarch Middlemarch
Anushia Nieradzik
Performance Performance
Lyn Avery For episode "Measure for Measure".
The Rector's Wife The Rector's Wife
Barbara Kidd
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
Dandelion Dead Dandelion Dead
Voytek
Winner
All nominees
Seaforth Seaforth
Chris Edwards
A Dark Adapted Eye A Dark Adapted Eye
Paul Munting
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Takin' Over the Asylum
Takin' Over the Asylum
David Blair, Donna Franceschild, Chris Parr
Winner
All nominees
Family Family
Roddy Doyle, Andrew Eaton, Michael Winterbottom
Middlemarch Middlemarch
Andrew Davies, Louis Marks, Anthony Page
Middlemarch Middlemarch
Andrew Davies, Louis Marks, Anthony Page
Coronation Street Coronation Street
Sue Pritchard
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Factual)
Cutting Edge Cutting Edge
Richard Cox For episode "The Club".
Winner
All nominees
Facing the Music: The Return of Torvill and Dean Facing the Music: The Return of Torvill and Dean
Jim Latham
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
Takin' Over the Asylum
Takin' Over the Asylum
Ian Farr
Winner
All nominees
Cardiac Arrest Cardiac Arrest
Peter Hayes
Middlemarch Middlemarch
Jerry Leon, Paul Tothill
Cracker Cracker
Edward Mansell
Middlemarch Middlemarch
Jerry Leon, Paul Tothill
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphic Design
The Day Today The Day Today
Russell Hilliard, Richard Norley
Winner
The Day Today The Day Today
Russell Hilliard, Richard Norley
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Don't Forget Your Toothbrush Don't Forget Your Toothbrush
Lisa Clark, Stephen Stewart
Winner
Don't Forget Your Toothbrush Don't Forget Your Toothbrush
Lisa Clark, Stephen Stewart
Winner
All nominees
Rory Bremner, Who Else? Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Geoff Atkinson, Steve Connelly, Juliet May, Elaine Morris
Rory Bremner, Who Else? Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Geoff Atkinson, Steve Connelly, Juliet May, Elaine Morris
Smashie and Nicey, the End of an Era Smashie and Nicey, the End of an Era
Daniel Kleinman, Alison Owen
Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge
Dominic Brigstocke, Armando Iannucci
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
Rory Bremner, Who Else? Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Rory Bremner
Winner
All nominees
Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge
Steve Coogan
Barrymore Barrymore
Michael Barrymore
Victoria Wood: Live in Your Own Home Victoria Wood: Live in Your Own Home
Victoria Wood
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
Middlemarch Middlemarch
Deanne Turner
Winner
All nominees
Martin Chuzzlewit Martin Chuzzlewit
Tracy Southam
London's Burning London's Burning
Val Ackrill
Rory Bremner, Who Else? Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Helen Barrett
BAFTA TV Award / Best News Coverage
All nominees
Channel 4 News Channel 4 News
For coverage of the Estonia ferry disaster.
Channel 4 News Channel 4 News
For coverage of the South African elections.
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Middlemarch Middlemarch
Stanley Myers, Christopher Gunning
Winner
All nominees
Martin Chuzzlewit Martin Chuzzlewit
Geoffrey Burgon
Screen Two Screen Two
Stephen Warbeck For episode "Skallagrigg (#10.2)".
Crocodile Shoes Crocodile Shoes
Paddy McAloon, Tony McAnaney, Jimmy Nail
Crocodile Shoes Crocodile Shoes
Paddy McAloon, Tony McAnaney, Jimmy Nail
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography (Factual)
China: Beyond the Clouds China: Beyond the Clouds
Phil Agland
Winner
All nominees
In the Wild In the Wild
For episode "Dolphins with Robin Williams".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
Family Family
Dafydd Hobson
Winner
All nominees
The Rector's Wife The Rector's Wife
Witold Stok
Middlemarch Middlemarch
Brian Tufano
Finney Finney
Kevin Rowley
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
Facing the Music: The Return of Torvill and Dean Facing the Music: The Return of Torvill and Dean
Keith Marriner, David Welch, Paul Hardy
Winner
All nominees
China: Beyond the Clouds China: Beyond the Clouds
Michael Danks, Colin Martin, Geraldine Phillips, Matt Skilton, Anna Gregory
China: Beyond the Clouds China: Beyond the Clouds
Michael Danks, Colin Martin, Geraldine Phillips, Matt Skilton, Anna Gregory
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
Family Family
Paul Conway, Kieran Horgan, Rupert Miles, David Old
Winner
Family Family
Paul Conway, Kieran Horgan, Rupert Miles, David Old
Winner
All nominees
Middlemarch Middlemarch
Edward Bazalgette, Richard Boulter, Paul Hamblin, Catherine Hodgson
Cracker Cracker
John Rutherford, John Senior, Phil Smith, John Whitworth, Andy Wyatt
La Traviata La traviata
Graham Haines
Middlemarch Middlemarch
Edward Bazalgette, Richard Boulter, Paul Hamblin, Catherine Hodgson
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
China: Beyond the Clouds China: Beyond the Clouds
Phil Agland
Winner
All nominees
Equinox Equinox
Sara Ramsden
Cutting Edge Cutting Edge
Peter Moore
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme
All nominees
Shakespeare on the Estate Shakespeare on the Estate
Michael Bogdanov, Penny Woolcock
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme or Series
An Interview with Dennis Potter An Interview with Dennis Potter
Melvyn Bragg, David Thomas, Nigel Wattis
Winner
An Interview with Dennis Potter An Interview with Dennis Potter
Melvyn Bragg, David Thomas, Nigel Wattis
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Screen Two Screen Two
John Chapman, Richard Spence, Nigel Williams For episode "Skallagrigg (#10.2)".
Winner
All nominees
Suffer the Little Children Suffer the Little Children
Jack Emery, Betsan Morris Evans
Pat and Margaret Pat and Margaret
Ruth Caleb, Gavin Millar, Victoria Wood
The Dying of the Light The Dying of the Light
Hossein Amini, Piter Kosminski
Suffer the Little Children Suffer the Little Children
Jack Emery, Betsan Morris Evans
Pat and Margaret Pat and Margaret
Ruth Caleb, Gavin Millar, Victoria Wood
A Breed of Heroes A Breed of Heroes
Diarmuid Lawrence, Andrée Molyneux, Charles Wood
A Breed of Heroes A Breed of Heroes
Diarmuid Lawrence, Andrée Molyneux, Charles Wood
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Shallow Grave 7.3
Shallow Grave Shallow grave
Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald
Winner
All nominees
Priest Priest
Antoniya Berd, George Faber, Josephine Ward
Priest Priest
Antoniya Berd, George Faber, Josephine Ward
Bhaji on the Beach Bhaji on the Beach
Gurinder Chadha, Nadine Marsh-Edwards
Backbeat Backbeat
Finola Dwyer, Iain Softley, Stiven Vuli
Backbeat Backbeat
Finola Dwyer, Iain Softley, Stiven Vuli
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Backbeat Backbeat
Don Was
Winner
All nominees
The Lion King 8.7
The Lion King
Hans Zimmer
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert 7.4
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert
Guy Gross
Four Weddings and a Funeral 7.4
Four Weddings and a Funeral Four weddings and a funeral
Richard Rodney Bennett
David Lean Award for Direction
Four Weddings and a Funeral 7.4
Four Weddings and a Funeral Four weddings and a funeral
Mike Newell
Winner
All nominees
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Robert Zemeckis
Watch trailer
Pulp Fiction 8.6
Pulp Fiction
Three Colors: Red 8.3
Three Colors: Red Trois couleurs: Rouge
Krzysztof Kieslowski
Watch trailer
Academy Fellowship
Billy Wilder
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Tony Scott
Tony Scott
Winner
Ridley Scott
Ridley Scott
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Silent Twins: Without My Shadow Silent Twins: Without My Shadow
Olivia Lichtenstein
Winner
All nominees
Cutting Edge Cutting Edge
Frances Berrigan, Brian Hill, Kate Woods For episode "The Club".
Facing the Music: The Return of Torvill and Dean Facing the Music: The Return of Torvill and Dean
Edward Mirzoeff
Cutting Edge Cutting Edge
Frances Berrigan, Brian Hill, Kate Woods For episode "The Club".
Audience Award (TV)
Cracker Cracker
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more