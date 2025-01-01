Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1949

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1949

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 29 May 1949
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
The Fallen Idol 7.6
The Fallen Idol
Winner
All nominees
Hamlet 7.9
Hamlet
Scott of the Antarctic 6.1
Scott of the Antarctic
Oliver Twist 7.6
Oliver Twist
The Hideout The Small Voice
Maniacs on Wheels Once a Jolly Swagman
The Red Shoes 8.1
The Red Shoes
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Film 1947
Odd Man Out 7.6
Odd Man Out
Carol Reed
Winner
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary Film
Louisiana Story 6.5
Louisiana Story
USA.
Winner
All nominees
Is Everybody Listening? Is Everybody Listening?
USA.
Three Dawns to Sydney Three Dawns to Sydney
Those Damned Kids De pokkers unger
Denmark
Farrebique Farrebique ou Les quatre saisons
France.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary Film 1947
The World Is Rich The World Is Rich
Paul Rotha In some sources referred to as a Special Award
Winner
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film from any Source
Hamlet 7.9
Hamlet
Winner
All nominees
The Fallen Idol 7.6
The Fallen Idol
Paisan 7.7
Paisan Paisà
Italy.
The Bigamist 4 passi fra le nuvole
Italy.
The Naked City The Naked City
USA.
Monsieur Vincent Monsieur Vincent
France.
Crossfire Crossfire
USA.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film from any Source 1947
The Best Years of Our Lives 8.1
The Best Years of Our Lives
William Wyler Accepted by Jane Wyman on behalf of William Wyler
Winner
Watch trailer
Special Award
Atomic Physics Part 1: The Atomic Theory Atomic Physics Part 1: The Atomic Theory
Winner
All nominees
Rubens Rubens
Belgium.
The Cat Concerto The Cat Concerto
USA.
Peacock's Tail Pavliniy khvost
U.S.S.R.
A Divided World En kluven värld
Sweden.
Your Children's Sleep Your Children's Sleep
Great Britain.
UN Award
All nominees
Hungry Minds Hungry Minds
Canada.
The Winslow Boy The Winslow Boy
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more