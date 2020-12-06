"Your Honor" is an American mini-series that is a remake of the Israeli show of the same name. The story revolves around a respected judge from New Orleans named Michael. The main character's life is simple and straightforward - his colleagues respect him, and his subordinates fear him. However, a single incident turns Michael's life upside down: his son Adam flees the scene of an accident, leaving an innocent person to die on the road. As a result, Michael finds himself facing a horrifying dilemma: to protect his son or obey the law.

