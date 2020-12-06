Menu
Your Honor poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Your Honor

Your Honor (2020 - 2023)

Your Honor 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Showtime
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Your Honor" is an American mini-series that is a remake of the Israeli show of the same name. The story revolves around a respected judge from New Orleans named Michael. The main character's life is simple and straightforward - his colleagues respect him, and his subordinates fear him. However, a single incident turns Michael's life upside down: his son Adam flees the scene of an accident, leaving an innocent person to die on the road. As a result, Michael finds himself facing a horrifying dilemma: to protect his son or obey the law.
Your Honor  trailer второго сезона №2
Cast
Hope Davis
Bryan Cranston
Michael Stuhlbarg
Tony Curran
Carmen Ejogo
Chet Hanks
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Your Honor - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Your Honor - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 10 episodes
 
