BAFTA Awards
BAFTA Awards 2018
BAFTA Awards 2018
All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2018
Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
18 February 2018
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Winner
8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Darkest Hour
Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski
Watch trailer
8.1
Call Me by Your Name
Luca Guadagnino, Peter Spears, Marco Morabito, Emilie Georges
8.1
Call Me by Your Name
Luca Guadagnino, Peter Spears, Marco Morabito, Emilie Georges
7.3
The Shape of Water
J. Miles Dale, Guillermo del Toro
7.5
Darkest Hour
Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski
Watch trailer
7.7
Dunkirk
Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Winner
8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Winner
All nominees
7.0
Lady Macbeth
Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly, Alice Birch, William Oldroyd
Watch trailer
7.5
Darkest Hour
Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski, Joe Wright
Watch trailer
7.9
Paddington 2
David Heyman, Simon Farnaby, Paul King
7.7
God's Own Country
God’s Own Country
Francis Lee, Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson
7.5
Darkest Hour
Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski, Joe Wright
Watch trailer
7.7
God's Own Country
God’s Own Country
Francis Lee, Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson
7.0
Lady Macbeth
Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly, Alice Birch, William Oldroyd
Watch trailer
7.9
Paddington 2
David Heyman, Simon Farnaby, Paul King
6.4
The Death of Stalin
Kevin Loader, Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Yann Zenou, Laurent Zeitoun, Ian Martin
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
7.9
The Handmaiden
Agasshi
Park Chan-wook, Syd Lim
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.2
Elle
Paul Verhoeven, Saïd Ben Saïd
7.5
Loveless
Alexander Rodnyansky, Andrej Zvyagincev
7.2
Elle
Paul Verhoeven, Saïd Ben Saïd
7.6
The Salesman
Forushande
Asghar Farhadi, Alexandre Mallet-Guy
7.5
Loveless
Alexander Rodnyansky, Andrej Zvyagincev
7.2
First They Killed My Father
First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers
, Riti Panh
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Cowboy Dave
Cowboy Dave
Jonas Mortensen, Colin O'Toole
Winner
All nominees
A Drowning Man
A Drowning Man
Signe Byrge Sørensen, Mahdi Fleifel, Patrick Campbell
A Drowning Man
A Drowning Man
Signe Byrge Sørensen, Mahdi Fleifel, Patrick Campbell
Aamir
Aamir
Emma Stone, Vika Evdokimenko, Oliver Shuster
Wren Boys
Wren Boys
John Mark Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon, Harry Lighton
Wren Boys
Wren Boys
John Mark Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon, Harry Lighton
Aamir
Aamir
Emma Stone, Vika Evdokimenko, Oliver Shuster
Work
Work
Aneil Karia, Scott O'Donnell
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Poles Apart
Poles Apart
Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low
Winner
Poles Apart
Poles Apart
Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low
Winner
All nominees
Have Heart
Have Heart
Will Anderson
Mamoon
Mamoon
Ben Steer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Feature Film
8.5
Coco
Darla K. Anderson, Lee Unkrich
Winner
8.5
Coco
Darla K. Anderson, Lee Unkrich
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Loving Vincent
Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart, Dorota Kobiela
Watch trailer
7.6
My Life as a Zucchini
Ma vie de Courgette
Max Karli, Claude Barras
Watch trailer
7.8
Loving Vincent
Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart, Dorota Kobiela
Watch trailer
7.6
My Life as a Zucchini
Ma vie de Courgette
Max Karli, Claude Barras
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary
7.9
I Am Not Your Negro
Raoul Peck
Winner
All nominees
Jane
Jane
Brett Morgen
6.5
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Sequel:Truth to Power
Jon Shenk, Bonni Cohen
6.5
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Sequel:Truth to Power
Jon Shenk, Bonni Cohen
7.4
City of Ghosts
Matthew Heineman
7.9
Icarus
Dan Cogan, Bryan Fogel
7.9
Icarus
Dan Cogan, Bryan Fogel
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Gary Oldman
Darkest Hour
Winner
All nominees
Daniel Day-Lewis
Phantom Thread
Timothee Chalamet
Call Me by Your Name
Jamie Bell
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Frances McDormand
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Winner
All nominees
Annette Bening
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird
Sally Hawkins
The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie
I, Tonya
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Winner
All nominees
Christopher Plummer
All the Money in the World
Woody Harrelson
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe
The Florida Project
Hugh Grant
Paddington 2
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney
I, Tonya
Winner
All nominees
Laurie Metcalf
Lady Bird
Kristin Scott Thomas
Darkest Hour
Octavia Spencer
The Shape of Water
Lesley Manville
Phantom Thread
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Roger Deakins
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Ben Davis
7.3
The Shape of Water
Dan Laustsen
7.5
Darkest Hour
Bruno Delbonnel
Watch trailer
7.7
Dunkirk
Hoyte Van Hoytema
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
7.7
Dunkirk
Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
Winner
Watch trailer
7.7
Dunkirk
Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Matthew Wood, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson
7.3
The Shape of Water
Christian T. Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green
7.6
Baby Driver
Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Jeremy Price, Dan Morgan
Watch trailer
6.9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Matthew Wood, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green
7.6
Baby Driver
Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Jeremy Price, Dan Morgan
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
7.1
Phantom Thread
Mark Bridges
Winner
All nominees
7.3
The Shape of Water
Luis Sequeira
7.3
Beauty and the Beast
Jacqueline Durran
7.5
Darkest Hour
Jacqueline Durran
Watch trailer
7.1
I, Tonya
Jennifer Johnson
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
7.6
Baby Driver
Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.7
Dunkirk
Lee Smith
Watch trailer
8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jon Gregory
7.3
The Shape of Water
Sidney Wolinsky
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Joe Walker
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Gerd Nefzer, Richard R. Hoover, John Nelson, Paul Lambert
Winner
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Gerd Nefzer, Richard R. Hoover, John Nelson, Paul Lambert
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Dunkirk
Scott R. Fisher, Andrew Jackson
Watch trailer
7.3
The Shape of Water
Dennis Berardi, P. Kevin Scott, Mike Hill, Trey Harrell
6.9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Stephen Aplin, Chris Corbould, Ben Morris, Neal Scanlan
7.4
War for the Planet of the Apes
War of the Planet of the Apes
Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, Joel Whist, Daniel Barrett
7.4
War for the Planet of the Apes
War of the Planet of the Apes
Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, Joel Whist, Daniel Barrett
6.9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Stephen Aplin, Chris Corbould, Ben Morris, Neal Scanlan
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Martin McDonagh
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Get Out
Jordan Peele
Watch trailer
7.1
I, Tonya
Steven Rogers
7.3
The Shape of Water
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
7.2
Lady Bird
Greta Gerwig
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
8.1
Call Me by Your Name
James Ivory
Winner
All nominees
6.4
The Death of Stalin
Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin
7.9
Paddington 2
Simon Farnaby, Paul King
7.4
Molly's Game
Aaron Sorkin
6.7
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Matt Greenhalgh
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up/Hair
7.5
Darkest Hour
Ivana Primorac, Kazu Hiro, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
Winner
Watch trailer
7.5
Darkest Hour
Ivana Primorac, Kazu Hiro, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
Wonder
Robert A. Pandini, Naomi Bakstad, Arjen Tuiten
7.1
I, Tonya
Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn
7.0
Victoria and Abdul
Daniel Phillips
Watch trailer
8.0
Wonder
Robert A. Pandini, Naomi Bakstad, Arjen Tuiten
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
7.3
The Shape of Water
Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
7.3
Beauty and the Beast
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
7.5
Darkest Hour
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Watch trailer
7.3
Beauty and the Beast
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
7.5
Darkest Hour
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Watch trailer
7.7
Dunkirk
Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
Watch trailer
7.7
Dunkirk
Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Original Music
7.3
The Shape of Water
Alexandre Desplat
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Phantom Thread
Jonny Greenwood
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Hans Zimmer, Benjamin Wallfisch
7.7
Dunkirk
Hans Zimmer
Watch trailer
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Hans Zimmer, Benjamin Wallfisch
7.5
Darkest Hour
Dario Marianelli
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
6.9
I Am Not a Witch
Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan
Winner
6.9
I Am Not a Witch
Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan
Winner
All nominees
The Ghoul
The Ghoul
Tom Meeten, Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttmann
Jawbone
Jawbone
Johnny Harris, Thomas Napper
7.0
Lady Macbeth
Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly, Alice Birch, William Oldroyd
Watch trailer
Kingdom of Us
Kingdom of Us
Lucy Cohen
Jawbone
Jawbone
Johnny Harris, Thomas Napper
The Ghoul
The Ghoul
Tom Meeten, Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttmann
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
8.9
Peaky Blinders
Winner
All nominees
8.8
Line of Duty
8.7
The Crown
7.9
The End of the F***ing World
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy
This Country
Simon Mayhew-Archer, Tom George, Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper
Winner
This Country
Simon Mayhew-Archer, Tom George, Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper
Winner
All nominees
Chewing Gum
Rob Hayes, Michaela Coel
Catastrophe
Sharon Horgan, Jack Bayles, Rob Delaney
Timewasters
Timewasters
Barunka O'Shaughnessy, George Kane, Daniel Lawrence Taylor, Josh Cole
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Programme
Britain's Got Talent
Britain's Got Talent
Richard Holloway, Lee McNicholas, Charlie Irwin, Amelia Brown
Winner
Britain's Got Talent
Britain's Got Talent
Richard Holloway, Lee McNicholas, Charlie Irwin, Amelia Brown
Winner
All nominees
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Andy Milligan, Pete Ogden, Diego Rincon, Saul Fearnley
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Claire Horton, Dan Baldwin, Michael McIntyre
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Claire Horton, Dan Baldwin, Michael McIntyre
7.4
The Voice UK
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Andy Milligan, Pete Ogden, Diego Rincon, Saul Fearnley
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
Brían F. O'Byrne
Little Boy Blue
Winner
All nominees
Jimmi Simpson
Black Mirror
Episode: USS Callister (2017)
Anupam Kher
The Boy with the Topknot
Adrian Dunbar
Line of Duty
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
Vanessa Kirby
The Crown
Winner
All nominees
Anna Friel
Broken
Liv Hill
Three Girls
Julie Hesmondhalgh
Broadchurch
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
Murder in Successville
Murder in Successville
Andrew Brereton, James De Frond, Avril Spary, Tom Davis
Winner
Murder in Successville
Murder in Successville
Andrew Brereton, James De Frond, Avril Spary, Tom Davis
Winner
All nominees
Taskmaster
Taskmaster
Andy Devonshire, Alex Horne, Andy Cartwright
Taskmaster
Taskmaster
Andy Devonshire, Alex Horne, Andy Cartwright
Would I Lie to You?
Would I Lie to You?
Peter Holmes, Ruth Phillips, Rachel Ablett, Adam Copeland
Would I Lie to You?
Would I Lie to You?
Peter Holmes, Ruth Phillips, Rachel Ablett, Adam Copeland
The Last Leg
The Last Leg
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
Panorama
Panorama
Karen Wightman, Gary Beelders, Joe Plomin, Callum Tulley
For episode: "Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets"
Winner
Panorama
Panorama
Karen Wightman, Gary Beelders, Joe Plomin, Callum Tulley
For episode: "Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets"
Winner
All nominees
ITV Exposure
ITV Exposure
Deeyah Khan, Darin Prindle
For episode: "White Right: Meeting the Enemy"
ITV Exposure
ITV Exposure
Deeyah Khan, Darin Prindle
For episode: "White Right: Meeting the Enemy"
Dispatches
Dispatches
Callum Macrae, Sara Afshar, Nicola Cutcher
For episode: "Syria's Disappeared: The Case Against Assad "
Raped: My Story
Raped: My Story
Jonathan Braman, Catey Sexton, Emma Wakefield, Oliver Tait
Raped: My Story
Raped: My Story
Jonathan Braman, Catey Sexton, Emma Wakefield, Oliver Tait
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
Three Girls
Three Girls
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Graham Norton
Winner
All nominees
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Michael McIntyre
8.8
QI
Sandi Toksvig
The Last Leg
The Last Leg
Adam Hills
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
Cruising with Jane McDonald
Cruising with Jane McDonald
Jane McDonald, Jon Cowen
Winner
All nominees
Antiques Roadshow
Antiques Roadshow
Simon Shaw, Julia Foot, Sophie Wogden, Robert Murphy
Antiques Roadshow
Antiques Roadshow
Simon Shaw, Julia Foot, Sophie Wogden, Robert Murphy
No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?
No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?
Helen Veale, Samuel Palmer, Jeremy Daldry, Javid Abdelmoneim
The Secret Life of the Zoo
The Secret Life of the Zoo
No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?
No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?
Helen Veale, Samuel Palmer, Jeremy Daldry, Javid Abdelmoneim
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best International
8.0
The Handmaid's Tale
Warren Littlefield, Bruce Miller, Kari Skogland
Winner
8.0
The Handmaid's Tale
Warren Littlefield, Bruce Miller, Kari Skogland
Winner
All nominees
The Vietnam War
The Vietnam War
Sarah Botstein, Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, Geoffrey C. Ward
7.6
Feud
Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall
The Vietnam War
The Vietnam War
Sarah Botstein, Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, Geoffrey C. Ward
7.6
Feud
Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall
7.2
Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, , Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Live Event
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele
Winner
All nominees
One Love Manchester
One Love Manchester
ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results
ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results
Wild Alaska Live
Wild Alaska Live
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
All nominees
Gunpowder
Grant Montgomery
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality & Constructed Factual
Love Island
Love Island
Richard Cowles
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Short Form Programme
Summer Comedy Shorts
Summer Comedy Shorts
Morgana Robinson
For episode: "Morgana Robinson's Summer"
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual
Basquiat: Rage to Riches
Basquiat: Rage to Riches
Janet Lee, David Shulman
Winner
All nominees
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Elizabeth I's Secret Agents
Claire Guillon, Chris Durlacher, Bernadette Ross, Julian Jones
Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain
Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain
Tim Kirby, Francesca Maudslay, Cate Hall, Emily Thompson
Blue Planet II
Dzheyms Haniborn
Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain
Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain
Tim Kirby, Francesca Maudslay, Cate Hall, Emily Thompson
Blue Planet II
Dzheyms Haniborn
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents
Elizabeth I's Secret Agents
Claire Guillon, Chris Durlacher, Bernadette Ross, Julian Jones
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Ambulance
Ambulance
Simon Ford, Kirsty Cunningham, Bruce Fletcher, Jo Hughes
Winner
Ambulance
Ambulance
Simon Ford, Kirsty Cunningham, Bruce Fletcher, Jo Hughes
Winner
All nominees
The Search for Natalie Hemming
The Search for Natalie Hemming
Hospital
Hospital
Drugsland
Drugsland
Sacha Mirzoeff, Bart Corpe, Xavier Alford
Drugsland
Drugsland
Sacha Mirzoeff, Bart Corpe, Xavier Alford
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
This Country
Daisy May Cooper
Winner
All nominees
Car Share
Car Share
Sian Gibson
Catastrophe
Sharon Horgan
Motherland
Anna Maxwell Martin
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
Sean Bean
Broken
Winner
All nominees
Tim Pigott-Smith
King Charles III
Jack Rowan
Born to Kill
Joe Cole
Black Mirror
For episode "Hang the DJ"
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
Molly Windsor
Three Girls
Winner
All nominees
Claire Foy
The Crown
Sinead Keenan
Little Boy Blue
Thandiwe Newton
Line of Duty
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Detectorists
Toby Jones
Winner
All nominees
People Just Do Nothing
Asim Chaudhry
Famalam
Famalam
Samson Kayo
The Trip to Spain
The Trip to Spain
Rob Brydon
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
Three Girls
Three Girls
Susan Hogg, Simon Lewis, Philippa Lowthorpe, Nicole Taylor
Winner
All nominees
The Moorside
The Moorside
Ken Horn, Neil McKay, Jeff Pope, Paul Whittington
The Moorside
The Moorside
Ken Horn, Neil McKay, Jeff Pope, Paul Whittington
The State
The State
Steve Clark-Hall, Piter Kosminski, Liza Marshall, Kris Thykier
The State
The State
Steve Clark-Hall, Piter Kosminski, Liza Marshall, Kris Thykier
8.1
Howards End
Sophie Gardiner, Kenneth Lonergan, Hettie MacDonald, Laura Hastings-Smith
8.1
Howards End
Sophie Gardiner, Kenneth Lonergan, Hettie MacDonald, Laura Hastings-Smith
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form Programme
All nominees
Britain's Forgotten Men
Britain's Forgotten Men
Pls Like
Pls Like
Eating with My Ex
Eating with My Ex
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
Rio Ferdinand, Martin Thompson, Matt Smith, Grant Best
Winner
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
Rio Ferdinand, Martin Thompson, Matt Smith, Grant Best
Winner
All nominees
Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia
Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia
Louis Theroux, Simon McMahon, Peter Dale, Ellena Wood
Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me
Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me
William Grayburn, Liz Kempton, Tom Barry, Charlie Russell
Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia
Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia
Louis Theroux, Simon McMahon, Peter Dale, Ellena Wood
One Deadly Weekend in America
One Deadly Weekend in America
Ursula Macfarlane, Sarah Hunt, Jon Alwen, Sanjay Singhal
One Deadly Weekend in America
One Deadly Weekend in America
Ursula Macfarlane, Sarah Hunt, Jon Alwen, Sanjay Singhal
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Murdered for Being Different
Murdered for Being Different
Paul Andrew Williams, Scott Bassett, Aysha Rafaele, Nick Leather
Winner
All nominees
King Charles III
King Charles III
Greg Brenman, Simon Maloney, Rupert Goold, Mike Bartlett
King Charles III
King Charles III
Greg Brenman, Simon Maloney, Rupert Goold, Mike Bartlett
8.3
Black Mirror
Charlie Brooker, Nick Pitt, Tim Van Patten, Annabel Jones
For episode: "Hang the DJ"
Against the Law
Against the Law
Scott Bassett, Fergus O'Brien, Brian Fillis, Aysha Rafaele
8.3
Black Mirror
Charlie Brooker, Nick Pitt, Tim Van Patten, Annabel Jones
For episode: "Hang the DJ"
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Casualty
Winner
All nominees
Hollyoaks
Hollyoaks
Emily Gascoyne, Colette Chard, Bryan Kirkwood, Vikki Tennant
Emmerdale Farm
Emmerdale Farm
Hollyoaks
Hollyoaks
Emily Gascoyne, Colette Chard, Bryan Kirkwood, Vikki Tennant
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Virgin TV's Must-See Moment
Blue Planet II
David Attenborough
Winner
All nominees
One Love Manchester
One Love Manchester
For "Ariana Grande Sings One Last Time"
8.6
Game of Thrones
For "Viserion is Killed by the Night King"
8.8
Line of Duty
For "Huntley's Narrow Escape"
8.1
Doctor Who
For "The 13th Doctor Revealed"
Love Island
Love Island
For "Stormzy Makes a Surprise Appearance"
Show all nominees
David Lean Award for Direction
7.3
The Shape of Water
Guillermo del Toro
Winner
7.3
The Shape of Water
Guillermo del Toro
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Denis Villeneuve
8.1
Call Me by Your Name
Luca Guadagnino
8.1
Call Me by Your Name
Luca Guadagnino
7.7
Dunkirk
Christopher Nolan
Watch trailer
8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Martin McDonagh
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Denis Villeneuve
8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Martin McDonagh
7.7
Dunkirk
Christopher Nolan
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Comedy
So Awkward
So Awkward
Ian Curtis, Sally Martin, Anthony MacMurray
Winner
All nominees
7.7
The Amazing World of Gumball
Mic Graves, Ben Bocquelet, Sarah Fell
7.7
The Amazing World of Gumball
Mic Graves, Ben Bocquelet, Sarah Fell
Horrible Histories
Horrible Histories
Grandpa's Great Escape
Grandpa's Great Escape
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Content For Change
What Do You Mean I Can't Change the World?
What Do You Mean I Can't Change the World?
Adam Tyler, Kim Roden, Toby Lloyd
Winner
What Do You Mean I Can't Change the World?
What Do You Mean I Can't Change the World?
Adam Tyler, Kim Roden, Toby Lloyd
Winner
All nominees
Newsround
Newsround
For "Inspirational Stories"
My Life
My Life
For "Hike To Happiness"
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Digital
Hey Duggee
Hey Duggee
For "The Counting Badge"
Winner
All nominees
The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe
The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Director
Grant Orchard
Hey Duggee
Winner
All nominees
Mic Graves
The Amazing World of Gumball
Adam Tyler
What Do You Mean I Can't Change the World?
Beryl Richards
Joe All Alone
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
Joe All Alone
Joe All Alone
Winner
All nominees
Hetty Feather
Hetty Feather
Sallie Aprahamian, Matt Evans, David Collier
The Worst Witch
The Worst Witch
Kim Crowther, Delyth Thomas, Neil Jones
The Worst Witch
The Worst Witch
Kim Crowther, Delyth Thomas, Neil Jones
Katy
Katy
John McKay, Jonathan Wolfman, Tom Bidwell
Hetty Feather
Hetty Feather
Sallie Aprahamian, Matt Evans, David Collier
Katy
Katy
John McKay, Jonathan Wolfman, Tom Bidwell
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
All nominees
The Dog Ate My Homework
The Dog Ate My Homework
Pati Marr, Sara Harkins, Chris Hulme
The Dog Ate My Homework
The Dog Ate My Homework
Pati Marr, Sara Harkins, Chris Hulme
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Game
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / International Animation
All nominees
The Deep
The Deep
Trent Carlson, Steven Wendland, Tom Taylor
The Deep
The Deep
Trent Carlson, Steven Wendland, Tom Taylor
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Special Award
Clive Juster
Winner
Academy Fellowship
Ridley Scott
BAFTA Film
Winner
Kate Adie
BAFTA Television
Winner
Tim Schafer
BAFTA Games
Winner
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Winner
All nominees
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn
Gorogoa
Gorogoa
Cuphead
Cuphead
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Zeruda no densetsu: Buresu obu za wairudo
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
David García Díaz
Winner
All nominees
Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Call of Duty: WWII
Call of Duty: WWII
Star Wars: Battlefront II
Star Wars: Battlefront II
Development Team
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Winner
All nominees
The Sexy Brutale
The Sexy Brutale
Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale
The Sexy Brutale
The Sexy Brutale
Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale
Reigns: Her Majesty
Reigns: Her Majesty
Leigh Alexander, Arnaud De Bock, François Alliot
Monument Valley 2
Monument Valley 2
Total War: Warhammer II
Total War: Warhammer II
Reigns: Her Majesty
Reigns: Her Majesty
Leigh Alexander, Arnaud De Bock, François Alliot
Sniper Elite 4
Sniper Elite 4
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
Gorogoa
Gorogoa
Winner
All nominees
The Sexy Brutale
The Sexy Brutale
Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale
Slime Rancher
Slime Rancher
Hollow Knight
Hollow Knight
The Sexy Brutale
The Sexy Brutale
Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale
Night in the Woods
Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
Night in the Woods
Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
Cuphead
Cuphead
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Evolving Game
Overwatch
Overwatch
Winner
All nominees
Rainbow Six: Siege
Rainbow Six: Siege
Fortnite
Fortnite
Final Fantasy XV
Final Fantasy XV
Hajime Tabata
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Clash Royale
Clash Royale
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Odyssey
Winner
All nominees
Monument Valley 2
Monument Valley 2
Lego Worlds
Lego Worlds
Snipperclips
Snipperclips
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Just Dance 2018
Just Dance 2018
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
What Remains of Edith Finch
What Remains of Edith Finch
Winner
All nominees
Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Odyssey
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Zeruda no densetsu: Buresu obu za wairudo
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
Divinity: Original Sin II
Divinity: Original Sin II
Winner
All nominees
Fortnite
Fortnite
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Splatoon 2
Splatoon 2
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Gang Beasts
Gang Beasts
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
Cuphead
Cuphead
Winner
All nominees
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Zeruda no densetsu: Buresu obu za wairudo
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Andy LaPlegua, David García Díaz
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn
Get Even
Get Even
What Remains of Edith Finch
What Remains of Edith Finch
Jeff Russo
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Narrative
Night in the Woods
Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
Winner
Night in the Woods
Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
Winner
All nominees
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn
Tacoma
Tacoma
Karla Zimonja, Steve Gaynor
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Tameem Antoniades
What Remains of Edith Finch
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Tom Keegan, Jens Matthies, Tommy Tordsson
Tacoma
Tacoma
Karla Zimonja, Steve Gaynor
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Tom Keegan, Jens Matthies, Tommy Tordsson
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Property
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn
Winner
All nominees
Gorogoa
Gorogoa
Cuphead
Cuphead
Jared Moldenhauer, Chad Moldenhauer
Night in the Woods
Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
Cuphead
Cuphead
Jared Moldenhauer, Chad Moldenhauer
Night in the Woods
Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
What Remains of Edith Finch
What Remains of Edith Finch
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Performer
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Melina Juergens
Winner
All nominees
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Claudia Black
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn
Ashly Burch
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Abubakar Salim
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Laura Bailey
What Remains of Edith Finch
What Remains of Edith Finch
Valerie Rose Lohman
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Game Beyond Entertainment
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Winner
All nominees
Bury Me, my Love
Bury Me, my Love
Life Is Strange: Before the Storm
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered
Last Day of June
Last Day of June
Massimo Guarini
Sea Hero Quest
Sea Hero Quest
Night in the Woods
Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
Night in the Woods
Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Game Design
Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Odyssey
Winner
All nominees
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Zeruda no densetsu: Buresu obu za wairudo
What Remains of Edith Finch
What Remains of Edith Finch
NieR: Automata
NieR: Automata
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Game Innovation
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Zeruda no densetsu: Buresu obu za wairudo
Winner
All nominees
Gorogoa
Gorogoa
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
What Remains of Edith Finch
What Remains of Edith Finch
NieR: Automata
NieR: Automata
Snipperclips
Snipperclips
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Special Award
Nolan North
Winner
EE Rising Star Award
Daniel Kaluuya
Winner
All nominees
Florence Pugh
Josh O'Connor
Timothee Chalamet
Tessa Thompson
Show all nominees
