BAFTA Awards 2018

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2018

Site Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
Date 18 February 2018
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Winner
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Winner
All nominees
Darkest Hour 7.5
Darkest Hour
Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski
Watch trailer
Call Me by Your Name 8.1
Call Me by Your Name
Luca Guadagnino, Peter Spears, Marco Morabito, Emilie Georges
Call Me by Your Name 8.1
Call Me by Your Name
Luca Guadagnino, Peter Spears, Marco Morabito, Emilie Georges
The Shape of Water 7.3
The Shape of Water
J. Miles Dale, Guillermo del Toro
Darkest Hour 7.5
Darkest Hour
Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski
Watch trailer
Dunkirk 7.7
Dunkirk
Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Winner
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Winner
All nominees
Lady Macbeth 7.0
Lady Macbeth
Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly, Alice Birch, William Oldroyd
Watch trailer
Darkest Hour 7.5
Darkest Hour
Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski, Joe Wright
Watch trailer
Paddington 2 7.9
Paddington 2
David Heyman, Simon Farnaby, Paul King
God's Own Country 7.7
God's Own Country God’s Own Country
Francis Lee, Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson
Darkest Hour 7.5
Darkest Hour
Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski, Joe Wright
Watch trailer
God's Own Country 7.7
God's Own Country God’s Own Country
Francis Lee, Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson
Lady Macbeth 7.0
Lady Macbeth
Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly, Alice Birch, William Oldroyd
Watch trailer
Paddington 2 7.9
Paddington 2
David Heyman, Simon Farnaby, Paul King
The Death of Stalin 6.4
The Death of Stalin
Kevin Loader, Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Yann Zenou, Laurent Zeitoun, Ian Martin
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
The Handmaiden 7.9
The Handmaiden Agasshi
Park Chan-wook, Syd Lim
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Elle 7.2
Elle
Paul Verhoeven, Saïd Ben Saïd
Loveless 7.5
Loveless
Alexander Rodnyansky, Andrej Zvyagincev
Elle 7.2
Elle
Paul Verhoeven, Saïd Ben Saïd
The Salesman 7.6
The Salesman Forushande
Asghar Farhadi, Alexandre Mallet-Guy
Loveless 7.5
Loveless
Alexander Rodnyansky, Andrej Zvyagincev
First They Killed My Father 7.2
First They Killed My Father First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers
, Riti Panh
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Cowboy Dave Cowboy Dave
Jonas Mortensen, Colin O'Toole
Winner
All nominees
A Drowning Man A Drowning Man
Signe Byrge Sørensen, Mahdi Fleifel, Patrick Campbell
A Drowning Man A Drowning Man
Signe Byrge Sørensen, Mahdi Fleifel, Patrick Campbell
Aamir Aamir
Emma Stone, Vika Evdokimenko, Oliver Shuster
Wren Boys Wren Boys
John Mark Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon, Harry Lighton
Wren Boys Wren Boys
John Mark Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon, Harry Lighton
Aamir Aamir
Emma Stone, Vika Evdokimenko, Oliver Shuster
Work Work
Aneil Karia, Scott O'Donnell
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Poles Apart Poles Apart
Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low
Winner
Poles Apart Poles Apart
Paloma Baeza, Ser En Low
Winner
All nominees
Have Heart Have Heart
Will Anderson
Mamoon Mamoon
Ben Steer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Feature Film
Coco 8.5
Coco
Darla K. Anderson, Lee Unkrich
Winner
Coco 8.5
Coco
Darla K. Anderson, Lee Unkrich
Winner
All nominees
Loving Vincent 7.8
Loving Vincent
Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart, Dorota Kobiela
Watch trailer
My Life as a Zucchini 7.6
My Life as a Zucchini Ma vie de Courgette
Max Karli, Claude Barras
Watch trailer
Loving Vincent 7.8
Loving Vincent
Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart, Dorota Kobiela
Watch trailer
My Life as a Zucchini 7.6
My Life as a Zucchini Ma vie de Courgette
Max Karli, Claude Barras
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro 7.9
I Am Not Your Negro
Raoul Peck
Winner
All nominees
Jane Jane
Brett Morgen
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power 6.5
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power An Inconvenient Sequel:Truth to Power
Jon Shenk, Bonni Cohen
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power 6.5
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power An Inconvenient Sequel:Truth to Power
Jon Shenk, Bonni Cohen
City of Ghosts 7.4
City of Ghosts
Matthew Heineman
Icarus 7.9
Icarus
Dan Cogan, Bryan Fogel
Icarus 7.9
Icarus
Dan Cogan, Bryan Fogel
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman
Darkest Hour
Winner
All nominees
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
Phantom Thread
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet
Call Me by Your Name
Jamie Bell
Jamie Bell
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Winner
All nominees
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird
Sally Hawkins
Sally Hawkins
The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
I, Tonya
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Winner
All nominees
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
All the Money in the World
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe
The Florida Project
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant
Paddington 2
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
I, Tonya
Winner
All nominees
Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf
Lady Bird
Kristin Scott Thomas
Kristin Scott Thomas
Darkest Hour
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
The Shape of Water
Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville
Phantom Thread
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Roger Deakins
Winner
All nominees
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Ben Davis
The Shape of Water 7.3
The Shape of Water
Dan Laustsen
Darkest Hour 7.5
Darkest Hour
Bruno Delbonnel
Watch trailer
Dunkirk 7.7
Dunkirk
Hoyte Van Hoytema
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Dunkirk 7.7
Dunkirk
Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
Winner
Watch trailer
Dunkirk 7.7
Dunkirk
Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 6.9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Matthew Wood, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson
The Shape of Water 7.3
The Shape of Water
Christian T. Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green
Baby Driver 7.6
Baby Driver
Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Jeremy Price, Dan Morgan
Watch trailer
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 6.9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Matthew Wood, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green
Baby Driver 7.6
Baby Driver
Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Jeremy Price, Dan Morgan
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Phantom Thread 7.1
Phantom Thread
Mark Bridges
Winner
All nominees
The Shape of Water 7.3
The Shape of Water
Luis Sequeira
Beauty and the Beast 7.3
Beauty and the Beast
Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour 7.5
Darkest Hour
Jacqueline Durran
Watch trailer
I, Tonya 7.1
I, Tonya
Jennifer Johnson
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Baby Driver 7.6
Baby Driver
Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Dunkirk 7.7
Dunkirk
Lee Smith
Watch trailer
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jon Gregory
The Shape of Water 7.3
The Shape of Water
Sidney Wolinsky
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Joe Walker
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Gerd Nefzer, Richard R. Hoover, John Nelson, Paul Lambert
Winner
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Gerd Nefzer, Richard R. Hoover, John Nelson, Paul Lambert
Winner
All nominees
Dunkirk 7.7
Dunkirk
Scott R. Fisher, Andrew Jackson
Watch trailer
The Shape of Water 7.3
The Shape of Water
Dennis Berardi, P. Kevin Scott, Mike Hill, Trey Harrell
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 6.9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Stephen Aplin, Chris Corbould, Ben Morris, Neal Scanlan
War for the Planet of the Apes 7.4
War for the Planet of the Apes War of the Planet of the Apes
Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, Joel Whist, Daniel Barrett
War for the Planet of the Apes 7.4
War for the Planet of the Apes War of the Planet of the Apes
Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, Joel Whist, Daniel Barrett
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 6.9
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Stephen Aplin, Chris Corbould, Ben Morris, Neal Scanlan
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Martin McDonagh
Winner
All nominees
Get Out 7.6
Get Out
Jordan Peele
Watch trailer
I, Tonya 7.1
I, Tonya
Steven Rogers
The Shape of Water 7.3
The Shape of Water
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
Lady Bird 7.2
Lady Bird
Greta Gerwig
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Call Me by Your Name 8.1
Call Me by Your Name
James Ivory
Winner
All nominees
The Death of Stalin 6.4
The Death of Stalin
Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin
Paddington 2 7.9
Paddington 2
Simon Farnaby, Paul King
Molly's Game 7.4
Molly's Game
Aaron Sorkin
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool 6.7
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Matt Greenhalgh
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up/Hair
Darkest Hour 7.5
Darkest Hour
Ivana Primorac, Kazu Hiro, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
Winner
Watch trailer
Darkest Hour 7.5
Darkest Hour
Ivana Primorac, Kazu Hiro, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Wonder 8.0
Wonder
Robert A. Pandini, Naomi Bakstad, Arjen Tuiten
I, Tonya 7.1
I, Tonya
Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn
Victoria and Abdul 7.0
Victoria and Abdul
Daniel Phillips
Watch trailer
Wonder 8.0
Wonder
Robert A. Pandini, Naomi Bakstad, Arjen Tuiten
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
The Shape of Water 7.3
The Shape of Water
Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau
Winner
All nominees
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
Beauty and the Beast 7.3
Beauty and the Beast
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Darkest Hour 7.5
Darkest Hour
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Watch trailer
Beauty and the Beast 7.3
Beauty and the Beast
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Darkest Hour 7.5
Darkest Hour
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Watch trailer
Dunkirk 7.7
Dunkirk
Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
Watch trailer
Dunkirk 7.7
Dunkirk
Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Original Music
The Shape of Water 7.3
The Shape of Water
Alexandre Desplat
Winner
All nominees
Phantom Thread 7.1
Phantom Thread
Jonny Greenwood
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Hans Zimmer, Benjamin Wallfisch
Dunkirk 7.7
Dunkirk
Hans Zimmer
Watch trailer
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Hans Zimmer, Benjamin Wallfisch
Darkest Hour 7.5
Darkest Hour
Dario Marianelli
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
I Am Not a Witch 6.9
I Am Not a Witch
Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan
Winner
I Am Not a Witch 6.9
I Am Not a Witch
Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan
Winner
All nominees
The Ghoul The Ghoul
Tom Meeten, Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttmann
Jawbone Jawbone
Johnny Harris, Thomas Napper
Lady Macbeth 7.0
Lady Macbeth
Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly, Alice Birch, William Oldroyd
Watch trailer
Kingdom of Us Kingdom of Us
Lucy Cohen
Jawbone Jawbone
Johnny Harris, Thomas Napper
The Ghoul The Ghoul
Tom Meeten, Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttmann
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Peaky Blinders 8.9
Peaky Blinders
Winner
All nominees
Line of Duty 8.8
Line of Duty
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
The End of the F***ing World 7.9
The End of the F***ing World
BAFTA TV Award / Best Scripted Comedy
This Country
This Country
Simon Mayhew-Archer, Tom George, Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper
Winner
This Country
This Country
Simon Mayhew-Archer, Tom George, Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper
Winner
All nominees
Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum
Rob Hayes, Michaela Coel
Catastrophe
Catastrophe
Sharon Horgan, Jack Bayles, Rob Delaney
Timewasters Timewasters
Barunka O'Shaughnessy, George Kane, Daniel Lawrence Taylor, Josh Cole
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Programme
Britain's Got Talent Britain's Got Talent
Richard Holloway, Lee McNicholas, Charlie Irwin, Amelia Brown
Winner
Britain's Got Talent Britain's Got Talent
Richard Holloway, Lee McNicholas, Charlie Irwin, Amelia Brown
Winner
All nominees
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Andy Milligan, Pete Ogden, Diego Rincon, Saul Fearnley
Michael McIntyre's Big Show Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Claire Horton, Dan Baldwin, Michael McIntyre
Michael McIntyre's Big Show Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Claire Horton, Dan Baldwin, Michael McIntyre
The Voice UK 7.4
The Voice UK
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Andy Milligan, Pete Ogden, Diego Rincon, Saul Fearnley
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
Brían F. O'Byrne
Brían F. O'Byrne
Little Boy Blue
Winner
All nominees
Jimmi Simpson
Jimmi Simpson
Black Mirror Episode: USS Callister (2017)
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
The Boy with the Topknot
Adrian Dunbar
Adrian Dunbar
Line of Duty
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby
The Crown
Winner
All nominees
Anna Friel
Anna Friel
Broken
Liv Hill
Three Girls
Julie Hesmondhalgh
Julie Hesmondhalgh
Broadchurch
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
Murder in Successville Murder in Successville
Andrew Brereton, James De Frond, Avril Spary, Tom Davis
Winner
Murder in Successville Murder in Successville
Andrew Brereton, James De Frond, Avril Spary, Tom Davis
Winner
All nominees
Taskmaster Taskmaster
Andy Devonshire, Alex Horne, Andy Cartwright
Taskmaster Taskmaster
Andy Devonshire, Alex Horne, Andy Cartwright
Would I Lie to You? Would I Lie to You?
Peter Holmes, Ruth Phillips, Rachel Ablett, Adam Copeland
Would I Lie to You? Would I Lie to You?
Peter Holmes, Ruth Phillips, Rachel Ablett, Adam Copeland
The Last Leg The Last Leg
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
Panorama Panorama
Karen Wightman, Gary Beelders, Joe Plomin, Callum Tulley For episode: "Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets"
Winner
Panorama Panorama
Karen Wightman, Gary Beelders, Joe Plomin, Callum Tulley For episode: "Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets"
Winner
All nominees
ITV Exposure ITV Exposure
Deeyah Khan, Darin Prindle For episode: "White Right: Meeting the Enemy"
ITV Exposure ITV Exposure
Deeyah Khan, Darin Prindle For episode: "White Right: Meeting the Enemy"
Dispatches Dispatches
Callum Macrae, Sara Afshar, Nicola Cutcher For episode: "Syria's Disappeared: The Case Against Assad "
Raped: My Story Raped: My Story
Jonathan Braman, Catey Sexton, Emma Wakefield, Oliver Tait
Raped: My Story Raped: My Story
Jonathan Braman, Catey Sexton, Emma Wakefield, Oliver Tait
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
Three Girls Three Girls
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
The Graham Norton Show 8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Graham Norton
Winner
All nominees
Michael McIntyre's Big Show Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Michael McIntyre
QI 8.8
QI
Sandi Toksvig
The Last Leg The Last Leg
Adam Hills
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
Cruising with Jane McDonald Cruising with Jane McDonald
Jane McDonald, Jon Cowen
Winner
All nominees
Antiques Roadshow Antiques Roadshow
Simon Shaw, Julia Foot, Sophie Wogden, Robert Murphy
Antiques Roadshow Antiques Roadshow
Simon Shaw, Julia Foot, Sophie Wogden, Robert Murphy
No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free? No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?
Helen Veale, Samuel Palmer, Jeremy Daldry, Javid Abdelmoneim
The Secret Life of the Zoo The Secret Life of the Zoo
No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free? No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?
Helen Veale, Samuel Palmer, Jeremy Daldry, Javid Abdelmoneim
BAFTA TV Award / Best International
The Handmaid's Tale 8.0
The Handmaid's Tale
Warren Littlefield, Bruce Miller, Kari Skogland
Winner
The Handmaid's Tale 8.0
The Handmaid's Tale
Warren Littlefield, Bruce Miller, Kari Skogland
Winner
All nominees
The Vietnam War The Vietnam War
Sarah Botstein, Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, Geoffrey C. Ward
Feud 7.6
Feud
Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall
The Vietnam War The Vietnam War
Sarah Botstein, Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, Geoffrey C. Ward
Feud 7.6
Feud
Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall
Big Little Lies 7.2
Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, , Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari
BAFTA TV Award / Best Live Event
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele World War One Remembered: Passchendaele
Winner
All nominees
One Love Manchester One Love Manchester
ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results
Wild Alaska Live Wild Alaska Live
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
All nominees
Gunpowder
Gunpowder
Grant Montgomery
BAFTA TV Award / Best Reality & Constructed Factual
Love Island Love Island
Richard Cowles
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Short Form Programme
Summer Comedy Shorts Summer Comedy Shorts
Morgana Robinson For episode: "Morgana Robinson's Summer"
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialist Factual
Basquiat: Rage to Riches Basquiat: Rage to Riches
Janet Lee, David Shulman
Winner
All nominees
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents Elizabeth I's Secret Agents
Claire Guillon, Chris Durlacher, Bernadette Ross, Julian Jones
Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain
Tim Kirby, Francesca Maudslay, Cate Hall, Emily Thompson
Blue Planet II
Blue Planet II
Dzheyms Haniborn
Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain
Tim Kirby, Francesca Maudslay, Cate Hall, Emily Thompson
Blue Planet II
Blue Planet II
Dzheyms Haniborn
Queen Elizabeth's Secret Agents Elizabeth I's Secret Agents
Claire Guillon, Chris Durlacher, Bernadette Ross, Julian Jones
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Ambulance Ambulance
Simon Ford, Kirsty Cunningham, Bruce Fletcher, Jo Hughes
Winner
Ambulance Ambulance
Simon Ford, Kirsty Cunningham, Bruce Fletcher, Jo Hughes
Winner
All nominees
The Search for Natalie Hemming The Search for Natalie Hemming
Hospital Hospital
Drugsland Drugsland
Sacha Mirzoeff, Bart Corpe, Xavier Alford
Drugsland Drugsland
Sacha Mirzoeff, Bart Corpe, Xavier Alford
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
This Country
This Country
Daisy May Cooper
Winner
All nominees
Car Share Car Share
Sian Gibson
Catastrophe
Catastrophe
Sharon Horgan
Motherland
Motherland
Anna Maxwell Martin
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
Sean Bean
Sean Bean
Broken
Winner
All nominees
Tim Pigott-Smith
Tim Pigott-Smith
King Charles III
Jack Rowan
Born to Kill
Joe Cole
Joe Cole
Black Mirror For episode "Hang the DJ"
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
Molly Windsor
Three Girls
Winner
All nominees
Claire Foy
Claire Foy
The Crown
Sinead Keenan
Little Boy Blue
Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton
Line of Duty
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Detectorists
Detectorists
Toby Jones
Winner
All nominees
People Just Do Nothing
People Just Do Nothing
Asim Chaudhry
Famalam Famalam
Samson Kayo
The Trip to Spain The Trip to Spain
Rob Brydon
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
Three Girls Three Girls
Susan Hogg, Simon Lewis, Philippa Lowthorpe, Nicole Taylor
Winner
All nominees
The Moorside The Moorside
Ken Horn, Neil McKay, Jeff Pope, Paul Whittington
The Moorside The Moorside
Ken Horn, Neil McKay, Jeff Pope, Paul Whittington
The State The State
Steve Clark-Hall, Piter Kosminski, Liza Marshall, Kris Thykier
The State The State
Steve Clark-Hall, Piter Kosminski, Liza Marshall, Kris Thykier
Howards End 8.1
Howards End
Sophie Gardiner, Kenneth Lonergan, Hettie MacDonald, Laura Hastings-Smith
Howards End 8.1
Howards End
Sophie Gardiner, Kenneth Lonergan, Hettie MacDonald, Laura Hastings-Smith
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form Programme
All nominees
Britain's Forgotten Men Britain's Forgotten Men
Pls Like Pls Like
Eating with My Ex Eating with My Ex
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
Rio Ferdinand, Martin Thompson, Matt Smith, Grant Best
Winner
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
Rio Ferdinand, Martin Thompson, Matt Smith, Grant Best
Winner
All nominees
Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia
Louis Theroux, Simon McMahon, Peter Dale, Ellena Wood
Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me
William Grayburn, Liz Kempton, Tom Barry, Charlie Russell
Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia
Louis Theroux, Simon McMahon, Peter Dale, Ellena Wood
One Deadly Weekend in America One Deadly Weekend in America
Ursula Macfarlane, Sarah Hunt, Jon Alwen, Sanjay Singhal
One Deadly Weekend in America One Deadly Weekend in America
Ursula Macfarlane, Sarah Hunt, Jon Alwen, Sanjay Singhal
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Murdered for Being Different Murdered for Being Different
Paul Andrew Williams, Scott Bassett, Aysha Rafaele, Nick Leather
Winner
All nominees
King Charles III King Charles III
Greg Brenman, Simon Maloney, Rupert Goold, Mike Bartlett
King Charles III King Charles III
Greg Brenman, Simon Maloney, Rupert Goold, Mike Bartlett
Black Mirror 8.3
Black Mirror
Charlie Brooker, Nick Pitt, Tim Van Patten, Annabel Jones For episode: "Hang the DJ"
Against the Law Against the Law
Scott Bassett, Fergus O'Brien, Brian Fillis, Aysha Rafaele
Black Mirror 8.3
Black Mirror
Charlie Brooker, Nick Pitt, Tim Van Patten, Annabel Jones For episode: "Hang the DJ"
BAFTA TV Award / Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty Casualty
Winner
All nominees
Hollyoaks Hollyoaks
Emily Gascoyne, Colette Chard, Bryan Kirkwood, Vikki Tennant
Emmerdale Farm Emmerdale Farm
Hollyoaks Hollyoaks
Emily Gascoyne, Colette Chard, Bryan Kirkwood, Vikki Tennant
Coronation Street Coronation Street
BAFTA TV Award / Virgin TV's Must-See Moment
Blue Planet II
Blue Planet II
David Attenborough
Winner
All nominees
One Love Manchester One Love Manchester
For "Ariana Grande Sings One Last Time"
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
For "Viserion is Killed by the Night King"
Line of Duty 8.8
Line of Duty
For "Huntley's Narrow Escape"
Doctor Who 8.1
Doctor Who
For "The 13th Doctor Revealed"
Love Island Love Island
For "Stormzy Makes a Surprise Appearance"
David Lean Award for Direction
The Shape of Water 7.3
The Shape of Water
Guillermo del Toro
Winner
The Shape of Water 7.3
The Shape of Water
Guillermo del Toro
Winner
All nominees
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Denis Villeneuve
Call Me by Your Name 8.1
Call Me by Your Name
Luca Guadagnino
Call Me by Your Name 8.1
Call Me by Your Name
Luca Guadagnino
Dunkirk 7.7
Dunkirk
Christopher Nolan
Watch trailer
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Martin McDonagh
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Denis Villeneuve
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Martin McDonagh
Dunkirk 7.7
Dunkirk
Christopher Nolan
Watch trailer
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Comedy
So Awkward So Awkward
Ian Curtis, Sally Martin, Anthony MacMurray
Winner
All nominees
The Amazing World of Gumball 7.7
The Amazing World of Gumball
Mic Graves, Ben Bocquelet, Sarah Fell
The Amazing World of Gumball 7.7
The Amazing World of Gumball
Mic Graves, Ben Bocquelet, Sarah Fell
Horrible Histories Horrible Histories
Grandpa's Great Escape Grandpa's Great Escape
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Content For Change
What Do You Mean I Can't Change the World? What Do You Mean I Can't Change the World?
Adam Tyler, Kim Roden, Toby Lloyd
Winner
Adam Tyler, Kim Roden, Toby Lloyd
Winner
What Do You Mean I Can't Change the World? What Do You Mean I Can't Change the World?
Adam Tyler, Kim Roden, Toby Lloyd
Winner
All nominees
Newsround Newsround
For "Inspirational Stories"
My Life My Life
For "Hike To Happiness"
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Digital
Hey Duggee Hey Duggee
For "The Counting Badge"
Winner
All nominees
The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Director
Grant Orchard
Hey Duggee
Winner
All nominees
Mic Graves
The Amazing World of Gumball
Adam Tyler
What Do You Mean I Can't Change the World?
Beryl Richards
Joe All Alone
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
Joe All Alone Joe All Alone
Winner
All nominees
Hetty Feather Hetty Feather
Sallie Aprahamian, Matt Evans, David Collier
The Worst Witch The Worst Witch
Kim Crowther, Delyth Thomas, Neil Jones
The Worst Witch The Worst Witch
Kim Crowther, Delyth Thomas, Neil Jones
Katy Katy
John McKay, Jonathan Wolfman, Tom Bidwell
Hetty Feather Hetty Feather
Sallie Aprahamian, Matt Evans, David Collier
Katy Katy
John McKay, Jonathan Wolfman, Tom Bidwell
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
All nominees
The Dog Ate My Homework The Dog Ate My Homework
Pati Marr, Sara Harkins, Chris Hulme
The Dog Ate My Homework The Dog Ate My Homework
Pati Marr, Sara Harkins, Chris Hulme
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Game
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / International Animation
All nominees
The Deep The Deep
Trent Carlson, Steven Wendland, Tom Taylor
The Deep The Deep
Trent Carlson, Steven Wendland, Tom Taylor
BAFTA Children's Award / Special Award
Clive Juster
Winner
Academy Fellowship
Ridley Scott
Ridley Scott
BAFTA Film
Winner
Kate Adie
BAFTA Television
Winner
Tim Schafer
BAFTA Games
Winner
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Winner
Winner
All nominees
Horizon Zero Dawn Horizon Zero Dawn
Gorogoa Gorogoa
Cuphead Cuphead
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Zeruda no densetsu: Buresu obu za wairudo
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
David García Díaz
Winner
David García Díaz
Winner
All nominees
Destiny 2 Destiny 2
Call of Duty: WWII Call of Duty: WWII
Star Wars: Battlefront II Star Wars: Battlefront II
Development Team
Horizon Zero Dawn Horizon Zero Dawn
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Winner
Winner
All nominees
The Sexy Brutale The Sexy Brutale
Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale
The Sexy Brutale The Sexy Brutale
Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale
Reigns: Her Majesty Reigns: Her Majesty
Leigh Alexander, Arnaud De Bock, François Alliot
Monument Valley 2 Monument Valley 2
Total War: Warhammer II Total War: Warhammer II
Reigns: Her Majesty Reigns: Her Majesty
Leigh Alexander, Arnaud De Bock, François Alliot
Sniper Elite 4 Sniper Elite 4
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
Gorogoa Gorogoa
Winner
All nominees
The Sexy Brutale The Sexy Brutale
Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale
Slime Rancher Slime Rancher
Hollow Knight Hollow Knight
The Sexy Brutale The Sexy Brutale
Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale
Night in the Woods Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
Night in the Woods Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
Cuphead Cuphead
BAFTA Games Award / Best Evolving Game
Overwatch Overwatch
Winner
All nominees
Rainbow Six: Siege Rainbow Six: Siege
Fortnite Fortnite
Final Fantasy XV Final Fantasy XV
Hajime Tabata
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Clash Royale Clash Royale
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
Super Mario Odyssey Super Mario Odyssey
Winner
All nominees
Monument Valley 2 Monument Valley 2
Lego Worlds Lego Worlds
Snipperclips Snipperclips
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Just Dance 2018 Just Dance 2018
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
What Remains of Edith Finch What Remains of Edith Finch
Winner
All nominees
Super Mario Odyssey Super Mario Odyssey
Horizon Zero Dawn Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Zeruda no densetsu: Buresu obu za wairudo
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Assassin's Creed: Origins Assassin's Creed: Origins
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
Divinity: Original Sin II Divinity: Original Sin II
Winner
All nominees
Fortnite Fortnite
Star Trek: Bridge Crew Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Splatoon 2 Splatoon 2
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Gang Beasts Gang Beasts
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
Cuphead Cuphead
Winner
All nominees
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Zeruda no densetsu: Buresu obu za wairudo
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Andy LaPlegua, David García Díaz
Horizon Zero Dawn Horizon Zero Dawn
Get Even Get Even
What Remains of Edith Finch What Remains of Edith Finch
Jeff Russo
BAFTA Games Award / Best Narrative
Night in the Woods Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
Winner
Night in the Woods Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
Winner
All nominees
Horizon Zero Dawn Horizon Zero Dawn
Tacoma Tacoma
Karla Zimonja, Steve Gaynor
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Tameem Antoniades
What Remains of Edith Finch What Remains of Edith Finch
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Tom Keegan, Jens Matthies, Tommy Tordsson
Tacoma Tacoma
Karla Zimonja, Steve Gaynor
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Tom Keegan, Jens Matthies, Tommy Tordsson
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Property
Horizon Zero Dawn Horizon Zero Dawn
Winner
All nominees
Gorogoa Gorogoa
Cuphead Cuphead
Jared Moldenhauer, Chad Moldenhauer
Night in the Woods Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
Cuphead Cuphead
Jared Moldenhauer, Chad Moldenhauer
Night in the Woods Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
What Remains of Edith Finch What Remains of Edith Finch
BAFTA Games Award / Best Performer
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Melina Juergens
Winner
Melina Juergens
Winner
All nominees
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Claudia Black
Horizon Zero Dawn Horizon Zero Dawn
Ashly Burch
Assassin's Creed: Origins Assassin's Creed: Origins
Abubakar Salim
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Laura Bailey
What Remains of Edith Finch What Remains of Edith Finch
Valerie Rose Lohman
BAFTA Games Award / Game Beyond Entertainment
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Winner
All nominees
Bury Me, my Love Bury Me, my Love
Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered
Last Day of June Last Day of June
Massimo Guarini
Sea Hero Quest Sea Hero Quest
Night in the Woods Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
Night in the Woods Night in the Woods
Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson
BAFTA Games Award / Game Design
Super Mario Odyssey Super Mario Odyssey
Winner
All nominees
Assassin's Creed: Origins Assassin's Creed: Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Zeruda no densetsu: Buresu obu za wairudo
What Remains of Edith Finch What Remains of Edith Finch
NieR: Automata NieR: Automata
BAFTA Games Award / Game Innovation
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Zeruda no densetsu: Buresu obu za wairudo
Winner
All nominees
Gorogoa Gorogoa
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
What Remains of Edith Finch What Remains of Edith Finch
NieR: Automata NieR: Automata
Snipperclips Snipperclips
BAFTA Games Award / Special Award
Nolan North
Nolan North
Winner
EE Rising Star Award
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya
Winner
All nominees
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh
Josh O'Connor
Josh O'Connor
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet
Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson
