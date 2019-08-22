Menu
7.8 IMDb Rating: 8.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Brassic

Brassic (2019 - …)

Brassic 18+
Production year 2019
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel Sky1
Runtime 31 hours 32 minutes

"Brassic" is a British comedy series created by Danny Brocklehurst and Joseph Gilgun, who also stars as the main character. Like Joseph himself, his character, Vinnie O'Neill, suffers from bipolar disorder. Vinnie lives in the small town of Hawley with his friends Dylan, Cardi, Ash, and Tommo, where the main sources of entertainment are a few pubs, a strip club, and marijuana. Together, the friends grow weed and carry out various small, usually illegal, tasks to earn some money. Stealing a Shetland pony? No problem! Kidnapping and hypnotizing a police officer? Sure thing! Ruining a wedding for a despicable cousin? No issue! Vinnie's difficult childhood, spent in the home of an alcoholic father, has had an impact on his mental health. That's why he regularly visits Dr. Chris Cox, even though the therapist tends to talk mostly about himself during their sessions. Vinnie's personal life is quite complicated - a few years ago, after a night of heavy drinking, he slept with a girl named Erin. Now she is dating Vinnie's best friend, Dylan, but that doesn't stop the main character from still thinking about her.
Голяк - trailer седьмого сезона
Brassic  trailer седьмого сезона
Joseph Gilgun
Joseph Gilgun
Dominic West
Dominic West Dr Chris Cox
Joseph Gilgun
Joseph Gilgun Vincent "Vinnie" O'Neill
Aaron Heffernan
Aaron Heffernan Ashley "Ash" Dennings
Ryan Sampson
Ryan Sampson Tommo
Damien Molony
Damien Molony Dylan
British TV Series British TV Series

7.8
8.4 IMDb
"Brassic" season 7 new episodes release date

The Bishops
Season 7 Episode 1
25 September 2025
Schedule for new episodes
Seasons
Brassic - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 6 episodes
 
Brassic - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 6 episodes
 
Brassic - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 8 episodes
 
Brassic - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 8 episodes
 
Brassic - Season 5 Season 5
2023, 8 episodes
 
Brassic - Season 6 Season 6
2024, 7 episodes
 
Season 7
2025, 1 episode
 
