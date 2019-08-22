"Brassic" is a British comedy series created by Danny Brocklehurst and Joseph Gilgun, who also stars as the main character. Like Joseph himself, his character, Vinnie O'Neill, suffers from bipolar disorder. Vinnie lives in the small town of Hawley with his friends Dylan, Cardi, Ash, and Tommo, where the main sources of entertainment are a few pubs, a strip club, and marijuana. Together, the friends grow weed and carry out various small, usually illegal, tasks to earn some money. Stealing a Shetland pony? No problem! Kidnapping and hypnotizing a police officer? Sure thing! Ruining a wedding for a despicable cousin? No issue! Vinnie's difficult childhood, spent in the home of an alcoholic father, has had an impact on his mental health. That's why he regularly visits Dr. Chris Cox, even though the therapist tends to talk mostly about himself during their sessions. Vinnie's personal life is quite complicated - a few years ago, after a night of heavy drinking, he slept with a girl named Erin. Now she is dating Vinnie's best friend, Dylan, but that doesn't stop the main character from still thinking about her.

Expand