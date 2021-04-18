Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 8.4
3 posters
Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown (2021 - 2021)

Mare of Easttown 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 7 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Mare of Easttown" is a new American show in the genre of dramatic detective. The series was produced by the television channel HBO. The story revolves around a woman named Mare Sheehan, who works as a detective in a small town in Pennsylvania. When a horrifying murder occurs in her home state, the main protagonist decides to do everything possible to find the culprit and put them behind bars. At the same time, Mare tries to sort out her personal life, which has taken a downturn due to major work-related issues.
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet Mare Sheehan
Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce Richard Ryan
Evan Peters
Evan Peters Detective Colin Zabel
David Denman
David Denman Frank Sheehan
Jean Smart
Jean Smart Helen
Julianne Nicholson
Julianne Nicholson Lori Ross
Cast and Crew
Series rating

0.0
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Mare of Easttown - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 7 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Марго 1 November 2022, 11:57
Это, пожалуй, первый сериал за долгое время, который не расстроил и не разочаровал.
Во-первых, там играет очень приличная актриса, Кейт Уинслет:… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 31 May 2025, 23:23
Очень рады прочесть ваше мнение, спасибо 😌
Listen to the
soundtrack Mare of Easttown
Stills
