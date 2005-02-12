Menu
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
BAFTA Awards
Events
BAFTA Awards 2005
All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2005
Site
Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date
12 February 2005
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
7.3
The Aviator
Michael Mann, Sanford R. Climan, Charles Evans Jr., Graham King
Winner
7.3
The Aviator
Michael Mann, Sanford R. Climan, Charles Evans Jr., Graham King
Winner
All nominees
6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries
Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Michael Nozik, Edgard Tenembaum, Karen Tenkhoff
7.6
Vera Drake
Simon Channing Williams, Alain Sarde
8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Anthony Bregman, Steve Golin
7.6
Finding Neverland
Nellie Bellflower, Richard N. Gladstein
8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Anthony Bregman, Steve Golin
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries
Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Michael Nozik, Walter Salles, Edgard Tenembaum, Karen Tenkhoff
Winner
6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries
Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Michael Nozik, Walter Salles, Edgard Tenembaum, Karen Tenkhoff
Winner
All nominees
7.0
House of Flying Daggers
Shi mian mai fu
William Kong, Zhang Yimou
7.1
Bad Education
Mala educación, La / Bad Education
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
6.9
The Chorus
Choristes, Les
Arthur Cohn, Christophe Barratier, Jacques Perrin, Nicolas Mauvernay
7.3
A Very Long Engagement
Un long dimanche de fiançailles
Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Francis Boespflug
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
The Banker
The Banker
Heti Dolton, Kelly Broad
Winner
The Banker
The Banker
Heti Dolton, Kelly Broad
Winner
All nominees
Knitting a Love Song
Knitting a Love Song
Annie Watson, Debbie Ballin
Elephant Boy
Elephant Boy
Rene Mohandas, Durdana Shaikh
Can't Stop Breathing
Can't Stop Breathing
Amy Neil, Ravinder Basra
7.4
Six Shooter
Kenton Allen, Mia Bays, Martin McDonagh
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
6.6
Birthday Boy
Sedzhong Park, Andrew Gregory
Winner
All nominees
Little Things
Little Things
Daniel Greaves
City Paradise
City Paradise
Gaëlle Denis, Erika Forzy
Heavy Pockets
Heavy Pockets
Sarah Cox
His Passionate Bride
His Passionate Bride
Sylvie Bringas, Monika Forsberg
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Jamie Foxx
Ray
Winner
All nominees
Gael García Bernal
The Motorcycle Diaries
Jim Carrey
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Aviator
Johnny Depp
Finding Neverland
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Imelda Staunton
Vera Drake
Winner
All nominees
Kate Winslet
Finding Neverland
Ziyi Zhang
House of Flying Daggers
Kate Winslet
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Monster
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Clive Owen
Closer
Winner
All nominees
Rodrigo De la Serna
The Motorcycle Diaries
Alan Alda
The Aviator
Phil Davis
Vera Drake
Jamie Foxx
Collateral
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Cate Blanchett
The Aviator
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
The Manchurian Candidate
Natalie Portman
Closer
Julie Christie
Finding Neverland
Heather Craney
Vera Drake
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
7.5
Collateral
Dion Beebe, Paul Cameron
Winner
7.5
Collateral
Dion Beebe, Paul Cameron
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Finding Neverland
Roberto Schaefer
7.0
House of Flying Daggers
Shi mian mai fu
Xiaoding Zhao
6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries
Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Eric Gautier
7.3
The Aviator
Robert Richardson
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
7.6
Ray
Karen Baker Landers, Bob Beemer, Steve Cantamessa, Per Hallberg, Scott Millan, Greg Orloff
Winner
7.6
Ray
Karen Baker Landers, Bob Beemer, Steve Cantamessa, Per Hallberg, Scott Millan, Greg Orloff
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Collateral
Myron Nettinga, Elliott Koretz, Michael Minkler, Lee Orloff
7.0
House of Flying Daggers
Shi mian mai fu
Roger Savage, Jing Tao
7.3
The Aviator
Tom Fleischman, Eugene Gearty, Petur Hliddal, Philip Stockton
8.2
Spider-Man 2
Jeffrey J. Haboush, Kevin O'Connell, Paul N.J. Ottosson, Greg P. Russell
7.0
House of Flying Daggers
Shi mian mai fu
Roger Savage, Jing Tao
8.2
Spider-Man 2
Jeffrey J. Haboush, Kevin O'Connell, Paul N.J. Ottosson, Greg P. Russell
7.3
The Aviator
Tom Fleischman, Eugene Gearty, Petur Hliddal, Philip Stockton
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
7.6
Vera Drake
Jacqueline Durran
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Finding Neverland
Alexandra Byrne
7.0
House of Flying Daggers
Shi mian mai fu
Emi Wada
7.3
The Aviator
Sandy Powell
7.6
The Merchant of Venice
Sammy Sheldon
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Valdís Óskarsdóttir
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Collateral
Jim Miller, Paul Rubell
7.0
House of Flying Daggers
Shi mian mai fu
Long Cheng
7.3
The Aviator
Thelma Schoonmaker
7.6
Vera Drake
Jim Clark
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
7.2
The Day After Tomorrow
Remo Balcells, Neil Corbould, Karen E. Goulekas, Greg Shtraus
Winner
Watch trailer
7.2
The Day After Tomorrow
Remo Balcells, Neil Corbould, Karen E. Goulekas, Greg Shtraus
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.2
Spider-Man 2
John Dykstra, John Frazier, Anthony LaMolinara, Scott Stokdyk
7.0
House of Flying Daggers
Shi mian mai fu
Andy Brown, Angie Lam, Kirsty Millar, Luke Hetherington
7.3
The Aviator
Matthew Gratzner, Robert Legato, R. Bruce Steinheimer, Peter G. Travers
8.2
Spider-Man 2
John Dykstra, John Frazier, Anthony LaMolinara, Scott Stokdyk
7.0
House of Flying Daggers
Shi mian mai fu
Andy Brown, Angie Lam, Kirsty Millar, Luke Hetherington
7.3
The Aviator
Matthew Gratzner, Robert Legato, R. Bruce Steinheimer, Peter G. Travers
8.2
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Roger Guyett, Tim Burke, Bill George, Karl Mooney, John Richardson
8.2
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Roger Guyett, Tim Burke, Bill George, Karl Mooney, John Richardson
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Charlie Kaufman
Winner
All nominees
7.3
The Aviator
John Logan
7.5
Collateral
Stuart Beattie
7.6
Vera Drake
Mike Leigh
7.6
Ray
James L. White
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
6.1
Sideways
Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
Winner
All nominees
6.9
The Chorus
Choristes, Les
Christophe Barratier, Philippe Lopes-Curval
7.1
Closer
Patrick Marber
6.9
The Chorus
Choristes, Les
Christophe Barratier, Philippe Lopes-Curval
7.6
Finding Neverland
David Magee
6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries
Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
José Rivera
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up/Hair
7.3
The Aviator
Kathryn Blondell, Sian Grigg, Morag Ross
Winner
7.3
The Aviator
Kathryn Blondell, Sian Grigg, Morag Ross
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Nick Dudman, Eithne Fennel, Amanda Knight
7.0
House of Flying Daggers
Shi mian mai fu
Siu-Mui Chau, Kwan Lee-Na, Xiaohai Yang
7.6
Vera Drake
Christine Blundell
7.0
House of Flying Daggers
Shi mian mai fu
Siu-Mui Chau, Kwan Lee-Na, Xiaohai Yang
7.6
Finding Neverland
Christine Blundell
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
7.3
The Aviator
Dante Ferretti
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Stuart Craig
7.6
Finding Neverland
Gemma Jackson
7.6
Vera Drake
Eve Stewart
7.0
House of Flying Daggers
Shi mian mai fu
Tingxiao Huo
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Shameless
Shameless
Winner
All nominees
Conviction
Conviction
Bill Gallagher, Ann Harrison-Baxter, Marc Munden, David Richards, Nicola Shindler
Bodies
Bodies
Sue de Beauvoir, Jed Mercurio, Mark Redhead
Bodies
Bodies
Sue de Beauvoir, Jed Mercurio, Mark Redhead
Spooks
Simon Crawford-Collins, Jane Featherstone, Andrew Woodhead
Spooks
Simon Crawford-Collins, Jane Featherstone, Andrew Woodhead
Conviction
Conviction
Bill Gallagher, Ann Harrison-Baxter, Marc Munden, David Richards, Nicola Shindler
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Rhys Ifans
Not Only But Always
Winner
All nominees
Michael Sheen
Dirty Filthy Love
Mark Strong
The Long Firm
Hawking
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Anamaria Marinca
Sex Traffic
Winner
All nominees
Lia Williams
May 33rd
Brenda Blethyn
Belonging
Anne-Marie Duff
Shameless
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
7.1
Little Britain
Matt Lucas, David Walliams
Winner
7.1
Little Britain
Matt Lucas, David Walliams
Winner
All nominees
Nighty Night
Nighty Night
Julia Davis
Bremner, Bird and Fortune
Bremner, Bird and Fortune
Rory Bremner
Green Wing
Tamsin Greig
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Continuing Drama
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
Ian Bevitt, John Fay, Tony Wood
Winner
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
Ian Bevitt, John Fay, Tony Wood
Winner
All nominees
The Bill
The Bill
Paul Marquess, Donna Wiffen, Claire Phillips
Doctors
Doctors
Holby City
Holby City
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
The Long Firm
The Long Firm
James Keast
Winner
All nominees
Sex Traffic
Sex Traffic
Anushia Nieradzik
7.1
Little Britain
Annie Hardinge
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
Death in Gaza
Death in Gaza
James Miller, Saira Shah
Winner
All nominees
Tonight with Trevor McDonald
Tonight
Jeff Anderson, Jim Manson, David Cohen
For the feature "Our Daughter Holly".
Tonight with Trevor McDonald
Tonight
Jeff Anderson, Jim Manson, David Cohen
For the feature "Our Daughter Holly".
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Sex Traffic
Sex Traffic
Abi Morgan, Derek Wax, David Yates
Winner
Sex Traffic
Sex Traffic
Abi Morgan, Derek Wax, David Yates
Winner
All nominees
Outlaws
Outlaws
The Long Firm
The Long Firm
Bille Eltringham, Liza Marshall, Joe Penhall
7.1
Blackpool
Peter Bowker, Kate Lewis, Julie Anne Robinson
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Factual)
The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off
The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off
Nick Fenton
Winner
All nominees
D-Day 6.6.1944
D-Day 6.6.1944
Peter Parnham
Dunkirk
Dunkirk
Ollie Huddleston
Death in Gaza
Death in Gaza
Misha Manson-Smith
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
Sex Traffic
Sex Traffic
Mark Day
Winner
All nominees
Shameless
Shameless
Fiona Colbeck
Dirty Filthy Love
Dirty Filthy Love
Tania Reddin
The Long Firm
The Long Firm
Paul Tothill
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
The Paul O'Grady Show
The Paul O'Grady Show
Paul O'Grady
Winner
All nominees
8.8
QI
Stephen Fry
Have I Got News for You
Have I Got News for You
Paul Merton
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
Declan Donnelly, Anthony McPartlin
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares
Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares
Patricia Llewellyn, Christine Hall, Gordon Ramsay
Winner
Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares
Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares
Patricia Llewellyn, Christine Hall, Gordon Ramsay
Winner
All nominees
Holiday Showdown
Holiday Showdown
Nick Shearman, Grant Mansfield, Dan Berbridge
Holiday Showdown
Holiday Showdown
Nick Shearman, Grant Mansfield, Dan Berbridge
7.1
Top Gear
Jeremy Clarkson, Andy Wilman, Gary Broadhurst
Little Angels
Little Angels
7.1
Top Gear
Jeremy Clarkson, Andy Wilman, Gary Broadhurst
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphic Design
The Long Firm
The Long Firm
Winner
All nominees
British Isles: A Natural History
British Isles: A Natural History
David Corfield
Spooks
Mark Doman
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
Sex Traffic
Sex Traffic
Caroline Noble
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Little Britain
Lisa Cavalli-Green
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
Christine Cant
For the christmas special.
Dead Ringers
Dead Ringers
Kate Benton, Diane Chenery-Wickens
Dead Ringers
Dead Ringers
Kate Benton, Diane Chenery-Wickens
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Factual)
Patrick Collerton
The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off
Winner
All nominees
Krishnendu Majumdar
Who You Callin' a Nigger?
Julia Black
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Fiction)
Daniel Percival
Dirty War
Winner
All nominees
Sarah Lancashire
The Afternoon Play
For episode "Viva Las Blackpool".
Engus Dzhekson
Elmina's Kitchen
Paul King
The Mighty Boosh
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Writer
The Smoking Room
The Smoking Room
Brian Dooley
Winner
All nominees
The Catherine Tate Show
The Catherine Tate Show
Derren Litten, Catherine Tait
The Catherine Tate Show
The Catherine Tate Show
Derren Litten, Catherine Tait
Bella and the Boys
Bella and the Boys
Brian Hill
Elmina's Kitchen
Elmina's Kitchen
Kwame Kwei-Armah
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best News Coverage
BBC News at Ten O'Clock
BBC News at Ten O'Clock
For the Madrid bombing coverage.
Winner
All nominees
BBC News 24
BBC News 24
For Hutton coverage.
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Sex Traffic
Sex Traffic
Jonathan Goldsmith
Winner
All nominees
Himalaya with Michael Palin
Himalaya with Michael Palin
Dave Hartley, Dave Howman, Andre Zhakmin
Green Wing
Jonathan Whitehead
Spooks
Jennie Muskett, Sheridan Tongue
Himalaya with Michael Palin
Himalaya with Michael Palin
Dave Hartley, Dave Howman, Andre Zhakmin
Spooks
Jennie Muskett, Sheridan Tongue
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography (Factual)
Venice
Venice
Fred Fabre
For episode "Death".
Winner
All nominees
Himalaya with Michael Palin
Himalaya with Michael Palin
Nigel Meakin, Peter Meakin
Bears: Spy in the Woods
Bears: Spy in the Woods
Geoffrey Bell, Michael W. Richards
Bears: Spy in the Woods
Bears: Spy in the Woods
Geoffrey Bell, Michael W. Richards
British Isles: A Natural History
British Isles: A Natural History
Himalaya with Michael Palin
Himalaya with Michael Palin
Nigel Meakin, Peter Meakin
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
Sex Traffic
Sex Traffic
Chris Seager
Winner
All nominees
Dirty Filthy Love
Dirty Filthy Love
David Odd
The Long Firm
The Long Firm
Sean Bobbitt
Spooks
Simon Chaudoir
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
Sex Traffic
Sex Traffic
Candida Otton
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Blackpool
Grenville Horner
Spooks
Robert Foster, Stevie Herbert
North & South
Simon Elliott
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
The Genius of Mozart
The Genius of Mozart
Andy Rose, Antony Meering, Ben Baird
Winner
All nominees
The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off
The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off
Bob Jackson
Himalaya with Michael Palin
Himalaya with Michael Palin
George Foulgham, John Pritchard
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
Sex Traffic
Sex Traffic
Jane Tattersall, David McCallum, Simon Okin, Lou Solakofski
Winner
Sex Traffic
Sex Traffic
Jane Tattersall, David McCallum, Simon Okin, Lou Solakofski
Winner
All nominees
The Long Firm
The Long Firm
Paul Hamblin, Graham Headicar, Catherine Hodgson, Richard Manton
The Long Firm
The Long Firm
Paul Hamblin, Graham Headicar, Catherine Hodgson, Richard Manton
Dirty Filthy Love
Dirty Filthy Love
Philip Barnes, Nick Cox, Reg Mills, Nigel Edwards
Dirty Filthy Love
Dirty Filthy Love
Philip Barnes, Nick Cox, Reg Mills, Nigel Edwards
Shameless
Shameless
Chris Atkinson, Tony Cooper, Gavin Dunn
Shameless
Shameless
Chris Atkinson, Tony Cooper, Gavin Dunn
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Factual
All nominees
Beethoven
Beethoven
Andy Rose, Antony Meering, Ben Baird
Beethoven
Beethoven
Andy Rose, Antony Meering, Ben Baird
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sport
All nominees
Paul McNamara
Tony Pastor
Rick Waumsley
Neil Duncanson
Gerard Lane
Paul McNamara
Tony Pastor
Rick Waumsley
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects
Battlefield Britain
Battlefield Britain
Winner
All nominees
British Isles: A Natural History
British Isles: A Natural History
David Corfield
Omagh
Omagh
Kevin Byrne
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Programme or Series Award
7.1
Little Britain
Matt Lipsey, Matt Lucas, Geoff Posner, David Walliams
Winner
7.1
Little Britain
Matt Lipsey, Matt Lucas, Geoff Posner, David Walliams
Winner
All nominees
TV Burp
TV Burp
Harry Hill, Peter Orton, Nick Symons
TV Burp
TV Burp
Harry Hill, Peter Orton, Nick Symons
The Mark Steel Lectures
The Mark Steel Lectures
Michael Cumming, Mark Steel, Jon Rolph
The Catherine Tate Show
The Catherine Tate Show
Geoffrey Perkins, Catherine Tait, Gordon Anderson
The Catherine Tate Show
The Catherine Tate Show
Geoffrey Perkins, Catherine Tait, Gordon Anderson
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
The Power of Nightmares
The Power of Nightmares: The Rise of the Politics of Fear
Winner
All nominees
Brat Camp
Brat Camp
Jamie Isaacs, Sam Whittaker, Tamara Abood
Brat Camp
Brat Camp
Jamie Isaacs, Sam Whittaker, Tamara Abood
Who Do You Think You Are?
Who Do You Think You Are?
Himalaya with Michael Palin
Himalaya with Michael Palin
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Specialist Factual
Dunkirk
Dunkirk
Aleks Holms, Robert Warr
Winner
Dunkirk
Dunkirk
Aleks Holms, Robert Warr
Winner
All nominees
D-Day 6.6.1944
D-Day 6.6.1944
Tim Bradley, Richard Dale
20th Century Greats
20th Century Greats
Paul Sommers, David Jeffcock, Francis Hanly
20th Century Greats
20th Century Greats
Paul Sommers, David Jeffcock, Francis Hanly
D-Day 6.6.1944
D-Day 6.6.1944
Tim Bradley, Richard Dale
D-Day: The Ultimate Conflict
D-Day: The Ultimate Conflict
Simon Greenwood, Ana-Paula Lloyd, Mark Lewis
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Omagh
Omagh
Paul Greengrass, Ed Guiney, Guy Hibbert, Pete Travis
Winner
Omagh
Omagh
Paul Greengrass, Ed Guiney, Guy Hibbert, Pete Travis
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Hawking
Peter Moffat, Jessica Pope, Philip Martin
Dirty Filthy Love
Dirty Filthy Love
Christine Langan, Jeff Pope, Ian Puleston-Davies, Adrian Shergold
Not Only But Always
Not Only But Always
7.4
Hawking
Peter Moffat, Jessica Pope, Philip Martin
Dirty Filthy Love
Dirty Filthy Love
Christine Langan, Jeff Pope, Ian Puleston-Davies, Adrian Shergold
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Situation Comedy Award
7.3
Black Books
Martin Dennis, Dylan Moran, Nira Park
Winner
7.3
Black Books
Martin Dennis, Dylan Moran, Nira Park
Winner
All nominees
Green Wing
Dominic Brigstocke, Victoria Pile, Tristram Shapiro
The Vicar of Dibley
The Vicar of Dibley
For the christmas special.
Nighty Night
Nighty Night
Show all nominees
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
6.3
My Summer of Love
Chris Collins, Pawel Pawlikowski, Tanya Seghatchian
Winner
6.3
My Summer of Love
Chris Collins, Pawel Pawlikowski, Tanya Seghatchian
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Vera Drake
Mike Leigh, Simon Channing Williams, Alain Sarde
Dead Man's Shoes
Dead Man's Shoes
Sheyn Medouz, Mark Herbert
8.2
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, David Heyman, Mark Radcliffe
7.5
Shaun of the Dead
Nira Park, Edgar Wright
Watch trailer
8.2
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, David Heyman, Mark Radcliffe
7.5
Shaun of the Dead
Nira Park, Edgar Wright
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries
Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Gustavo Santaolalla
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Ray
Craig Armstrong
6.9
The Chorus
Choristes, Les
Bruno Coulais
7.6
Finding Neverland
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
7.3
The Aviator
Howard Shore
Show all nominees
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
A Way of Life
A Way of Life
Amma Asante
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Dear Frankie
Shona Auerbach
7.4
Layer Cake
Matthew Vaughn
Watch trailer
AfterLife
AfterLife
Andrea Gibb
7.5
Shaun of the Dead
Nira Park
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
David Lean Award for Direction
7.6
Vera Drake
Mike Leigh
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Finding Neverland
Marc Forster
8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Michel Gondry
7.5
Collateral
Michael Mann
7.3
The Aviator
Martin Scorsese
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
The Little Reindeer
The Little Reindeer
Jonathan Peel, Dave Unwin
Winner
The Little Reindeer
The Little Reindeer
Jonathan Peel, Dave Unwin
Winner
All nominees
Those Scurvy Rascals
Those Scurvy Rascals
Adam Shaw, Oli Hyatt, Daniel Isman
Those Scurvy Rascals
Those Scurvy Rascals
Adam Shaw, Oli Hyatt, Daniel Isman
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
My Life as a Popat
My Life as a Popat
Laurence Bowen, Beryl Richards, Manoj Raithatha
Winner
All nominees
Fungus the Bogeyman
Fungus the Bogeyman
Mark Haddon, Stuart Orme, Ian Whitehead
Fungus the Bogeyman
Fungus the Bogeyman
Mark Haddon, Stuart Orme, Ian Whitehead
The Story of Tracy Beaker
The Story of Tracy Beaker
Jill Robertson, Jane Steventon, Mary Morris
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
RAD: The Groms Tour America
RAD: The Groms Tour America
Wayne Yates, Christian Stevenson
Christian Stevenson and Wayne Yates
Winner
All nominees
Dick and Dom in da Bungalow
Dick and Dom in da Bungalow
Simon Hepworth, Steve Ryde
Dick and Dom in da Bungalow
Dick and Dom in da Bungalow
Simon Hepworth, Steve Ryde
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Factual
Serious Arctic
Serious Arctic
Nick Hopkin, Marshall Corwin, Audrey Neil
Winner
All nominees
Michaela's Wild Challenge
Michaela's Wild Challenge
Luke Gallie, Jonathan Frisby
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
7.9
The Incredibles
Brad Bird, John Walker
Winner
7.9
The Incredibles
Brad Bird, John Walker
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Shark Tale
7.3
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
, Richard D. Zanuck
Watch trailer
6.9
The Polar Express
Robert Zemeckis, Steve Starkey
Watch trailer
6.9
The Polar Express
Robert Zemeckis, Steve Starkey
Watch trailer
7.3
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
, Richard D. Zanuck
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
All nominees
Strange Days at Blake Holsey High
Atomic Betty
Edward Peghin
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Animation
Peppa Pig
Neville Astley, Mark Baker, Phil Davies
Winner
Peppa Pig
Neville Astley, Mark Baker, Phil Davies
Winner
All nominees
The Koala Brothers
The Koala Brothers
Dave Johnson, Martin Pullen
The Koala Brothers
The Koala Brothers
Dave Johnson, Martin Pullen
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
Michaela's Wild Challenge
Michaela's Wild Challenge
Michaela Strachan
Winner
All nominees
Dick and Dom in da Bungalow
Dick and Dom in da Bungalow
Dominic Wood, Richard McCourt
Dick and Dom in da Bungalow
Dick and Dom in da Bungalow
Dominic Wood, Richard McCourt
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Drama
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Factual - Secondary
School of Hard Knocks
School of Hard Knocks
James Capria
Winner
All nominees
Timelines
Timelines
Andrew Chater
For episode "1066-1660".
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer - Adapted
Wipe Out
Wipe Out
Barbara Cox
Winner
All nominees
Fungus the Bogeyman
Fungus the Bogeyman
Mark Haddon
Show all nominees
Academy Fellowship
David Frost
Winner
John Barry
Winner
Audience Award
8.2
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Angela Allen
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off
The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off
Patrick Collerton
Winner
All nominees
Cutting Edge
Cutting Edge
For episode "The F***ing Fulfords".
Show all nominees
Lew Grade Award
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
Winner
All nominees
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Richard Hopkins, Karen Smith, Izzie Pick Ibarra
For series one.
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Richard Hopkins, Karen Smith, Izzie Pick Ibarra
For series one.
8.8
QI
John Lloyd, Ian Lorimer
Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
Suzi Aplin, Addison Cresswell, Mick Thomas
8.8
QI
John Lloyd, Ian Lorimer
Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
Friday Night with Jonathan Ross
Suzi Aplin, Addison Cresswell, Mick Thomas
Show all nominees
Alan Clarke Award
Paul Greengrass
Winner
Dennis Potter Award
Alan Plater
Winner
Richard Dimbleby Award
Special Award
Audience Award (TV)
Green Wing
Winner
All nominees
Who Do You Think You Are?
Who Do You Think You Are?
Shameless
Shameless
Show all nominees
Kids' Vote
7.3
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Winner
Watch trailer
BAFTA Interactive Award / DVD
All nominees
Really Bend It Like Beckham
Really Bend It Like Beckham
The Day Today
The Day Today
7.5
Shaun of the Dead
Watch trailer
Oasis: Definitely Maybe
Oasis: Definitely Maybe
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Award / Factual
All nominees
Rome: Total War
Rome: Total War
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Award / Film
4.7
Trauma
Winner
All nominees
Gone to the Dogs
Gone to the Dogs
Textual @traction
Textual @traction
Ieuan Morris
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Award / Interactive TV
Spooks Interactive
Spooks Interactive
Winner
BAFTA Interactive Award / Online Entertainment
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Sean Sollé
For the 20th anniversary flash online edition.
Winner
All nominees
Empire Square
Empire Square
Shoebox Zoo
Siren
Siren
For 'Forbidden Siren'.
Show all nominees
Anthony Asquith Award for Best New British Composer (TV)
Five Children and It
Five Children and It
Jane Antonia Cornish
Winner
All nominees
A Way of Life
A Way of Life
David Gray
Fallen
Fallen
Paul Leonard-Morgan
Garth Marenghi's Darkplace
Garth Marenghi's Darkplace
Andrew Hewitt
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
Call of Duty: Finest Hour
Call of Duty: Finest Hour
Winner
All nominees
Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone
Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone
SingStar Party
SingStar Party
Manhunt
Manhunt
Doom 3
Doom 3
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Action and Adventure Game
Half-Life 2
Half-Life 2
Winner
All nominees
Halo 2
Halo 2
The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay
The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay
Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation
Half-Life 2
Half-Life 2
Winner
All nominees
Onimusha 3: Demon Siege
Onimusha 3
Killzone
Killzone
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Halo 2
Halo 2
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Art Direction
Half-Life 2
Half-Life 2
Winner
All nominees
Doom 3
Doom 3
Burnout 3: Takedown
Burnout 3: Takedown
Onimusha 3: Demon Siege
Onimusha 3
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
Killzone
Killzone
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Children's Game
Donkey Konga
Donkey Konga
Winner
All nominees
EyeToy: Play 2
EyeToy: Play 2
Shrek 2: The Video Game
Shrek 2
SingStar Party
SingStar Party
EyeToy: Groove
EyeToy: Groove
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
Half-Life 2
Half-Life 2
Winner
All nominees
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Halo 2
Halo 2
FIFA Soccer 2005
FIFA Football 2005
Football Manager 2005
Football Manager 2005
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Online Multiplayer
Half-Life 2
Half-Life 2
Winner
All nominees
Burnout 3: Takedown
Burnout 3: Takedown
Far Cry
FarCry
Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow
Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow
Jean-Michel Tari
Halo 2
Halo 2
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Music
Hitman: Contracts
Hitman: Contracts
Jesper Kyd
Winner
All nominees
Evil Genius
Evil Genius
Richard Joseph, George Alistair Sanger, Evan Jolly
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Jeremy Soule, Julian Soule
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Jeremy Soule, Julian Soule
Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone
Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone
Robb Mills
Fable
Fable
Russell Shaw
Rome: Total War
Rome: Total War
Jeff van Dyck
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Racing Game
Burnout 3: Takedown
Burnout 3: Takedown
Winner
All nominees
Mario Kart: Double Dash!!
Mario Kart: Double Dash!!
Need for Speed: Underground 2
Need for Speed: Underground 2
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports Game
All nominees
FIFA Soccer 2005
FIFA Football 2005
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2005
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2005
Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour
Mario Golf: Family Tour
Tony Hawk's Underground 2
Tony Hawk's Underground 2
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Technical Direction
Burnout 3: Takedown
Burnout 3: Takedown
Winner
All nominees
EyeToy: Play 2
EyeToy: Play 2
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Half-Life 2
Half-Life 2
Pikmin 2
Pikmin 2
Doom 3
Doom 3
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Gamecube
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
Winner
All nominees
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2005
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2005
Second Sight
Second Sight
Mario Kart: Double Dash!!
Mario Kart: Double Dash!!
Donkey Konga
Donkey Konga
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Originality
SingStar Party
SingStar Party
Winner
All nominees
Second Sight
Second Sight
Pirates!
Pirates!
Donkey Konga
Donkey Konga
Fable
Fable
Animal Crossing
Dobutsu no mori
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / PC
Half-Life 2
Half-Life 2
Winner
All nominees
Doom 3
Doom 3
Rome: Total War
Rome: Total War
The Sims 2
The Sims 2
Myst IV: Revelation
Myst IV: Revelation
Far Cry
FarCry
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / PS2
Burnout 3: Takedown
Burnout 3: Takedown
Winner
All nominees
Call of Duty: Finest Hour
Call of Duty: Finest Hour
EyeToy: Play 2
EyeToy: Play 2
Ghost Recon 2
Ghost Recon 2
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
SingStar Party
SingStar Party
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Special Award
Sam Houser
Winner
Leslie Benzies
Winner
Sam Houser
Winner
Leslie Benzies
Winner
BAFTA Games Award / Xbox
Halo 2
Halo 2
Winner
All nominees
The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay
The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay
Burnout 3: Takedown
Burnout 3: Takedown
Fable
Fable
Ghost Recon 2
Ghost Recon 2
Show all nominees
Sunday Times Reader Award for Games
Football Manager 2005
Football Manager 2005
Winner
All nominees
FIFA Soccer 2005
FIFA Football 2005
Half-Life 2
Half-Life 2
Halo 2
Halo 2
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Show all nominees
