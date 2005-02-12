Menu
BAFTA Awards 2005

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2005

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 12 February 2005
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
Michael Mann, Sanford R. Climan, Charles Evans Jr., Graham King
All nominees
The Motorcycle Diaries 6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Michael Nozik, Edgard Tenembaum, Karen Tenkhoff
Vera Drake 7.6
Vera Drake
Simon Channing Williams, Alain Sarde
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Anthony Bregman, Steve Golin
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland
Nellie Bellflower, Richard N. Gladstein
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Anthony Bregman, Steve Golin
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
The Motorcycle Diaries 6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Michael Nozik, Walter Salles, Edgard Tenembaum, Karen Tenkhoff
All nominees
House of Flying Daggers 7.0
House of Flying Daggers Shi mian mai fu
William Kong, Zhang Yimou
Bad Education 7.1
Bad Education Mala educación, La / Bad Education
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
The Chorus 6.9
The Chorus Choristes, Les
Arthur Cohn, Christophe Barratier, Jacques Perrin, Nicolas Mauvernay
A Very Long Engagement 7.3
A Very Long Engagement Un long dimanche de fiançailles
Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Francis Boespflug
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
The Banker The Banker
Heti Dolton, Kelly Broad
All nominees
Knitting a Love Song Knitting a Love Song
Annie Watson, Debbie Ballin
Elephant Boy Elephant Boy
Rene Mohandas, Durdana Shaikh
Can't Stop Breathing Can't Stop Breathing
Amy Neil, Ravinder Basra
Six Shooter 7.4
Six Shooter
Kenton Allen, Mia Bays, Martin McDonagh
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Birthday Boy 6.6
Birthday Boy
Sedzhong Park, Andrew Gregory
All nominees
Little Things Little Things
Daniel Greaves
City Paradise City Paradise
Gaëlle Denis, Erika Forzy
Heavy Pockets Heavy Pockets
Sarah Cox
His Passionate Bride His Passionate Bride
Sylvie Bringas, Monika Forsberg
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Ray
All nominees
Gael García Bernal
Gael García Bernal
The Motorcycle Diaries
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Aviator
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Finding Neverland
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Imelda Staunton
Imelda Staunton
Vera Drake
All nominees
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Finding Neverland
Ziyi Zhang
Ziyi Zhang
House of Flying Daggers
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Monster
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Clive Owen
Clive Owen
Closer
All nominees
Rodrigo De la Serna
Rodrigo De la Serna
The Motorcycle Diaries
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
The Aviator
Phil Davis
Phil Davis
Vera Drake
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Collateral
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
The Aviator
All nominees
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
The Manchurian Candidate
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Closer
Julie Christie
Julie Christie
Finding Neverland
Heather Craney
Vera Drake
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Collateral 7.5
Collateral
Dion Beebe, Paul Cameron
All nominees
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland
Roberto Schaefer
House of Flying Daggers 7.0
House of Flying Daggers Shi mian mai fu
Xiaoding Zhao
The Motorcycle Diaries 6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Eric Gautier
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
Robert Richardson
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Ray 7.6
Ray
Karen Baker Landers, Bob Beemer, Steve Cantamessa, Per Hallberg, Scott Millan, Greg Orloff
All nominees
Collateral 7.5
Collateral
Myron Nettinga, Elliott Koretz, Michael Minkler, Lee Orloff
House of Flying Daggers 7.0
House of Flying Daggers Shi mian mai fu
Roger Savage, Jing Tao
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
Tom Fleischman, Eugene Gearty, Petur Hliddal, Philip Stockton
Spider-Man 2 8.2
Spider-Man 2
Jeffrey J. Haboush, Kevin O'Connell, Paul N.J. Ottosson, Greg P. Russell
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Vera Drake 7.6
Vera Drake
Jacqueline Durran
All nominees
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland
Alexandra Byrne
House of Flying Daggers 7.0
House of Flying Daggers Shi mian mai fu
Emi Wada
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
Sandy Powell
The Merchant of Venice 7.6
The Merchant of Venice
Sammy Sheldon
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Valdís Óskarsdóttir
All nominees
Collateral 7.5
Collateral
Jim Miller, Paul Rubell
House of Flying Daggers 7.0
House of Flying Daggers Shi mian mai fu
Long Cheng
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
Thelma Schoonmaker
Vera Drake 7.6
Vera Drake
Jim Clark
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
The Day After Tomorrow 7.2
The Day After Tomorrow
Remo Balcells, Neil Corbould, Karen E. Goulekas, Greg Shtraus
All nominees
Spider-Man 2 8.2
Spider-Man 2
John Dykstra, John Frazier, Anthony LaMolinara, Scott Stokdyk
House of Flying Daggers 7.0
House of Flying Daggers Shi mian mai fu
Andy Brown, Angie Lam, Kirsty Millar, Luke Hetherington
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
Matthew Gratzner, Robert Legato, R. Bruce Steinheimer, Peter G. Travers
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Charlie Kaufman
All nominees
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
John Logan
Collateral 7.5
Collateral
Stuart Beattie
Vera Drake 7.6
Vera Drake
Mike Leigh
Ray 7.6
Ray
James L. White
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Sideways 6.1
Sideways
Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
All nominees
The Chorus 6.9
The Chorus Choristes, Les
Christophe Barratier, Philippe Lopes-Curval
Closer 7.1
Closer
Patrick Marber
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland
David Magee
The Motorcycle Diaries 6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
José Rivera
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up/Hair
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
Kathryn Blondell, Sian Grigg, Morag Ross
All nominees
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 8.2
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Nick Dudman, Eithne Fennel, Amanda Knight
House of Flying Daggers 7.0
House of Flying Daggers Shi mian mai fu
Siu-Mui Chau, Kwan Lee-Na, Xiaohai Yang
Vera Drake 7.6
Vera Drake
Christine Blundell
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
Dante Ferretti
All nominees
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 8.2
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Stuart Craig
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland
Gemma Jackson
Vera Drake 7.6
Vera Drake
Eve Stewart
House of Flying Daggers 7.0
House of Flying Daggers Shi mian mai fu
Tingxiao Huo
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Shameless Shameless
All nominees
Conviction Conviction
Bill Gallagher, Ann Harrison-Baxter, Marc Munden, David Richards, Nicola Shindler
Bodies Bodies
Sue de Beauvoir, Jed Mercurio, Mark Redhead
Conviction Conviction
Bill Gallagher, Ann Harrison-Baxter, Marc Munden, David Richards, Nicola Shindler
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Rhys Ifans
Rhys Ifans
Not Only But Always
All nominees
Michael Sheen
Michael Sheen
Dirty Filthy Love
Mark Strong
Mark Strong
The Long Firm
Hawking
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Anamaria Marinca
Anamaria Marinca
Sex Traffic
All nominees
Lia Williams
Lia Williams
May 33rd
Brenda Blethyn
Belonging
Anne-Marie Duff
Anne-Marie Duff
Shameless
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
Little Britain 7.1
Little Britain
Matt Lucas, David Walliams
All nominees
Nighty Night Nighty Night
Julia Davis
Bremner, Bird and Fortune Bremner, Bird and Fortune
Rory Bremner
Green Wing
Green Wing
Tamsin Greig
BAFTA TV Award / Best Continuing Drama
Coronation Street Coronation Street
Ian Bevitt, John Fay, Tony Wood
All nominees
The Bill The Bill
Paul Marquess, Donna Wiffen, Claire Phillips
Doctors Doctors
Holby City Holby City
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
The Long Firm The Long Firm
James Keast
All nominees
Sex Traffic Sex Traffic
Anushia Nieradzik
Little Britain 7.1
Little Britain
Annie Hardinge
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
BAFTA TV Award / Best Current Affairs
Death in Gaza Death in Gaza
James Miller, Saira Shah
All nominees
Tonight with Trevor McDonald Tonight
Jeff Anderson, Jim Manson, David Cohen For the feature "Our Daughter Holly".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Sex Traffic Sex Traffic
Abi Morgan, Derek Wax, David Yates
All nominees
Outlaws Outlaws
The Long Firm The Long Firm
Bille Eltringham, Liza Marshall, Joe Penhall
Blackpool 7.1
Blackpool
Peter Bowker, Kate Lewis, Julie Anne Robinson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Factual)
The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off
Nick Fenton
All nominees
D-Day 6.6.1944 D-Day 6.6.1944
Peter Parnham
Dunkirk Dunkirk
Ollie Huddleston
Death in Gaza Death in Gaza
Misha Manson-Smith
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
Sex Traffic Sex Traffic
Mark Day
All nominees
Shameless Shameless
Fiona Colbeck
Dirty Filthy Love Dirty Filthy Love
Tania Reddin
The Long Firm The Long Firm
Paul Tothill
BAFTA TV Award / Best Entertainment Performance
The Paul O'Grady Show The Paul O'Grady Show
Paul O'Grady
All nominees
QI 8.8
QI
Stephen Fry
Have I Got News for You Have I Got News for You
Paul Merton
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
Declan Donnelly, Anthony McPartlin
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features
Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares
Patricia Llewellyn, Christine Hall, Gordon Ramsay
All nominees
Holiday Showdown Holiday Showdown
Nick Shearman, Grant Mansfield, Dan Berbridge
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphic Design
The Long Firm The Long Firm
All nominees
British Isles: A Natural History British Isles: A Natural History
David Corfield
Spooks
Spooks
Mark Doman
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up & Hair Design
Sex Traffic Sex Traffic
Caroline Noble
All nominees
Little Britain 7.1
Little Britain
Lisa Cavalli-Green
Absolutely Fabulous Absolutely Fabulous
Christine Cant For the christmas special.
Dead Ringers Dead Ringers
Kate Benton, Diane Chenery-Wickens
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Factual)
Patrick Collerton
The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off
All nominees
Krishnendu Majumdar
Who You Callin' a Nigger?
Julia Black
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Director (Fiction)
Daniel Percival
Daniel Percival
Dirty War
All nominees
Sarah Lancashire
Sarah Lancashire
The Afternoon Play For episode "Viva Las Blackpool".
Engus Dzhekson
Elmina's Kitchen
Paul King
Paul King
The Mighty Boosh
BAFTA TV Award / Best New Writer
The Smoking Room The Smoking Room
Brian Dooley
All nominees
The Catherine Tate Show The Catherine Tate Show
Derren Litten, Catherine Tait
Bella and the Boys Bella and the Boys
Brian Hill
Elmina's Kitchen Elmina's Kitchen
Kwame Kwei-Armah
BAFTA TV Award / Best News Coverage
BBC News at Ten O'Clock BBC News at Ten O'Clock
For the Madrid bombing coverage.
All nominees
BBC News 24 BBC News 24
For Hutton coverage.
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
Sex Traffic Sex Traffic
Jonathan Goldsmith
All nominees
Himalaya with Michael Palin Himalaya with Michael Palin
Dave Hartley, Dave Howman, Andre Zhakmin
Green Wing
Green Wing
Jonathan Whitehead
Spooks
Spooks
Jennie Muskett, Sheridan Tongue
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography (Factual)
Venice Venice
Fred Fabre For episode "Death".
All nominees
Himalaya with Michael Palin Himalaya with Michael Palin
Nigel Meakin, Peter Meakin
Bears: Spy in the Woods Bears: Spy in the Woods
Geoffrey Bell, Michael W. Richards
Bears: Spy in the Woods Bears: Spy in the Woods
Geoffrey Bell, Michael W. Richards
British Isles: A Natural History British Isles: A Natural History
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
Sex Traffic Sex Traffic
Chris Seager
All nominees
Dirty Filthy Love Dirty Filthy Love
David Odd
The Long Firm The Long Firm
Sean Bobbitt
Spooks
Spooks
Simon Chaudoir
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
Sex Traffic Sex Traffic
Candida Otton
All nominees
Blackpool 7.1
Blackpool
Grenville Horner
Spooks
Spooks
Robert Foster, Stevie Herbert
North & South
North & South
Simon Elliott
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
The Genius of Mozart The Genius of Mozart
Andy Rose, Antony Meering, Ben Baird
All nominees
The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off
Bob Jackson
Himalaya with Michael Palin Himalaya with Michael Palin
George Foulgham, John Pritchard
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
Sex Traffic Sex Traffic
Jane Tattersall, David McCallum, Simon Okin, Lou Solakofski
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Factual
All nominees
Beethoven Beethoven
Andy Rose, Antony Meering, Ben Baird
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sport
All nominees
Paul McNamara
Tony Pastor
Rick Waumsley
Neil Duncanson
Gerard Lane
Paul McNamara
Tony Pastor
Rick Waumsley
BAFTA TV Award / Best Visual Effects
Battlefield Britain Battlefield Britain
All nominees
British Isles: A Natural History British Isles: A Natural History
David Corfield
Omagh Omagh
Kevin Byrne
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Programme or Series Award
Little Britain 7.1
Little Britain
Matt Lipsey, Matt Lucas, Geoff Posner, David Walliams
The Mark Steel Lectures The Mark Steel Lectures
Michael Cumming, Mark Steel, Jon Rolph
The Catherine Tate Show The Catherine Tate Show
Geoffrey Perkins, Catherine Tait, Gordon Anderson
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
The Power of Nightmares The Power of Nightmares: The Rise of the Politics of Fear
All nominees
Brat Camp Brat Camp
Jamie Isaacs, Sam Whittaker, Tamara Abood
Who Do You Think You Are? Who Do You Think You Are?
Himalaya with Michael Palin Himalaya with Michael Palin
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for Specialist Factual
Dunkirk Dunkirk
Aleks Holms, Robert Warr
D-Day: The Ultimate Conflict D-Day: The Ultimate Conflict
Simon Greenwood, Ana-Paula Lloyd, Mark Lewis
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
Omagh Omagh
Paul Greengrass, Ed Guiney, Guy Hibbert, Pete Travis
BAFTA TV Award / Situation Comedy Award
Black Books 7.3
Black Books
Martin Dennis, Dylan Moran, Nira Park
All nominees
Green Wing
Green Wing
Dominic Brigstocke, Victoria Pile, Tristram Shapiro
The Vicar of Dibley The Vicar of Dibley
For the christmas special.
Nighty Night Nighty Night
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
My Summer of Love 6.3
My Summer of Love
Chris Collins, Pawel Pawlikowski, Tanya Seghatchian
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
The Motorcycle Diaries 6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Gustavo Santaolalla
All nominees
Ray 7.6
Ray
Craig Armstrong
The Chorus 6.9
The Chorus Choristes, Les
Bruno Coulais
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
Howard Shore
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
A Way of Life A Way of Life
Amma Asante
All nominees
Dear Frankie 7.6
Dear Frankie
Shona Auerbach
Layer Cake 7.4
Layer Cake
Matthew Vaughn
Watch trailer
AfterLife AfterLife
Andrea Gibb
Shaun of the Dead 7.5
Shaun of the Dead
Nira Park
Watch trailer
David Lean Award for Direction
Vera Drake 7.6
Vera Drake
Mike Leigh
All nominees
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland
Marc Forster
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Michel Gondry
Collateral 7.5
Collateral
Michael Mann
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
Martin Scorsese
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
The Little Reindeer The Little Reindeer
Jonathan Peel, Dave Unwin
All nominees
Those Scurvy Rascals Those Scurvy Rascals
Adam Shaw, Oli Hyatt, Daniel Isman
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
My Life as a Popat My Life as a Popat
Laurence Bowen, Beryl Richards, Manoj Raithatha
All nominees
Fungus the Bogeyman Fungus the Bogeyman
Mark Haddon, Stuart Orme, Ian Whitehead
The Story of Tracy Beaker The Story of Tracy Beaker
Jill Robertson, Jane Steventon, Mary Morris
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Entertainment
RAD: The Groms Tour America RAD: The Groms Tour America
Wayne Yates, Christian Stevenson Christian Stevenson and Wayne Yates
All nominees
Dick and Dom in da Bungalow Dick and Dom in da Bungalow
Simon Hepworth, Steve Ryde
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Factual
Serious Arctic Serious Arctic
Nick Hopkin, Marshall Corwin, Audrey Neil
All nominees
Michaela's Wild Challenge Michaela's Wild Challenge
Luke Gallie, Jonathan Frisby
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Feature Film
The Incredibles 7.9
The Incredibles
Brad Bird, John Walker
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
All nominees
Strange Days at Blake Holsey High
Strange Days at Blake Holsey High
Atomic Betty
Atomic Betty
Edward Peghin
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Pre-School Animation
Peppa Pig
Peppa Pig
Neville Astley, Mark Baker, Phil Davies
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Presenter
Michaela's Wild Challenge Michaela's Wild Challenge
Michaela Strachan
All nominees
Dick and Dom in da Bungalow Dick and Dom in da Bungalow
Dominic Wood, Richard McCourt
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Drama BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Factual - Secondary
School of Hard Knocks School of Hard Knocks
James Capria
All nominees
Timelines Timelines
Andrew Chater For episode "1066-1660".
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Writer - Adapted
Wipe Out Wipe Out
Barbara Cox
All nominees
Fungus the Bogeyman Fungus the Bogeyman
Mark Haddon
Academy Fellowship
David Frost
John Barry
Audience Award
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 8.2
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Michael Balcon Award
Angela Allen
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off The Boy Whose Skin Fell Off
Patrick Collerton
All nominees
Cutting Edge Cutting Edge
For episode "The F***ing Fulfords".
Lew Grade Award
I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
All nominees
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Alan Clarke Award
Paul Greengrass
Paul Greengrass
Dennis Potter Award
Alan Plater
Richard Dimbleby Award
Special Award
Audience Award (TV)
Green Wing
Green Wing
All nominees
Who Do You Think You Are? Who Do You Think You Are?
Shameless Shameless
Kids' Vote
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 7.3
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
BAFTA Interactive Award / DVD
All nominees
Really Bend It Like Beckham Really Bend It Like Beckham
The Day Today The Day Today
Shaun of the Dead 7.5
Shaun of the Dead
Watch trailer
Oasis: Definitely Maybe Oasis: Definitely Maybe
BAFTA Interactive Award / Factual
All nominees
Rome: Total War Rome: Total War
BAFTA Interactive Award / Film
Trauma 4.7
Trauma
All nominees
Gone to the Dogs Gone to the Dogs
Textual @traction Textual @traction
Ieuan Morris
BAFTA Interactive Award / Interactive TV
Spooks Interactive Spooks Interactive
BAFTA Interactive Award / Online Entertainment
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Sean Sollé For the 20th anniversary flash online edition.
All nominees
Empire Square Empire Square
Shoebox Zoo
Shoebox Zoo
Siren Siren
For 'Forbidden Siren'.
Anthony Asquith Award for Best New British Composer (TV)
Five Children and It Five Children and It
Jane Antonia Cornish
All nominees
A Way of Life A Way of Life
David Gray
Fallen Fallen
Paul Leonard-Morgan
Garth Marenghi's Darkplace Garth Marenghi's Darkplace
Andrew Hewitt
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
Call of Duty: Finest Hour Call of Duty: Finest Hour
All nominees
Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone
SingStar Party SingStar Party
Manhunt Manhunt
Doom 3 Doom 3
BAFTA Games Award / Best Action and Adventure Game
Half-Life 2 Half-Life 2
All nominees
Halo 2 Halo 2
The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay
Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation
Half-Life 2 Half-Life 2
All nominees
Onimusha 3: Demon Siege Onimusha 3
Killzone Killzone
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Halo 2 Halo 2
BAFTA Games Award / Best Art Direction
Half-Life 2 Half-Life 2
All nominees
Doom 3 Doom 3
Burnout 3: Takedown Burnout 3: Takedown
Onimusha 3: Demon Siege Onimusha 3
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
Killzone Killzone
BAFTA Games Award / Best Children's Game
Donkey Konga Donkey Konga
All nominees
EyeToy: Play 2 EyeToy: Play 2
Shrek 2: The Video Game Shrek 2
SingStar Party SingStar Party
EyeToy: Groove EyeToy: Groove
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
Half-Life 2 Half-Life 2
All nominees
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Halo 2 Halo 2
FIFA Soccer 2005 FIFA Football 2005
Football Manager 2005 Football Manager 2005
BAFTA Games Award / Best Online Multiplayer
Half-Life 2 Half-Life 2
All nominees
Burnout 3: Takedown Burnout 3: Takedown
Far Cry FarCry
Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow
Jean-Michel Tari
Halo 2 Halo 2
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Music
Hitman: Contracts Hitman: Contracts
Jesper Kyd
All nominees
Evil Genius Evil Genius
Richard Joseph, George Alistair Sanger, Evan Jolly
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Jeremy Soule, Julian Soule
Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone
Robb Mills
Fable Fable
Russell Shaw
Rome: Total War Rome: Total War
Jeff van Dyck
BAFTA Games Award / Best Racing Game
Burnout 3: Takedown Burnout 3: Takedown
All nominees
Mario Kart: Double Dash!! Mario Kart: Double Dash!!
Need for Speed: Underground 2 Need for Speed: Underground 2
BAFTA Games Award / Best Sports Game
All nominees
FIFA Soccer 2005 FIFA Football 2005
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2005 Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2005
Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour Mario Golf: Family Tour
Tony Hawk's Underground 2 Tony Hawk's Underground 2
BAFTA Games Award / Best Technical Direction
Burnout 3: Takedown Burnout 3: Takedown
All nominees
EyeToy: Play 2 EyeToy: Play 2
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Half-Life 2 Half-Life 2
Pikmin 2 Pikmin 2
Doom 3 Doom 3
BAFTA Games Award / Gamecube
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
All nominees
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2005 Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2005
Second Sight Second Sight
Mario Kart: Double Dash!! Mario Kart: Double Dash!!
Donkey Konga Donkey Konga
BAFTA Games Award / Originality
SingStar Party SingStar Party
All nominees
Second Sight Second Sight
Pirates! Pirates!
Donkey Konga Donkey Konga
Fable Fable
Animal Crossing Dobutsu no mori
BAFTA Games Award / PC
Half-Life 2 Half-Life 2
All nominees
Doom 3 Doom 3
Rome: Total War Rome: Total War
The Sims 2 The Sims 2
Myst IV: Revelation Myst IV: Revelation
Far Cry FarCry
BAFTA Games Award / PS2
Burnout 3: Takedown Burnout 3: Takedown
All nominees
Call of Duty: Finest Hour Call of Duty: Finest Hour
EyeToy: Play 2 EyeToy: Play 2
Ghost Recon 2 Ghost Recon 2
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
SingStar Party SingStar Party
BAFTA Games Award / Special Award
Sam Houser
Leslie Benzies
Sam Houser
BAFTA Games Award / Xbox
Halo 2 Halo 2
All nominees
The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay
Burnout 3: Takedown Burnout 3: Takedown
Fable Fable
Ghost Recon 2 Ghost Recon 2
Sunday Times Reader Award for Games
Football Manager 2005 Football Manager 2005
All nominees
FIFA Soccer 2005 FIFA Football 2005
Half-Life 2 Half-Life 2
Halo 2 Halo 2
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
