Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1984

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1984

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 25 March 1984
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Educating Rita 7.2
Educating Rita
Lewis Gilbert
Winner
All nominees
Local Hero Local Hero
David Puttnam
Tootsie 7.7
Tootsie
Sydney Pollack, Dick Richards
Heat and Dust Heat and Dust
Ismail Merchant
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Goodie-Two-Shoes Goodie-Two-Shoes
Ian Emes
Winner
All nominees
The Crimson Permanent Assurance The Crimson Permanent Assurance
Terry Gilliam
Keep Off the Grass Keep Off the Grass
Pol Veyland
John Love John Love
John A. Davis
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Henry's Cat Henry's Cat
Bob Godfrey
Winner
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Educating Rita
Winner
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Tootsie
Winner
All nominees
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Beyond the Limit
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
The King of Comedy
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Julie Walters
Julie Walters
Educating Rita
Winner
All nominees
Phyllis Logan
Phyllis Logan
Another Time, Another Place
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Sophie's Choice
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Tootsie
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Denholm Elliott
Trading Places
Winner
All nominees
Dzherri Lyuis
The King of Comedy
Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
Local Hero
Bob Hoskins
Bob Hoskins
Beyond the Limit
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
Trading Places
Winner
All nominees
Rosemary Harris
The Ploughman's Lunch
Morin Lipman
Educating Rita
Teri Garr
Tootsie
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Fanny and Alexander 7.9
Fanny and Alexander Fanny och Alexander / Fanny and Alexander / Fanny et Alexandre
Sven Nykvist
Winner
All nominees
Heat and Dust Heat and Dust
Walter Lassally
Zelig 7.7
Zelig
Gordon Willis
Local Hero Local Hero
Chris Menges
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
WarGames 7.1
WarGames
Willie D. Burton, Michael J. Kohut, William L. Manger
Winner
All nominees
La Traviata 7.6
La Traviata Traviata, La
Cesare D'Amico, Jean-Louis Ducarme, Federico Savina, Claude Villand
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance
Don Digirolamo, Robert Glass, Robert Knudson, James E. Webb
La Traviata 7.6
La Traviata Traviata, La
Cesare D'Amico, Jean-Louis Ducarme, Federico Savina, Claude Villand
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 7.8
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi Star Wars: Episode Vi - Return Of The Jedi
Tony Dawe, Ben Burtt, Gary Summers
Watch trailer
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance
Don Digirolamo, Robert Glass, Robert Knudson, James E. Webb
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design/Art Direction
La Traviata 7.6
La Traviata Traviata, La
Franco Zeffirelli, Gianni Quaranta
Winner
La Traviata 7.6
La Traviata Traviata, La
Franco Zeffirelli, Gianni Quaranta
Winner
All nominees
Heat and Dust Heat and Dust
Wilfred Shingleton
WarGames 7.1
WarGames
Angelo P. Graham
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 7.8
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi Star Wars: Episode Vi - Return Of The Jedi
Norman Reynolds
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
La Traviata 7.6
La Traviata Traviata, La
Piero Tosi
Winner
All nominees
Heat and Dust Heat and Dust
Barbara Lane
Fanny and Alexander 7.9
Fanny and Alexander Fanny och Alexander / Fanny and Alexander / Fanny et Alexandre
Marik Vos-Lundh
Tootsie 7.7
Tootsie
Ruth Morley
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance
Walt Mulconery, Bud S. Smith
Winner
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance
Walt Mulconery, Bud S. Smith
Winner
All nominees
Local Hero Local Hero
Michael Bradsell
The King of Comedy 8.0
The King of Comedy
Thelma Schoonmaker
Zelig 7.7
Zelig
Susan E. Morse
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
The King of Comedy 8.0
The King of Comedy
Paul D. Zimmerman
Winner
All nominees
Zelig 7.7
Zelig
Woody Allen
Trading Places 7.5
Trading Places
Timothy Harris, Herschel Weingrod
Local Hero Local Hero
Bill Forsyth
Trading Places 7.5
Trading Places
Timothy Harris, Herschel Weingrod
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Heat and Dust Heat and Dust
Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
Winner
All nominees
Tootsie 7.7
Tootsie
Larry Gelbart, Murray Schisgal
Educating Rita 7.2
Educating Rita
Willy Russell
Betrayal Betrayal
Harold Pinter
BAFTA Film Award / Best Direction
Local Hero Local Hero
Bill Forsyth
Winner
All nominees
Heat and Dust Heat and Dust
James Ivory
Tootsie 7.7
Tootsie
Sydney Pollack
The King of Comedy 8.0
The King of Comedy
Martin Scorsese
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Language Film
Danton 7.3
Danton
Margaret Ménégoz, Barbara Pec-Slesicka, Andrzej Wajda France/Poland.
Winner
All nominees
La Traviata 7.6
La Traviata Traviata, La
Franco Zeffirelli, Tarak Ben Ammar Italy.
La Traviata 7.6
La Traviata Traviata, La
Franco Zeffirelli, Tarak Ben Ammar Italy.
Confidentially Yours 7.1
Confidentially Yours Vivement dimanche!
François Truffaut, Armand Barbault France.
Confidentially Yours 7.1
Confidentially Yours Vivement dimanche!
François Truffaut, Armand Barbault France.
Fanny and Alexander 7.9
Fanny and Alexander Fanny och Alexander / Fanny and Alexander / Fanny et Alexandre
Ingmar Bergman, Jörn Donner Sweden.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up Artist
Tootsie 7.7
Tootsie
C. Romania Ford, George Masters, Dorothy J. Pearl, Allen Weisinger
Winner
Tootsie 7.7
Tootsie
C. Romania Ford, George Masters, Dorothy J. Pearl, Allen Weisinger
Winner
All nominees
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 7.8
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi Star Wars: Episode Vi - Return Of The Jedi
Stuart Freeborn, Phil Tippett
Watch trailer
Heat and Dust Heat and Dust
Gordon Kay
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 7.8
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi Star Wars: Episode Vi - Return Of The Jedi
Stuart Freeborn, Phil Tippett
Watch trailer
Zelig 7.7
Zelig
Fern Buchner, John Caglione Jr.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Original Song
An Officer and a Gentleman 7.1
An Officer and a Gentleman
Jack Nitzsche, Will Jennings, Buffy Sainte-Marie For the song "Up Where We Belong".
Winner
All nominees
Tootsie 7.7
Tootsie
Marilyn Bergman, Dave Grusin, Alan Bergman For the song "Tootsie".
Tootsie 7.7
Tootsie
Marilyn Bergman, Dave Grusin, Alan Bergman For the song "Tootsie".
Monty Python's The Meaning of Life 6.7
Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
Terry Jones, Michael Palin, Dave Howman, Andre Zhakmin For the song "Every Sperm Is Sacred".
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance
Irene Cara, Giorgio Moroder, Keith Forsey For the song: "What a Feeling".
Monty Python's The Meaning of Life 6.7
Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
Terry Jones, Michael Palin, Dave Howman, Andre Zhakmin For the song "Every Sperm Is Sacred".
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance
Irene Cara, Giorgio Moroder, Keith Forsey For the song: "What a Feeling".
BAFTA Film Award / Best Score
Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence 7.2
Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence
Ryuiti Sakamoto
Winner
All nominees
Local Hero Local Hero
Mark Knopfler
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance
Giorgio Moroder
An Officer and a Gentleman 7.1
An Officer and a Gentleman
Jack Nitzsche
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Visual Effects
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 7.8
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi Star Wars: Episode Vi - Return Of The Jedi
Richard Edlund, Dennis Muren, Ken Ralston, Kit West
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Zelig 7.7
Zelig
Joel Hynek, Richard Greenberg, Stuart Robertson, Gordon Willis
The Dark Crystal The Dark Crystal
Roy Field, Brian Smithies, Ian Wingrove
The Dark Crystal The Dark Crystal
Roy Field, Brian Smithies, Ian Wingrove
WarGames 7.1
WarGames
William A. Fraker, Colin Cantwell, Jack Cooperman, Joe Digaetano, Michael L. Fink, Don Hansard
WarGames 7.1
WarGames
William A. Fraker, Colin Cantwell, Jack Cooperman, Joe Digaetano, Michael L. Fink, Don Hansard
BAFTA Film Award / Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film
Another Time, Another Place Another Time, Another Place
Phyllis Logan
Winner
All nominees
Heat and Dust Heat and Dust
Greta Scacchi
Educating Rita 7.2
Educating Rita
Julie Walters
Sophie's Choice 7.6
Sophie's Choice
Kevin Kline
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Alan Bates
An Englishman Abroad
Winner
All nominees
Leo McKern
Rumpole of the Bailey, Reilly: Ace of Spies
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
Kennedy
Ronald Pickup
Ronald Pickup
Waters of the Moon
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Coral Browne
An Englishman Abroad
Winner
All nominees
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Saigon: Year of the Cat
Blair Brown
Blair Brown
Kennedy
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
All for Love For episode "Mrs. Silly (#2.3)".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actuality Coverage
All nominees
Die Fledermaus Die Fledermaus
Humphrey Burton
BAFTA TV Award / Best Animated Film
All nominees
The Wind in the Willows The Wind in the Willows
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
Paddington Bear Paddington
Barry Leith For the special "Paddington Goes to the Movies".
Danger Mouse Danger Mouse
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Documentary/Educational)
Take Hart Take Hart
Christopher Pilkington
Winner
All nominees
Hungry Times: Part I - The Trap Hungry Times: Part I - The Trap
Tom Stanier
Blue Peter Blue Peter
Biddy Baxter
Newsround Newsround
Eric Rowan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
The Wind in the Willows The Wind in the Willows
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
Winner
All nominees
Jane Eyre
Jane Eyre
Julian Amyes, Barry Letts
Jane Eyre
Jane Eyre
Julian Amyes, Barry Letts
Grange Hill Grange Hill
Kenny McBain
Danger Mouse Danger Mouse
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Series
Hi-de-Hi! Hi-de-Hi!
John Kilby
Winner
All nominees
Last of the Summer Wine Last of the Summer Wine
Sydney Lotterby
A Fine Romance A Fine Romance
Don Leaver
Only Fools and Horses Only Fools and Horses
Ray Butt
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
An Englishman Abroad An Englishman Abroad
Amy Roberts
Winner
The Tale of Beatrix Potter The Tale of Beatrix Potter
Amy Roberts
Winner
An Englishman Abroad An Englishman Abroad
Amy Roberts
Winner
The Tale of Beatrix Potter The Tale of Beatrix Potter
Amy Roberts
Winner
All nominees
Mansfield Park Mansfield Park
Ian Adley
Reilly: Ace of Spies Reilly: Ace of Spies
Elizabeth Waller
King Lear King Lear
Tanya Moiseiwitsch
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
An Englishman Abroad An Englishman Abroad
Stuart Walker
Winner
All nominees
Reilly: Ace of Spies Reilly: Ace of Spies
Roger Hall
Saigon: Year of the Cat Saigon: Year of the Cat
David Marshall, Robin Parker
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
Kennedy Kennedy
Andrew Brown, Jim Goddard
Winner
All nominees
Rumpole of the Bailey Rumpole of the Bailey
Jacqueline Davis
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Martin McKeand
Widows Widows
Linda Agran, Ian Toynton
Widows Widows
Linda Agran, Ian Toynton
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Cameraman
An Englishman Abroad An Englishman Abroad
Nat Crosby
Winner
Farmers Arms Farmers Arms
Nat Crosby
Winner
All nominees
Saigon: Year of the Cat Saigon: Year of the Cat
Jim Howlett
Kennedy Kennedy
Ernest Vincze
Reilly: Ace of Spies Reilly: Ace of Spies
Peter Jessop
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Editor
Reilly: Ace of Spies Reilly: Ace of Spies
Edward Marnier, Ralph Sheldon
Winner
Reilly: Ace of Spies Reilly: Ace of Spies
Edward Marnier, Ralph Sheldon
Winner
All nominees
Kennedy Kennedy
Andrew Nelson, Ralph Sheldon
Kennedy Kennedy
Andrew Nelson, Ralph Sheldon
An Englishman Abroad An Englishman Abroad
Ken Pearce
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Sound
An Englishman Abroad An Englishman Abroad
Ron Edmonds, Philip Kloss, Richard Manton
Winner
All nominees
Wildlife on One Wildlife on One
Alec Brown, Peter Copeland For episode "Nightlife".
Wildlife on One Wildlife on One
Alec Brown, Peter Copeland For episode "Nightlife".
Reilly: Ace of Spies Reilly: Ace of Spies
Michael Crowley, Peter Lennard, Sandy MacRae, Ken Scrivener
Widows Widows
John Blunt, Mike Murr, Derek Rye
Reilly: Ace of Spies Reilly: Ace of Spies
Michael Crowley, Peter Lennard, Sandy MacRae, Ken Scrivener
Widows Widows
John Blunt, Mike Murr, Derek Rye
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphics
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Pat Gavin
Winner
All nominees
Saigon: Year of the Cat Saigon: Year of the Cat
Barry O'Riordan
Unknown Chaplin Unknown Chaplin
Barry O'Riordan
Saigon: Year of the Cat Saigon: Year of the Cat
Barry O'Riordan
Unknown Chaplin Unknown Chaplin
Barry O'Riordan
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
Three of a Kind Three of a Kind
Tracey Ullman
Winner
All nominees
A Fine Romance A Fine Romance
Judi Dench
Carrott's Lib Carrott's Lib
Jasper Carrott
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Ronnie Barker, Ronnie Corbett
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme
Carrott's Lib Carrott's Lib
Geoff Posner
Winner
All nominees
The Kenny Everett Television Show The Kenny Everett Television Show
Bill Wilson
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Marcus Plantin
Three of a Kind Three of a Kind
Paul Jackson
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
Kennedy Kennedy
Christine Beveridge
Winner
All nominees
King Lear King Lear
Lois Richardson
An Englishman Abroad An Englishman Abroad
Kezia De Winne
Reilly: Ace of Spies Reilly: Ace of Spies
Eddie Knight, Basil Newall
Reilly: Ace of Spies Reilly: Ace of Spies
Eddie Knight, Basil Newall
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
All nominees
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
David Mackay
Reilly: Ace of Spies Reilly: Ace of Spies
Harry Rabinowitz For the incidental music.
BAFTA TV Award / Best Programme/Series Without Category
Arena Arena
Alan Yentob
Winner
All nominees
Did You See..? Did You See..?
John Archer, Chris Mohr
Did You See..? Did You See..?
John Archer, Chris Mohr
Clive James on Television Clive James on Television
Nicholas Barrett
The South Bank Show The South Bank Show
Melvyn Bragg
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Supervisor
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Michael McCarthy
Winner
Three of a Kind Three of a Kind
Michael McCarthy
Winner
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Michael McCarthy
Winner
Three of a Kind Three of a Kind
Michael McCarthy
Winner
All nominees
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Henry Bird
The Hot Shoe Show The Hot Shoe Show
Adrian Bishop-Laggett
BAFTA TV Award / Best VTR Editor
The Last Day The Last Day
Dennis Collett
Winner
The Hot Shoe Show The Hot Shoe Show
Dennis Collett
Winner
The Last Day The Last Day
Dennis Collett
Winner
The Hot Shoe Show The Hot Shoe Show
Dennis Collett
Winner
All nominees
Macbeth Macbeth
Stan Pow
Mansfield Park Mansfield Park
Stan Pow
Three of a Kind Three of a Kind
Ed Wooden
Macbeth Macbeth
Stan Pow
Mansfield Park Mansfield Park
Stan Pow
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Cameraman
All nominees
The Old Men at the Zoo The Old Men at the Zoo
Selwyn Cox, David Gautier
The Old Men at the Zoo The Old Men at the Zoo
Selwyn Cox, David Gautier
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Roy Simper
King Lear King Lear
Roger England
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Lighting
The Hot Shoe Show The Hot Shoe Show
Bill Millar
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Forty Minutes Forty Minutes
Roger E. Mills
Winner
All nominees
Unknown Chaplin Unknown Chaplin
Kevin Brownlow, David Gill
Wildlife on One Wildlife on One
Unknown Chaplin Unknown Chaplin
Kevin Brownlow, David Gill
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
An Englishman Abroad An Englishman Abroad
John Schlesinger
Winner
All nominees
The Country Girls The Country Girls
Desmond Davis
To the Lighthouse To the Lighthouse
Colin Gregg
Saigon: Year of the Cat Saigon: Year of the Cat
Stephen Frears
Academy Fellowship
Sam Spiegel
BAFTA Film
Winner
Hugh Greene
BAFTA Television
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Colin Young
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Schindler: The Real Story Schindler: The Documentary
Jon Blair
Winner
All nominees
Forty Minutes Forty Minutes
Louise Panton For episode "Female Circumcision".
The Boy David The Boy David
Alex McCall For part "The Visit" (#3).
Wildlife on One Wildlife on One
Dilys Breese For episode "Night Life".
Shell International Award
The Money Programme The Money Programme
Richard Tait
Winner
Year
Nominations

