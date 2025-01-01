Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
BAFTA Awards
Events
BAFTA Awards 1984
All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1984
Site
Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date
25 March 1984
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
7.2
Educating Rita
Lewis Gilbert
Winner
All nominees
Local Hero
Local Hero
David Puttnam
7.7
Tootsie
Sydney Pollack, Dick Richards
Heat and Dust
Heat and Dust
Ismail Merchant
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Goodie-Two-Shoes
Goodie-Two-Shoes
Ian Emes
Winner
All nominees
The Crimson Permanent Assurance
The Crimson Permanent Assurance
Terry Gilliam
Keep Off the Grass
Keep Off the Grass
Pol Veyland
John Love
John Love
John A. Davis
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Henry's Cat
Henry's Cat
Bob Godfrey
Winner
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Michael Caine
Educating Rita
Winner
Dustin Hoffman
Tootsie
Winner
All nominees
Michael Caine
Beyond the Limit
Robert De Niro
The King of Comedy
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Julie Walters
Educating Rita
Winner
All nominees
Phyllis Logan
Another Time, Another Place
Meryl Streep
Sophie's Choice
Jessica Lange
Tootsie
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Denholm Elliott
Trading Places
Winner
All nominees
Dzherri Lyuis
The King of Comedy
Burt Lancaster
Local Hero
Bob Hoskins
Beyond the Limit
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis
Trading Places
Winner
All nominees
Rosemary Harris
The Ploughman's Lunch
Morin Lipman
Educating Rita
Teri Garr
Tootsie
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
7.9
Fanny and Alexander
Fanny och Alexander / Fanny and Alexander / Fanny et Alexandre
Sven Nykvist
Winner
All nominees
Heat and Dust
Heat and Dust
Walter Lassally
7.7
Zelig
Gordon Willis
Local Hero
Local Hero
Chris Menges
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
7.1
WarGames
Willie D. Burton, Michael J. Kohut, William L. Manger
Winner
All nominees
7.6
La Traviata
Traviata, La
Cesare D'Amico, Jean-Louis Ducarme, Federico Savina, Claude Villand
6.2
Flashdance
Don Digirolamo, Robert Glass, Robert Knudson, James E. Webb
7.6
La Traviata
Traviata, La
Cesare D'Amico, Jean-Louis Ducarme, Federico Savina, Claude Villand
7.8
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode Vi - Return Of The Jedi
Tony Dawe, Ben Burtt, Gary Summers
Watch trailer
6.2
Flashdance
Don Digirolamo, Robert Glass, Robert Knudson, James E. Webb
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design/Art Direction
7.6
La Traviata
Traviata, La
Franco Zeffirelli, Gianni Quaranta
Winner
7.6
La Traviata
Traviata, La
Franco Zeffirelli, Gianni Quaranta
Winner
All nominees
Heat and Dust
Heat and Dust
Wilfred Shingleton
7.1
WarGames
Angelo P. Graham
7.8
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode Vi - Return Of The Jedi
Norman Reynolds
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
7.6
La Traviata
Traviata, La
Piero Tosi
Winner
All nominees
Heat and Dust
Heat and Dust
Barbara Lane
7.9
Fanny and Alexander
Fanny och Alexander / Fanny and Alexander / Fanny et Alexandre
Marik Vos-Lundh
7.7
Tootsie
Ruth Morley
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
6.2
Flashdance
Walt Mulconery, Bud S. Smith
Winner
6.2
Flashdance
Walt Mulconery, Bud S. Smith
Winner
All nominees
Local Hero
Local Hero
Michael Bradsell
8.0
The King of Comedy
Thelma Schoonmaker
7.7
Zelig
Susan E. Morse
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
8.0
The King of Comedy
Paul D. Zimmerman
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Zelig
Woody Allen
7.5
Trading Places
Timothy Harris, Herschel Weingrod
Local Hero
Local Hero
Bill Forsyth
7.5
Trading Places
Timothy Harris, Herschel Weingrod
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Heat and Dust
Heat and Dust
Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Tootsie
Larry Gelbart, Murray Schisgal
7.2
Educating Rita
Willy Russell
Betrayal
Betrayal
Harold Pinter
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Direction
Local Hero
Local Hero
Bill Forsyth
Winner
All nominees
Heat and Dust
Heat and Dust
James Ivory
7.7
Tootsie
Sydney Pollack
8.0
The King of Comedy
Martin Scorsese
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Foreign Language Film
7.3
Danton
Margaret Ménégoz, Barbara Pec-Slesicka, Andrzej Wajda
France/Poland.
Winner
All nominees
7.6
La Traviata
Traviata, La
Franco Zeffirelli, Tarak Ben Ammar
Italy.
7.6
La Traviata
Traviata, La
Franco Zeffirelli, Tarak Ben Ammar
Italy.
7.1
Confidentially Yours
Vivement dimanche!
François Truffaut, Armand Barbault
France.
7.1
Confidentially Yours
Vivement dimanche!
François Truffaut, Armand Barbault
France.
7.9
Fanny and Alexander
Fanny och Alexander / Fanny and Alexander / Fanny et Alexandre
Ingmar Bergman, Jörn Donner
Sweden.
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up Artist
7.7
Tootsie
C. Romania Ford, George Masters, Dorothy J. Pearl, Allen Weisinger
Winner
7.7
Tootsie
C. Romania Ford, George Masters, Dorothy J. Pearl, Allen Weisinger
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode Vi - Return Of The Jedi
Stuart Freeborn, Phil Tippett
Watch trailer
Heat and Dust
Heat and Dust
Gordon Kay
7.8
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode Vi - Return Of The Jedi
Stuart Freeborn, Phil Tippett
Watch trailer
7.7
Zelig
Fern Buchner, John Caglione Jr.
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Original Song
7.1
An Officer and a Gentleman
Jack Nitzsche, Will Jennings, Buffy Sainte-Marie
For the song "Up Where We Belong".
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Tootsie
Marilyn Bergman, Dave Grusin, Alan Bergman
For the song "Tootsie".
7.7
Tootsie
Marilyn Bergman, Dave Grusin, Alan Bergman
For the song "Tootsie".
6.7
Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
Terry Jones, Michael Palin, Dave Howman, Andre Zhakmin
For the song "Every Sperm Is Sacred".
6.2
Flashdance
Irene Cara, Giorgio Moroder, Keith Forsey
For the song: "What a Feeling".
6.7
Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
Terry Jones, Michael Palin, Dave Howman, Andre Zhakmin
For the song "Every Sperm Is Sacred".
6.2
Flashdance
Irene Cara, Giorgio Moroder, Keith Forsey
For the song: "What a Feeling".
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Score
7.2
Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence
Ryuiti Sakamoto
Winner
All nominees
Local Hero
Local Hero
Mark Knopfler
6.2
Flashdance
Giorgio Moroder
7.1
An Officer and a Gentleman
Jack Nitzsche
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Visual Effects
7.8
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode Vi - Return Of The Jedi
Richard Edlund, Dennis Muren, Ken Ralston, Kit West
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.7
Zelig
Joel Hynek, Richard Greenberg, Stuart Robertson, Gordon Willis
The Dark Crystal
The Dark Crystal
Roy Field, Brian Smithies, Ian Wingrove
The Dark Crystal
The Dark Crystal
Roy Field, Brian Smithies, Ian Wingrove
7.1
WarGames
William A. Fraker, Colin Cantwell, Jack Cooperman, Joe Digaetano, Michael L. Fink, Don Hansard
7.1
WarGames
William A. Fraker, Colin Cantwell, Jack Cooperman, Joe Digaetano, Michael L. Fink, Don Hansard
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film
Another Time, Another Place
Another Time, Another Place
Phyllis Logan
Winner
All nominees
Heat and Dust
Heat and Dust
Greta Scacchi
7.2
Educating Rita
Julie Walters
7.6
Sophie's Choice
Kevin Kline
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Alan Bates
An Englishman Abroad
Winner
All nominees
Leo McKern
Rumpole of the Bailey, Reilly: Ace of Spies
Martin Sheen
Kennedy
Ronald Pickup
Waters of the Moon
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Coral Browne
An Englishman Abroad
Winner
All nominees
Judi Dench
Saigon: Year of the Cat
Blair Brown
Kennedy
Maggie Smith
All for Love
For episode "Mrs. Silly (#2.3)".
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actuality Coverage
All nominees
Die Fledermaus
Die Fledermaus
Humphrey Burton
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Animated Film
All nominees
The Wind in the Willows
The Wind in the Willows
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
Paddington Bear
Paddington
Barry Leith
For the special "Paddington Goes to the Movies".
Danger Mouse
Danger Mouse
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Documentary/Educational)
Take Hart
Take Hart
Christopher Pilkington
Winner
All nominees
Hungry Times: Part I - The Trap
Hungry Times: Part I - The Trap
Tom Stanier
Blue Peter
Blue Peter
Biddy Baxter
Newsround
Newsround
Eric Rowan
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Children's Programme (Entertainment/Drama)
The Wind in the Willows
The Wind in the Willows
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
Winner
All nominees
Jane Eyre
Julian Amyes, Barry Letts
Jane Eyre
Julian Amyes, Barry Letts
Grange Hill
Grange Hill
Kenny McBain
Danger Mouse
Danger Mouse
Brian Cosgrove, Mark Hall
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Series
Hi-de-Hi!
Hi-de-Hi!
John Kilby
Winner
All nominees
Last of the Summer Wine
Last of the Summer Wine
Sydney Lotterby
A Fine Romance
A Fine Romance
Don Leaver
Only Fools and Horses
Only Fools and Horses
Ray Butt
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
An Englishman Abroad
An Englishman Abroad
Amy Roberts
Winner
The Tale of Beatrix Potter
The Tale of Beatrix Potter
Amy Roberts
Winner
An Englishman Abroad
An Englishman Abroad
Amy Roberts
Winner
The Tale of Beatrix Potter
The Tale of Beatrix Potter
Amy Roberts
Winner
All nominees
Mansfield Park
Mansfield Park
Ian Adley
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Elizabeth Waller
King Lear
King Lear
Tanya Moiseiwitsch
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
An Englishman Abroad
An Englishman Abroad
Stuart Walker
Winner
All nominees
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Roger Hall
Saigon: Year of the Cat
Saigon: Year of the Cat
David Marshall, Robin Parker
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
Kennedy
Kennedy
Andrew Brown, Jim Goddard
Winner
All nominees
Rumpole of the Bailey
Rumpole of the Bailey
Jacqueline Davis
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Martin McKeand
Widows
Widows
Linda Agran, Ian Toynton
Widows
Widows
Linda Agran, Ian Toynton
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Cameraman
An Englishman Abroad
An Englishman Abroad
Nat Crosby
Winner
Farmers Arms
Farmers Arms
Nat Crosby
Winner
All nominees
Saigon: Year of the Cat
Saigon: Year of the Cat
Jim Howlett
Kennedy
Kennedy
Ernest Vincze
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Peter Jessop
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Editor
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Edward Marnier, Ralph Sheldon
Winner
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Edward Marnier, Ralph Sheldon
Winner
All nominees
Kennedy
Kennedy
Andrew Nelson, Ralph Sheldon
Kennedy
Kennedy
Andrew Nelson, Ralph Sheldon
An Englishman Abroad
An Englishman Abroad
Ken Pearce
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Film Sound
An Englishman Abroad
An Englishman Abroad
Ron Edmonds, Philip Kloss, Richard Manton
Winner
All nominees
Wildlife on One
Wildlife on One
Alec Brown, Peter Copeland
For episode "Nightlife".
Wildlife on One
Wildlife on One
Alec Brown, Peter Copeland
For episode "Nightlife".
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Michael Crowley, Peter Lennard, Sandy MacRae, Ken Scrivener
Widows
Widows
John Blunt, Mike Murr, Derek Rye
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Michael Crowley, Peter Lennard, Sandy MacRae, Ken Scrivener
Widows
Widows
John Blunt, Mike Murr, Derek Rye
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphics
The South Bank Show
The South Bank Show
Pat Gavin
Winner
All nominees
Saigon: Year of the Cat
Saigon: Year of the Cat
Barry O'Riordan
Unknown Chaplin
Unknown Chaplin
Barry O'Riordan
Saigon: Year of the Cat
Saigon: Year of the Cat
Barry O'Riordan
Unknown Chaplin
Unknown Chaplin
Barry O'Riordan
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
Three of a Kind
Three of a Kind
Tracey Ullman
Winner
All nominees
A Fine Romance
A Fine Romance
Judi Dench
Carrott's Lib
Carrott's Lib
Jasper Carrott
The Two Ronnies
The Two Ronnies
Ronnie Barker, Ronnie Corbett
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme
Carrott's Lib
Carrott's Lib
Geoff Posner
Winner
All nominees
The Kenny Everett Television Show
The Kenny Everett Television Show
Bill Wilson
The Two Ronnies
The Two Ronnies
Marcus Plantin
Three of a Kind
Three of a Kind
Paul Jackson
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up
Kennedy
Kennedy
Christine Beveridge
Winner
All nominees
King Lear
King Lear
Lois Richardson
An Englishman Abroad
An Englishman Abroad
Kezia De Winne
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Eddie Knight, Basil Newall
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Eddie Knight, Basil Newall
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
All nominees
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
David Mackay
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Reilly: Ace of Spies
Harry Rabinowitz
For the incidental music.
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Programme/Series Without Category
Arena
Arena
Alan Yentob
Winner
All nominees
Did You See..?
Did You See..?
John Archer, Chris Mohr
Did You See..?
Did You See..?
John Archer, Chris Mohr
Clive James on Television
Clive James on Television
Nicholas Barrett
The South Bank Show
The South Bank Show
Melvyn Bragg
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound Supervisor
The Two Ronnies
The Two Ronnies
Michael McCarthy
Winner
Three of a Kind
Three of a Kind
Michael McCarthy
Winner
The Two Ronnies
The Two Ronnies
Michael McCarthy
Winner
Three of a Kind
Three of a Kind
Michael McCarthy
Winner
All nominees
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Henry Bird
The Hot Shoe Show
The Hot Shoe Show
Adrian Bishop-Laggett
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best VTR Editor
The Last Day
The Last Day
Dennis Collett
Winner
The Hot Shoe Show
The Hot Shoe Show
Dennis Collett
Winner
The Last Day
The Last Day
Dennis Collett
Winner
The Hot Shoe Show
The Hot Shoe Show
Dennis Collett
Winner
All nominees
Macbeth
Macbeth
Stan Pow
Mansfield Park
Mansfield Park
Stan Pow
Three of a Kind
Three of a Kind
Ed Wooden
Macbeth
Macbeth
Stan Pow
Mansfield Park
Mansfield Park
Stan Pow
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Cameraman
All nominees
The Old Men at the Zoo
The Old Men at the Zoo
Selwyn Cox, David Gautier
The Old Men at the Zoo
The Old Men at the Zoo
Selwyn Cox, David Gautier
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Roy Simper
King Lear
King Lear
Roger England
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Video Lighting
The Hot Shoe Show
The Hot Shoe Show
Bill Millar
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Forty Minutes
Forty Minutes
Roger E. Mills
Winner
All nominees
Unknown Chaplin
Unknown Chaplin
Kevin Brownlow, David Gill
Wildlife on One
Wildlife on One
Unknown Chaplin
Unknown Chaplin
Kevin Brownlow, David Gill
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
An Englishman Abroad
An Englishman Abroad
John Schlesinger
Winner
All nominees
The Country Girls
The Country Girls
Desmond Davis
To the Lighthouse
To the Lighthouse
Colin Gregg
Saigon: Year of the Cat
Saigon: Year of the Cat
Stephen Frears
Show all nominees
Academy Fellowship
Sam Spiegel
BAFTA Film
Winner
Hugh Greene
BAFTA Television
Winner
Michael Balcon Award
Colin Young
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
Schindler: The Real Story
Schindler: The Documentary
Jon Blair
Winner
All nominees
Forty Minutes
Forty Minutes
Louise Panton
For episode "Female Circumcision".
The Boy David
The Boy David
Alex McCall
For part "The Visit" (#3).
Wildlife on One
Wildlife on One
Dilys Breese
For episode "Night Life".
Show all nominees
Shell International Award
The Money Programme
The Money Programme
Richard Tait
Winner
