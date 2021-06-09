"Loki" is a new American show that is part of the larger Marvel superhero universe. The series takes place several months after the events of "Endgame". The main character is Thor's adopted brother, the god of mischief and trickery, who miraculously survives after the theft of the Tesseract and creates an entirely new timeline. In this reality, Loki more closely resembles his old version, as he did not go through the events of the "Thor" sequels. After acquiring the Infinity Stone, the hero finds himself in a secret organization that manages temporal dimensions and begins to alter human history with his unusual abilities and the invaluable artifact.

