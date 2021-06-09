Menu
Ratings
IMDb Rating: 8.2
16 posters
Loki

Loki (2021 - …)

Loki 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Disney+
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Loki" is a new American show that is part of the larger Marvel superhero universe. The series takes place several months after the events of "Endgame". The main character is Thor's adopted brother, the god of mischief and trickery, who miraculously survives after the theft of the Tesseract and creates an entirely new timeline. In this reality, Loki more closely resembles his old version, as he did not go through the events of the "Thor" sequels. After acquiring the Infinity Stone, the hero finds himself in a secret organization that manages temporal dimensions and begins to alter human history with his unusual abilities and the invaluable artifact.
Cast
Cast
Owen Wilson
Tom Hiddleston
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Michael Edward Rose
Richard E. Grant
Lucius Baston Jr.
Cast and Crew
Series rating

0.0
4 votes
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
Season 2
2023, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Медведь 3 November 2021, 17:13
Для разгрузки головы посмотреть- вполне годный вариант. Но чувствуется, что денег все же не хватило, чтоб на полную развернуться.
Listen to the
soundtrack Loki
Stills
