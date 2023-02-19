Menu
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Malte Grunert
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.8
TÁR
Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
7.4
Elvis
Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss
Watch trailer
7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Daniel Scheinert, Dan Kwan, Jonathan Wang
Watch trailer
8.0
The Banshees of Inisherin
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
8.0
The Banshees of Inisherin
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
Living
Kazuo Ishiguro, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stiven Vuli, Oliver Hermanus
Watch trailer
7.6
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Katy Brand, Sophie Hyde, Adrian Politowski, Debbie Gray
7.3
Empire of Light
Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris
Brian and Charles
Brian and Charles
Chris Hayward, David Earl, Rupert Majendie, Jim Archer
7.1
Aftersun
Charlotte Wells
The Swimmers
The Swimmers
Jack Thorne, Sally El Hosaini
7.1
The Wonder
Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross, Andrew Lowe, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch
Watch trailer
6.7
See How They Run
Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell, Tom George
Watch trailer
7.2
Matilda
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Matthew Warchus, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Edward Berger, Malte Grunert
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.7
Argentina, 1985
Santiago Mitre
7.7
The Quiet Girl
An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí
6.6
Corsage
Marie Kreutzer
7.2
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
An Irish Goodbye
Tom Berkeley, Ross White
Winner
All nominees
Bazigaga
Bazigaga
Stephanie Charmail, Jo Ingabire Moys
The Ballad of Olive Morris
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Alex Kayode-Kay
Bus Girl
Bus Girl
Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen
A Drifting Up
A Drifting Up
Jacob Lee
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Hannah Minghella, Cara Speller, Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy
Winner
All nominees
Middle Watch
Middle Watch
John Stevenson, Giles Healy, Aiesha Penwarden
Your Mountain Is Waiting
Your Mountain Is Waiting
Harriet Gillian, Zoe Muslim, Hannah Jacobs
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Feature Film
7.3
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Aleksandr Balkli, Mark Gustafson, Guillermo del Toro, Gary Ungar
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey, Andrew Goldman, Dean Fleischer-Camp, Elisabeth Holm
Watch trailer
8.5
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Mark Swift, Joel Crawford
Watch trailer
7.3
Turning Red
Lindsey Collins, Domee Shi
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary
7.5
Navalny
Melanie Miller, Odessa Rey, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Daniel Roher
Winner
All nominees
7.5
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, John S. Lyons, Laura Poitras, Yoni Golijov
Watch trailer
7.6
Fire of Love
Ina Fichman, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris
7.9
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
7.2
All That Breathes
Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Austin Butler
Elvis
Winner
All nominees
Paul Mescal
Aftersun
Bill Nighy
Living
Colin Farrell
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser
The Whale
Daryl McCormack
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Cate Blanchett
TÁR
Winner
All nominees
Ana de Armas
Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler
Till
Emma Thompson
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Viola Davis
The Woman King
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Director
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Edward Berger
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Daniel Scheinert, Dan Kwan
Watch trailer
7.8
TÁR
Todd Field
8.0
The Banshees of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh
Watch trailer
5.3
The Woman King
Gina Prince-Bythewood
Watch trailer
7.2
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Barry Keoghan
The Banshees of Inisherin
Winner
All nominees
Ke Huy Quan
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Micheal Ward
Empire of Light
Albrecht Schuch
Im Westen nichts Neues
Brendan Gleeson
The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne
The Good Nurse
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Kerry Condon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Winner
All nominees
Hong Chau
The Whale
Carey Mulligan
She Said
Angela Bassett
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jamie Lee Curtis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon
Triangle of Sadness
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
James Friend
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Claudio Miranda
Watch trailer
8.1
The Batman
Greig Fraser
Watch trailer
7.3
Empire of Light
Roger Deakins
7.4
Elvis
Mandy Walker
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Frank Kruse, Lars Ginzel, Markus Stemler, Viktor Prasil
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.8
TÁR
Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Chris Burdon, James Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
Watch trailer
8.2
Avatar: The Way of Water
Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle
Watch trailer
7.4
Elvis
Michael Keller, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley, David Lee
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Original Score
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Volker Bertelmann
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
The Banshees of Inisherin
Carter Burwell
Watch trailer
7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Son Lux
Watch trailer
7.4
Babylon
Justin Hurwitz
Watch trailer
7.3
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Alexandre Desplat
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
7.4
Elvis
Catherine Martin
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Lisy Christl
Watch trailer
7.4
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Jenny Beavan
7.4
Babylon
Mary Zophres
Watch trailer
6.8
Amsterdam
Albert Wolsky, J.R. Hawbaker
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Paul Rogers
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Sven Budelmann
Watch trailer
8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Eddie Hamilton
Watch trailer
8.0
The Banshees of Inisherin
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Watch trailer
7.4
Elvis
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
7.1
Aftersun
Charlotte Wells
Winner
All nominees
Electric Malady
Electric Malady
Marie Lidén
7.6
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Katy Brand
Rebellion
Rebellion
Maia Kenworthy
7.0
Blue Jean
Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
8.2
Avatar: The Way of Water
Richard Baneham, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Scott R. Fisher, Ryan Tudhope, Bryan Litson, Seth Hill
Watch trailer
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Kamil Jaffar, Markus Frank
Watch trailer
7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Jonathan Kombrinck, Jeff Desom, Ethan Feldbau, Zak Stoltz
Watch trailer
8.1
The Batman
Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Dominic Tuohy, Anders Langlands
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
7.4
Elvis
Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Heike Merker
Watch trailer
7.2
Matilda
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
Watch trailer
8.1
The Batman
Michael Marino, Naomi Donne, Zoe Tahir
Watch trailer
7.9
The Whale
Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, Annemarie Bradley-Sherron
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
8.0
The Banshees of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.8
Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund
Watch trailer
7.8
TÁR
Todd Field
7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Daniel Scheinert, Dan Kwan
Watch trailer
8.2
The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.6
She Said
Rebecca Lenkiewicz
Watch trailer
7.9
The Whale
Samuel D. Hunter
7.4
Living
Kazuo Ishiguro
Watch trailer
7.7
The Quiet Girl
An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Casting
7.4
Elvis
Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.8
Triangle of Sadness
Pauline Hansson
Watch trailer
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Simone Bär
Watch trailer
7.1
Aftersun
Lucy Pardee
7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sarah Finn
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
7.4
Babylon
Anthony Carlino, Florencia Martin
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.1
The Batman
James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
Watch trailer
7.3
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Watch trailer
7.4
Elvis
Karen Murphy, Beverley Dunn, Catherine Martin
Watch trailer
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Ernestine Hipper, Christian M. Goldbeck
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
Adeel Akhtar
Sherwood
Winner
All nominees
Jack Lowden
Slow Horses
Salim Dau
The Crown
Josh Finan
The Responder
Samuel Bottomley
Somewhere Boy
Will Sharpe
The White Lotus
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
Anne-Marie Duff
Bad Sisters
Winner
All nominees
Jasmine Jobson
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Lesley Manville
Sherwood
Saffron Hocking
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Fiona Shaw
Andor
Adelayo Adedayo
The Responder
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Entertainment Programme
Friday Night Live
Friday Night Live
Lucy Ansbro, Geoff Posner, Shane Allen, Susie Hall
Winner
All nominees
Would I Lie to You?
Would I Lie to You?
Peter Holmes, Barbara Wiltshire, Rachel Ablett, Adam Copeland, Zoe Waterman, Jake Graham
8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Production Team
Taskmaster
Taskmaster
Andy Devonshire, Alex Horne, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Costume Design
The Essex Serpent
Jane Petrie
Winner
All nominees
The English
Phoebe De Gaye
8.7
The Crown
Amy Roberts
Don't Hug Me I'm Scared
Don't Hug Me I'm Scared
Becky Sloan, Joseph Pelling
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Current Affairs
Children of the Taliban
Children of the Taliban
Jordan Bryon, Marcel Mettelsiefen, Stephen Ellis, Juan Camilo Cruz
Winner
All nominees
Mariupol: The People's Story
Mariupol: The People's Story
Darren Kemp, Robin Barnwell, Hilary Andersson, Tom Stone, Guy Creasey, Serhiy Solodko
ITV Exposure
ITV Exposure
Eamonn Matthews, Mark Summers, Karim Shah, Ramita Navai, Ali Watt
For "Afghanistan: No Country for Women"
ITV Exposure
ITV Exposure
Ella Newton, Ben Ferguson, Jamie Welham, David Modell, Handa Majed, Nechirvan Mando
For "The Crossing"
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Daytime
The Repair Shop
The Repair Shop
For episode "A Royal Visit"
Winner
All nominees
The Chase
The Chase
Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Michael Kelpie
Scam Interceptors
Scam Interceptors
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Factual
Felicity Morris
The Tinder Swindler
Winner
All nominees
James Jones
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Emma Cooper
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Sophie Robinson
My Dead Body
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Fiction
William Stefan Smith
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Winner
All nominees
Dearbhla Walsh
Bad Sisters
Hugo Blick
The English
Lucy Forbes
This Is Going to Hurt
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Multi-Camera
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Directing Team
Winner
All nominees
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Nikki Parsons
Glastonbury 2022
Glastonbury 2022
Janet Fraser-Crook
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration
Julia Knowles
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Drama Series
Bad Sisters
Bad Sisters
Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Dearbhla Walsh, Sharon Horgan, Johann Knobel, Faye Dorn
Winner
All nominees
The Responder
Laurence Bowen, Chris Carey, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Mielants, Tony Schumacher, Toby Bruce
Sherwood
Rebecca Hodgson, Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross, Harriet Spencer, James Graham, Lewis Arnold
Somewhere Boy
Petra Fried, Alex Winckler, Gavin O'Grady, Emily Harrison, Pete Jackson
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Factual
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Rupert Houseman
Winner
All nominees
ITV Exposure
ITV Exposure
Mark Summers
For "Afghanistan - No Country for Women"
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Ben Brown
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Doug Bryson
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Fiction
This Is Going to Hurt
This is Going to Hurt
Selina Macarthur
Winner
All nominees
Slow Horses
Katie Weiland
For Series 1, Episode 1
8.7
The Crown
Celia Haining
8.5
Andor
Frances Parker
For Episode 7
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Factual
John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf
John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf
Charlie Melville
Winner
All nominees
Frozen Planet II
Frozen Planet II
Helen Hobin
Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life
Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life
Joy Ash
Our Jubilee
Our Jubilee
Jason Osborne
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Fiction
Somewhere Boy
Pete Jackson
Winner
All nominees
Superhoe
Mood
Nicole Lecky
My Name Is Leon
My Name Is Leon
Lynette Linton
Big Boys
Jack Rooke
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Craft Team
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Patrick Doherty, Catherine Land, David Newton, Richard Sillitto, David Bishop
Winner
All nominees
Taskmaster
Taskmaster
James Dillon, Andy Devonshire, Dru Masters, Rebecca Bowker
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Performance
The Traitors UK
The Traitors UK
Claudia Winkleman
Winner
All nominees
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Sue Perkins
Big Zuu's Big Eats
Big Zuu's Big Eats
Big Zuu
The 1% Club
The 1% Club
Lee Mack
The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
Mo Gilligan
Trip Hazard
Trip Hazard
Rosie Jones
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Programme
The Masked Singer UK
The Masked Singer UK
Claire Horton, Derek McLean, Diccon Ramsay, Daniel Nettleton
Production Team
Winner
All nominees
Later... With Jools Holland
Later... With Jools Holland
For "Jools' 30th Birthday Bash" (Production Team)
Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing
Production Team
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Production Team
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Libby, Are You Home Yet?
Libby, Are You Home Yet?
Danielle Jones, Anna Hall, Luke Rothery, Josie Besbrode, Celia Jennison
Winner
All nominees
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi
Simon Mills, Dimitri Doganis, Mark Lewis, Tom Barry, Chiara Messineo, Kaylin Simmons
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing
Production Team
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime
Charlie MacDonald, Graeme McAulay, Kira Phillips, Barry Ronan, Rosina Andreou, Abi Walker
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Features
Joe Lycett vs David Beckham: A Got Your Back Christmas Special
Joe Lycett vs David Beckham: A Got Your Back Christmas Special
Production Team
Winner
All nominees
The Martin Lewis Money Show
The Martin Lewis Money Show
Martin Lewis, Mike Blair, Richard Jack, Rav Dehele, Clare Miller
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
Production Team
Big Zuu's Big Eats
Big Zuu's Big Eats
Chris Faith, Errol Etienne, Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Rohan Minhas, Big Zuu
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
8.0
Derry Girls
Siobhán McSweeney
Winner
All nominees
Meet the Richardsons
Meet the Richardsons
Lucy Beaumont
Ellie & Natasia
Ellie & Natasia
Natasia Demetriou
Cunk on Earth
Diane Morgan
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Daisy May Cooper
Hullraisers
Taj Atwal
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / International
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Carl Franklin, Ian Brennan, David McMillan, Ryan Murphy, Evan Peters, Alexis Martin Woodall, Reilly Smith
Winner
All nominees
Pachinko
Richard Middleton, Soo Hugh, Theresa Kang, Kogonada, Lindsey Springer, Michael Ellenberg
9.3
Wednesday
Production Team
The White Lotus
Mark Kamine, Heather Persons, Mike White, John M. Valerio, David Bernad
Oussekine
Pauline Dauvin, Antoine Chevrollier, Juliette Lassalle, Anthony Lancret, Pierre Laugier, Kevin Deysson
The Bear
Hiro Murai, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Christopher Storer
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
Ben Whishaw
This Is Going to Hurt
Winner
All nominees
Cillian Murphy
Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman
Slow Horses
Black Bird
Martin Freeman
The Responder
Chaske Spencer
The English
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
Kate Winslet
I Am
For episode "I Am Ruth"
Winner
All nominees
Billie Piper
I Hate Suzie
Imelda Staunton
The Crown
Sarah Lancashire
Julia
Vicky McClure
Without Sin
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Live Event
All nominees
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Production Team
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Make Up & Hair Design
6.0
House of the Dragon
Barrie Gower, Amanda Knight, Rosalia Culora
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Gangs of London
Helen Speyer
9.3
Wednesday
Tara McDonald
Dangerous Liaisons
Daniel Parker, Jana Radilová, Claudia Stolze, Jovana Jovanovic, Deb Kenton, Wayne Fitzsimmons
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Lenny Rush
Winner
All nominees
7.2
What We Do in the Shadows
Matt Berry
Big Boys
7.8
Brassic
The Outlaws
Stephen Merchant
7.0
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
Superhoe
Mood
Margery Bone, Dawn Shadforth, Nicole Lecky, Lisa Walters, Stroma Cairns
Winner
All nominees
The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
Chris Lang, Richard Laxton, David Nath, Alison Sterling
A Spy Among Friends
Alexander Cary, Damian Lewis, Chrissy Skinns, Patrick Spence, Nik Merfi
This Is Going to Hurt
This is Going to Hurt
Jane Featherstone, Holly Pullinger, Lucy Forbes, Naomi De Pear, James Kay, Adam Kay
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / News Coverage
Channel 4 News
Channel 4 News
For "Live in Kiv" (Production Team)
Winner
All nominees
Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain
For "Boris Johnson Interview" (Production Team)
BBC News at Ten O'Clock
BBC News at Ten O'Clock
For "Russia Invades Ukraine" (Production Team)
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music, Factual
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Jessica Jones
Winner
All nominees
7.2
The Tinder Swindler
Tinder Swindler
Jessica Jones
Watch trailer
House of Maxwell
House of Maxwell
Andrew Phillips
The Elon Musk Show
The Elon Musk Show
Max de Wardener
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music, Fiction
Superhoe
Mood
Nicole Lecky, Bryan Senti, Kwame Kwei-Armah Jr.
Winner
All nominees
The Responder
Matthew Herbert
The English
Federico Jusid
Slow Horses
Mick Jagger, Daniel Pemberton
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
All nominees
8.0
Derry Girls
For "The Finale, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace"
The Traitors
For "The Final Roundtable"
The Real Mo Farah
The Real Mo Farah
For "Sir Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK"
7.3
Stranger Things
For "Lucas, Dustin, and Steve rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song - Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill"
Heartstopper
For "Nick and Charlie’s First Kiss"
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Jungle
Jungle
Chas Appeti
Winner
All nominees
I Am
I Am...
Rachel Clark
For episode "I Am Ruth"
The Tourist
Ben Wheeler
Pistol
Anthony Dod Mantle
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Photography, Factual
Children of the Taliban
Children of the Taliban
Jordan Bryon, Marcel Mettelsiefen
Winner
All nominees
The Green Planet
The Green Planet
Tim Shepherd, Jessica Mitchell, Todd Kewley, Oliver Mueller, Sam Lewis
For "Tropical Worlds"
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
Steve Jamison
Predators
Predators
Robin Cox, Sue Gibson, Florian Schulz, Will Nicholls
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Production Design
Don't Hug Me I'm Scared
Don't Hug Me I'm Scared
Becky Sloan, Joseph Pelling
Winner
All nominees
The Essex Serpent
Alice Normington
The English
Chris Roope
Pistol
Penny Crawford, Kave Quinn, Tim Blake, Stella Fox, Emily Norris
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Reality & Constructed Factual
The Traitors UK
The Traitors UK
Production Team
Winner
All nominees
We Are Black and British
We Are Black and British
Rebecca Nunn, Narinder Minhas, Becky Clarke, Jessica Mitchell, Ryan Samuda
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams
Andrew Mackenzie-Betty, Cath Tudor, Naomi Templeton
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Fenton Bailey, Bruce McCoy, RuPaul, Tom Campbell, Tony Grech-Smith
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Casting
This Is Going to Hurt
This is Going to Hurt
Nina Gold, Martin Ware
Winner
All nominees
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Top Boy
Des Hamilton, Elan Jones
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Julie Harkin
Bad Sisters
Bad Sisters
Nina Gold, Lucy Amos
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Comedy
8.0
Derry Girls
Caroline Leddy, Liz Lewin, Jessica Sharkey, Lisa McGee, Michael Lennox, Brian J. Falconer
Winner
All nominees
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Jonny Campbell, Jack Thorne, Pippa Brown, Selin Hizli, Daisy May Cooper
Big Boys
Ash Atalla, Jim Archer, Bertie Peek, Alexander Smith, Jack Rooke
Ghosts
Production Team
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form Programme
How to Be a Person
How to Be a Person
Anne Perri, Anna Hashmi, Sindha Agha, Samira Mian, Tobi Kyeremateng
Winner
All nominees
Kingpin Cribs
Kingpin Cribs
Lucy Johnstone, Benjamin Zand, Josh Reynolds, Rory Murphy, Fiona Clark, Flaminia Giambalvo
Biscuitland
Biscuitland
Jon Rolph, Jess Thom, Christine Robertson, Matthew Pountney
Queer Lives Today
Queer Lives Today
Alex Balcombe, Shiva Raichandani
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
The Real Mo Farah
The Real Mo Farah
Leo Burley, Rick Barker, Zad Rogers, Hannah Richards, Shona Thompson
Winner
All nominees
Escape from Kabul
Escape from Kabul
William Grayburn, Dan Reed, Jamie Roberts
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Joanna Marshall, Rupert Houseman, Darren Kemp, James Jones, Serhiy Solodko, Sasha Odynova
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story
Simon McMahon, Zac Beattie, Guy Meachin, Guy King, Saskia Rusher, Libby Taylor
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
I Am
I Am...
Kate Winslet, David Charap, Dominic Savage, Josh Hyams, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee
"I Am Ruth"
Winner
All nominees
Life and Death in the Warehouse
Life and Death in the Warehouse
Joseph Bullman, Steve Lawes, Tracie Simpson, Tim Hodges, Aysha Rafaele, Helen Black
The House
Paloma Baeza, Charlotte Bavasso, Christopher O'Reilly, Marc James Roels, Emma De Swaef, Niki Lindroth von Bahr
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Casualty
Production Team
Winner
All nominees
EastEnders
EastEnders
Production Team
Emmerdale 1918
Emmerdale 1918
Production Team
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Factual
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Conrad Fletcher, Andy James, Andy Payne, Julian Gough, Matthew Charles, Peter Bridges
Winner
All nominees
Later... With Jools Holland
Later... With Jools Holland
Tudor Davies
Frozen Planet II
Frozen Planet II
Kate Hopkins, Graham Wild, Tim Owens
8.8
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Nick Fry, Andrew Yarme, Doug Dreger, Steve Speed, James Evans, Hugh Dwan
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Fiction
6.0
House of the Dragon
Paula Fairfield, Tim Hands, Martin Seeley, Alastair Sirkett, Doug Cooper, Adele Fletcher
Winner
All nominees
Slow Horses
Craig Butters, Andrew Sissons, Martin Jensen, Sarah Elias, Joe Beal, Duncan Herriot
SAS: Rogue Heroes
Tony Gibson, Darren McQuade, Nigel Squibbs, Judi Lee-Headman, Lewis Todd
8.7
The Crown
Sound Team
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
6.0
House of the Dragon
Angus Bickerton, Michael Dawson, Asa Shoul, Nikeah Forde
Winner
All nominees
His Dark Materials
Danny Hargreaves, Damien Stumpf, Sam Chynoweth, Russell Dodgson, Bryony Duncan, Eliot Gibbins
8.5
Andor
Mohen Leo, Richard Van Den Bergh, Jean-Clement Soret, TJ Falls
The Sandman
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Specialist Factual
Russia 1985-1999: TraumaZone
Russia 1985-1999: TraumaZone
Adam Curtis, Sandra Gorel, Rose Garnett, Grigor Atanesian
Winner
All nominees
The Green Planet
The Green Planet
Peter Bassett, Maykl Ganton, Rupert Barrington, Paul Williams, Elisabeth Oakham, Rosie Thomas
Aids: The Unheard Tapes
Aids: The Unheard Tapes
Production Team
How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa
How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa
Production Team
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Sport
BBC Sport: UEFA Women's Euro 2022
BBC Sport: UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Winner
All nominees
Wimbledon
Wimbledon
Birmingham 2022: XXII Commonwealth Games
Birmingham 2022: XXII Commonwealth Games
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Titles & Graphic Identity
Bad Sisters
Bad Sisters
Winner
All nominees
Beijing 2022: XXIV Olympic Winter Games
Beijing 2022: XXIV Olympic Winter Games
Balázs Simon
The Essex Serpent
Life After Life
Tom Hingston, Markus Lehtonen
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Comedy
8.0
Derry Girls
Lisa McGee
Winner
All nominees
The Dry
Nancy Harris
Motherland
Barunka O'Shaughnessy, Sharon Horgan, Helen Serafinowicz, Holly Walsh
Big Boys
Jack Rooke
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Drama
This Is Going to Hurt
This is Going to Hurt
Adam Kay
Winner
All nominees
Somewhere Boy
Pete Jackson
The Responder
Tony Schumacher
Heartstopper
Alice Oseman
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
Tunic
Tunic
Winner
All nominees
Immortality
Immortality
Doug Potts, Kerry Hennessy, Stephanie Reese
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Rafael Grassetti
A Plague Tale: Requiem
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Pentiment
Pentiment
Hannah Kennedy, Soojin Paek
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Michael Kent, Jodie Kupsco, Sean LaValle
Winner
All nominees
A Plague Tale: Requiem
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West
Metal: Hellsinger
Metal: Hellsinger
Elvira Björkman, Nicklas Hjertberg
Stray
Stray
Tunic
Tunic
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Mehdi Yssef, Bruno Velazquez, Erica Pinto
Winner
All nominees
Sifu
Sifu
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Stray
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
Rollerdrome
Rollerdrome
Winner
All nominees
OlliOlli World
OlliOlli World
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors
Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus
Citizen Sleeper
Citizen Sleeper
Guillaume Singelin, Gareth Damian Martin, Amos Roddy
Total War: Warhammer III
Total War: Warhammer III
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
Tunic
Tunic
Winner
All nominees
As Dusk Falls
As Dusk Falls
Charu Desodt, Caroline Marchal
Stray
Stray
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors
Trombone Champ
Trombone Champ
The Case of the Golden Idol
The Case of the Golden Idol
Andrejs Klavins, Ernest Klavins
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Evolving Game
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Winner
All nominees
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Dreams
Dreams
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5
No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Elder Scrolls Online
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Hoshi no Kâbî: Disukabarî
Winner
All nominees
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Nintendo Switch Sports
Nintendo Switch Sports
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors
Winner
All nominees
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Yumi Yang, Eric Williams, Chad Cox
Stray
Stray
Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Winner
All nominees
Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3
FIFA 23
FIFA 23
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Bear McCreary, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary
Winner
All nominees
Stray
Stray
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
Kristofer Maddigan
A Plague Tale: Requiem
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Olivier Derivière
Tunic
Tunic
Janice Kwan
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Narrative
Immortality
Immortality
Allan Scott, Sam Barlow, Amelia Gray
Winner
All nominees
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Richard Zangrande Gaubert, Matthew Sophos
A Plague Tale: Requiem
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Stray
Stray
Pentiment
Pentiment
Josh Sawyer, Kate Dollarhyde, Zoe Franznick
Citizen Sleeper
Citizen Sleeper
Gareth Damian Martin
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Property
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Winner
All nominees
Stray
Stray
Sifu
Sifu
Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb
Citizen Sleeper
Citizen Sleeper
Guillaume Singelin, Gareth Damian Martin, Amos Roddy
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / EE Game of the Year
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Winner
All nominees
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Stray
Stray
Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap
Immortality
Immortality
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Game Beyond Entertainment
Endling - Extinction is Forever
Endling - Extinction is Forever
Winner
All nominees
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Not for Broadcast
Not for Broadcast
Citizen Sleeper
Citizen Sleeper
Guillaume Singelin, Gareth Damian Martin, Amos Roddy
Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Game Design
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors
Winner
All nominees
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Tunic
Tunic
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Jason McDonald, Andrew Chrysafidis
Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Leading Role
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Christopher Judge
Winner
All nominees
A Plague Tale: Requiem
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Charlotte McBurney
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Alain Mesa
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Sunny Suljic
Immortality
Immortality
Manon Gage
The Quarry
The Quarry
Siobhan Williams
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Supporting Role
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Laya DeLeon Hayes
Winner
All nominees
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Ryan Hurst
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Adam J. Harrington
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Danielle Bisutti
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West
Alison Jaye
Immortality
Immortality
Charlotta Mohlin
Show all nominees
BAFTA Games Award / Technical Achievement
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West
Winner
All nominees
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Immortality
Immortality
Connor Carson, Dylan Nelkin, Lizi Attwood
Stray
Stray
The Last of Us: Part I
The Last of Us: Part I
Show all nominees
EE Rising Star Award
Emma Mackey
Winner
All nominees
Daryl McCormack
Naomi Ackie
Aimee Lou Wood
Sheila Atim
Show all nominees
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
