BAFTA Awards 2023

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 2023

Site Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
Date 19 February 2023
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Malte Grunert
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
TÁR 7.8
TÁR
Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
Elvis 7.4
Elvis
Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss
Watch trailer
Everything Everywhere All at Once 7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once Everything Everywhere All At Once
Daniel Scheinert, Dan Kwan, Jonathan Wang
Watch trailer
The Banshees of Inisherin 8.0
The Banshees of Inisherin
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
The Banshees of Inisherin 8.0
The Banshees of Inisherin
Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Living 7.4
Living
Kazuo Ishiguro, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stiven Vuli, Oliver Hermanus
Watch trailer
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande 7.6
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Katy Brand, Sophie Hyde, Adrian Politowski, Debbie Gray
Empire of Light 7.3
Empire of Light
Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris
Brian and Charles Brian and Charles
Chris Hayward, David Earl, Rupert Majendie, Jim Archer
Aftersun 7.1
Aftersun
Charlotte Wells
The Swimmers The Swimmers
Jack Thorne, Sally El Hosaini
The Wonder 7.1
The Wonder
Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross, Andrew Lowe, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch
Watch trailer
See How They Run 6.7
See How They Run
Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell, Tom George
Watch trailer
Matilda 7.2
Matilda Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Matthew Warchus, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Edward Berger, Malte Grunert
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Argentina, 1985 7.7
Argentina, 1985
Santiago Mitre
The Quiet Girl 7.7
The Quiet Girl An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí
Corsage 6.6
Corsage
Marie Kreutzer
Decision to Leave 7.2
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
An Irish Goodbye An Irish Goodbye
Tom Berkeley, Ross White
Winner
All nominees
Bazigaga Bazigaga
Stephanie Charmail, Jo Ingabire Moys
The Ballad of Olive Morris The Ballad of Olive Morris
Alex Kayode-Kay
Bus Girl Bus Girl
Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen
A Drifting Up A Drifting Up
Jacob Lee
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Hannah Minghella, Cara Speller, Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy
Winner
All nominees
Middle Watch Middle Watch
John Stevenson, Giles Healy, Aiesha Penwarden
Your Mountain Is Waiting Your Mountain Is Waiting
Harriet Gillian, Zoe Muslim, Hannah Jacobs
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 7.3
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Aleksandr Balkli, Mark Gustafson, Guillermo del Toro, Gary Ungar
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On 8.0
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey, Andrew Goldman, Dean Fleischer-Camp, Elisabeth Holm
Watch trailer
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 8.5
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Mark Swift, Joel Crawford
Watch trailer
Turning Red 7.3
Turning Red
Lindsey Collins, Domee Shi
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary
Navalny 7.5
Navalny
Melanie Miller, Odessa Rey, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Daniel Roher
Winner
All nominees
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed 7.5
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, John S. Lyons, Laura Poitras, Yoni Golijov
Watch trailer
Fire of Love 7.6
Fire of Love
Ina Fichman, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris
Moonage Daydream 7.9
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
All That Breathes 7.2
All That Breathes
Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Austin Butler
Austin Butler
Elvis
Winner
All nominees
Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal
Aftersun
Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy
Living
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser
The Whale
Daryl McCormack
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
TÁR
Winner
All nominees
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas
Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler
Till
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
The Woman King
BAFTA Film Award / Best Director
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Edward Berger
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Everything Everywhere All at Once 7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once Everything Everywhere All At Once
Daniel Scheinert, Dan Kwan
Watch trailer
TÁR 7.8
TÁR
Todd Field
The Banshees of Inisherin 8.0
The Banshees of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh
Watch trailer
The Woman King 5.3
The Woman King
Gina Prince-Bythewood
Watch trailer
Decision to Leave 7.2
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan
The Banshees of Inisherin
Winner
All nominees
Ke Huy Quan
Ke Huy Quan
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Micheal Ward
Micheal Ward
Empire of Light
Albrecht Schuch
Albrecht Schuch
Im Westen nichts Neues
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne
The Good Nurse
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Kerry Condon
Kerry Condon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Winner
All nominees
Hong Chau
Hong Chau
The Whale
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
She Said
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon
Triangle of Sadness
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
James Friend
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Claudio Miranda
Watch trailer
The Batman 8.1
The Batman
Greig Fraser
Watch trailer
Empire of Light 7.3
Empire of Light
Roger Deakins
Elvis 7.4
Elvis
Mandy Walker
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Frank Kruse, Lars Ginzel, Markus Stemler, Viktor Prasil
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
TÁR 7.8
TÁR
Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Chris Burdon, James Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
Watch trailer
Avatar: The Way of Water 8.2
Avatar: The Way of Water
Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle
Watch trailer
Elvis 7.4
Elvis
Michael Keller, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley, David Lee
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Original Score
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Volker Bertelmann
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Banshees of Inisherin 8.0
The Banshees of Inisherin
Carter Burwell
Watch trailer
Everything Everywhere All at Once 7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once Everything Everywhere All At Once
Son Lux
Watch trailer
Babylon 7.4
Babylon
Justin Hurwitz
Watch trailer
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 7.3
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Alexandre Desplat
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Elvis 7.4
Elvis
Catherine Martin
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Lisy Christl
Watch trailer
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 7.4
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Jenny Beavan
Babylon 7.4
Babylon
Mary Zophres
Watch trailer
Amsterdam 6.8
Amsterdam
Albert Wolsky, J.R. Hawbaker
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once 7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once Everything Everywhere All At Once
Paul Rogers
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Sven Budelmann
Watch trailer
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Eddie Hamilton
Watch trailer
The Banshees of Inisherin 8.0
The Banshees of Inisherin
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Watch trailer
Elvis 7.4
Elvis
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Aftersun 7.1
Aftersun
Charlotte Wells
Winner
All nominees
Electric Malady Electric Malady
Marie Lidén
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande 7.6
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Katy Brand
Rebellion Rebellion
Maia Kenworthy
Blue Jean 7.0
Blue Jean
Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water 8.2
Avatar: The Way of Water
Richard Baneham, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
Top Gun: Maverick
Scott R. Fisher, Ryan Tudhope, Bryan Litson, Seth Hill
Watch trailer
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Kamil Jaffar, Markus Frank
Watch trailer
Everything Everywhere All at Once 7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once Everything Everywhere All At Once
Jonathan Kombrinck, Jeff Desom, Ethan Feldbau, Zak Stoltz
Watch trailer
The Batman 8.1
The Batman
Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Dominic Tuohy, Anders Langlands
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
Elvis 7.4
Elvis
Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Heike Merker
Watch trailer
Matilda 7.2
Matilda Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
Watch trailer
The Batman 8.1
The Batman
Michael Marino, Naomi Donne, Zoe Tahir
Watch trailer
The Whale 7.9
The Whale
Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, Annemarie Bradley-Sherron
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
The Banshees of Inisherin 8.0
The Banshees of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Triangle of Sadness 6.8
Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund
Watch trailer
TÁR 7.8
TÁR
Todd Field
Everything Everywhere All at Once 7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once Everything Everywhere All At Once
Daniel Scheinert, Dan Kwan
Watch trailer
The Fabelmans 8.2
The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
She Said 7.6
She Said
Rebecca Lenkiewicz
Watch trailer
The Whale 7.9
The Whale
Samuel D. Hunter
Living 7.4
Living
Kazuo Ishiguro
Watch trailer
The Quiet Girl 7.7
The Quiet Girl An Cailín Ciúin
Colm Bairéad
BAFTA Film Award / Best Casting
Elvis 7.4
Elvis
Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Triangle of Sadness 6.8
Triangle of Sadness
Pauline Hansson
Watch trailer
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Simone Bär
Watch trailer
Aftersun 7.1
Aftersun
Lucy Pardee
Everything Everywhere All at Once 7.1
Everything Everywhere All at Once Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sarah Finn
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Babylon 7.4
Babylon
Anthony Carlino, Florencia Martin
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Batman 8.1
The Batman
James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
Watch trailer
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 7.3
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Watch trailer
Elvis 7.4
Elvis
Karen Murphy, Beverley Dunn, Catherine Martin
Watch trailer
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Ernestine Hipper, Christian M. Goldbeck
Watch trailer
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
Adeel Akhtar
Adeel Akhtar
Sherwood
Winner
All nominees
Jack Lowden
Jack Lowden
Slow Horses
Salim Dau
The Crown
Josh Finan
The Responder
Samuel Bottomley
Samuel Bottomley
Somewhere Boy
Will Sharpe
Will Sharpe
The White Lotus
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
Anne-Marie Duff
Anne-Marie Duff
Bad Sisters
Winner
All nominees
Jasmine Jobson
Jasmine Jobson
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville
Sherwood
Saffron Hocking
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Fiona Shaw
Fiona Shaw
Andor
Adelayo Adedayo
The Responder
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Entertainment Programme
Friday Night Live Friday Night Live
Lucy Ansbro, Geoff Posner, Shane Allen, Susie Hall
Winner
All nominees
Would I Lie to You? Would I Lie to You?
Peter Holmes, Barbara Wiltshire, Rachel Ablett, Adam Copeland, Zoe Waterman, Jake Graham
The Graham Norton Show 8.6
The Graham Norton Show
Production Team
Taskmaster Taskmaster
Andy Devonshire, Alex Horne, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor
BAFTA TV Award / Costume Design
The Essex Serpent
The Essex Serpent
Jane Petrie
Winner
All nominees
The English
The English
Phoebe De Gaye
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
Amy Roberts
Don't Hug Me I'm Scared Don't Hug Me I'm Scared
Becky Sloan, Joseph Pelling
BAFTA TV Award / Current Affairs
Children of the Taliban Children of the Taliban
Jordan Bryon, Marcel Mettelsiefen, Stephen Ellis, Juan Camilo Cruz
Winner
All nominees
Mariupol: The People's Story Mariupol: The People's Story
Darren Kemp, Robin Barnwell, Hilary Andersson, Tom Stone, Guy Creasey, Serhiy Solodko
ITV Exposure ITV Exposure
Eamonn Matthews, Mark Summers, Karim Shah, Ramita Navai, Ali Watt For "Afghanistan: No Country for Women"
ITV Exposure ITV Exposure
Ella Newton, Ben Ferguson, Jamie Welham, David Modell, Handa Majed, Nechirvan Mando For "The Crossing"
BAFTA TV Award / Daytime
The Repair Shop The Repair Shop
For episode "A Royal Visit"
Winner
All nominees
The Chase The Chase
Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Michael Kelpie
Scam Interceptors Scam Interceptors
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Factual
Felicity Morris
The Tinder Swindler
Winner
All nominees
James Jones
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Emma Cooper
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Sophie Robinson
My Dead Body
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Fiction
William Stefan Smith
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Winner
All nominees
Dearbhla Walsh
Bad Sisters
Hugo Blick
The English
Lucy Forbes
This Is Going to Hurt
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Multi-Camera
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Directing Team
Winner
All nominees
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Nikki Parsons
Glastonbury 2022 Glastonbury 2022
Janet Fraser-Crook
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration
Julia Knowles
BAFTA TV Award / Drama Series
Bad Sisters Bad Sisters
Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Dearbhla Walsh, Sharon Horgan, Johann Knobel, Faye Dorn
Winner
All nominees
The Responder
The Responder
Laurence Bowen, Chris Carey, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Mielants, Tony Schumacher, Toby Bruce
Sherwood
Sherwood
Rebecca Hodgson, Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross, Harriet Spencer, James Graham, Lewis Arnold
Somewhere Boy
Somewhere Boy
Petra Fried, Alex Winckler, Gavin O'Grady, Emily Harrison, Pete Jackson
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Factual
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Rupert Houseman
Winner
All nominees
ITV Exposure ITV Exposure
Mark Summers For "Afghanistan - No Country for Women"
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Ben Brown
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Doug Bryson
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Fiction
This Is Going to Hurt
This Is Going to Hurt This is Going to Hurt
Selina Macarthur
Winner
All nominees
Slow Horses
Slow Horses
Katie Weiland For Series 1, Episode 1
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
Celia Haining
Andor 8.5
Andor
Frances Parker For Episode 7
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Factual
John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf
Charlie Melville
Winner
All nominees
Frozen Planet II Frozen Planet II
Helen Hobin
Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life
Joy Ash
Our Jubilee Our Jubilee
Jason Osborne
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Fiction
Somewhere Boy
Somewhere Boy
Pete Jackson
Winner
All nominees
Superhoe
Superhoe Mood
Nicole Lecky
My Name Is Leon My Name Is Leon
Lynette Linton
Big Boys
Big Boys
Jack Rooke
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Craft Team
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Patrick Doherty, Catherine Land, David Newton, Richard Sillitto, David Bishop
Winner
All nominees
Taskmaster Taskmaster
James Dillon, Andy Devonshire, Dru Masters, Rebecca Bowker
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Performance
The Traitors UK The Traitors UK
Claudia Winkleman
Winner
All nominees
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Sue Perkins
Big Zuu's Big Eats Big Zuu's Big Eats
Big Zuu
The 1% Club The 1% Club
Lee Mack
The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
Mo Gilligan
Trip Hazard Trip Hazard
Rosie Jones
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Programme
The Masked Singer UK The Masked Singer UK
Claire Horton, Derek McLean, Diccon Ramsay, Daniel Nettleton Production Team
Winner
All nominees
Later... With Jools Holland Later... With Jools Holland
For "Jools' 30th Birthday Bash" (Production Team)
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing
Production Team
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Libby, Are You Home Yet? Libby, Are You Home Yet?
Danielle Jones, Anna Hall, Luke Rothery, Josie Besbrode, Celia Jennison
Winner
All nominees
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi
Simon Mills, Dimitri Doganis, Mark Lewis, Tom Barry, Chiara Messineo, Kaylin Simmons
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing
Production Team
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime
Charlie MacDonald, Graeme McAulay, Kira Phillips, Barry Ronan, Rosina Andreou, Abi Walker
BAFTA TV Award / Features
Joe Lycett vs David Beckham: A Got Your Back Christmas Special Joe Lycett vs David Beckham: A Got Your Back Christmas Special
Production Team
Winner
All nominees
The Martin Lewis Money Show The Martin Lewis Money Show
Martin Lewis, Mike Blair, Richard Jack, Rav Dehele, Clare Miller
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
Production Team
Big Zuu's Big Eats Big Zuu's Big Eats
Chris Faith, Errol Etienne, Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Rohan Minhas, Big Zuu
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Derry Girls 8.0
Derry Girls
Siobhán McSweeney
Winner
All nominees
Meet the Richardsons Meet the Richardsons
Lucy Beaumont
Ellie & Natasia Ellie & Natasia
Natasia Demetriou
Cunk on Earth
Diane Morgan
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Daisy May Cooper
Hullraisers
Hullraisers
Taj Atwal
BAFTA TV Award / International
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Carl Franklin, Ian Brennan, David McMillan, Ryan Murphy, Evan Peters, Alexis Martin Woodall, Reilly Smith
Winner
All nominees
Pachinko
Pachinko
Richard Middleton, Soo Hugh, Theresa Kang, Kogonada, Lindsey Springer, Michael Ellenberg
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Production Team
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Mark Kamine, Heather Persons, Mike White, John M. Valerio, David Bernad
Oussekine
Oussekine
Pauline Dauvin, Antoine Chevrollier, Juliette Lassalle, Anthony Lancret, Pierre Laugier, Kevin Deysson
The Bear
The Bear
Hiro Murai, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Christopher Storer
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
Ben Whishaw
Ben Whishaw
This Is Going to Hurt
Winner
All nominees
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman
Slow Horses
Black Bird
Martin Freeman
Martin Freeman
The Responder
Chaske Spencer
The English
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
I Am For episode "I Am Ruth"
Winner
All nominees
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
I Hate Suzie
Imelda Staunton
Imelda Staunton
The Crown
Sarah Lancashire
Sarah Lancashire
Julia
Vicky McClure
Vicky McClure
Without Sin
BAFTA TV Award / Live Event
All nominees
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Make Up & Hair Design
House of the Dragon 6.0
House of the Dragon
Barrie Gower, Amanda Knight, Rosalia Culora
Winner
All nominees
Gangs of London 8.2
Gangs of London
Helen Speyer
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Tara McDonald
Dangerous Liaisons
Dangerous Liaisons
Daniel Parker, Jana Radilová, Claudia Stolze, Jovana Jovanovic, Deb Kenton, Wayne Fitzsimmons
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Lenny Rush
Winner
All nominees
What We Do in the Shadows 7.2
What We Do in the Shadows
Matt Berry
Big Boys
Big Boys
Brassic 7.8
Brassic
The Outlaws
The Outlaws
Stephen Merchant
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story 7.0
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Watch trailer
BAFTA TV Award / Mini-Series
Superhoe
Superhoe Mood
Margery Bone, Dawn Shadforth, Nicole Lecky, Lisa Walters, Stroma Cairns
Winner
All nominees
The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
Chris Lang, Richard Laxton, David Nath, Alison Sterling
A Spy Among Friends
A Spy Among Friends
Alexander Cary, Damian Lewis, Chrissy Skinns, Patrick Spence, Nik Merfi
This Is Going to Hurt
This Is Going to Hurt This is Going to Hurt
Jane Featherstone, Holly Pullinger, Lucy Forbes, Naomi De Pear, James Kay, Adam Kay
BAFTA TV Award / News Coverage
Channel 4 News Channel 4 News
For "Live in Kiv" (Production Team)
Winner
All nominees
Good Morning Britain Good Morning Britain
For "Boris Johnson Interview" (Production Team)
BBC News at Ten O'Clock BBC News at Ten O'Clock
For "Russia Invades Ukraine" (Production Team)
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music, Factual
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Jessica Jones
Winner
All nominees
The Tinder Swindler 7.2
The Tinder Swindler Tinder Swindler
Jessica Jones
Watch trailer
House of Maxwell House of Maxwell
Andrew Phillips
The Elon Musk Show The Elon Musk Show
Max de Wardener
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music, Fiction
Superhoe
Superhoe Mood
Nicole Lecky, Bryan Senti, Kwame Kwei-Armah Jr.
Winner
All nominees
The Responder
The Responder
Matthew Herbert
The English
The English
Federico Jusid
Slow Horses
Slow Horses
Mick Jagger, Daniel Pemberton
BAFTA TV Award / P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
All nominees
Derry Girls 8.0
Derry Girls
For "The Finale, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace"
The Traitors
The Traitors
For "The Final Roundtable"
The Real Mo Farah The Real Mo Farah
For "Sir Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK"
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
For "Lucas, Dustin, and Steve rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song - Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill"
Heartstopper
Heartstopper
For "Nick and Charlie’s First Kiss"
BAFTA TV Award / Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Jungle Jungle
Chas Appeti
Winner
All nominees
I Am
I Am I Am...
Rachel Clark For episode "I Am Ruth"
The Tourist
The Tourist
Ben Wheeler
Pistol
Pistol
Anthony Dod Mantle
BAFTA TV Award / Photography, Factual
Children of the Taliban Children of the Taliban
Jordan Bryon, Marcel Mettelsiefen
Winner
All nominees
The Green Planet The Green Planet
Tim Shepherd, Jessica Mitchell, Todd Kewley, Oliver Mueller, Sam Lewis For "Tropical Worlds"
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
Steve Jamison
Predators Predators
Robin Cox, Sue Gibson, Florian Schulz, Will Nicholls
BAFTA TV Award / Production Design
Don't Hug Me I'm Scared Don't Hug Me I'm Scared
Becky Sloan, Joseph Pelling
Winner
All nominees
The Essex Serpent
The Essex Serpent
Alice Normington
The English
The English
Chris Roope
Pistol
Pistol
Penny Crawford, Kave Quinn, Tim Blake, Stella Fox, Emily Norris
BAFTA TV Award / Reality & Constructed Factual
The Traitors UK The Traitors UK
Production Team
Winner
All nominees
We Are Black and British We Are Black and British
Rebecca Nunn, Narinder Minhas, Becky Clarke, Jessica Mitchell, Ryan Samuda
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams
Andrew Mackenzie-Betty, Cath Tudor, Naomi Templeton
RuPaul's Drag Race UK RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Fenton Bailey, Bruce McCoy, RuPaul, Tom Campbell, Tony Grech-Smith
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Casting
This Is Going to Hurt
This Is Going to Hurt This is Going to Hurt
Nina Gold, Martin Ware
Winner
All nominees
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Top Boy: Summerhouse Top Boy
Des Hamilton, Elan Jones
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Julie Harkin
Bad Sisters Bad Sisters
Nina Gold, Lucy Amos
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Comedy
Derry Girls 8.0
Derry Girls
Caroline Leddy, Liz Lewin, Jessica Sharkey, Lisa McGee, Michael Lennox, Brian J. Falconer
Winner
All nominees
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Jonny Campbell, Jack Thorne, Pippa Brown, Selin Hizli, Daisy May Cooper
Big Boys
Big Boys
Ash Atalla, Jim Archer, Bertie Peek, Alexander Smith, Jack Rooke
Ghosts
Ghosts
Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form Programme
How to Be a Person How to Be a Person
Anne Perri, Anna Hashmi, Sindha Agha, Samira Mian, Tobi Kyeremateng
Winner
All nominees
Kingpin Cribs Kingpin Cribs
Lucy Johnstone, Benjamin Zand, Josh Reynolds, Rory Murphy, Fiona Clark, Flaminia Giambalvo
Biscuitland Biscuitland
Jon Rolph, Jess Thom, Christine Robertson, Matthew Pountney
Queer Lives Today Queer Lives Today
Alex Balcombe, Shiva Raichandani
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
The Real Mo Farah The Real Mo Farah
Leo Burley, Rick Barker, Zad Rogers, Hannah Richards, Shona Thompson
Winner
All nominees
Escape from Kabul Escape from Kabul
William Grayburn, Dan Reed, Jamie Roberts
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Joanna Marshall, Rupert Houseman, Darren Kemp, James Jones, Serhiy Solodko, Sasha Odynova
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story
Simon McMahon, Zac Beattie, Guy Meachin, Guy King, Saskia Rusher, Libby Taylor
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
I Am
I Am I Am...
Kate Winslet, David Charap, Dominic Savage, Josh Hyams, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee "I Am Ruth"
Winner
All nominees
Life and Death in the Warehouse Life and Death in the Warehouse
Joseph Bullman, Steve Lawes, Tracie Simpson, Tim Hodges, Aysha Rafaele, Helen Black
The House
The House
Paloma Baeza, Charlotte Bavasso, Christopher O'Reilly, Marc James Roels, Emma De Swaef, Niki Lindroth von Bahr
BAFTA TV Award / Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty Casualty
Production Team
Winner
All nominees
EastEnders EastEnders
Production Team
Emmerdale 1918 Emmerdale 1918
Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Factual
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Conrad Fletcher, Andy James, Andy Payne, Julian Gough, Matthew Charles, Peter Bridges
Winner
All nominees
Later... With Jools Holland Later... With Jools Holland
Tudor Davies
Frozen Planet II Frozen Planet II
Kate Hopkins, Graham Wild, Tim Owens
Formula 1: Drive to Survive 8.8
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Nick Fry, Andrew Yarme, Doug Dreger, Steve Speed, James Evans, Hugh Dwan
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Fiction
House of the Dragon 6.0
House of the Dragon
Paula Fairfield, Tim Hands, Martin Seeley, Alastair Sirkett, Doug Cooper, Adele Fletcher
Winner
All nominees
Slow Horses
Slow Horses
Craig Butters, Andrew Sissons, Martin Jensen, Sarah Elias, Joe Beal, Duncan Herriot
SAS: Rogue Heroes
SAS: Rogue Heroes
Tony Gibson, Darren McQuade, Nigel Squibbs, Judi Lee-Headman, Lewis Todd
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
Sound Team
BAFTA TV Award / Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
House of the Dragon 6.0
House of the Dragon
Angus Bickerton, Michael Dawson, Asa Shoul, Nikeah Forde
Winner
All nominees
His Dark Materials
His Dark Materials
Danny Hargreaves, Damien Stumpf, Sam Chynoweth, Russell Dodgson, Bryony Duncan, Eliot Gibbins
Andor 8.5
Andor
Mohen Leo, Richard Van Den Bergh, Jean-Clement Soret, TJ Falls
The Sandman
The Sandman
BAFTA TV Award / Specialist Factual
Russia 1985-1999: TraumaZone Russia 1985-1999: TraumaZone
Adam Curtis, Sandra Gorel, Rose Garnett, Grigor Atanesian
Winner
All nominees
The Green Planet The Green Planet
Peter Bassett, Maykl Ganton, Rupert Barrington, Paul Williams, Elisabeth Oakham, Rosie Thomas
Aids: The Unheard Tapes Aids: The Unheard Tapes
Production Team
How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa
Production Team
BAFTA TV Award / Sport
BBC Sport: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 BBC Sport: UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Winner
All nominees
Wimbledon Wimbledon
Birmingham 2022: XXII Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022: XXII Commonwealth Games
BAFTA TV Award / Titles & Graphic Identity
Bad Sisters Bad Sisters
Winner
All nominees
Beijing 2022: XXIV Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022: XXIV Olympic Winter Games
Balázs Simon
The Essex Serpent
The Essex Serpent
Life After Life
Life After Life
Tom Hingston, Markus Lehtonen
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Comedy
Derry Girls 8.0
Derry Girls
Lisa McGee
Winner
All nominees
The Dry
The Dry
Nancy Harris
Motherland
Motherland
Barunka O'Shaughnessy, Sharon Horgan, Helen Serafinowicz, Holly Walsh
Big Boys
Big Boys
Jack Rooke
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Drama
This Is Going to Hurt
This Is Going to Hurt This is Going to Hurt
Adam Kay
Winner
All nominees
Somewhere Boy
Somewhere Boy
Pete Jackson
The Responder
The Responder
Tony Schumacher
Heartstopper
Heartstopper
Alice Oseman
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
Tunic Tunic
Winner
All nominees
Immortality Immortality
Doug Potts, Kerry Hennessy, Stephanie Reese
Elden Ring Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Rafael Grassetti
A Plague Tale: Requiem A Plague Tale: Requiem
Pentiment Pentiment
Hannah Kennedy, Soojin Paek
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Michael Kent, Jodie Kupsco, Sean LaValle
Winner
All nominees
A Plague Tale: Requiem A Plague Tale: Requiem
Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West
Metal: Hellsinger Metal: Hellsinger
Elvira Björkman, Nicklas Hjertberg
Stray Stray
Tunic Tunic
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Mehdi Yssef, Bruno Velazquez, Erica Pinto
Winner
All nominees
Sifu Sifu
Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West
Stray Stray
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
Rollerdrome Rollerdrome
Winner
All nominees
OlliOlli World OlliOlli World
Vampire Survivors Vampire Survivors
Two Point Campus Two Point Campus
Citizen Sleeper Citizen Sleeper
Guillaume Singelin, Gareth Damian Martin, Amos Roddy
Total War: Warhammer III Total War: Warhammer III
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
Tunic Tunic
Winner
All nominees
As Dusk Falls As Dusk Falls
Charu Desodt, Caroline Marchal
Stray Stray
Vampire Survivors Vampire Survivors
Trombone Champ Trombone Champ
The Case of the Golden Idol The Case of the Golden Idol
Andrejs Klavins, Ernest Klavins
BAFTA Games Award / Best Evolving Game
Final Fantasy XIV Final Fantasy XIV
Winner
All nominees
Apex Legends Apex Legends
Dreams Dreams
Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5
No Man's Sky No Man's Sky
The Elder Scrolls Online The Elder Scrolls Online
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Hoshi no Kâbî: Disukabarî
Winner
All nominees
Disney Dreamlight Valley Disney Dreamlight Valley
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo Switch Sports
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
Vampire Survivors Vampire Survivors
Winner
All nominees
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Yumi Yang, Eric Williams, Chad Cox
Stray Stray
Marvel Snap Marvel Snap
Elden Ring Elden Ring
Cult of the Lamb Cult of the Lamb
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
Elden Ring Elden Ring
Winner
All nominees
Splatoon 3 Splatoon 3
FIFA 23 FIFA 23
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Overwatch 2 Overwatch 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Bear McCreary, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary
Winner
All nominees
Stray Stray
Elden Ring Elden Ring
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
Kristofer Maddigan
A Plague Tale: Requiem A Plague Tale: Requiem
Olivier Derivière
Tunic Tunic
Janice Kwan
BAFTA Games Award / Best Narrative
Immortality Immortality
Allan Scott, Sam Barlow, Amelia Gray
Winner
All nominees
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Richard Zangrande Gaubert, Matthew Sophos
A Plague Tale: Requiem A Plague Tale: Requiem
Stray Stray
Pentiment Pentiment
Josh Sawyer, Kate Dollarhyde, Zoe Franznick
Citizen Sleeper Citizen Sleeper
Gareth Damian Martin
BAFTA Games Award / Best Original Property
Elden Ring Elden Ring
Winner
All nominees
Stray Stray
Sifu Sifu
Cult of the Lamb Cult of the Lamb
Citizen Sleeper Citizen Sleeper
Guillaume Singelin, Gareth Damian Martin, Amos Roddy
Vampire Survivors Vampire Survivors
BAFTA Games Award / EE Game of the Year
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Winner
All nominees
Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West
Elden Ring Elden Ring
Stray Stray
Marvel Snap Marvel Snap
Immortality Immortality
BAFTA Games Award / Game Beyond Entertainment
Endling - Extinction is Forever Endling - Extinction is Forever
Winner
All nominees
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Not for Broadcast Not for Broadcast
Citizen Sleeper Citizen Sleeper
Guillaume Singelin, Gareth Damian Martin, Amos Roddy
Gibbon: Beyond the Trees Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
BAFTA Games Award / Game Design
Vampire Survivors Vampire Survivors
Winner
All nominees
Elden Ring Elden Ring
Tunic Tunic
Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Jason McDonald, Andrew Chrysafidis
Cult of the Lamb Cult of the Lamb
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Leading Role
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Christopher Judge
Winner
All nominees
A Plague Tale: Requiem A Plague Tale: Requiem
Charlotte McBurney
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Alain Mesa
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Sunny Suljic
Immortality Immortality
Manon Gage
The Quarry The Quarry
Siobhan Williams
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Supporting Role
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Laya DeLeon Hayes
Winner
All nominees
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Ryan Hurst
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Adam J. Harrington
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Danielle Bisutti
Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West
Alison Jaye
Immortality Immortality
Charlotta Mohlin
BAFTA Games Award / Technical Achievement
Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West
Winner
All nominees
Elden Ring Elden Ring
God of War: Ragnarök God of War Ragnarök
Immortality Immortality
Connor Carson, Dylan Nelkin, Lizi Attwood
Stray Stray
The Last of Us: Part I The Last of Us: Part I
EE Rising Star Award
Emma Mackey
Emma Mackey
Winner
All nominees
Daryl McCormack
Naomi Ackie
Naomi Ackie
Aimee Lou Wood
Aimee Lou Wood
Sheila Atim
Sheila Atim
