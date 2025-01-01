Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1974

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1974

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 6 March 1974
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Day for Night 8.0
Day for Night La nuit américaine
Winner
All nominees
The Day of the Jackal 7.8
The Day of the Jackal
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Don't Look Now 7.1
Don't Look Now
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Uolter Mettau
Pete 'n' Tillie, Charley Varrick
Winner
All nominees
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland
Don't Look Now, Steelyard Blues
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Last Tango in Paris
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Sleuth
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Stéphane Audran
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie, Just Before Nightfall
Winner
All nominees
Diana Ross
Lady Sings the Blues
Julie Christie
Julie Christie
Don't Look Now
Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson
A Touch of Class
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Arthur Lowe
O Lucky Man!
Winner
All nominees
Ian Bannen
The Offence
Denholm Elliott
A Doll's House
Michael Lonsdale
The Day of the Jackal
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Valentina Cortese
Day for Night
Winner
All nominees
Rosemary Leach
That'll Be the Day
Ingrid Thulin
Ingrid Thulin
Cries and Whispers
Delphine Seyrig
The Day of the Jackal
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Don't Look Now 7.1
Don't Look Now
Anthony B. Richmond
Winner
All nominees
Sleuth 7.9
Sleuth
Oswald Morris
Travels with My Aunt Travels with My Aunt
Douglas Slocombe
Cries and Whispers 7.7
Cries and Whispers
Sven Nykvist
Jesus Christ Superstar 7.5
Jesus Christ Superstar
Douglas Slocombe
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
The Hireling The Hireling
Phyllis Dalton
Winner
All nominees
A Doll's House 6.7
A Doll's House Et dukkehjem / Doll's House, A
Beatrice Dawson
Jesus Christ Superstar 7.5
Jesus Christ Superstar
Yvonne Blake
Brother Sun, Sister Moon 7.4
Brother Sun, Sister Moon Fratello sole, sorella luna
Danilo Donati
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Film
Tchou-tchou Tchou-tchou
Winner
All nominees
Balablok Balablok
BAFTA Film Award / Best Art Direction
The Hireling The Hireling
Natasha Kroll
Winner
All nominees
Roma 7.2
Roma
Danilo Donati
Sleuth 7.9
Sleuth
Ken Adam
England Made Me England Made Me
Tony Woollard
BAFTA Film Award / Best Direction
Day for Night 8.0
Day for Night La nuit américaine
François Truffaut
Winner
All nominees
Don't Look Now 7.1
Don't Look Now
Nicolas Roeg
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Luis Buñuel
The Day of the Jackal 7.8
The Day of the Jackal
Fred Cinneman
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Editing
The Day of the Jackal 7.8
The Day of the Jackal
Ralph Kemplen
Winner
All nominees
Don't Look Now 7.1
Don't Look Now
Graeme Clifford
Charley Varrick Charley Varrick
Frank Morriss
The National Health The National Health
Ralph Sheldon
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Luis Buñuel, Jean-Claude Carrière
Winner
All nominees
A Touch of Class A Touch of Class
Melvin Frenk, Jack Rose
The Day of the Jackal 7.8
The Day of the Jackal
Kenneth Ross
Sleuth 7.9
Sleuth
Anthony Shaffer
A Touch of Class A Touch of Class
Melvin Frenk, Jack Rose
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound Track
Jesus Christ Superstar 7.5
Jesus Christ Superstar
Keith Grant, Gordon K. McCallum, Les Wiggins
Winner
All nominees
The Day of the Jackal 7.8
The Day of the Jackal
Bob Allen, Nicholas Stevenson
Don't Look Now 7.1
Don't Look Now
Peter Davies, Rodney Holland, Bob Jones
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Luis Buñuel, Guy Villette
BAFTA Film Award / Best Specialised Film
All nominees
Who Sold You This, Then? Who Sold You This, Then?
Peter Robinson
BAFTA Film Award / John Grierson Award
All nominees
Artistry in Tureens Artistry in Tureens
The Scene from Melbury House The Scene from Melbury House
BAFTA Film Award / Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
The Hireling The Hireling
Peter Egan
Winner
All nominees
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid 7.2
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid
Kris Kristofferson
Adolf Hitler: My Part in His Downfall Adolf Hitler: My Part in His Downfall
Jim Dale
That'll Be the Day That'll Be the Day
David Essex
BAFTA TV Award / 'Flame of Knowledge'
Heil Caesar! Heil Caesar!
Ronald Smedley
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / 'Harlequin'
Ragtime Ragtime
Michael Cole
Winner
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Frank Finlay
BBC Play of the Month, ITV Saturday Night Theatre For episode "The Adventures of Don Quixote (#8.5)".
Winner
All nominees
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Bernard Hepton
Colditz, BBC Play of the Month
Michael Crawford
Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em
Bernard Hepton
Colditz, BBC Play of the Month
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Celia Johnson
Play for Today For episode "Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont".
Winner
All nominees
Francesca Annis
Francesca Annis
A Pin to See the Peepshow
Billie Whitelaw
Wessex Tales For episode "The Withered Arm (#1.1)".
Rosemary Leach
BBC Play of the Month For episode "The Adventures of Don Quixote (#8.5)".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
Alice Through the Looking Glass Alice Through the Looking Glass
Eileen Diss
Winner
Between the Wars Between the Wars
Eileen Diss
Winner
All nominees
Vienna 1900 Vienna 1900
Don Homfray
The Brontës of Haworth The Brontës of Haworth
Alan Pickford
Country Matters Country Matters
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series/Serial
Upstairs, Downstairs Upstairs, Downstairs
John Hawkesworth
Winner
All nominees
Wessex Tales Wessex Tales
Irene Shubik
The Onedin Line The Onedin Line
Peter Graham Scott
Country Matters Country Matters
Derek Granger
BAFTA TV Award / Best Factual Programme
Last Night Another Soldier Last Night Another Soldier
Eric Davidson
Winner
All nominees
Metro-Land Metro-Land
Edward Mirzoeff
Horizon Horizon
For episode "What Time is Your Body".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
The Morecambe & Wise Show The Morecambe & Wise Show
Eric Morecambe, Ernie Wise
Winner
All nominees
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Ronnie Barker, Ronnie Corbett
Dave Allen at Large Dave Allen at Large
Dave Allen
The Stanley Baxter Big Picture Show The Stanley Baxter Big Picture Show
Stanley Baxter
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Programme
The Stanley Baxter Big Picture Show The Stanley Baxter Big Picture Show
David Bell
Winner
All nominees
The Morecambe & Wise Show The Morecambe & Wise Show
John Ammonds
Dave Allen at Large Dave Allen at Large
Peter Whitmore
The Two Ronnies The Two Ronnies
Terry Hughes
BAFTA TV Award / Best Single Play
Play for Today Play for Today
Michael Apted For episode "Kisses at Fifty (#3.13)".
Winner
All nominees
Country Matters Country Matters
Silvio Narizzano For episode "The Little Farm".
Alice Through the Looking Glass Alice Through the Looking Glass
James MacTaggart
Play for Today Play for Today
Michael Lindsay-Hogg For episode "Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Situation Comedy Series
Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?
James Gilbert
Winner
All nominees
Dad's Army Dad's Army
David Croft
Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em
Michael Mills
Last of the Summer Wine Last of the Summer Wine
James Gilbert
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Programme
Omnibus Omnibus
Colin Nears For episode "A Window on the War".
Winner
All nominees
Long Drawn-Out Trip: Sketches from Los Angeles Long Drawn-Out Trip: Sketches from Los Angeles
Gerald Scarfe
Aquarius Aquarius
Bruce Gowers For episode "Hello Dali".
BAFTA TV Award / Best Specialised Series
Vision On Vision On
Patrick Dowling
Winner
All nominees
Chronicle Chronicle
Paul Johnstone
Aquarius Aquarius
Humphrey Burton
The Ascent of Man The Ascent of Man
Adrian Malone
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
World in Action World in Action
Gus MacDonald
Winner
All nominees
The World at War The World at War
Jeremy Isaacs For episodes 1-8.
America America
Michael Gill For episodes 8-13.
Horizon Horizon
Bruce Norman
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
O Lucky Man! 7.0
O Lucky Man! O lucky man!
Alan Price
Winner
All nominees
State of Siege État de siège
Mikis Theodorakis
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid 7.2
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid
Bob Dylan
Sounder Sounder
Taj Mahal
Academy Fellowship
David Lean
Winner
Technical Craft Award (TV)
The World at War The World at War
Alan Afriat
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award
Grierson Grierson
Winner
UN Award
State of Siege État de siège
Winner
All nominees
Sounder Sounder
Savages Savages
Jesus Christ Superstar 7.5
Jesus Christ Superstar
