Film festivals
BAFTA Awards
Events
BAFTA Awards 1999
All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1999
Site
Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date
11 April 1999
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Edward Zwick, Harvey Weinstein, Donna Gigliotti, Marc Norman, David Parfitt
Winner
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Edward Zwick, Harvey Weinstein, Donna Gigliotti, Marc Norman, David Parfitt
Winner
All nominees
8.1
The Truman Show
Edward S. Feldman, Andrew Niccol, Scott Rudin
Watch trailer
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Steven Spielberg, Ian Bryce, Mark Gordon, Gary Levinsohn
8.0
Elizabeth
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Alison Owen
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Steven Spielberg, Ian Bryce, Mark Gordon, Gary Levinsohn
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
8.0
Central Station
Central Do Brasil / Central Station
Arthur Cohn, Martine de Clermont-Tonnerre, Walter Salles
Winner
All nominees
9.0
Life Is Beautiful
La Vita è bella / Life is Beautiful
Roberto Benigni, Gianluigi Braschi, Elda Ferri
Watch trailer
7.2
Live Flesh
Carne trémula
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
On Guard
Le bossu
Philippe de Broca, Patrick Godeau
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Home
Home
Hannah Lewis, Morag McKinnon, Colin McLaren
Winner
Home
Home
Hannah Lewis, Morag McKinnon, Colin McLaren
Winner
All nominees
In Memory of Dorothy Bennett
In Memory of Dorothy Bennett
Catherine McArthur, Martin Radich
Eight
Eight
Tim Clague, Stephen Daldry, Jon Finn
Anthrakitis
Anthrakitis
Natasha Dack, Sara Sugarman
In Memory of Dorothy Bennett
In Memory of Dorothy Bennett
Catherine McArthur, Martin Radich
Eight
Eight
Tim Clague, Stephen Daldry, Jon Finn
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
The Canterbury Tales
The Canterbury Tales
Claire Jennings, Jonathan Myerson, Ashley Potter, Joanna Quinn, Renat Zinnurov, Aida Zyablikova, Les Mills, Mic Graves, Dave Antrobus
Winner
The Canterbury Tales
The Canterbury Tales
Claire Jennings, Jonathan Myerson, Ashley Potter, Joanna Quinn, Renat Zinnurov, Aida Zyablikova, Les Mills, Mic Graves, Dave Antrobus
Winner
All nominees
1001 Nights
1001 Nights
Mike Smith, Yukio Sonoyama
1001 Nights
1001 Nights
Mike Smith, Yukio Sonoyama
Gogwana
Gogwana
Sion Jones, Deiniol Morris, Mike Mort, Helen Nabarro, Joe Turner
Humdrum
Humdrum
Julie Lockhart, Peter Peake, Carla Shelley
Gogwana
Gogwana
Sion Jones, Deiniol Morris, Mike Mort, Helen Nabarro, Joe Turner
Humdrum
Humdrum
Julie Lockhart, Peter Peake, Carla Shelley
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Roberto Benigni
Life Is Beautiful
Winner
All nominees
Joseph Fiennes
Shakespeare in Love
Tom Hanks
Saving Private Ryan
Michael Caine
Little Voice
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Cate Blanchett
Elizabeth
Winner
All nominees
Shakespeare in Love
Emily Watson
Hilary and Jackie
Jane Horrocks
Little Voice
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Geoffrey Rush
Shakespeare in Love
Winner
All nominees
Tom Wilkinson
Shakespeare in Love
Ed Harris
The Truman Show
Geoffrey Rush
Elizabeth
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Judi Dench
Shakespeare in Love
Winner
All nominees
Lynn Redgrave
Gods and Monsters
Kathy Bates
Primary Colors
Brenda Blethyn
Little Voice
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
8.0
Elizabeth
Remi Adefarasin
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Janusz Kamiński
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Richard Greatrex
8.1
The Truman Show
Peter Biziou
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns, Ron Judkins, Andy Nelson, Gary Summers
Winner
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns, Ron Judkins, Andy Nelson, Gary Summers
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Hilary and Jackie
David Crozier, Graham Daniel, Nigel Heath, Ray Merrin, Julian Slater
7.1
Little Voice
Little voice
Rodney Glenn, Graham Daniel, Peter Lindsay, Ray Merrin
7.1
Little Voice
Little voice
Rodney Glenn, Graham Daniel, Peter Lindsay, Ray Merrin
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
John Downer, Peter Glossop, Dominic Lester, Robin O'Donoghue
7.3
Hilary and Jackie
David Crozier, Graham Daniel, Nigel Heath, Ray Merrin, Julian Slater
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
7.5
Velvet Goldmine
Sandy Powell
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Sandy Powell
8.0
Elizabeth
Alexandra Byrne
7.6
The Mask of Zorro
Mask of Zorro
Graciela Mazón
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
David Gamble
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Niven Howie
Watch trailer
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Michael Kahn
8.0
Elizabeth
Jill Bilcock
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
8.1
The Truman Show
Andrew Niccol
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
Elizabeth
Michael Hirst
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Tom Stoppard, Marc Norman
9.0
Life Is Beautiful
La Vita è bella / Life is Beautiful
Roberto Benigni, Vincenzo Cerami
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
6.6
Primary Colors
Elaine May
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Hilary and Jackie
Frank Cottrell Boyce
7.1
Little Voice
Little voice
Mark Herman
7.2
Wag the Dog
David Mamet, Hilary Henkin
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up/Hair
8.0
Elizabeth
Jenny Shircore
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Lois Burwell, Jeanette Freeman
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Lois Burwell, Jeanette Freeman
7.5
Velvet Goldmine
Peter Swords King
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Lisa Westcott
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
8.1
The Truman Show
Dennis Gassner
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Martin Childs
8.0
Elizabeth
John Myhre
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Thomas E. Sanders
Show all nominees
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Effects
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Roger Guyett, Neil Corbould, Stefan Fengmayer
Winner
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Roger Guyett, Neil Corbould, Stefan Fengmayer
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Antz
John Bell, Ken Bielenberg, Kendal Cronkhite, Philippe Gluckman
6.2
Babe: Pig in the City
Babe: Pig In The City
Grahame Andrew, Chris Godfrey, Neal Scanlan, Bill Westenhofer
8.1
The Truman Show
Craig Barron, Peter Chesney, Brad Kuehn, Michael J. McAlister
Watch trailer
8.1
The Truman Show
Craig Barron, Peter Chesney, Brad Kuehn, Michael J. McAlister
Watch trailer
6.2
Babe: Pig in the City
Babe: Pig In The City
Grahame Andrew, Chris Godfrey, Neal Scanlan, Bill Westenhofer
7.1
Antz
John Bell, Ken Bielenberg, Kendal Cronkhite, Philippe Gluckman
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Stanton Blues
The Cops
Garri Bredbir, Eric Coulter, Alrick Riley
Winner
Stanton Blues
The Cops
Garri Bredbir, Eric Coulter, Alrick Riley
Winner
All nominees
Undercover Heart
Undercover Heart
Peter Bowker, Jane Fallon, Richard Signy, John Strickland
7.5
Jonathan Creek
Sandy Johnson, Verity Lambert, David Renwick, Keith Washington
Playing the Field
Playing the Field
Greg Brenman, Kay Mellor, Catherine Morshead, Paul Seed
7.5
Jonathan Creek
Sandy Johnson, Verity Lambert, David Renwick, Keith Washington
Playing the Field
Playing the Field
Greg Brenman, Kay Mellor, Catherine Morshead, Paul Seed
Undercover Heart
Undercover Heart
Peter Bowker, Jane Fallon, Richard Signy, John Strickland
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best International (Programme or Series)
The Larry Sanders Show
The Larry Sanders Show
Dennis Klein, Garry Shandling
Winner
The Larry Sanders Show
The Larry Sanders Show
Dennis Klein, Garry Shandling
Winner
All nominees
Ally McBeal
Ally McBeal
David E. Kelley
9.3
The Simpsons
Matt Groening
8.7
The X Files
The X-Files
Cris Carter
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Tom Courtenay
A Rather English Marriage
Winner
All nominees
Robert Carlyle
Looking After Jo Jo
Timothy Spall
Our Mutual Friend
Albert Finney
A Rather English Marriage
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Thora Hird
Talking Heads 2
For episode "Waiting for the Telegram".
Winner
All nominees
Joanna Lumley
A Rather English Marriage
Francesca Annis
Reckless: The Sequel
Natasha Little
Vanity Fair
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
8.5
Father Ted
Andy De Emmony, Lissa Evans, Graham Linehan, Arthur Mathews
Winner
8.5
Father Ted
Andy De Emmony, Lissa Evans, Graham Linehan, Arthur Mathews
Winner
All nominees
The Vicar of Dibley
The Vicar of Dibley
Richard Curtis, Dewi Humphreys, Paul Mayhew-Archer, Jon Plowman, Sue Vertue
The Royle Family
The Royle Family
Caroline Aherne, Craig Cash, Mark Mylod, Henry Normal, Glen Wilhilde
dinnerladies
dinnerladies
Geoff Posner, Victoria Wood
The Royle Family
The Royle Family
Caroline Aherne, Craig Cash, Mark Mylod, Henry Normal, Glen Wilhilde
The Vicar of Dibley
The Vicar of Dibley
Richard Curtis, Dewi Humphreys, Paul Mayhew-Archer, Jon Plowman, Sue Vertue
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
8.5
Father Ted
Dermot Morgan
Winner
All nominees
The Royle Family
The Royle Family
Caroline Aherne
dinnerladies
dinnerladies
Julie Walters
8.5
Father Ted
Ardal O'Hanlon
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
A Respectable Trade
A Respectable Trade
Frances Tempest
Winner
All nominees
Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair
Rosalind Ebbutt
Our Mutual Friend
Our Mutual Friend
Mike O'Neill
Horatio Hornblower: The Duel
Hornblower: The Even Chance
John Mollo
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
Our Mutual Friend
Our Mutual Friend
Malcolm Thornton
Winner
All nominees
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Anne Tilby
Horatio Hornblower: The Duel
Hornblower: The Even Chance
Andrew Mollo
Far from the Madding Crowd
Far from the Madding Crowd
Adrian Smith
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Our Mutual Friend
Our Mutual Friend
Julian Farino, Catherine Wearing, Sandy Welch
Winner
Our Mutual Friend
Our Mutual Friend
Julian Farino, Catherine Wearing, Sandy Welch
Winner
All nominees
A Respectable Trade
A Respectable Trade
Ruth Baumgarten, Philippa Gregory, Suri Krishnamma
Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair
Andrew Davies, Gillian McNeill, Marc Munden
A Respectable Trade
A Respectable Trade
Ruth Baumgarten, Philippa Gregory, Suri Krishnamma
Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair
Andrew Davies, Gillian McNeill, Marc Munden
Amongst Women
Amongst Women
Tom Kearns, Jonathan Curling, Adrian Hodges, Colin Tucker
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Factual)
Lockerbie: A Night Remembered
Lockerbie: A Night Remembered
Brian Tagg
Winner
All nominees
Omnibus
Omnibus
Andrew Quigley
For episode "Bring Me Sunshine: The Heart and Soul of Eric Morecambe". (Shown within Omnibus (1967)).
Arena
Arena
Guy Crossman, Roy Deverell
For episode "The Brian Epstein Story: The Sun Will Shine Tomorrow - Part 1". (Screened within Arena (1975)).
The Noel Coward Trilogy - Part 1: The Boy Actor
The Noel Coward Trilogy - Part 1: The Boy Actor
David Kitson
(Screened within Arena (1975)).
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
A Rather English Marriage
A Rather English Marriage
Dave King
Winner
All nominees
Our Mutual Friend
Our Mutual Friend
Frances Parker
Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair
William Diver
Horatio Hornblower: The Duel
Hornblower: The Even Chance
Keith Palmer
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features (Programme or Series)
Back to the Floor
Back to the Floor
Bill Grist
Winner
All nominees
Changing Rooms
Changing Rooms
Time Team
Time Team
Tim Taylor
House Doctor
House Doctor
Daisy Goodwin, Basi Akpabio
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphic Design
The Human Body
The Human Body
Tim Goodchild, David Haith
Winner
All nominees
Eurotrash
Eurotrash
Tim Varlow
Body Story
Body Story
Chris Hart
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Guy Freeman, Martin Scott, Paul Smith
Winner
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Guy Freeman, Martin Scott, Paul Smith
Winner
All nominees
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Geoff Atkinson, Geraldine Dowd, Jon Magnusson, Henry Murray
Goodness Gracious Me
Goodness Gracious Me
Anil Gupta, Nick Wood
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Geoff Atkinson, Geraldine Dowd, Jon Magnusson, Henry Murray
Goodness Gracious Me
Goodness Gracious Me
Anil Gupta, Nick Wood
Big Train
Big Train
Graham Linehan, Sioned Wiliam
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
Parkinson
Parkinson
Michael Parkinson
Winner
All nominees
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
John Bird, John Fortune
30 Years of Billy Connolly
30 Years of Billy Connolly
Billy Connolly
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Rory Bremner, Who Else?
John Bird, John Fortune
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Live Outside Broadcast Coverage
Andrew Franklin
Winner
Denise Large
Winner
All nominees
John Watts
Rick Waumsley
Jeff Farmer
Guy Freeman
The Eurovision Song Contest
Geoff Posner
The Eurovision Song Contest
Niall Sloane
John Watts
Rick Waumsley
Jeff Farmer
Guy Freeman
The Eurovision Song Contest
Geoff Posner
The Eurovision Song Contest
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up/Hair
Our Mutual Friend
Our Mutual Friend
Lisa Westcott
Winner
All nominees
Far from the Madding Crowd
Far from the Madding Crowd
Dorka Nieradzik
Stars in Their Eyes
Stars in Their Eyes
Glenda Wood
French and Saunders
French and Saunders
Daniel Phillips, Jan Sewell
For the 1998 christmas special.
French and Saunders
French and Saunders
Daniel Phillips, Jan Sewell
For the 1998 christmas special.
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best News and Current Affairs Journalism
Dispatches
Dispatches
David Monaghan, Deborah Davies
For episode "Inside the Animal Liberation Front".
Winner
All nominees
Newsnight
Newsnight
Sian Kevill
For the coverage of Northern Ireland peace process.
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
A Rather English Marriage
A Rather English Marriage
Jim Parker
Winner
All nominees
Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair
Murray Gold
Horatio Hornblower: The Duel
Hornblower: The Even Chance
John E. Keane
Our Mutual Friend
Our Mutual Friend
Adrian Johnston
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography (Factual)
42 Up
42 Up
George Jesse Turner
Winner
All nominees
The Human Body
The Human Body
David Barlow, Rob Franklin, Chris Hartley, Tim Shepherd
Arena
Arena
Luke Cardiff
For episode "The Brian Epstein Story: The Sun Will Shine Tomorrow - Part 1". (Screened within Arena (1975)).
Lemurs
Lemurs
Mike Eley, Gavin Thurston, Warwick Sloss
The Human Body
The Human Body
David Barlow, Rob Franklin, Chris Hartley, Tim Shepherd
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
Far from the Madding Crowd
Far from the Madding Crowd
John Daly
Winner
All nominees
Cold Feet
Cold Feet
Peter Middleton
Our Mutual Friend
Our Mutual Friend
David Odd
Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair
Oliver Curtis
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
All nominees
The Second World War in Colour
The Second World War in Colour
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Soap
EastEnders
EastEnders
Matthew Robinson
Winner
All nominees
Coronation Street
Coronation Street
David Hanson, Carolyn Reynolds
Brookside
Brookside
Phil Redmond
Hollyoaks
Hollyoaks
Jo Hallows, Phil Redmond
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
The Life of Birds
The Life of Birds
Peter Hicks, Chris Watson, Martyn Harries, Steve Williams, Lucy Rutherford
Winner
The Life of Birds
The Life of Birds
Peter Hicks, Chris Watson, Martyn Harries, Steve Williams, Lucy Rutherford
Winner
All nominees
Lockerbie: A Night Remembered
Lockerbie: A Night Remembered
David Lindsay, Matt Skilton
The Human Body
The Human Body
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
Our Mutual Friend
Our Mutual Friend
Paul Hamblin, Graham Headicar, Catherine Hodgson, Richard Manton
Winner
Our Mutual Friend
Our Mutual Friend
Paul Hamblin, Graham Headicar, Catherine Hodgson, Richard Manton
Winner
All nominees
A Rather English Marriage
A Rather English Marriage
Jim Greenhorn, Colin Martin, Richard Skelton
Horatio Hornblower: The Duel
Hornblower: The Even Chance
Michael Crouch, Colin Martin, Christian Wangler
Horatio Hornblower: The Duel
Hornblower: The Even Chance
Michael Crouch, Colin Martin, Christian Wangler
A Rather English Marriage
A Rather English Marriage
Jim Greenhorn, Colin Martin, Richard Skelton
The Eurovision Song Contest
The Eurovision Song Contest
Barry Hawes, Tim Davies
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound: Factual
All nominees
The Human Body
The Human Body
Chris Burdon, Kenny Clark
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
The Human Body
The Human Body
Richard Dale
Winner
All nominees
The Life of Birds
The Life of Birds
Mike Salisbury
Cold War
Cold War
Martin Smith
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme or Series
Arena
Arena
Debbie Geller, Diana Mansfield, Anthony Wall
For episode "The Brian Epstein Story: The Sun Will Shine Tomorrow - Part 1". (Screened within Arena (1975)).
Winner
Arena
Arena
Debbie Geller, Diana Mansfield, Anthony Wall
For episode "The Brian Epstein Story: The Sun Will Shine Tomorrow - Part 1". (Screened within Arena (1975)).
Winner
All nominees
The Noel Coward Trilogy - Part 1: The Boy Actor
The Noel Coward Trilogy - Part 1: The Boy Actor
Adam Low
(Screened within Arena (1975)).
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Originality
The Human Body
The Human Body
Richard Dale
Winner
All nominees
Lemurs
Lemurs
Justine Kershaw, Sarah Williams
Equinox Special: The King of Chaos
Equinox Special: The King of Chaos
Bryn Higgins
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Performance in Documentary
All nominees
The Second World War in Colour
The Second World War in Colour
Show all nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
A Rather English Marriage
A Rather English Marriage
Andrew Davies, Paul Seed, Jo Willett
Winner
A Rather English Marriage
A Rather English Marriage
Andrew Davies, Paul Seed, Jo Willett
Winner
All nominees
Talking Heads 2
Talking Heads 2
Alan Bennett, Udayan Prasad, Mark Shivas
For episode "Playing Sandwiches".
Talking Heads 2
Talking Heads 2
Alan Bennett, Udayan Prasad, Mark Shivas
For episode "Playing Sandwiches".
Talking Heads 2
Talking Heads 2
Alan Bennett, Styuart Berdzh, Mark Shivas
For episode "Waiting for the Telegram".
A Life for a Life
A Life for a Life
Peter Berry, Malcolm Craddock, Stephen Whittaker
A Life for a Life
A Life for a Life
Peter Berry, Malcolm Craddock, Stephen Whittaker
Talking Heads 2
Talking Heads 2
Alan Bennett, Styuart Berdzh, Mark Shivas
For episode "Waiting for the Telegram".
Show all nominees
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
8.0
Elizabeth
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Alison Owen
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Little Voice
Little voice
Mark Herman, Elizabeth Karlsen
7.7
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
, Matthew Vaughn
Watch trailer
7.5
My Name Is Joe
Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien
7.5
Sliding Doors
Sydney Pollack, Philippa Braithwaite, William Horberg, Peter Howitt
7.3
Hilary and Jackie
Andy Paterson, Anand Tucker
Show all nominees
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
8.0
Elizabeth
David Hirschfelder
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
John Williams
7.3
Hilary and Jackie
Barrington Pheloung
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Stephen Warbeck
Show all nominees
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Love and Death on Long Island
Love and Death on Long Island
Richard Kwietniowski
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
8.1
The Truman Show
Peter Weir
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
Elizabeth
Shekhar Kapur
7.1
Shakespeare in Love
John Madden
8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Steven Spielberg
Show all nominees
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
The First Snow of Winter
The First Snow of Winter
Jackie Edwards, Graham Ralph
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Children's Feature Film
7.0
Paulie
Mark Gordon, Gary Levinsohn, Jon Roberts, Allison Lyon Segan
Winner
7.0
Paulie
Mark Gordon, Gary Levinsohn, Jon Roberts, Allison Lyon Segan
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
Microsoap
Microsoap
Mark Haddon, Juliet May, Andrew Rowley
Winner
Microsoap
Microsoap
Mark Haddon, Juliet May, Andrew Rowley
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
Thunderstone
Thunderstone
Jonathan M. Shiff
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Drama
Junk
Junk
Marcus D.F. White, John Price, Barry Purchese
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Factual - Secondary
Turning Points
Turning Points
Jonathan Hacker, Sara Feilden
For "Alcohol Misuse - Emma's Story".
Winner
Academy Fellowship
Elizabeth Taylor
Winner
Eric Morecambe
Winner
Ernie Wise
Winner
Eric Morecambe
Winner
Ernie Wise
Winner
Audience Award
7.7
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Winner
Watch trailer
Michael Balcon Award
Michael Kuhn
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
All nominees
Horizon
Horizon
Jill Fullerton-Smith
For episode "Mir Mortals".
42 Up
42 Up
Michael Apted, Claire Lewis
Show all nominees
Lew Grade Award
Goodnight Mr Tom
Goodnight, Mister Tom
Winner
Alan Clarke Award
Jimmy Mulville
Winner
Denise O'Donoghue
Winner
Dennis Potter Award
David Renwick
Winner
Richard Dimbleby Award
Special Award
Writers' Award (Children's)
Mark Haddon
Winner
Technical Craft Award (TV) / Editing (Factual)
All nominees
The Second World War in Colour
The Second World War in Colour
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Design
Wipeout 3
Wip3out
Winner
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Sound
Grand Theft Auto: London, 1969
Grand Theft Auto: London, 1969
Winner
All nominees
Aliens vs. Predator
Aliens vs. Predator
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best UK Developer
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Computer Programming
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Zeruda no densetsu: Toki no okarina
Winner
All nominees
Hidden & Dangerous
Hidden & Dangerous
Aliens vs. Predator
Aliens vs. Predator
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Games Award
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Zeruda no densetsu: Toki no okarina
Winner
All nominees
Half-Life
Half-Life
Hidden & Dangerous
Hidden & Dangerous
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Innovative Game Award
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Zeruda no densetsu: Toki no okarina
Winner
All nominees
Outcast
Outcast
Half-Life
Half-Life
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Interactive Treatment
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Zeruda no densetsu: Toki no okarina
Winner
All nominees
Dungeon Keeper 2
Dungeon Keeper 2
Show all nominees
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Moving Images
Driver
Driver
Winner
All nominees
Half-Life
Half-Life
Show all nominees
