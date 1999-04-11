Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals BAFTA Awards Events BAFTA Awards 1999

All nominated films "BAFTA Awards" in 1999

Site Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK
Date 11 April 1999
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Edward Zwick, Harvey Weinstein, Donna Gigliotti, Marc Norman, David Parfitt
Winner
All nominees
The Truman Show 8.1
The Truman Show
Edward S. Feldman, Andrew Niccol, Scott Rudin
Watch trailer
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Steven Spielberg, Ian Bryce, Mark Gordon, Gary Levinsohn
Elizabeth 8.0
Elizabeth
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Alison Owen
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Central Station 8.0
Central Station Central Do Brasil / Central Station
Arthur Cohn, Martine de Clermont-Tonnerre, Walter Salles
Winner
All nominees
Life Is Beautiful 9.0
Life Is Beautiful La Vita è bella / Life is Beautiful
Roberto Benigni, Gianluigi Braschi, Elda Ferri
Watch trailer
Live Flesh 7.2
Live Flesh Carne trémula
Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
On Guard Le bossu
Philippe de Broca, Patrick Godeau
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Home Home
Hannah Lewis, Morag McKinnon, Colin McLaren
Winner
All nominees
In Memory of Dorothy Bennett In Memory of Dorothy Bennett
Catherine McArthur, Martin Radich
Eight Eight
Tim Clague, Stephen Daldry, Jon Finn
Anthrakitis Anthrakitis
Natasha Dack, Sara Sugarman
In Memory of Dorothy Bennett In Memory of Dorothy Bennett
Catherine McArthur, Martin Radich
Eight Eight
Tim Clague, Stephen Daldry, Jon Finn
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
The Canterbury Tales The Canterbury Tales
Claire Jennings, Jonathan Myerson, Ashley Potter, Joanna Quinn, Renat Zinnurov, Aida Zyablikova, Les Mills, Mic Graves, Dave Antrobus
Winner
All nominees
1001 Nights 1001 Nights
Mike Smith, Yukio Sonoyama
Gogwana Gogwana
Sion Jones, Deiniol Morris, Mike Mort, Helen Nabarro, Joe Turner
Humdrum Humdrum
Julie Lockhart, Peter Peake, Carla Shelley
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
Roberto Benigni
Roberto Benigni
Life Is Beautiful
Winner
All nominees
Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes
Shakespeare in Love
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Saving Private Ryan
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Little Voice
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Elizabeth
Winner
All nominees
Shakespeare in Love
Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Hilary and Jackie
Jane Horrocks
Jane Horrocks
Little Voice
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Geoffrey Rush
Geoffrey Rush
Shakespeare in Love
Winner
All nominees
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
Shakespeare in Love
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
The Truman Show
Geoffrey Rush
Geoffrey Rush
Elizabeth
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Shakespeare in Love
Winner
All nominees
Lynn Redgrave
Gods and Monsters
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
Primary Colors
Brenda Blethyn
Little Voice
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
Elizabeth 8.0
Elizabeth
Remi Adefarasin
Winner
All nominees
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Janusz Kamiński
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Richard Greatrex
The Truman Show 8.1
The Truman Show
Peter Biziou
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns, Ron Judkins, Andy Nelson, Gary Summers
Winner
All nominees
Hilary and Jackie 7.3
Hilary and Jackie
David Crozier, Graham Daniel, Nigel Heath, Ray Merrin, Julian Slater
Little Voice 7.1
Little Voice Little voice
Rodney Glenn, Graham Daniel, Peter Lindsay, Ray Merrin
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
John Downer, Peter Glossop, Dominic Lester, Robin O'Donoghue
Hilary and Jackie 7.3
Hilary and Jackie
David Crozier, Graham Daniel, Nigel Heath, Ray Merrin, Julian Slater
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Velvet Goldmine 7.5
Velvet Goldmine
Sandy Powell
Winner
All nominees
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Sandy Powell
Elizabeth 8.0
Elizabeth
Alexandra Byrne
The Mask of Zorro 7.6
The Mask of Zorro Mask of Zorro
Graciela Mazón
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
David Gamble
Winner
All nominees
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels 7.7
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Niven Howie
Watch trailer
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Michael Kahn
Elizabeth 8.0
Elizabeth
Jill Bilcock
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
The Truman Show 8.1
The Truman Show
Andrew Niccol
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Elizabeth 8.0
Elizabeth
Michael Hirst
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Tom Stoppard, Marc Norman
Life Is Beautiful 9.0
Life Is Beautiful La Vita è bella / Life is Beautiful
Roberto Benigni, Vincenzo Cerami
Watch trailer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Primary Colors 6.6
Primary Colors
Elaine May
Winner
All nominees
Hilary and Jackie 7.3
Hilary and Jackie
Frank Cottrell Boyce
Little Voice 7.1
Little Voice Little voice
Mark Herman
Wag the Dog 7.2
Wag the Dog
David Mamet, Hilary Henkin
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up/Hair
Elizabeth 8.0
Elizabeth
Jenny Shircore
Winner
All nominees
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Lois Burwell, Jeanette Freeman
Velvet Goldmine 7.5
Velvet Goldmine
Peter Swords King
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Lisa Westcott
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
The Truman Show 8.1
The Truman Show
Dennis Gassner
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Martin Childs
Elizabeth 8.0
Elizabeth
John Myhre
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Thomas E. Sanders
BAFTA Film Award / Best Special Effects
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Roger Guyett, Neil Corbould, Stefan Fengmayer
Winner
All nominees
Antz 7.1
Antz
John Bell, Ken Bielenberg, Kendal Cronkhite, Philippe Gluckman
Babe: Pig in the City 6.2
Babe: Pig in the City Babe: Pig In The City
Grahame Andrew, Chris Godfrey, Neal Scanlan, Bill Westenhofer
The Truman Show 8.1
The Truman Show
Craig Barron, Peter Chesney, Brad Kuehn, Michael J. McAlister
Watch trailer
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Series
Stanton Blues The Cops
Garri Bredbir, Eric Coulter, Alrick Riley
Winner
All nominees
Undercover Heart Undercover Heart
Peter Bowker, Jane Fallon, Richard Signy, John Strickland
Jonathan Creek 7.5
Jonathan Creek
Sandy Johnson, Verity Lambert, David Renwick, Keith Washington
Playing the Field Playing the Field
Greg Brenman, Kay Mellor, Catherine Morshead, Paul Seed
BAFTA TV Award / Best International (Programme or Series)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Dennis Klein, Garry Shandling
Winner
All nominees
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
David E. Kelley
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Matt Groening
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Cris Carter
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actor
Tom Courtenay
Tom Courtenay
A Rather English Marriage
Winner
All nominees
Robert Carlyle
Robert Carlyle
Looking After Jo Jo
Timothy Spall
Timothy Spall
Our Mutual Friend
Albert Finney
A Rather English Marriage
BAFTA TV Award / Best Actress
Thora Hird
Talking Heads 2 For episode "Waiting for the Telegram".
Winner
All nominees
Joanna Lumley
Joanna Lumley
A Rather English Marriage
Francesca Annis
Francesca Annis
Reckless: The Sequel
Natasha Little
Natasha Little
Vanity Fair
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Father Ted 8.5
Father Ted
Andy De Emmony, Lissa Evans, Graham Linehan, Arthur Mathews
Winner
All nominees
The Vicar of Dibley The Vicar of Dibley
Richard Curtis, Dewi Humphreys, Paul Mayhew-Archer, Jon Plowman, Sue Vertue
The Royle Family The Royle Family
Caroline Aherne, Craig Cash, Mark Mylod, Henry Normal, Glen Wilhilde
dinnerladies dinnerladies
Geoff Posner, Victoria Wood
BAFTA TV Award / Best Comedy Performance
Father Ted 8.5
Father Ted
Dermot Morgan
Winner
All nominees
The Royle Family The Royle Family
Caroline Aherne
dinnerladies dinnerladies
Julie Walters
Father Ted 8.5
Father Ted
Ardal O'Hanlon
BAFTA TV Award / Best Costume Design
A Respectable Trade A Respectable Trade
Frances Tempest
Winner
All nominees
Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
Rosalind Ebbutt
Our Mutual Friend Our Mutual Friend
Mike O'Neill
Horatio Hornblower: The Duel Hornblower: The Even Chance
John Mollo
BAFTA TV Award / Best Design
Our Mutual Friend Our Mutual Friend
Malcolm Thornton
Winner
All nominees
Alice Through the Looking Glass Alice Through the Looking Glass
Anne Tilby
Horatio Hornblower: The Duel Hornblower: The Even Chance
Andrew Mollo
Far from the Madding Crowd Far from the Madding Crowd
Adrian Smith
BAFTA TV Award / Best Drama Serial
Our Mutual Friend Our Mutual Friend
Julian Farino, Catherine Wearing, Sandy Welch
Winner
All nominees
A Respectable Trade A Respectable Trade
Ruth Baumgarten, Philippa Gregory, Suri Krishnamma
Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
Andrew Davies, Gillian McNeill, Marc Munden
Amongst Women Amongst Women
Tom Kearns, Jonathan Curling, Adrian Hodges, Colin Tucker
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Factual)
Lockerbie: A Night Remembered Lockerbie: A Night Remembered
Brian Tagg
Winner
All nominees
Omnibus Omnibus
Andrew Quigley For episode "Bring Me Sunshine: The Heart and Soul of Eric Morecambe". (Shown within Omnibus (1967)).
Arena Arena
Guy Crossman, Roy Deverell For episode "The Brian Epstein Story: The Sun Will Shine Tomorrow - Part 1". (Screened within Arena (1975)).
The Noel Coward Trilogy - Part 1: The Boy Actor The Noel Coward Trilogy - Part 1: The Boy Actor
David Kitson (Screened within Arena (1975)).
BAFTA TV Award / Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
A Rather English Marriage A Rather English Marriage
Dave King
Winner
All nominees
Our Mutual Friend Our Mutual Friend
Frances Parker
Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
William Diver
Horatio Hornblower: The Duel Hornblower: The Even Chance
Keith Palmer
BAFTA TV Award / Best Features (Programme or Series)
Back to the Floor Back to the Floor
Bill Grist
Winner
All nominees
Changing Rooms Changing Rooms
Time Team Time Team
Tim Taylor
House Doctor House Doctor
Daisy Goodwin, Basi Akpabio
BAFTA TV Award / Best Graphic Design
The Human Body The Human Body
Tim Goodchild, David Haith
Winner
All nominees
Eurotrash Eurotrash
Tim Varlow
Body Story Body Story
Chris Hart
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Guy Freeman, Martin Scott, Paul Smith
Winner
All nominees
Rory Bremner, Who Else? Rory Bremner, Who Else?
Geoff Atkinson, Geraldine Dowd, Jon Magnusson, Henry Murray
Goodness Gracious Me Goodness Gracious Me
Anil Gupta, Nick Wood
Big Train Big Train
Graham Linehan, Sioned Wiliam
BAFTA TV Award / Best Light Entertainment Performance
Parkinson Parkinson
Michael Parkinson
Winner
All nominees
Rory Bremner, Who Else? Rory Bremner, Who Else?
John Bird, John Fortune
30 Years of Billy Connolly 30 Years of Billy Connolly
Billy Connolly
BAFTA TV Award / Best Live Outside Broadcast Coverage
Andrew Franklin
Winner
Denise Large
Winner
All nominees
BAFTA TV Award / Best Make Up/Hair
Our Mutual Friend Our Mutual Friend
Lisa Westcott
Winner
All nominees
Far from the Madding Crowd Far from the Madding Crowd
Dorka Nieradzik
Stars in Their Eyes Stars in Their Eyes
Glenda Wood
French and Saunders French and Saunders
Daniel Phillips, Jan Sewell For the 1998 christmas special.
BAFTA TV Award / Best News and Current Affairs Journalism
Dispatches Dispatches
David Monaghan, Deborah Davies For episode "Inside the Animal Liberation Front".
Winner
All nominees
Newsnight Newsnight
Sian Kevill For the coverage of Northern Ireland peace process.
BAFTA TV Award / Best Original Television Music
A Rather English Marriage A Rather English Marriage
Jim Parker
Winner
All nominees
Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
Murray Gold
Horatio Hornblower: The Duel Hornblower: The Even Chance
John E. Keane
Our Mutual Friend Our Mutual Friend
Adrian Johnston
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography (Factual)
42 Up 42 Up
George Jesse Turner
Winner
All nominees
The Human Body The Human Body
David Barlow, Rob Franklin, Chris Hartley, Tim Shepherd
Arena Arena
Luke Cardiff For episode "The Brian Epstein Story: The Sun Will Shine Tomorrow - Part 1". (Screened within Arena (1975)).
Lemurs Lemurs
Mike Eley, Gavin Thurston, Warwick Sloss
BAFTA TV Award / Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
Far from the Madding Crowd Far from the Madding Crowd
John Daly
Winner
All nominees
Cold Feet Cold Feet
Peter Middleton
Our Mutual Friend Our Mutual Friend
David Odd
Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
Oliver Curtis
BAFTA TV Award / Best Production Design
All nominees
The Second World War in Colour The Second World War in Colour
BAFTA TV Award / Best Soap
EastEnders EastEnders
Matthew Robinson
Winner
All nominees
Coronation Street Coronation Street
David Hanson, Carolyn Reynolds
Brookside Brookside
Phil Redmond
Hollyoaks Hollyoaks
Jo Hallows, Phil Redmond
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Factual)
The Life of Birds The Life of Birds
Peter Hicks, Chris Watson, Martyn Harries, Steve Williams, Lucy Rutherford
Winner
All nominees
Lockerbie: A Night Remembered Lockerbie: A Night Remembered
David Lindsay, Matt Skilton
The Human Body The Human Body
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
Our Mutual Friend Our Mutual Friend
Paul Hamblin, Graham Headicar, Catherine Hodgson, Richard Manton
Winner
All nominees
A Rather English Marriage A Rather English Marriage
Jim Greenhorn, Colin Martin, Richard Skelton
Horatio Hornblower: The Duel Hornblower: The Even Chance
Michael Crouch, Colin Martin, Christian Wangler
The Eurovision Song Contest The Eurovision Song Contest
Barry Hawes, Tim Davies
BAFTA TV Award / Best Sound: Factual
All nominees
The Human Body The Human Body
Chris Burdon, Kenny Clark
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
The Human Body The Human Body
Richard Dale
Winner
All nominees
The Life of Birds The Life of Birds
Mike Salisbury
Cold War Cold War
Martin Smith
BAFTA TV Award / Huw Wheldon Award for the Best Arts Programme or Series
Arena Arena
Debbie Geller, Diana Mansfield, Anthony Wall For episode "The Brian Epstein Story: The Sun Will Shine Tomorrow - Part 1". (Screened within Arena (1975)).
Winner
All nominees
The Noel Coward Trilogy - Part 1: The Boy Actor The Noel Coward Trilogy - Part 1: The Boy Actor
Adam Low (Screened within Arena (1975)).
BAFTA TV Award / Originality
The Human Body The Human Body
Richard Dale
Winner
All nominees
Lemurs Lemurs
Justine Kershaw, Sarah Williams
Equinox Special: The King of Chaos Equinox Special: The King of Chaos
Bryn Higgins
BAFTA TV Award / Performance in Documentary
All nominees
The Second World War in Colour The Second World War in Colour
BAFTA TV Award / Single Drama
A Rather English Marriage A Rather English Marriage
Andrew Davies, Paul Seed, Jo Willett
Winner
All nominees
Talking Heads 2 Talking Heads 2
Alan Bennett, Udayan Prasad, Mark Shivas For episode "Playing Sandwiches".
A Life for a Life A Life for a Life
Peter Berry, Malcolm Craddock, Stephen Whittaker
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Elizabeth 8.0
Elizabeth
Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Alison Owen
Winner
All nominees
Little Voice 7.1
Little Voice Little voice
Mark Herman, Elizabeth Karlsen
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels 7.7
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
, Matthew Vaughn
Watch trailer
My Name Is Joe 7.5
My Name Is Joe
Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien
Sliding Doors 7.5
Sliding Doors
Sydney Pollack, Philippa Braithwaite, William Horberg, Peter Howitt
Hilary and Jackie 7.3
Hilary and Jackie
Andy Paterson, Anand Tucker
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Elizabeth 8.0
Elizabeth
David Hirschfelder
Winner
All nominees
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
Saving Private Ryan
John Williams
Hilary and Jackie 7.3
Hilary and Jackie
Barrington Pheloung
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
Stephen Warbeck
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Love and Death on Long Island Love and Death on Long Island
Richard Kwietniowski
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
The Truman Show 8.1
The Truman Show
Peter Weir
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Elizabeth 8.0
Elizabeth
Shekhar Kapur
Shakespeare in Love 7.1
Shakespeare in Love
John Madden
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
Saving Private Ryan
Steven Spielberg
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Animation
The First Snow of Winter The First Snow of Winter
Jackie Edwards, Graham Ralph
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Children's Feature Film
Paulie 7.0
Paulie
Mark Gordon, Gary Levinsohn, Jon Roberts, Allison Lyon Segan
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Drama
Microsoap Microsoap
Mark Haddon, Juliet May, Andrew Rowley
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best International
Thunderstone Thunderstone
Jonathan M. Shiff
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Drama
Junk Junk
Marcus D.F. White, John Price, Barry Purchese
Winner
BAFTA Children's Award / Best Schools Factual - Secondary
Turning Points Turning Points
Jonathan Hacker, Sara Feilden For "Alcohol Misuse - Emma's Story".
Winner
Academy Fellowship
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Winner
Eric Morecambe
Winner
Ernie Wise
Winner
Audience Award
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels 7.7
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Winner
Watch trailer
Michael Balcon Award
Michael Kuhn
Winner
Flaherty Documentary Award (TV)
All nominees
Horizon Horizon
Jill Fullerton-Smith For episode "Mir Mortals".
42 Up 42 Up
Michael Apted, Claire Lewis
Lew Grade Award
Goodnight Mr Tom Goodnight, Mister Tom
Winner
Alan Clarke Award
Jimmy Mulville
Winner
Denise O'Donoghue
Winner
Dennis Potter Award
David Renwick
Winner
Richard Dimbleby Award
Special Award
Writers' Award (Children's)
Mark Haddon
Winner
Technical Craft Award (TV) / Editing (Factual)
All nominees
The Second World War in Colour The Second World War in Colour
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Design
Wipeout 3 Wip3out
Winner
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best Sound
Grand Theft Auto: London, 1969 Grand Theft Auto: London, 1969
Winner
All nominees
Aliens vs. Predator Aliens vs. Predator
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Best UK Developer
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Computer Programming
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zeruda no densetsu: Toki no okarina
Winner
All nominees
Hidden & Dangerous Hidden & Dangerous
Aliens vs. Predator Aliens vs. Predator
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Games Award
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zeruda no densetsu: Toki no okarina
Winner
All nominees
Half-Life Half-Life
Hidden & Dangerous Hidden & Dangerous
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Innovative Game Award
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zeruda no densetsu: Toki no okarina
Winner
All nominees
Outcast Outcast
Half-Life Half-Life
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Interactive Treatment
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zeruda no densetsu: Toki no okarina
Winner
All nominees
Dungeon Keeper 2 Dungeon Keeper 2
BAFTA Interactive Entertainment Award / Moving Images
Driver Driver
Winner
All nominees
Half-Life Half-Life
